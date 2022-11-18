Sushi K Bar Williamsburg

Restaurant header imageView gallery



Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Lite
Poke Bowl
​Cucumber Avocado

Build Your Bowl

Poke Bowl

$16.99

Vegetable Rolls

AAC

AAC

$7.99

 asparagus, avocado ,& cucumber

Asparagus

$5.99

​Avocado

$5.99
Bello Cucumber

Bello Cucumber

$7.99

 half  brown rice, cucumber, portobello mushroom    ​ 

Carrot

$5.99

Carrot Avocado

$6.49

Cucumber

$5.99

​Cucumber Avocado

$6.49

Cucumber Carrot

$6.49
Garden Vegetable

Garden Vegetable

$7.99

  ​cucumber, carrot, avocado & pepper

Green Cheese

$7.99

avocado & ​parve cream cheese

Green Garden

$7.99

 lettuce,cucumber, avocado, tomato

Hawaii

Hawaii

$8.99

 mango, pear, cashew & mango sauce

Kiwi Explosion

Kiwi Explosion

$9.99

 kiwi, mango, avocado, topped with kiwi

Mango

$6.50

 mango, crunch

Mixed Vegetable

$6.99

cucumber carrot & avocado 

OCS

$6.99

olives, parve cream cheese, & scallions

PEPPER ROLL

$6.79

Portobello Mushroom

$7.99

Rice Roll

$5.99

Shana Hana Peanut

$6.99

avocado & peanuts

Sunshine

$7.99

 avocado, mango,& cashews

Tropical

$7.99

 avocado, cucumber, mango, lettuce

Sushi Rolls (Raw Fish)

Alaska

Alaska

$8.99

 salmon, avocado, & cucumber

B59

B59

$8.99

 spicy salmon topped with spicy kani & spicy mayo

Black Pepper Salmon

$9.99

Black Pepper Tuna

$9.99

 black pepper tuna & jalapeno peppers

Boston

$7.99

 kani, lettuce mango

California

California

$7.79

 kani, cucumber & avocado

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

$9.99

 white tuna, salmon & avocado

Go Mango

$8.99

 kani, mango, cucumber & avocado on top

Green Philly Dragon

Green Philly Dragon

$11.99

 smoked salmon,  avocado, parve cream cheese, topped with sliced avocado

Kani Roll

$6.99
Lawyers In The Raw

Lawyers In The Raw

$10.99

 rice without seaweed,smoked salmon, scallion, spicy mayo

Ohio

$9.99

 kani & avocado minced with cucumber,lettuce, salt & pepper

Philadelphia

$9.99

 smoked salmon, avocado & parve cream cheese

Rice Krispy

Rice Krispy

$9.99

 tuna, avocado topped with crispy onions

Rock 'N' Roll

Rock 'N' Roll

$11.99

 tuna, salmon, kani & avocado

Salmon

$7.99

Salmon Avocado

$8.59

Scallion

$8.89

 spicy yellowtail with scallion & crunch

Spicy Garlic

$8.89

 spicy salmon & chopped garlic

Spicy Kani

$7.89

Spicy Kani Cashew

$8.95

Spicy Salmon

$8.89

Spicy Salmon Avocado

$8.99

Spicy Tuna

$8.89

Spicy Tuna Avocado

$8.99

Smoked Salmon

$9.99

 smoked salmon & avocado

Tuna

$7.99

Tuna Avocado

$8.79

T-Bone Salmon

$9.99

 salmon, avocado & topped with salmon

Yellowtail

$8.89

Carb Free

$11.99

 cucumber wrapped, tuna, white tuna,salmon & avocado

K Bar Specialties

Carbless K Bar

Carbless K Bar

$14.99

 seaweed wrapped without rice, with salmon,  tuna, avocado & cucumber, topped with scallion

K Bar Twist

K Bar Twist

$12.99

 fried square rice,seared chopped salmon & white tuna + 3 sauces

Krispy Guacamole

Krispy Guacamole

$12.99
Krispy Salmon

Krispy Salmon

$12.99
Krispy Tuna

Krispy Tuna

$12.99
Krunchy Dragon

Krunchy Dragon

$13.99

 kani, cucumber & avocado topped with chopped kani 

Midnight Dragon

Midnight Dragon

$13.99

spicy tuna,red onion, cucumber, crunch,   avocado, sweet sauce & scallion on top 

Spicy Tuna Ball

Spicy Tuna Ball

$12.99

 spicy tuna with crunch in an avocado ball

Striped Salmon Roll

Striped Salmon Roll

$13.99

 portobello mushroom, black pepper salmon, scallion & avocado topped with black pepper salmon

