Sushi K Bar Williamsburg
329 Reviews
$$
888 Bedford Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11205
Popular Items
Vegetable Rolls
AAC
asparagus, avocado ,& cucumber
Asparagus
Avocado
Bello Cucumber
half brown rice, cucumber, portobello mushroom
Carrot
Carrot Avocado
Cucumber
Cucumber Avocado
Cucumber Carrot
Garden Vegetable
cucumber, carrot, avocado & pepper
Green Cheese
avocado & parve cream cheese
Green Garden
lettuce,cucumber, avocado, tomato
Hawaii
mango, pear, cashew & mango sauce
Kiwi Explosion
kiwi, mango, avocado, topped with kiwi
Mango
mango, crunch
Mixed Vegetable
cucumber carrot & avocado
OCS
olives, parve cream cheese, & scallions
PEPPER ROLL
Portobello Mushroom
Rice Roll
Shana Hana Peanut
avocado & peanuts
Sunshine
avocado, mango,& cashews
Tropical
avocado, cucumber, mango, lettuce
Sushi Rolls (Raw Fish)
Alaska
salmon, avocado, & cucumber
B59
spicy salmon topped with spicy kani & spicy mayo
Black Pepper Salmon
Black Pepper Tuna
black pepper tuna & jalapeno peppers
Boston
kani, lettuce mango
California
kani, cucumber & avocado
Cherry Blossom
white tuna, salmon & avocado
Go Mango
kani, mango, cucumber & avocado on top
Green Philly Dragon
smoked salmon, avocado, parve cream cheese, topped with sliced avocado
Kani Roll
Lawyers In The Raw
rice without seaweed,smoked salmon, scallion, spicy mayo
Ohio
kani & avocado minced with cucumber,lettuce, salt & pepper
Philadelphia
smoked salmon, avocado & parve cream cheese
Rice Krispy
tuna, avocado topped with crispy onions
Rock 'N' Roll
tuna, salmon, kani & avocado
Salmon
Salmon Avocado
Scallion
spicy yellowtail with scallion & crunch
Spicy Garlic
spicy salmon & chopped garlic
Spicy Kani
Spicy Kani Cashew
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Salmon Avocado
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Tuna Avocado
Smoked Salmon
smoked salmon & avocado
Tuna
Tuna Avocado
T-Bone Salmon
salmon, avocado & topped with salmon
Yellowtail
Carb Free
cucumber wrapped, tuna, white tuna,salmon & avocado
K Bar Specialties
Carbless K Bar
seaweed wrapped without rice, with salmon, tuna, avocado & cucumber, topped with scallion
K Bar Twist
fried square rice,seared chopped salmon & white tuna + 3 sauces
Krispy Guacamole
Krispy Salmon
Krispy Tuna
Krunchy Dragon
kani, cucumber & avocado topped with chopped kani
Midnight Dragon
spicy tuna,red onion, cucumber, crunch, avocado, sweet sauce & scallion on top
Spicy Tuna Ball
spicy tuna with crunch in an avocado ball
Striped Salmon Roll
portobello mushroom, black pepper salmon, scallion & avocado topped with black pepper salmon
Sushi Bombs
tempura rice, raw spicy tuna, sweet sauce, & scallion on top
Sushi Pizza
Lite Tempura Rolls
Butterfly Lite
fried kani, white tuna, mango, wasabi sauce on top, soy wrap
Caterpillar Lite
fried tuna, kani, onions, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, chili sauce, soy wrap
Crazy Salmon
fried salmon, avocado, parve cc, spicy mayo
Kani Lite
fried kani, cucumber, avocado, & crunch
Krispy Lite
fried sweet potato, cashew
Manhattan Lite
fried spicy tuna, salmon, seaweed wrapped outside
Onion Lite
fried onions
Purple Haze
fried tilapia, chopped onions, with avocado topped with onions, crunch, spicy mayo
Salmon Lite
fried salmon & avocado with spicy mayo
Smoke Lite
Spider Lite
fried salmon, kani, with sweet sauce
Sweet Potato Lite
fried sweet potato
Sweety Lite
fried salmon, avocado, mango, parve cream cheese, in a soy wrap
Tilapia Lite
Tuna Lite
Tempura Rolls
Garden State Tempura
deep fried tuna, salmon & yellowtail
K Bar Tempura
deep fried spicy salmon, tuna, onions
Kishka Tempura
deep fried kishka & onions
Koopie Tempura
deep fried spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy kani, spicy yellowtail & avocado
Ooh Angel Tempura
deep fried salmon, kani, avocado & cucumber
QQ Tempura
deep fried salmon, tilapia, kani, no rice
Smoked Tempura
deep fried smoked salmon, avocado & crunch
Super Godzilla
deep fried tuna, yellowtail, salmon & kani, scallion
Super Tempura
deep fried salmon, tuna & yellowtail with parve cream cheese
Sweet Salmon
deep fried salmon & avocado, each pc. fried individually
TNT Tempura
deep fried salmon, tuna & kani
Signature Rolls
Alaskan Sunrise
salmon, kani, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon & mango
Baby Dragon
cooked salmon, cucumber, avocado with fried spicy salmon, sweet sauce & spicy mayo on top
Blazing Green
avocado wrapped roll, no rice, spicy tuna, topped with scallion crispy onion, & sriracha
California Dragon
kani, cucumber, avocado, topped with kani
Fancy
mango, avocado, black pepper tuna, topped with smoked salmon
Fantastic Dragon
grilled salmon, onions, seared salmon sweet sauce & crunch
