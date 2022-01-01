Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen

Sushi Kappo - Fenway

338 Reviews

$

86 Peterborough Street

Boston, MA 02215

Popular Items

Salmon w/Avo
Gyoza
Kappo Burrito

Appetizers

Gyoza

$6.50

VEGGIE GYOZA

$6.50

Shumai

$6.50

Edamame

$5.50

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Miso Soup

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Pork Buns

$9.00
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce,spring mix,tomato,shredded cucumber,shredded carrot, tofu Wakame, avocado, tobiko Mayonnaise and house dressing...

Donburi

Sake-Don

$20.95

Takka-Don

$20.95

Inside Out Rolls

California Roll

$7.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Cal Roll w/Tobiko Roll

$8.30

Tuna w/Avocado Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna w/Cucumber

$8.00

Salmon w/Avo

$7.50

Spicy Salmon w/Cucumber

$7.50

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Spcy Eel w/Cucumber

$8.00

Crispy Tuna Cucumber

$9.00

Crispy Salmon Cucumber

$8.50

Crispy California

$8.50

Tuna w/Avocado + Tobico

$9.50

Poke

Poke Tuna

$20.95

Poke Salmon

$20.95

Poke Mix

$20.95

Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.95

Miso Ramen

$16.95
Tan Tan Ramen

Tan Tan Ramen

$16.95

Shio Ramen

$16.95

Ramen Extra

Tamago

$2.00

Pork Belly

$5.00

Corn

$1.50

Extra Noodles

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$0.95

Spicy Mayo

$0.95

Ginger

$0.95

Wasabi

$0.95

Rolls

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Special Rolls

Volcano Roll

$10.95

Blizzard Roll

$14.45

Crazy Maki Roll

$14.45

Rainbow Roll

$14.45

House Roll

$14.45

Vegetarian House Roll

$11.45

Caterpillar Roll

$14.45

Dragon Roll

$14.45

Fenway Roll

$14.95

Tiger Roll

$14.45

Miso Salmon Roll

$14.45

Spider Roll Roll

$12.45

Sweet Potato Maki w/Cucumber Roll

$8.95

Broccoli Tempura w/Cucumber Roll

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura w/Cucumber Roll

$10.95

Sushi

Tuna Nigiri

$2.00

Salmon Nigiri

$2.00

Cooked Eel Nigiri

$2.50

Miso Salmon Nigiri

$2.50

Tuna Sashimi

$2.50

Salmon Sashimi

$2.50

Cooked Eel Sashimi

$3.00

Torched Miso Salmon Sashimi

$3.00

Sushi Burritos

Fenway Burrito

$14.95

(r) Tuna Tartare, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrots, spicy mayo, jalapeño

Kappo Burrito

$14.95

(r) Tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, red cabbage, spicy crab meat

Boston Burrito

$14.95

Red Sox Burrito

$14.95
Sumo Burrito

Sumo Burrito

$13.95

(c) Cooked eel, avocado, crispy tempura flake, tobiko, cucumber, lettuce, spicy mayonnaise & carrot

Veggie Burrito

$11.95

(v) Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrots, broccoli, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, sweet sauce

Extra

Spicy Mayo

$0.95

Wasabi

$0.95

Ginger

$0.95

Eel Sauce

$0.95

Avocado

$1.50

Tamago

$1.50

Kitchen Donburi

Tatsutaage Chicken Donburi

Tatsutaage Chicken Donburi

$12.45
Chicken Katsu Donburi

Chicken Katsu Donburi

$12.45

N/A Beverage

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Japanese Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Royal Milk Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Water

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Perrier Sparklin Water

$3.00

Japanese Sodas

$3.50

Calpico

$3.25

Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter #1

$70.00

Choose 60pcs. Pork , Veggie or Mix Pork Gyoza Steamed pork dumplings Veggie Gyoza Steamed veggie dumplings Mix Gyoza Steamed veggie or pork dumplings

Appetizer Platter #2

$85.00

Appetizer for 8-10 ppl. 20 Pork Buns

Cooked Platter

Total- 78 PCS. SERVES 8-10 2 California Rolls 2 Eel Avocado Rolls 2 Shrimp Tempura Rolls 2 Sweet Potato Rolls 1 Spider Roll 1 Dragon Roll 1 Miso Salmon Roll 1 House Roll

Cooked Platter

$120.00

78pcs. Serves 8-10 . . 2 California Rolls 2 Eel Avocado Rolls 2 Shrimp Tempura Rolls 2 Sweet Potato Roll 1 Spider Roll 1 Dragon Roll 1 Miso Salmon Roll 1 House Roll

