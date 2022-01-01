- Home
Sushi Joa Mercer Island, WA
No reviews yet
2717 78th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Popular Items
Appetizer/Salad-Kitchen
Spinach Ohitashi
Blanched spinach dressed in sesame soy dressing
House Green Salad
Mixed greens with cucumbers and broccoli served with our carrot vinaigrette dressing
Edamame
Steamed soybean pod lightly salted
Gyoza
Fried pot stickers stuffed with chicken and vegetable served with house gyoza sauce on the side (6pcs)
Agedashi Tofu
Lightly fried tofu served in house tentsuyu broth topped with green onion, graded daikon and kizami nori
Oyster Fry
Deep fried panko breaded Oysters served with house katsu sauce on the side
Tako Yaki
Fried Octopus balls topped with mayonnaise, bonito flakes, Takoyaki sauce
Chicken Kara-Age
Crispy Japanese style boneless fried chicken
Calamari Tempura
Lightly battered & fried tender squid served with spicy mayo sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Mixed vegetable lightly battered and fried served with house tempura sauce
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Mixed vegetable lightly battered and fried served with house tempura sauce
Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)
5pcs shrimp tempura served with house tempura sauce
Salmon Kama
Broiled Salmon collar with ponzu sauce
Appetizer/Salad-Sushi Bar
Jalapeno Poppers
Fried Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese & spicy salmon topped with spicy mayo & sweet sauce
Crispy Rice Bites
Fried sushi rice cubes topped with spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeño slices & sweet sauce
Tuna Tataki
Hamachi Jalapeno
Hamachi slices, topped with jalapeño slices, ponzu sauce, garlic chips
Sashimi Carpaccio
9pcs of thin slices of tuna, salmon, Hamachi topped freshly cracked peppercorn & house yuzu dressing
Seaweed Salad
Mixed seaweed marinated in sesame sauce
Cucumber Sunomono
Thin slices of cucumber in house vinaigrette dressing
Ebi Sunomono
Vinaigrette cucumber slices topped with cooked shrimp
Tako Sunomono
Vinaigrette cucumber slices topped with cooked octopus pieces.
Salmon Skin Salad
Crispy salmon skin, yama-gobo, kaiware, cucumber over mixed greens dressed with our sesame soy dressing
Poke Bowl with Salad
Mixed fish tossed in house poke sauce with cucumber topped with avocado, seaweed salad, imitation crab mix & tobiko, served over mixed green salad
Seared Salmon Salad
Seared salmon slices(5pcs), cucumber sunomono, avocado over mixed green with sesame dressing
Sashimi Bowl
Mixed cube of fish over green salad topped with tamago, cucumber, tobiko, shredded nori, sesame seeds. Serviced with sashimi dressing
Combination Bento
Signature Bento
Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki
Boneless skinless chicken thigh marinated & grilled topped with house teriyaki sauce & rice
Chicken Katsu
Panko breaded and fried chicken breast served with house katsu sauce on the side & rice
Spicy Chicken
Chicken thigh grilled and sauteed with onion in house spicy sauce, served with rice.
Beef Teriyaki
Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated & grilled topped with house teriyaki sauce
Black Cod Kasuzuke
Marinated black cod in house special miso sauce and pan seared (6 oz)
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon (8oz) filet topped with house teriyaki sauce
Chicken Breast Teriyaki
Chicken breast marinated and grilled topped with house teriyaki sauce. served with rice
Tonkatsu
Panko breaded and fried pork loin served with house katsu sauce on the side & steamed rice
Kids Bento
Noodle & Soup
Chicken Udon
Chicken, vegetable simmered in house udon broth & thick noodle.
Tofu Udon
Thick noodle & vegetable in homemade clear soy udon broth.
Veggie Udon
Thick noodle & vegetable in homemade clear soy udon broth.
Nabeyaki Udon
Udon with chicken, shiitake mushroom, spinach, onion, carrot, egg, topped with shrimp tempura on the side
Tempura Udon
Vegetable udon served with 2pcs shrimp & vegetable tempura on the side
Beef Yakisoba
Egg noodles sautéed with mixed vegetable in house soba sauce.