Sushi Bombs

Sushi Bombs

$12.99

 tempura rice, raw spicy tuna, sweet sauce, & scallion on top

Sushi Pizza

Sushi Pizza

$12.99

Lite Tempura Rolls

Butterfly Lite

Butterfly Lite

$11.89

 fried kani, white tuna, mango, wasabi sauce on top, soy wrap

Caterpillar Lite

$13.99

 fried tuna, kani, onions, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, chili sauce, soy wrap

Crazy Salmon

Crazy Salmon

$11.99

 fried salmon, avocado, parve cc, spicy mayo

Kani Lite

Kani Lite

$10.99

 fried kani, cucumber, avocado, & crunch

Krispy Lite

$8.89

 fried sweet potato, cashew

Manhattan Lite

Manhattan Lite

$13.99

 fried spicy tuna, salmon, seaweed wrapped outside

Onion Lite

$7.89

 fried onions

Purple Haze

Purple Haze

$12.89

 fried tilapia, chopped onions, with avocado ​topped with onions, crunch, spicy mayo

Salmon Lite

$10.99

 fried salmon & avocado with spicy mayo

Smoke Lite

$11.99
Spider Lite

Spider Lite

$10.99

 fried salmon, kani, with sweet sauce

Sweet Potato Lite

$7.95

 fried sweet potato

Sweety Lite

$12.95

 fried salmon, avocado, mango, parve cream cheese, in a soy wrap

Tilapia Lite

$10.99

Tuna Lite

$10.99

Tempura Rolls

Garden State Tempura

$13.59

 deep fried tuna, salmon & yellowtail

K Bar Tempura

K Bar Tempura

$13.59

 deep fried spicy salmon, tuna, onions

Kishka Tempura

Kishka Tempura

$10.99

deep fried kishka & onions

Koopie Tempura

$14.29

deep fried spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy kani, spicy yellowtail & avocado

Ooh Angel Tempura

$13.99

 deep fried salmon, kani, avocado & cucumber

QQ Tempura

$12.99

 deep fried salmon, tilapia, kani, no rice

Smoked Tempura

$13.49

 deep fried smoked salmon, avocado & crunch

Super Godzilla

$15.99

 deep fried tuna, yellowtail, salmon & kani, scallion 

Super Tempura

$13.89

 deep fried salmon, tuna & yellowtail with parve  cream cheese

Sweet Salmon

Sweet Salmon

$11.99

 deep fried salmon & avocado, each pc. fried individually

TNT Tempura

$13.99

 deep fried salmon, tuna & kani

Signature Rolls

Alaskan Sunrise

Alaskan Sunrise

$13.99

 salmon, kani, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon & mango

Baby Dragon

Baby Dragon

$13.95

 cooked salmon, cucumber, avocado with fried spicy salmon, sweet sauce & spicy mayo on top

Blazing Green

Blazing Green

$11.79

 avocado wrapped roll, no rice, spicy tuna, topped  with scallion crispy ​onion, & sriracha

California Dragon

$12.89

 kani, cucumber, avocado, topped with kani

Fancy

$14.79

 mango, avocado, black pepper tuna, topped with smoked salmon

Fantastic Dragon

$13.95

 grilled salmon, onions, seared salmon sweet sauce & crunch

Fire Dragon

Fire Dragon

$13.89

 spicy salmon, jalapeno, cucumber, fried kani, topped with salmon,​ avocado, spicy mayo & scallions

Fire House

Fire House

$13.89

 tuna, jalapeno, avocado, topped with spicy salmon &  sriracha

Godzilla

$12.95

 fried kani, avocado & mango topped with spicy tuna

Green Dragon

$11.89

 cucumber, avocado, kani, topped with avocado

King Bin Roll

King Bin Roll

$13.95

 spicy tuna, avocado, spicy salmon, topped with potato crunch & sweet sauce

Kings Crown

Kings Crown

$13.89

 fried kani, spicy salmon & cucumber, topped with salmon and crunch

Krazy Kani

$13.89

 tuna, salmon, avocado & mango, topped with kani & wasabi sauce

Orange Dragon

$13.89

 avocado, yellowtail & tuna, topped with salmon

Rainbow

Rainbow

$14.29

 kani, cucumber, avocado topped with tuna, salmon &  yellowtail

Red Dragon

$12.79

 cucumber, avocado, kani, topped with tuna

Salmon Lovers

Salmon Lovers

$14.79

 salmon & cucumber, topped with seared salmon

Samurai

$12.95

 1/2 brown rice, spicy yellowtail, cucumber, topped with avocado

Smokey

Smokey

$13.79

 smoked salmon, asparagus & avocado with spicy kani on top

Spicy Yid

$13.89

 avocado, cucumber, kani, topped with spicy salmon & crunch'