Cooked Platter #2

Total- 132 PCS. SERVES 12-14 3 California Rolls 3 Eel Avocado Rolls 3 Shrimp Tempura Rolls 3 Sweet Potato Rolls 2 Spider Roll 2 Dragon Roll 2 Miso Salmon Roll 2 tiger Roll

Cooked Platter #2

$221.00

Total- 132 PCS. SERVES 12-14 3 California Rolls 3 Eel Avocado Rolls 3 Shrimp Tempura Rolls 3 Sweet Potato Rolls 2 Spider Roll 2 Dragon Roll 2 Miso Salmon Roll 2 tiger Roll

Delux

160pcs. Serves 18-20 2 Spicy Tuna Rolls 2 California Rolls 2 Salmon Avocado Rolls 2 Eel Avocado Rolls 2 Philadelphia Rolls 2 Crispy Salmon Rolls 2 California w/ tobiko Rolls 2 Avocado Cucumber Rolls 2 Sweet Potato Rolls 2 Volcano Rolls 1 Blizzard Roll 1 Crazy Maki Roll 1 Rainbow Roll 1 Dragon Roll 1 Miso Salmon Roll

Delux

$225.00

160pcs. Serves 18-20 . . 2 Spicy Tuna Rolls 2 California Rolls 2 Salmon Avocado Rolls 2 Eel Avocado Rolls 2 Philadelphia Rolls 2 Crispy Salmon Rolls 2 California w/ tobiko Rolls 2 Avocado Cucumber Rolls 2 Sweet Potato Rolls 2 Volcano Rolls 1 Blizzard Roll 1 Crazy Maki Roll 1 Rainbow Roll 1 Dragon Roll 1 Miso Salmon Roll

Deluxe Platter #2

366 pcs. Serves 34-36 5 Spicy Tuna Rolls 5 California Rolls 5 Salmon Avocado Rolls 5 Eel Avocado Rolls 5 Philadelphia Rolls 5 Crispy Salmon Rolls 5 California w/ tobiko Rolls 5 Avocado Cucumber Rolls 5 Sweet Potato Rolls 5 Volcano Rolls 4 Blizzard Roll 4 Rainbow Roll 4Dragon Roll

Delux Platter #2

$577.00

366 pcs. Serves 34-36 5 Spicy Tuna Rolls 5 California Rolls 5 Salmon Avocado Rolls 5 Eel Avocado Rolls 5 Philadelphia Rolls 5 Crispy Salmon Rolls 5 California w/ tobiko Rolls 5 Avocado Cucumber Rolls 5 Sweet Potato Rolls 5 Volcano Rolls 4 Blizzard Roll 4 Rainbow Roll 4Dragon Roll

Mixed Platter

Mixed

$105.00

72pcs. Serves 8-10 . . 1 Spicy Tuna Roll 1 Spicy Salmon Roll 1 Salmon Avocado Roll 1 California Roll 1 Eel Avocado Roll 1 Vegetarian House Roll 1 Philadelphia Roll 1 California w/ tobiko Roll 1 Avocado Cucumber Roll 1 Spicy Crispy Salmon Roll 1 Volcano Roll 1 Shrimp Tempura Roll 1 Sweet Potato Roll

Nigiri/Maki Platter

80pcs. Serves 8-10 8 Salmon Nigiri 8 Tuna Nigiri 8 Salmon Belly Nigiri 8 Cooked Eel Nigiri 1 California Roll 1 Spicy Tuna Roll 1 Salmon Avocado Roll 1 Eel Avocado Roll 1 Spicy Crispy Salmon Roll 1 Philadelphia Roll 1 Shrimp Tempura Roll 1 Sweet Potato Roll

Nigiri/Maki

$135.00

80pcs. Serves 8-10 . . 8 Salmon Nigiri 8 Tuna Nigiri 8 Salmon Belly Nigiri 8 Cooked Eel Nigiri 1 California Roll 1 Spicy Tuna Roll 1 Salmon Avocado Roll 1 Eel Avocado Roll 1 Spicy Crispy Salmon Roll 1 Philadelphia Roll 1 Shrimp Tempura Roll 1 Sweet Potato Roll

Sushi Burrito Platter

Sushi Burrito Platter

$125.00

9 Sushi Burritos cut in half. Serves 8-10 . . 2 Boston Burritos Salmon, crab meat, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, lettuces, tobico 2 Kappo Burritos Tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, red cabbage, spicy crab meat 2 Red Sox Burritos Tuna, fresh pickled wasabi, avocado, lettuces, red cabbage 1 Sumo Burrito Cooked eel, sweet egg, avocado, tobico, cucumber, lettuce, carrot 1 Fenway Burrito Tuna Tartare, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrots, shiso, jalapeño 1 Veggie Burrito Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrots, broccoli tempura, sweet sauce