Chicken Yakisoba
Egg noodles sautéed with mixed vegetable in house soba sauce.
Tofu Yakisoba
Lightly fried tofu, egg noodles sautéed with mixed vegetable in house sauce.
Vegetable Yakisoba
Yakisoba noodle & mixed vegetable sautéed in house yakisoba sauce
Yakisoba Noodles Only
Only yakisoba noodle sautéed in house sauce (no veggie, no meat options)
Beef Sukiyaki
Thin slice of beef simmered in house sukiyaki broth with Napa cabbage, shiitake mushroom, tofu & shirataki noodle, served with rice on the side
Chicken Sukiyaki
Chicken, Napa cabbage, shiitake mushroom, onion, tofu, spinach, shirataki noodle (yam) simmered in house sukiyaki broth served with rice.
Rice Bowl
Poke Bowl with Rice
Mixed fish tossed in house poke sauce with cucumber topped with avocado, seaweed salad, imitation crab mix & tobiko, served over sushi rice
Tofu Be-Bim-Bop
Assorted seasoned vegetable served with rice topped with pan fried egg. spicy sauce on the side
Beef Be-Bim-Bop
Assorted seasoned vegetable served with rice topped with pan fried egg. spicy sauce on the side
Chicken Be-Bim-Bop
Assorted seasoned vegetable served with rice topped with pan fried egg. spicy sauce on the side
Tofu Rice Bowl
Lightly fried tofu sauteed with mixed vegetable in house sauce, served with rice
Chicken Rice Bowl
Mixed vegetable sauteed with chicken thigh meat in house sauce served with rice
Grilled Salmon Rice Bowl
Sauteed mix vegetable in house sauce topped with grilled salmon, served with steamed rice
Chicken Donburi
Chicken & vegetable simmered in house donburi sauce with egg served over rice
Ch Katsu Donburi
Breaded & fried chicken breast simmered in house donburi sauce with vegetable & egg served over rice
Tonkatsu Donburi
Pork loin cutlet fried and simmered in house donburi sauce with vegetable & egg. served over rice
Side Orders
Miso Soup
Miso Soup-Large
Rice
Brown Rice
Sushi Rice
Side Salad
Steam Broccoli
Steam Vegetable
Side Wasabi
Side Ginger
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Side Katsu Sauce
Side Goma Dressing
Side Eel Sauce
Side Salad Dressing
Side Sashimi Dressing
Side Ponzu Sauce
Side Spicy Mayo Sauce
Side Spicy Sauce
Nigiri
Albacore
Ama Ebi
Ebi
Hamachi
Kanpachi
Amber Jack
Madai
(2pcs/order)
Tuna
Chu-Toro
Med Fatty Bluefin Tuna
O-Toro
Bluefin Tuna Belly
Salmon
Sockeye
Salmon Belly
Fatty Salmon
Seared Salmon
White King Salmon
Scallop
Creamy Scallop
Uni (2)
Sea Urchin (2pc/order)
Unagi
Broiled Eel (Fresh Water eel)
Tako
Octopus (Cooked)
Saba
Seasoned Mackerel
Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Tamago
Egg Omelet
Inari
2pcs marinated tofu wrap
Stripped Bass
2pcs per order
Sawara
Spanish Mackerel (2pcs/order)
Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Sockeye Sashimi
Salmon Belly Sashimi
White King Salmon Sashmi
Hamachi Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Chu-Toro Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Kanpachi Sashimi
Amber Jack
Ebi Sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Unagi Sashimi
Tako Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Specialty Rolls
7th Heaven Roll
Spicy tuna & fried green onion topped with seared albacore, avocado, garlic chips, 7-spice, sesame dressing
Caterpillar Roll
Broiled eel, cucumber topped with slices of avocado, sweet sauce, tobiko
Crazy Joe Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy crab mix, cucumber topped fried jalapeño poppers filled with spicy salmon, cream cheese finished with sweet sauce, spicy mayo
Crunchy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crunchy bits outside, sweet sauce
Dragon Roll
Crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with broiled eel, avocado, sweet sauce, sesame seed
Firecracker Roll
Spicy crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, sweet sauce, tobiko
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp tempura(2pcs), crab mix, cucumber topped with broiled eel, avocado, jalapeno slices, sweet sauce & spicy sauce
Hot Night Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with spicy tuna, sweet sauce, tobiko
Island Roll
Spicy crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with seared salmon, crunch bits, green onion, spicy mayo sauce
