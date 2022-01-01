Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Kuni

review star

No reviews yet

21450 Salamo Road

West Linn, OR 97068

Order Again

Popular Items

West Linn Roll
Pork Tonkatsu
Pork Gyoza

Sashimi / Nigiri

Sea Urchin - Hokkaido Uni

$38.00+

5 pieces of Sea Urchin sashimi Or 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Bluefin Tuna - Maguro

$21.00+

5 pieces of tuna sashimi Or 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Medium Fatty Tuna - Chu Toro

$38.00+

5 pcs of middle fatty tuna belly sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Fatty Tuna - Otoro

$42.00+Out of stock

5 pcs of prime fatty tuna belly OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Albacore - Bincho Maguro

$17.00+

5 pieces of albacore sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Salmon - Sake

$17.00+

5 pieces of salmon sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Salmon Belly - Sake Harasu

Salmon Belly - Sake Harasu

$19.00+

5 pieces of salmon belly sashimi Or 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Salmon Caviar - Ikura

$17.00+

Salmon caviar sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Tobiko Gunkan

$3.00

Surf Clam - Hokkigai

$21.00+

5 pieces of surf clam sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Squid - Ika

Squid - Ika

$15.00+

5 pieces of squid sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Scallop - Hokkaido Hotate

$25.00+

5 pieces of scallop sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Shrimp - Ebi

$15.00+

5 pieces of shrimp sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Sweet Shrimp - Amaebi

$30.00+

5 pieces of sweet shrimp sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Mackerel - Saba

$15.00+

5 pieces of mackerel sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Yellowtail Belly - Hamachi Harasu

$19.00+

5 pieces of yellowtail belly sashimi OR 1 pieces of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Yellowtail - Hamachi

$21.00+

5 pieces of yellowtail sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Eel - Unagi

$25.00+

5 pieces of eel sashimi Or 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Octopus - Tako

$15.00+

5 pieces of octopus sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri

Amberjack - Kanpachi

$17.00+Out of stock

5 pieces of amberjack sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Japanese Snapper - Madai

$17.00+

5 pieces of Japanese snapper sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Japanese Horse Mackerel - Aji

$19.00+Out of stock

5 pieces of Japanese horse mackerel sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Striped Jack - Shima Aji

$19.00+

5 pieces of striped jack sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**

Hosomaki Rolls

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.00

One of our most popular small sushi roll Delicious red tuna wrapped in seaweed

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Small sushi roll Salmon wrapped in seaweed

Negi Hama Roll

$7.00

Small sushi roll Scallion & hamachi wrapped in seaweed

Saba Gari Roll

$6.50

Small sushi roll Mackerel wrapped in seaweed

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Small sushi roll Cucumber wrapped in seaweed

Oshinko Roll

$5.00

Small Sushi roll Japan Pickle Wrapped In Seaweed

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Small sushi roll Avocado wrapped in seaweed

Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$5.00

Small sushi roll Japanese pickled plums wrapped in seaweed

Deep Fry Rolls

Seattle Tempura Deep Fry Roll

Seattle Tempura Deep Fry Roll

$12.00

Salmon, Avocado With Eel Sauce

Las Vegas Deep Fry Roll

$12.00

Eel, Cream Cheese, Avocado With Eel Sauce

Spicy California Deep Fry Roll

Spicy California Deep Fry Roll

$12.00

Spicy Crab Mix, Avocado With Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo

Fusion Roll

Bellevue Roll

$15.00

Uni, yellowtail, green onion & tobiko **While Supplies Last**

Green Decadence Roll

Green Decadence Roll

$16.00

Tempura Green Onion And Asparagus Top With Avocado

Super Crunch Roll

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy yellowtail, avocado top with tempura crunch & eel sauce

Tarantula Roll

Tarantula Roll

$17.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, jalapeño top with avocado, tobiko & spicy mayo

Medusa Roll

$17.00

Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, jalapeño top with seaweed salad

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$18.00

Eel, Cucumber Top With Avocado, Tobiko & Eel Sauce

Oregon Roll

Oregon Roll

$18.00

Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber Top W/ Albacore, Jalapeno

West Linn Roll

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber Top W/ Seared Crab Mayo, Tobiko, Eel Sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Crab Mayo, Cucumber Topped W/Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Yellowtail, Avocado, Sprinkled With Tobiko. Extremely popular!