Sushi Burrito Platter #2

Sushi Burrito Platter #2

$260.00

18 burritos cut in half. Serves 18-20 3 Boston Burritos Salmon, crab meat, cream chesse, spicy mayo, crispy tempure flake ,avocado, cucumber, lettuces, tokico 3 Kappo Burritos Tuna, salmon, avocado, crispy tempura flake, cucumber,spicy mayo, lettuce, red cabbage, spicy crab meat 3 Red Sox Burritos Tuna, fresh pickled wasabi, avocado, lettuces, red cabbage, spicy mayo & crispy tempura flake. 3 Sumo Burritos Cooked eel, avocado, crispy tempura flake, tobiko, cucumber, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce & carrot 3 Fenway Burritos Tuna Tartare, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrots,crispy tempura flake, spicy mayo, jalapeño 3 Veggy Burritos Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrots, broccoli, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Sushi Burrito Platter #3

Sushi Burrito Platter #3

$750.00

52 Burritos cut in half. Serves 50-60 10 Kappo Burritos Tuna, salmon, avocado, crispy tempura flake, cucumber,spicy mayo, lettuce, red cabbage, spicy crab meat 10 Fenway Burritos Tuna Tartare, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrots,crispy tempura flake, spicy mayo, jalapeño 10 Red Sox Burritos Tuna, fresh pickled wasabi, avocado, lettuces, red cabbage, spicy mayo & crispy tempura flake. 10 Boston Burritos Salmon, crab meat, cream chesse, spicy mayo, crispy tempure flake ,avocado, cucumber, lettuces, tokico 6 Sumo Burritos Cooked eel, avocado, crispy tempura flake, tobiko, cucumber, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce & carrot 6 Veggie Burritos Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrots, broccoli, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce.

Veggie Platter

$60 .00|56pcs. Serves 4-6 2 Avocado Rolls 2 Cucumber Rolls 2 Avocado Cucumber Rolls 1 Broccoli Tempura Roll 1 Sweet Potato Roll 1 Vegetarian House Roll

Veggie Platter

$60.00

$60 .00|56pcs. Serves 4-6 2 Avocado Rolls 2 Cucumber Rolls 2 Avocado Cucumber Rolls 1 Broccoli Tempura Roll 1 Sweet Potato Roll 1 Vegetarian House Roll

Veggie Platter #2

$121.00|108pcs. Serves 8-10 ppl 3 Avocado Rolls 3 Cucumber Rolls 3 Cucumber avocado Rolls 3 Sweet Potatoe Rolls 3 Vegetarian Rolls 3 Brocoli Tempura Rolls

veggie platter #2

$121.00

108pcs. Serves 8-10 ppl 3 Avocado Rolls 3 Cucumber Rolls 3 Cucumber avocado Rolls 3 Sweet Potatoe Rolls 3 Vegetarian Rolls 3 Brocoli Tempura Rolls

Milk tea w/ Boba

Brown sugar bubble milk

Brown sugar bubble milk

$4.95

brown sugar syrup, fresh whole milk and Boba pearls.

Clasic milk tea

Clasic milk tea

$4.95

fresh Black tea, cane sugar, and non-dairy creamer.

Taro milk tea

Taro milk tea

$4.95

taro powder, fresh milk and cane sugar.

Thai milk tea

Thai milk tea

$4.95

fresh thai tea, cane sugar , boba pearls,half and half.

Matcha milk tea

Matcha milk tea

$4.95

Fruit Iced tea

Fruit Overload

$5.50

orange, lemon, strawberry, watermelon with Jasmin green tea.

Passion fruit

$5.25

Jasmin green tea, cane sugar, passion fruit syrup,

Peach lemonade

$5.25

Jasmin green tea, cane sugar, peach syrup, and lemon .

Mango

$5.25

Jasmin green tea, cane sugar, mango syrup.

Lychee

$5.25

Jasmin green tea, cane sugar, lychee syrup.

Pineapple

$5.25

Jasmin green tea, cane sugar, pineapple syrup.

Strawberry

$5.25

Jasmin green tea, cane sugar, strawberry syrup.

Watermelon

$5.25

Jasmin green tea, cane sugar, watermelon syrup.

Fresh Tea

Jasmin green tea large

$4.95

fresh green tea.

Jasmin green tea medium

$4.50

fresh Jazmine green tea.

black tea large

$4.95

fresh black tea.

black tea medium

$4.50

fresh black tea

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Home of Boston’s Best Sushi Burritos! Orders placed before 11AM will not be ready for pick-up until 11AM.

Website

Location

86 Peterborough Street, Boston, MA 02215

Directions