Kaleidoscope Roll
Hamachi, tuna, salmon, tobiko, imitation crab, avocado
Rainbow Roll
Imitation crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, albacore, hamachi, shrimp, avocado
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped eel, avocado, sweet sauce
Salmon Lover Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber topped with salmon, lemon slices, green onion
Sea Monster Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with seared creamy scallop, imitation crab mix, crunch bits, green onion, sweet sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, imitation crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sweet sauce
Soul Train Roll
Shrimp tempura, imitation crab mix, cucumber topped with fresh tuna, avocado, spicy mayo sauce, green onion
Spider Roll
Fried soft-shell crab, imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sweet sauce
Sunshine Roll
California roll topped with seared salmon, sweet sauce, spicy mayo
Tarantula Roll*
Lightly fried soft shell crab, spicy tuna, jalapenos topped with slices of avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo sauce
Truffle Scallop Roll
Boiled shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped with scallop, lemon slices, drizzled with truffle oil, pepper
Tsunami Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with seared salmon, sweet and spicy mayo sauce
Ultimate Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, sweet sauce, tobiko, green onion
Valentine Roll
Albacore, salmon, cucumber, topped with tuna, avocado
TnT Roll
Spicy crab mix, cucumber, and pickled radish topped with hamachi, jalapeño, sweet sauce, spicy sauce, and crunchy bits.
Classic Rolls
California Roll
Imitation crab mix, cucumber, avocado
Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Negi Hamachi Roll
Hamachi, green onion
Tuna & Avocado Roll
Salmon & Avocado Roll
Alaskan Roll
Salmon, cucumber, avocado
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Salmon Skin Roll
Broiled crispy salmon skin, cucumber, yamagobo, Kaiware, sweet sauce
Spicy California Roll
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Spicy Hamachi, jalapenos, cucumber, kaiware
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, kaiware
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop, tobiko, cucumber, kaiware
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, kaiware
Unagi Roll
Broiled eel, cucumber, sweet sauce
Vegetable Rolls
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Oshinko Roll
Pickled radish
Avocado/Cucumber Roll
Garden Roll
Cucumber, avocado, yama gobo, oshinko, kaiware
Tofu Tempura Roll
Lightly fried tofu, avocado, sweet sauce
Crunchy Asparagus Roll
Lightly fried asparagus, avocado, cream cheese, crunch bits outside & sweet sauce
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Assorted vegetable tempura, sweet sauce
Fried & Hand Rolls
Golden California Roll
Fried California roll with sweet sauce
Seattle Tempura Roll
Fried salmon, cream cheese, avocado roll topped with sweet sauce
Albacore & Avocado Hand Roll
Ablacore & avocado rolled in cone shape (1pc)
Salmon & Avocado Hand Roll
Salmon, avocado roll in cone shape (1pc)
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy tuna & cucumber rolled in cone shape (1pc)
Sushi/Sashimi Combo
Sushi Combo Dinner
6pcs of nigiri sushi served with 1 choice of: ❖ Spicy Tuna Roll ❖ Spicy Hamachi Roll ❖ Alaskan Roll
Deluxe Nigiri Set
Chef’s selection of 10pcs nigiri
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
Chef selection of 6pcs nigiri & 6pcs sashimi, served with miso soup
Sashimi Set
Chef’s selection of 15pcs of sashimi
Chirashi Dinner
Array of fish over sushi rice in a bowl (12pcs)
Hae Dup Bop
Assorted fish served with bed of mixed green, cucumber, topped with tobiko, sesame seed. Spicy Gochujang sauce & steamed rice on the side
Deluxe Sashimi Set
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family owned and operated locally since 2009, serving Japanese cuisine including sushi, sashimi, many delicious rolls and Japanese food for dine-in and take out
2717 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA 98040