Fire Dragon
spicy salmon, jalapeno, cucumber, fried kani, topped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo & scallions
Fire House
tuna, jalapeno, avocado, topped with spicy salmon & sriracha
Godzilla
fried kani, avocado & mango topped with spicy tuna
Green Dragon
cucumber, avocado, kani, topped with avocado
King Bin Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, spicy salmon, topped with potato crunch & sweet sauce
Kings Crown
fried kani, spicy salmon & cucumber, topped with salmon and crunch
Krazy Kani
tuna, salmon, avocado & mango, topped with kani & wasabi sauce
Orange Dragon
avocado, yellowtail & tuna, topped with salmon
Rainbow
kani, cucumber, avocado topped with tuna, salmon & yellowtail
Red Dragon
cucumber, avocado, kani, topped with tuna
Salmon Lovers
salmon & cucumber, topped with seared salmon
Samurai
1/2 brown rice, spicy yellowtail, cucumber, topped with avocado
Smokey
smoked salmon, asparagus & avocado with spicy kani on top
Spicy Yid
avocado, cucumber, kani, topped with spicy salmon & crunch'
Splendid
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, tuna, salmon, &yellowtail, topped with crunch
Sweet California
kani, cucumber, avocado fried sweet potato on top
Sweetheart
fried tilapia & avocado topped with tuna
Tsunami Roll
spicy kani, cucumber, avocado with spicy mayo, jalapeno & crunch on top in a soy wrap
Tuna Luna
spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with black pepper tuna & mango sauce
Volcano
spicy tuna & spicy salmon, topped with spicy kani,& spicy mayo
Vus Is Nyes
tomato, red onion, parve cream cheese, & sliced smoked salmon on top
16th Avenue
grilled salmon, scallion, topped with kani & sweet sauce
New Menu Items
Amazing Roll
Spicy salmon, spicy kani with crunch , black pepper tuna and avocado on top
Bedford Ave
cucumber, avocado, carrots inside, seared spicy salmon on top with crunch
Blossom roll
fried onion, sweet potato, avocado inside, spicy tuna outside with crunch
My Favorite Roll
fried tuna, avocado, cucumber inside, spicy salmon with granola crunch
New Sakura Roll
kani, spicy tuna, cucumber inside , fried tilapia with jalapeno outside
Smoked California
kani, cucumber, avocado inside, seared smoked salmon on top with crunch
Sushi Sandwich
spicy crunchy tuna, spicy kani with avocado
Tasty Roll
cooked salmon, cucumber, fried onion inside, top avocado with granola crunch
Williamsburg Roll
salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado inside, topped with spicy kani and crunch
Appetizers
Chips Combo
thinly sliced mixed fried potato & sweet potato
Edamame
water steamed & salted soybeans
Jalapeno Kickers
deep fried jalapenos stuffed with spicy salmon
Kani Pops
fried kani cubes
Krispy Avocado Fries
batter dipped & fried avocado wedges
Potato Bombers
thick cut batter dipped fries
Potato Chips
thinly sliced fried potatoes
Sweet Potato Chips
thinly sliced sweet potatoes
Salmon Poppers
Zucchini Fries
Sushi Rice
16 oz. bowl of sushi rice
1/2 Rice
Mini veg egg rolls
VEGETABLE CIGARS
1/2 LB SPICY MAYO
1 LB SPICY MAYO
Sauce
BROWN RICE
Platters
Small Vegetable Platter (6 rolls)
Medium Vegetable Platter (11 rolls)
Large Vegetable Platter (18 rolls)
Small Sushi Platter (6 rolls)
Medium Sushi Platter (10 rolls)
Large Sushi Platter (16 rolls)
Small Sushi Platter No Raw
Medium Sushi Platter No Raw
Large Sushi Platter No Raw
Large Square Platter
Medium Tempura Platter (5 rolls)
Large Tempura Platter (10 rolls)
Large Raw Platter (18 rolls)
Salads
Maguro Avocado Sesame Salad
fresh cubed tuna, avocado ,rice & soy wasabi sauce
Tempura Salad
fried salmon, tuna, kani, cucumber, avocado, carrot, lettuce topped with spicy mayo, sweet sauce & sesame seeds
Sushi Salad
fresh raw salmon, tuna, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, & carrot
Tropical Salad
apple, pear, kiwi, mango, lettuce with sesame seeds
Super Salad
cucumber, carrots, avocado, fresh lettuce, sesame seeds
Kani Salad Large
shredded kani, cucumber & spicy mayo, sesame seeds
Kani Salad Small
shredded kani, cucumber & spicy mayo, sesame seeds
Avocado Salad
fresh lettuce, sliced avocado, sesame seeds
Cucumber Salad
fresh lettuce, shredded cucumber, sesame seeds
Nathan Salad
Nigiri/Sashimi
White Tuna 1pc
White Tuna 2pc
Maguro Tuna 1pc
Maguro Tuna 2pc
Black Pepper Tuna 1pc
Black Pepper Tuna 2pc
Sake Salmon 1pc
Sake Salmon 2pc
Oshinko 1pc
Oshinko 2pc
Smoked Salmon 1pc
Smoked Salmon 2pc
Yellowtail 1pc
Yellowtail 2pc
Kani 1pc
Kani 2pc
Black Pepper Salmon 1pc
Black Pepper Salmon 2pc
KANI STICK
Soup
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Freshness served daily.
888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205