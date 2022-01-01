Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Koen

178 Reviews

$$

201 Universtiy Boulevard, Suite 1290

Round Rock, TX 78665

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Yellow Tail Jalapeno Sashimi
Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Flower

Appetizer

Miso Soup

$3.00

Edamame

$5.50

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Truffle Garlic Edamame

$7.50

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Steamed Gyoza 4pcs

$7.50

Fried Gyoza 4pcs

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura 3pcs

$7.50

Vegetable 5pcs

$7.00

Shrimp 2pcs & Veggie 5pcs Tempura

$11.50

Jalapeno Cracker 4pcs

$7.50

Baked Green Mussel 4pcs

$9.00

Fish Tempura 4pcs

$9.50

Calamari Tempura 8pcs

$11.00

Soft Shell Crab App

$12.00

Chicken Karaage

$11.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Tako Wasabi

$8.00

lka Sansai

$8.00

Spicy crab bomb

$10.00

Salad

House Salad

$4.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Sunomono Salad

$11.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Spicy Sashimi Salad

$15.00

ENTREE

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$17.00

BEEF TERIYAKI

$20.00

SALMON TERIYAKI

$19.00

TONKATSU

$18.00

Basic Roll

California Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.50

Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$9.50

Spicy Salmon

$9.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.50

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Salmon Roll

$8.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Vegetable Roll

$8.50

Spicy Soft Shell Crab Roll

$12.00

Philadelphia Roll

$9.50

Negihama Roll

$7.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.50

Eel Roll

$8.50

*HAND* California Roll

$6.50

*HAND* Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

*HAND* Spicy Crab Roll

$7.00

*HAND* Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$8.50

*HAND* Spicy Salmon

$8.50

*HAND* Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.50

*HAND* Tuna Roll

$7.50

HAND Salmon Roll

$8.50

*HAND* Cucumber Roll

$4.50

*HAND* Avocado Roll

$4.50

*HAND* Vegetable Roll

$7.50

*HAND* Spicy Soft Shell Crab Roll

$10.00

*HAND* Philadelphia Roll

$7.50

*HAND* Negihama Roll

$7.50

*HAND* Salmon Skin Roll

$8.50

*HAND* Eel Roll

$7.50

Fresh Fish Roll

James Bond Roll

$12.50

Dragon Roll

$15.50

Rainbow Roll

$14.50

Mango Salmon Roll

$11.50

Alaska Roll

$14.00

Candy Roll

$13.00

Gail Roll

$16.00

Ultimate Mexican Roll

$13.50

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

Tempura Roll

Tiger Roll

$14.50

Lisa Lisa Roll

$12.50

Bonzai Roll

$13.00

Joe Special Roll

$15.50

Johny Roll

$13.50

Spider Roll

$13.50

Crunch Roll

$13.50

Texas Roll

$16.50

Magma Roll

$14.00

Crazy Horse Roll

$13.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shaggy Dog Roll

$16.50

Baked Roll

Japanese Lasagna

$12.50

Mountain Roll

$16.00

Dynamite Roll

$16.50

Crescent

$17.50

Chef's Special Roll

Muchi Muchi

$16.00

Salmon Flower

$16.50

April Roll

$17.50

Carrot Top Roll

$18.50

Ex-wife Roll

$17.50

Austin Roll

$15.50

Ultimate Salmon Roll

$17.50

Eunice Special Roll

$19.50

Rock and Roll

$16.50

Mango Salmon Special

$16.50

Monica Roll

$17.50

Paradise Roll

$18.50

Monkey Roll

$13.00

Ex—husband Roll

$19.50

Jasmine Rpll

$19.50

Ultimate Shrimp Roll

$16.50

Yellow Tail Lover Roll

$16.50

Kiss of Fire

$16.00

Tuna Holic Roll

$18.00

Fancy Hand Roll

$13.00

T N T

$17.00

Wagyu Beef Roll

$28.00

Sushi-Burrito

$15.00

Koen Special

Yellow Tail Jalapeno Sashimi

$18.00

Octopus Carpaccio

$16.00

Ono Sashimi Speical

$16.00

Screaming Orgasm

$17.00

Tuna poke

$20.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$18.00

Chirashi Bowl and Vege

$27.00

Uni Shooter

$13.00

Cocktail Albacore

$21.00

Negi Toro Special Roll

$28.00

Spicy Halibut Sashimi

$17.00

Round Rock

$15.00

Pepper Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

hamachi kama sashimi LIMITED

$25.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Koen Sashimi Combination - Chef's Choice