Dragon Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Top W/Eel, Avocado, Tobiko & Eel Sauce

Salamo Roll

Salamo Roll

$20.00

Creamy Scallop, Tobiko, Avocado Top With Seared Salmon With Salt & Lemon Drop

Poke Roll

Poke Roll

$20.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber Top W/Tuna, Onion, Green Onion & Poke Sauce

Cascade Roll

Cascade Roll

$20.00

Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Spicy Crab, Tobiko W/ Jalapeño Truffle Oil

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$20.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Tuna, Avocado, Tobiko & Spicy Mayo Eel Sauce *** Macadamia nuts ***

Lock Down Roll

$21.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber Top With Yellowtail, Lime, Jalapeño

Cinco De Mayo

$22.00

Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Yellowtail, Asparagus, Top Seared Pico De Gallo, Spicy Crab, Spicy Ponzu

Ura Maki

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Yamagobou, Kaiware, Asparagus

Spicy Tofu Roll

$7.50

Deep Fried Tofu With Avocado & Spicy Mayo On Top

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Salmon Skin With Cucumber, Kaiware, Yamagobo

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked Salmon With Cream Cheese, Avocado

Seattle Roll

$9.00

Salmon With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko

Spicy Seattle Roll

$9.50

Salmon With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Spicy Yellowtail Mix With Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Mix With Cucumber

California Roll

$10.00

Crab Mix With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko

Spicy California Roll

Spicy California Roll

$10.50

Crab Mix With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo

Eel Cucumber Roll

$11.00

Eel With Cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko

Mango Tango Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura With Mango, Avocado, Cilantro, Red Bell Pepper

Spider Roll

$12.50

Soft Shell Crab With Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware

Vegetable Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

$3.00

A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with a piece of avocado One piece

Cucumber Nigiri

$3.00

A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with cucumber One piece

Burdock root - Yamagobo Nigiri

$3.00

A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with burdock root One piece

Daikon Pickles - Takuwan Nigiri

$3.00

A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with daikon pickles One piece

Bean Curb - Inari Nigiri

$3.00

sushi rice stuffed in seasoned deep fried bean curd pockets

Shiso Cucumber Nigiri

$3.00

A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with shiso & cucumber One piece

Avocado Cucumber Nigiri

$3.00

A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with a piece of avocado & cucumber One piece

Asparagus Nigiri

$3.00

A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with asparagus One piece

Japanese Rolled Omelet - Tamago Nigiri

Japanese Rolled Omelet - Tamago Nigiri

$3.00

Omakase

Omakase Sashimi Platter (Ume)

$80.00

Chef’s Choice Assorted Sashimi, 18 pieces

Omakase Sashimi Platter (Take)

$100.00

Chef’s Choice Assorted Sashimi, 22 pcs

Omakase Sashimi Platter (Matsu)

Omakase Sashimi Platter (Matsu)

$120.00

Chef’s Choice Assorted Sashimi, 26 pcs

Omakase Nigiri Platter (Yuki)

$80.00

Chef’s Choice Assorted Nigiri, 14 pcs

Omakase Nigiri Platter (Mizu)

$100.00

Chef’s Choice Assorted Nigiri, 18 pcs

Omakase Nigiri Platter (Kawa)

$120.00

Chef’s Choice Assorted Nigiri, 22 pcs

Donburi

Chirashi Sashimi Don

$29.00

Assorted raw fish over sushi rice

Tuna Tekka Don

$29.00

Raw tuna sashimi over sushi rice

Hand Rolls

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Salmon Skin With Cucumber, Kaiware, Yamagobo

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Mix With Cucumber

California Hand Roll

$10.00

Crab Mix With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko

Spicy California Hand Roll

$10.50

Crab Mix With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo

Creamy Scallop Hand Roll

$10.50

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$10.50

Appetizer/Grilled

Edamame

$3.50

Lightly Salted Boiled Soy Beans

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$4.50

Boiled soy beans with Garlic sauce

Pork Baby Rib

$12.00

With Garlic Butter Honey Soy Sauce

Hamachi Kama

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Yellowtail Collar

Short Rib Karubi

Short Rib Karubi

$15.00

Short rib with yakiniku sauce or salt, pepper

Soup/Salad

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Marinade seaweed

Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Romaine salad top with salmon skin, yamagobo, kaiware, white onion

