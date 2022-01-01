Sushi Kuni
21450 Salamo Road
West Linn, OR 97068
Sashimi / Nigiri
Sea Urchin - Hokkaido Uni
5 pieces of Sea Urchin sashimi Or 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Bluefin Tuna - Maguro
5 pieces of tuna sashimi Or 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Medium Fatty Tuna - Chu Toro
5 pcs of middle fatty tuna belly sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Fatty Tuna - Otoro
5 pcs of prime fatty tuna belly OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Albacore - Bincho Maguro
5 pieces of albacore sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Salmon - Sake
5 pieces of salmon sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Salmon Belly - Sake Harasu
5 pieces of salmon belly sashimi Or 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Salmon Caviar - Ikura
Salmon caviar sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Tobiko Gunkan
Surf Clam - Hokkigai
5 pieces of surf clam sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Squid - Ika
5 pieces of squid sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Scallop - Hokkaido Hotate
5 pieces of scallop sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Shrimp - Ebi
5 pieces of shrimp sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Sweet Shrimp - Amaebi
5 pieces of sweet shrimp sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Mackerel - Saba
5 pieces of mackerel sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Yellowtail Belly - Hamachi Harasu
5 pieces of yellowtail belly sashimi OR 1 pieces of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Yellowtail - Hamachi
5 pieces of yellowtail sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Eel - Unagi
5 pieces of eel sashimi Or 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Octopus - Tako
5 pieces of octopus sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri
Amberjack - Kanpachi
5 pieces of amberjack sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Japanese Snapper - Madai
5 pieces of Japanese snapper sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Japanese Horse Mackerel - Aji
5 pieces of Japanese horse mackerel sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Striped Jack - Shima Aji
5 pieces of striped jack sashimi OR 1 piece of nigiri **While Supplies Last**
Hosomaki Rolls
Tuna Roll
One of our most popular small sushi roll Delicious red tuna wrapped in seaweed
Salmon Roll
Small sushi roll Salmon wrapped in seaweed
Negi Hama Roll
Small sushi roll Scallion & hamachi wrapped in seaweed
Saba Gari Roll
Small sushi roll Mackerel wrapped in seaweed
Cucumber Roll
Small sushi roll Cucumber wrapped in seaweed
Oshinko Roll
Small Sushi roll Japan Pickle Wrapped In Seaweed
Avocado Roll
Small sushi roll Avocado wrapped in seaweed
Ume Shiso Roll
Small sushi roll Japanese pickled plums wrapped in seaweed
Deep Fry Rolls
Fusion Roll
Bellevue Roll
Uni, yellowtail, green onion & tobiko **While Supplies Last**
Green Decadence Roll
Tempura Green Onion And Asparagus Top With Avocado
Super Crunch Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy yellowtail, avocado top with tempura crunch & eel sauce
Tarantula Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, jalapeño top with avocado, tobiko & spicy mayo
Medusa Roll
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, jalapeño top with seaweed salad
Caterpillar Roll
Eel, Cucumber Top With Avocado, Tobiko & Eel Sauce
Oregon Roll
Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber Top W/ Albacore, Jalapeno
West Linn Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber Top W/ Seared Crab Mayo, Tobiko, Eel Sauce
Rainbow Roll
Crab Mayo, Cucumber Topped W/Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Yellowtail, Avocado, Sprinkled With Tobiko. Extremely popular!
Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Top W/Eel, Avocado, Tobiko & Eel Sauce
Salamo Roll
Creamy Scallop, Tobiko, Avocado Top With Seared Salmon With Salt & Lemon Drop
Poke Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber Top W/Tuna, Onion, Green Onion & Poke Sauce
Cascade Roll
Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Spicy Crab, Tobiko W/ Jalapeño Truffle Oil
Volcano Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Tuna, Avocado, Tobiko & Spicy Mayo Eel Sauce *** Macadamia nuts ***
Lock Down Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber Top With Yellowtail, Lime, Jalapeño
Cinco De Mayo
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Yellowtail, Asparagus, Top Seared Pico De Gallo, Spicy Crab, Spicy Ponzu
Ura Maki
Vegetable Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, Yamagobou, Kaiware, Asparagus
Spicy Tofu Roll
Deep Fried Tofu With Avocado & Spicy Mayo On Top
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon Skin With Cucumber, Kaiware, Yamagobo
Philly Roll
Smoked Salmon With Cream Cheese, Avocado
Seattle Roll
Salmon With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko
Spicy Seattle Roll
Salmon With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Mix With Cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Mix With Cucumber