Splendid

Splendid

$14.95

 spicy tuna, spicy salmon, tuna, salmon, &yellowtail, topped with crunch

Sweet California

Sweet California

$12.29

 kani, cucumber, avocado fried sweet potato on top

Sweetheart

Sweetheart

$13.95

 fried tilapia & avocado topped with tuna

Tsunami Roll

Tsunami Roll

$13.69

 spicy kani, cucumber, avocado with spicy mayo, jalapeno & ​crunch on top in a soy wrap

Tuna Luna

Tuna Luna

$13.69

spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with black pepper tuna & mango sauce

Volcano

Volcano

$14.79

 spicy tuna & spicy salmon, topped with spicy kani,& spicy mayo

Vus Is Nyes

Vus Is Nyes

$13.49

 tomato, red onion, parve cream cheese, & sliced smoked salmon on top

16th Avenue

16th Avenue

$13.89

 grilled salmon, scallion, topped with kani & sweet sauce

New Menu Items

Amazing Roll

Amazing Roll

$13.89

Spicy salmon, spicy kani with crunch , black pepper tuna and avocado on top

Bedford Ave

Bedford Ave

$11.95

cucumber, avocado, carrots inside, seared spicy salmon on top with crunch

Blossom roll

Blossom roll

$11.89

fried onion, sweet potato, avocado inside, spicy tuna outside with crunch

My Favorite Roll

My Favorite Roll

$13.89

fried tuna, avocado, cucumber inside, spicy salmon with granola crunch

New Sakura Roll

New Sakura Roll

$12.89

kani, spicy tuna, cucumber inside , fried tilapia with jalapeno outside

Smoked California

Smoked California

$12.95

kani, cucumber, avocado inside, seared smoked salmon on top with crunch

Sushi Sandwich

Sushi Sandwich

$13.89

spicy crunchy tuna, spicy kani with avocado

Tasty Roll

Tasty Roll

$12.89

cooked salmon, cucumber, fried onion inside, top avocado with granola crunch

Williamsburg Roll

Williamsburg Roll

$13.49

salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado inside, topped with spicy kani and crunch

Appetizers

Chips Combo

Chips Combo

$9.99Out of stock

thinly sliced mixed fried potato & sweet potato

Edamame

$7.59Out of stock

water steamed & salted soybeans

Jalapeno Kickers

$11.50

deep fried jalapenos stuffed with spicy salmon

Kani Pops

Kani Pops

$10.99

fried kani cubes

Krispy Avocado Fries

Krispy Avocado Fries

$11.59

batter dipped & fried avocado wedges

Potato Bombers

$9.99

thick cut batter dipped fries

Potato Chips

$7.99

thinly sliced fried potatoes

Sweet Potato Chips

$7.99

thinly sliced sweet potatoes

Salmon Poppers

Salmon Poppers

$12.89
Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$11.89

Sushi Rice

$5.59

​16 oz. bowl of sushi rice

1/2 Rice

$2.99

Mini veg egg rolls

$7.29Out of stock

VEGETABLE CIGARS

$7.29Out of stock

1/2 LB SPICY MAYO

$4.00

1 LB SPICY MAYO

$8.49

Sauce

$0.80

BROWN RICE

$5.99

Platters

Small Vegetable Platter (6 rolls)

$39.99

Medium Vegetable Platter (11 rolls)

$69.99

Large Vegetable Platter (18 rolls)

$94.99

Small Sushi Platter (6 rolls)

$55.00

Medium Sushi Platter (10 rolls)

$79.99

Large Sushi Platter (16 rolls)

$109.99

Small Sushi Platter No Raw

$59.99

Medium Sushi Platter No Raw

$84.99

Large Sushi Platter No Raw

$119.99

Large Square Platter

$119.99

Medium Tempura Platter (5 rolls)