Tofu Salad

$11.00

tofu, micro greens, red onion, tosaka seaweed, plum paste, mustard soy, yuzu ponzu & wasabi aioli dressing

Sunomono Salad

$12.00

Choice of shrimp or octopus with cucumber , wakame with sanbaizu

Miso Soup

$3.00

Bowl Of Rice

$3.00

Pan Fried/Fried

Eggplant Agenasu

$8.00

Deep fried eggplant with fish broth

Octopus Takoyaki

$9.00

Deep fried marinated baby octopus

Crab Cream Croquettes

$10.00

A mixture of creamy béchamel sauce and crab meat is coated with bread crumbs and deep-fried. 3 piece

Chicken Karaage

$11.00

Deep fried chicken

Pork Arabiki Sausage

$6.00

Berkshire Pork Sausage

Pork Tonkatsu

$9.00

Seasoned Deep Fried Breaded Pork

Pork Gyoza

$9.00

Pan fried pork dumpling

Asparagus Bacon

Asparagus Bacon

$11.00

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Deep fried tofu in house tempura sauce, topped w/ bonito flakes

Spicy Tofu

$10.00

Deep fried tofu in spicy sauce, topped w/ tomato

Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

-Japanese pumpkin - Eggplant - Enoki mushroom - Sweet potato - Broccoli - Yellow Onion

Shrimp & Veg Tempura

$12.00

Vegetables and seafood coated in a very light and airy batter and fried to perfection. 2 pcs shrimp & 6 pcs vegetable -Japanese pumpkin - Eggplant - Enoki mushroom - Sweet potato - Broccoli - Yellow Onion

Raw Bar

Monkfish Liver Ankimo

$18.00

Monkfish liver with tobiko, onion, ponzu sauce

Salmon Tower

Salmon Tower

$17.00

Sushi rice on top, salmon, avocado mix with pica de gallo

Tuna Tower

$18.00

Sushi rice on top, tuna, avocado, shiso with poki sauce

Rainbow Tower

Rainbow Tower

$18.00

Sushi rice on top Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, green onion, tobiko with spicy ponzu

Carpaccio

$19.00

Choice of salmon or hamachi with pica de gallo & ponzu sauce

Jalapeño Hamachi

$19.00

Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeño, seaweed, cilantro with ponzu sauce

Seven Spice Tuna Tataki

$19.00

Seven spice shichimi on seared tuna with ponzu sauce

Kuni Sashimi

$28.00

Chef’s Choice Assorted Sashimi

Noodles

Shrimp & Veg Tempura Udon

$18.00

Udon In Fish Broth With 2 pcs Shrimp & 4 pcs Vegetable

Vegetable Tempura Udon

$17.00

Udon In Fish Broth W/ 6 pcs Vegetable

Mentaiko Udon

Mentaiko Udon

$22.00

Thick Udon Noodles Tossed With A Creamy Sauce Flavored With Spicy Salted Cod Roe

Rice

Pork Katsu Don

Pork Katsu Don

$18.00

Pork Cutlet & Egg On The Rice

Chicken Karaage Don

$18.00

Deep Fried Chicken On The Rice

Shrimp & Veg Ten Don

$20.00

Deep Fried 2 PCS Shrimp & 4 PCS Vegetable On The Rice

Chirashi Sashimi Don

$29.00

Assorted Raw Fish Over Sushi Rice

Tuna Tekka Don

$29.00

Raw Tuna Sashimi Over Sushi Rice

Curry Pork Tonkatsu

$19.00

Japanese Curry With Pork Cutlet

Curry Chicken Karaage

$19.00

Japanese Curry With Chicken Cutlet.

Curry Crab Cream Croquettes

$20.00

Japanese curry with crab cream croquettes. Crab cream croquette is a popular western-style Japanese dish that has been around for a long time. A mixture of creamy béchamel sauce and crab meat is coated with bread crumbs and deep-fried.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

This is one of the best Japanese restaurants in Portland that perfectly balances a warm atmosphere with intense traditional flavor. Whatever you’re craving, this is one of the Japanese restaurants in Portland that aims to please

Location

21450 Salamo Road, West Linn, OR 97068

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