California Roll
Crab Mix With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko
Spicy California Roll
Crab Mix With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel With Cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko
Mango Tango Roll
Shrimp Tempura With Mango, Avocado, Cilantro, Red Bell Pepper
Spider Roll
Soft Shell Crab With Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware
Vegetable Nigiri
Avocado Nigiri
A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with a piece of avocado One piece
Cucumber Nigiri
A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with cucumber One piece
Burdock root - Yamagobo Nigiri
A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with burdock root One piece
Daikon Pickles - Takuwan Nigiri
A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with daikon pickles One piece
Bean Curb - Inari Nigiri
sushi rice stuffed in seasoned deep fried bean curd pockets
Shiso Cucumber Nigiri
A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with shiso & cucumber One piece
Avocado Cucumber Nigiri
A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with a piece of avocado & cucumber One piece
Asparagus Nigiri
A bite-size rectangular mound of rice topped with asparagus One piece
Japanese Rolled Omelet - Tamago Nigiri
Omakase
Omakase Sashimi Platter (Ume)
Chef’s Choice Assorted Sashimi, 18 pieces
Omakase Sashimi Platter (Take)
Chef’s Choice Assorted Sashimi, 22 pcs
Omakase Sashimi Platter (Matsu)
Chef’s Choice Assorted Sashimi, 26 pcs
Omakase Nigiri Platter (Yuki)
Chef’s Choice Assorted Nigiri, 14 pcs
Omakase Nigiri Platter (Mizu)
Chef’s Choice Assorted Nigiri, 18 pcs
Omakase Nigiri Platter (Kawa)
Chef’s Choice Assorted Nigiri, 22 pcs
Donburi
Hand Rolls
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Salmon Skin With Cucumber, Kaiware, Yamagobo
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Mix With Cucumber
California Hand Roll
Crab Mix With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko
Spicy California Hand Roll
Crab Mix With Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo
Creamy Scallop Hand Roll
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Appetizer/Grilled
Soup/Salad
Seaweed Salad
Marinade seaweed
Salmon Skin Salad
Romaine salad top with salmon skin, yamagobo, kaiware, white onion
Tofu Salad
tofu, micro greens, red onion, tosaka seaweed, plum paste, mustard soy, yuzu ponzu & wasabi aioli dressing
Sunomono Salad
Choice of shrimp or octopus with cucumber , wakame with sanbaizu
Miso Soup
Bowl Of Rice
Pan Fried/Fried
Eggplant Agenasu
Deep fried eggplant with fish broth
Octopus Takoyaki
Deep fried marinated baby octopus
Crab Cream Croquettes
A mixture of creamy béchamel sauce and crab meat is coated with bread crumbs and deep-fried. 3 piece
Chicken Karaage
Deep fried chicken
Pork Arabiki Sausage
Berkshire Pork Sausage
Pork Tonkatsu
Seasoned Deep Fried Breaded Pork
Pork Gyoza
Pan fried pork dumpling
Asparagus Bacon
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
Agedashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu in house tempura sauce, topped w/ bonito flakes
Spicy Tofu
Deep fried tofu in spicy sauce, topped w/ tomato
Vegetable Tempura
-Japanese pumpkin - Eggplant - Enoki mushroom - Sweet potato - Broccoli - Yellow Onion
Shrimp & Veg Tempura
Vegetables and seafood coated in a very light and airy batter and fried to perfection. 2 pcs shrimp & 6 pcs vegetable -Japanese pumpkin - Eggplant - Enoki mushroom - Sweet potato - Broccoli - Yellow Onion
Raw Bar
Monkfish Liver Ankimo
Monkfish liver with tobiko, onion, ponzu sauce
Salmon Tower
Sushi rice on top, salmon, avocado mix with pica de gallo
Tuna Tower
Sushi rice on top, tuna, avocado, shiso with poki sauce
Rainbow Tower
Sushi rice on top Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, green onion, tobiko with spicy ponzu
Carpaccio
Choice of salmon or hamachi with pica de gallo & ponzu sauce
Jalapeño Hamachi
Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeño, seaweed, cilantro with ponzu sauce
Seven Spice Tuna Tataki
Seven spice shichimi on seared tuna with ponzu sauce
Kuni Sashimi
Chef’s Choice Assorted Sashimi
Noodles
Rice
Pork Katsu Don
Pork Cutlet & Egg On The Rice
Chicken Karaage Don
Deep Fried Chicken On The Rice
Shrimp & Veg Ten Don
Deep Fried 2 PCS Shrimp & 4 PCS Vegetable On The Rice
Chirashi Sashimi Don
Assorted Raw Fish Over Sushi Rice
Tuna Tekka Don
Raw Tuna Sashimi Over Sushi Rice
Curry Pork Tonkatsu
Japanese Curry With Pork Cutlet
Curry Chicken Karaage
Japanese Curry With Chicken Cutlet.
Curry Crab Cream Croquettes
Japanese curry with crab cream croquettes. Crab cream croquette is a popular western-style Japanese dish that has been around for a long time. A mixture of creamy béchamel sauce and crab meat is coated with bread crumbs and deep-fried.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
This is one of the best Japanese restaurants in Portland that perfectly balances a warm atmosphere with intense traditional flavor. Whatever you’re craving, this is one of the Japanese restaurants in Portland that aims to please
21450 Salamo Road, West Linn, OR 97068