$54.99

Large Tempura Platter (10 rolls)

$109.99

Large Raw Platter (18 rolls)

$129.99

Salads

Maguro Avocado Sesame Salad

$13.99

​ ​fresh cubed tuna, avocado ,rice & soy wasabi sauce

Tempura Salad

Tempura Salad

$14.99

​fried salmon, tuna, kani, cucumber, avocado, carrot, lettuce ​ ​topped with spicy mayo, sweet sauce & sesame seeds

Sushi Salad

Sushi Salad

$13.99

​fresh raw salmon, tuna, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, & carrot

Tropical Salad

$11.99

​apple, pear, kiwi, mango, lettuce with sesame seeds

Super Salad

Super Salad

$12.99

cucumber, carrots, avocado, fresh lettuce, sesame seeds

Kani Salad Large

Kani Salad Large

$11.99

shredded kani, cucumber & spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Kani Salad Small

Kani Salad Small

$7.99

shredded kani, cucumber & spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Avocado Salad

$9.99

​ ​fresh lettuce, sliced avocado, sesame seeds

Cucumber Salad

$8.99

​ ​​fresh lettuce, shredded cucumber, sesame seeds

Nathan Salad

$12.89Out of stock

Nigiri/Sashimi

White Tuna 1pc

$2.92

White Tuna 2pc

$5.03

Maguro Tuna 1pc

$2.92

Maguro Tuna 2pc

$5.03

Black Pepper Tuna 1pc

$2.92

Black Pepper Tuna 2pc

$5.03

Sake Salmon 1pc

$2.92

Sake Salmon 2pc

$5.03

Oshinko 1pc

$2.92Out of stock

Oshinko 2pc

$5.03Out of stock

Smoked Salmon 1pc

$2.92

Smoked Salmon 2pc

$5.03

Yellowtail 1pc

$3.18

Yellowtail 2pc

$5.83

Kani 1pc

$2.92

Kani 2pc

$5.03

Black Pepper Salmon 1pc

$2.92

Black Pepper Salmon 2pc

$5.03

KANI STICK

$1.33

Soup

MISO SOUP

$4.50

Nutrition by Tanya Approved

Cucumber TAP

$6.59

Portobello Mushroom TAP

$7.69

Tropical TAP

$7.16

 avocado, cucumber, mango, lettuce

Sunshine TAP

$7.16

 avocado, mango,& cashews

​Avocado TAP

$5.57

Carrot Avocado TAP

$5.57

Kiwi Explosion TAP

$9.81

 kiwi, mango, avocado, topped with kiwi

Hawaii TAP

$8.16

 mango, pear, cashew & mango sauce

​Cucumber Avocado TAP

$5.83

Cucumber Carrot TAP

$5.57
Bello Cucumber TAP

Bello Cucumber TAP

$7.95

 half  brown rice, cucumber, portobello mushroom    ​ 

Mango TAP 

$7.69

 mango, crunch

Mixed Vegetable TAP 

$7.10

cucumber carrot & avocado 

Asparagus TAP 

$5.83

AAC TAP 

$6.63

 asparagus, avocado ,& cucumber

OCS TAP 

$7.10

olives, parve cream cheese, & scallions

Garden Vegetable TAP 

$7.69

  ​cucumber, carrot, avocado & pepper

Green Garden TAP 

$7.42

 lettuce,cucumber, avocado, tomato

Green Cheese TAP

$6.63

avocado & ​parve cream cheese

Carrot TAP

$5.03

Shana Hana Peanut TAP

$6.63

avocado & peanuts

Salmon TAP

$7.42

Tuna TAP

$7.42
California TAP

California TAP

$7.10

 kani, cucumber & avocado

Spicy Kani TAP

$8.75

Salmon Avocado TAP

$8.16

Tuna Avocado TAP

$8.16
Alaska TAP

Alaska TAP

$8.16

 salmon, avocado, & cucumber

Spicy Kani Cashew TAP

$9.22

Spicy Salmon TAP

$7.42

Spicy Tuna TAP

$7.42

Smoked Salmon TAP

$8.16

 smoked salmon & avocado

Rock 'N' Roll TAP

$9.22

 tuna, salmon, kani & avocado

Spicy Salmon Avocado TAP

$8.16

Spicy Tuna Avocado TAP

$8.16

Philadelphia TAP

$9.01

 smoked salmon, avocado & parve cream cheese

Black Pepper Salmon TAP

$8.48

Black Pepper Tuna TAP

$8.48

 black pepper tuna & jalapeno peppers

Boston TAP

$7.10

 kani, lettuce mango

Ohio TAP

$8.48

 kani & avocado minced with cucumber,lettuce, salt & pepper

Futo TAP

$7.95Out of stock

 1/2 brown rice, oshinko, kani, cucumber & avocado

Cherry Blossom TAP

$8.75Out of stock

 white tuna, salmon & avocado

White Sox TAP

$8.48Out of stock

 white tuna with onions

Spicy Garlic TAP

$9.01

 spicy salmon & chopped garlic

Fantastic Dragon TAP

$14.52

 grilled salmon, onions, seared salmon sweet sauce & crunch

Rainbow TAP

$14.52

 kani, cucumber, avocado topped with tuna, salmon &  yellowtail

Volcano TAP

$15.11

 spicy tuna & spicy salmon, topped with spicy kani,& spicy mayo

Fire House TAP

$13.78

 tuna, jalapeno, avocado, topped with spicy salmon &  sriracha

Orange Dragon TAP

$14.31

 avocado, yellowtail & tuna, topped with salmon

Green Dragon TAP

$12.19

 cucumber, avocado, kani, topped with avocado

California Dragon TAP

$12.72

 kani, cucumber, avocado, topped with kani

Fancy TAP

$15.11

 mango, avocado, black pepper tuna, topped with smoked salmon

Blazing Green TAP

$12.40

 avocado wrapped roll, no rice, spicy tuna, topped  with scallion crispy ​onion, & sriracha

Alaskan Sunrise TAP

$14.31

 salmon, kani, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon & mango

16th Avenue TAP

$14.31

 grilled salmon, scallion, topped with kani & sweet sauce

Red Dragon TAP

$13.46

 cucumber, avocado, kani, topped with tuna

Samurai TAP

$13.46

 1/2 brown rice, spicy yellowtail, cucumber, topped with avocado

Salmon Lovers TAP

$15.11

 salmon & cucumber, topped with seared salmon

Krazy Kani TAP

$14.05

 tuna, salmon, avocado & mango, topped with kani & wasabi sauce

Smokey TAP

$14.05

 smoked salmon, asparagus & avocado with spicy kani on top

Vus Is Nyes TAP

$14.05

 tomato, red onion, parve cream cheese, & sliced smoked salmon on top

Tsunami Roll TAP

$14.05

 spicy kani, cucumber, avocado with spicy mayo, jalapeno & ​crunch on top in a soy wrap

Tuna Luna TAP

$14.05

 spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with black pepper tuna & mango sauce

White Tuna 1pc TAP

$2.92Out of stock

White Tuna 2pc TAP

$5.03Out of stock

Maguro Tuna 1pc TAP

$2.92

Maguro Tuna 2pc TAP

$5.03

Black Pepper Tuna 1pc TAP

$2.92

Black Pepper Tuna 2pc TAP

$5.03

Sake Salmon 1pc TAP

$2.92

Sake Salmon 2pc TAP

$5.03

Oshinko 1pc TAP

$2.92Out of stock

Oshinko 2pc TAP

$5.03Out of stock

Smoked Salmon 1pc TAP

$2.92

Smoked Salmon 2pc TAP

$5.03

Yellowtail 1pc TAP

$3.18

Yellowtail 2pc TAP

$5.83

Kani 1pc TAP

$2.92

Kani 2pc TAP

$5.03

Black Pepper Salmon 1pc TAP

$2.92

Black Pepper Salmon 2pc TAP

$5.03

Striped Salmon Roll TAP

$14.31

 portobello mushroom, black pepper salmon, scallion & avocado topped with black pepper salmon

Carbless K Bar TAP

$14.52

 seaweed wrapped without rice, with salmon,  tuna, avocado & cucumber, topped with scallion

Drinks

Water

$1.06
Vitamin Water (each)

Vitamin Water (each)

$2.75
Snapple (each)

Snapple (each)

$2.50

POWERADE

$2.65

Can

$1.25

Bottle

$2.50

Fla Selster

$2.00

ginger wasbia

$1.75Out of stock

Water

$2.00Out of stock

Water

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshness served daily.

Location

888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Directions

Gallery
Sushi K Bar image
Sushi K Bar image