Koen Sushi Combination - Chef's Choice

Salmon Belly

$7.50

Tuna

$6.50

Garlic Tuna

$7.50

Salmon

$6.50

Yellow Tail

$6.50

Blue Fin Tuna

$15.00

Toro

$19.00

Albacore

$5.50

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Halibut

$7.00

Mackerel

$6.00

EBI

$5.50

AMAEBI

$10.50

Escolar

$5.50

Crab

$4.50

IKA

$5.50

Surf Clam

$5.50

UNAGI

$7.50

Octopus

$5.50

Red Snapper

$5.50

MADAI

$9.50

IKURA

$7.50

Tamago

$5.00

Quail Egg

$4.50

MASAGO

$6.00

Scallop

$7.50

Inari

$5.00

Wagyu 2pcs

$8.50

S Salmon Belly

$8.50

Tuna

$7.50

Garlic Tuna *

$8.50

Salmon

$7.50

Yellow Tail

$7.50

Blue Fin

$19.00

Toro

$25.00

Albacore

$6.50

Smoked Salmon

$8.50

Halibut

$8.00

Mackerel

$7.00

EBI

$6.50

AMAEBI

$15.50

Escolar

$6.50

KANI

$5.50

Octopus

$6.50

IKA

$6.50

Surf Clam

$6.50

UNAGI

$8.50

Red Snapper

$6.50

MADAI

$10.50

IKURA

$8.50

Tamago

$6.00

UNI

$21.00

MASAGO

$7.00

Scallop

$8.50

Inari

$5.50

HAMACHI KAMA LIMTED

$25.00

Noodles

Kake Udon

$10.50

Tempura Udon

$14.50

Miso ramen

$14.50

Shoyu ramens

$14.50

Side

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Avocado

$3.50

Fresh Wasabi

$3.50

Deep Fried Carrot

$4.50

Jalapeno

$1.00

Steam Rice

$3.00

spicy mayo

$0.50

eel sauce

$0.50

Spicy ponzu

$1.50

Shiracha

$0.50

Tamari

$1.00

S.O SAUCE

$1.50

Pickled Radish

$1.00

Desserts

Yuzu Cheese Cake

$6.50

Green Tea Cheese Cake

$6.50

Ice Cream

$3.50

Mochi 2PC

$5.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple JUice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Fiji Water

$4.50

perrrier water

$4.50

Ramune

$3.75

Arnold parmer

$4.50

Sake

SUIGEI TOKUBETSU JUNMAI Drunken Whale 300ml

$30.00

Dry, crisp and bright! "Drunken Whale" pairs with any dish.

DASSAI 45 JUNMAI DAIGINJO 300ml

$32.00

Floral aromatics with a fruity yet dry flavor. Notes of melon and anise.

DASSAI 39 JUNMAI DAIGINJO 300ml

$45.00

AMABUKI GINNO KURENAI JUNMAI 720ml

$75.00

HAKKASIAN TOKUBETSU JUNMAI 300ml

$29.00

KIKUMASAMUNE TARU JUNMAI 300ml

$22.00

NIGORI White Silk 500ml

$34.00

DASSAI 45 NIGORY JUNMAI DAIGINJO 300ml

$35.00

KUBOTA JUNMAI DAIGINJO 300ml

$32.00

ONIKOROSHI

$48.00

HANA WHITE PEACH SAKE 750ml

$35.00

Peach sake 375ml

$23.00Out of stock

HANA APPLE SAKE 750ml

$35.00Out of stock

Apple sake 375ml

$23.00

SHO CHIKU BAI GINJO 300ml

$23.00

Horin 300ml

$35.00

Yuki sake nigori w peach 375ml

$24.00

HOUSE HOT SAKE

$9.50

Ohyama Nigori 500ml

$42.00Out of stock

Beer

ASAHI KURONAMA BLACK 11.3oz

$8.50

ASAHI SUPER DRY 12oz

$7.50

ASAHI SUPER DRY 22oz

$10.00

KIRIN ICHIBAN 12oz

$7.00

KIRIN ICHIBAN 22oz

$9.50

KIRIN ICHIBAN LIGHT 12oz

$7.00

SAPPORO PREMIUM 12oz

$7.00

SAPPORO PREMIUM 22oz

$9.50

SAPPORO PREMIUM LIGHT 12oz

$7.00

Wine

JAPANESE PLUM WINE

$9.00

BT White Zinfandel

$24.00

BT Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BT Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

BT Chardonnay

$35.00

GL White Zinfandel

$7.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

GL Chardonnay

$12.00

BT Pinot Noir

$35.00

BT Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

GL Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

201 Universtiy Boulevard, Suite 1290, Round Rock, TX 78665

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Koen image
Sushi Koen image
Sushi Koen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Fever
orange star4.7 • 989
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Cocky Teriyaki
orange star4.3 • 270
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Kai Sushi
orange star4.6 • 532
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400 Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Soto Japanese - CEDAR PARK
orange starNo Reviews
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Xian Sushi and Noodle at The Domain
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Sugar Pine
orange star4.8 • 642
8578 Research Blvd Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Round Rock

Jack Allens Kitchen- Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 4,306
2250 Hoppe Trail Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - Round Rock
orange star4.5 • 4,266
201 University Oaks Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Kababji Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,480
1900 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 035 - Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 1,472
200 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Round Rock
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston