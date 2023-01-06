Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Lounge Totowa

review star

No reviews yet

235 Route 46 West

Totowa, NJ 07512

Popular Items

Salmon [Sake]
Tuna [Maguro]
Edamame

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

steamed young soy beans tossed in your choice of sea salt, spicy Szechuan or garlic soy truffle ($2)

Boneless Spare Rib Wraps

Boneless Spare Rib Wraps

$15.00

Thinly sliced pork sautéed in our house made bbq, served with bib lettuce to wrap

Vegetable Gyoza

$10.00

homemade vegetable dumplings with house-made dipping sauce steamed or fried

Chicken Gyoza

$10.00

homemade chicken, Napa dumplings with house-made dipping sauce steamed or fried

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$10.00

homemade pork, Napa dumplings with house-made dipping sauce steamed or fried

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$17.00

crispy rock shrimp tossed in pepper garlic aioli

Cauli-Rock Tempura

$12.00

roasted cauliflower tempura battered

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

pan seared with ponzu & finished w/ sea salt

Shumai (Crab)

$8.00

crab dumpling served with our own ponzu dipping sauce. steamed or fried

Shumai (Shrimp)

$8.00

shrimp dumpling served with our own ponzu dipping sauce. steamed or fried

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

fingerling potato-romesco sauce-pickled fresnos-scallions red chili vinaigrette

Veggie Spring Rolls

$12.00

with avocado -tomatillo sauce & pineapple - carrot sauce

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$17.00

cilantro-ponzu-avocado mousse-teriyaki drizzle

Fried Calamari w/ Shrimp

$19.00

spicy tamarind sweet & sour sauce

Pork Belly Bao Bun

$17.00

rosemary glaze-champagne vinaigrette-cabbage-carrot-scallion

Shrimp Bao Bun

$17.00

cabbage slaw-rock aioli-cilantro

Short Rib Bao Bun

$17.00

pickled onion-pico de gallo- chipolte creme

Filet Tip Dumpling

$17.00

filet dumplings served atop of - edamame-onion-chili oil

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

sweet soy drizzle- hickory bacon-leek aioli

Sushi Appetizers

Pepper Crusted Tuna

$15.00

seared & thinly sliced big eye tuna w/ scallion, tobiko, & wasabi aioli

Yellowtail Yuzu

Yellowtail Yuzu

$16.00

thinly sliced pieces of yellowtail sashimi with sliced jalapeño in a yuzu-soy sauce

Crispy Rice Supreme

$17.00

crispy style Japanese rice cake-spicy tuna-guacamole, tobiko, kabayaki sauce &spicy mayo

Salmon Tartare

Salmon Tartare

$16.00

choice of salmon, yellowtail, or tuna mixed with tomatoes, shallots, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, & yuzu served on crispy wontons

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

tomato, shallot, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, & yuzu, on a crispy wonton

Yellowtail Tartare

$16.00

tomato, shallot, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, & yuzu, on a crispy wonton

Tuna Pizza

$20.00

Hibachi Style Entrees

Chicken Hibachi

$22.00

served with vegetable fried rice, pan-fried noodles, sautéed seasonal vegetables, with house-made ginger & mustard sauces

NY Strip Hibachi

$25.00

served with vegetable fried rice, pan-fried noodles, sautéed seasonal vegetables, with house-made ginger & mustard sauces

Shrimp Hibachi

$25.00

served with vegetable fried rice, pan-fried noodles, sautéed seasonal vegetables, with house-made ginger & mustard sauces

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$35.00

served with vegetable fried rice, pan-fried noodles, sautéed seasonal vegetables, with house-made ginger & mustard sauces

Salmon Hibachi

$24.00

served with vegetable fried rice, pan-fried noodles, sautéed seasonal vegetables, with house-made ginger & mustard sauces

Vegetarian Hibachi

$15.00

served with vegetable fried rice, hibachi noodles, seasonal vegetables, with house made ginger & mustard sauces

Kitchen Entrees

Teriyaki W/ Chicken

$21.00

grilled chicken with fresh seasonal vegetables, a side of white rice & our house-made teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki W/ Beef

$26.00

grilled beef with fresh seasonal vegetables, a side of white rice & our house-made teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki W/ Filet Mignon

$33.00

grilled Filet Mignon with fresh seasonal vegetables, a side of white rice & our house-made teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki W/ Salmon

$24.00

grilled salmon with fresh seasonal vegetables, a side of white rice & our house-made teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki W/ Shrimp

$26.00

grilled shrimp with fresh seasonal vegetables, a side of white rice & our house-made teriyaki sauce

Thai Basil Chicken

$23.00

pan braised chicken breast w/ tomato thai basil sauce served over chili fried rice

Thai Basil Shrimp

$26.00

sautéed shrimp- tomato basil sauce- chili fried rice-bok choy

Wagyuburger

$20.00

sweet chili fried onion- garlic aioli- brioche lounge fries-

Miso Salmon

$24.00

braised leeks - white rice

Short Rib

$28.00

red wine braised short rib-mashed potato-roasted carrot -crispy kale

Steak Frites

$35.00

8oz center cut- compound butter-roasted brussels sprouts-shoe string fries

Ramen Pork

$22.00

napa cabbage-bok choy-mushroom-scallion-naruto- nori

Ramen Chicken

$22.00

napa cabbage-bok choy-mushroom-scallion-naruto- nori

Ramen Shrimp

$24.00

napa cabbage-bok choy-mushroom-scallion-naruto- nori

Compliments

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00

Crab Fried Rice

$12.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

Pork Fried Rice

$11.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.00

Hibachi Noodles

$7.00

Vegetable Tempura App

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Steamed Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Chili Fried Rice

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura App

$12.00

Chicken Tempura App

$11.00

French Fries Reg

$7.00Out of stock

Nori Parm Truffle Fries

$12.00

Yuca Fries

$9.00

Poke Bowls

Poke

$17.00

tuna, thinly sliced cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, & masago served over rice with bonito flakes & hot hawaiian sauce

Rolls and Hand Rolls

Alaskan

$9.00

salmon and avocado rolled in seaweed and rice

Atlanta Roll

$9.00

tuna & avocado wrapped in seaweed and rice

Boston Roll

$8.50

shrimp, cucumber, & mayo wrapped in seaweed & rice

California Roll

$7.50

crabstick, cucumber, avocado, & masago wrapped in seaweed & rice

Dragon Roll

$13.00

eel & cucumber topped w/ avocado, eel sauce, & tobiko

Ebiten Roll

$11.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, & masago topped with kabayaki sauce

Eel Roll Asparagus

$10.50

eel & asparagus wrapped in seaweed & rice

Eel Roll Avocado

$10.50

eel & avocado wrapped in seaweed & rice

Eel Roll Cucumber

$10.50

eel & cucumber wrapped in seaweed & rice

Fantasy Roll

$12.00

spicy tuna & tempura flakes, topped w/ avocado & furikake

Hudson Roll

$11.00

chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber, & asparagus topped with masago & kabayaki sauce

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

smoked salmon & cream cheese wrapped in rice & seaweed

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

kanikama & masago topped w/ tuna, salmon, avocado, & white fish

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Shrimp and Avocado Roll

$10.00

shrimp & avocado wrapped in rice & seaweed

Spicy Crab Roll

$9.00

crabstick & spicy mayo wrapped in rice & seaweed

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.50

salmon & spicy mayo wrapped in rice & seaweed

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.00

scallop & spicy mayo wrapped in rice & seaweed

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$10.00

shrimp & spicy mayo wrapped in rice & seaweed

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.50

tuna with sriracha & spicy mayo wrapped in rice & seaweed

Spicy Wrap

$15.00

CHOICE OF: tuna, salmon, scallop, or yellowtail tempura flakes & spicy mayo wrapped in cucumber *NO RICE*

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.50

yellowtail & spicy mayo wrapped in rice & seaweed

Spider Roll

$11.00

fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado, & masago topped with kabayaki sauce

Super Toro Roll

$17.00

blue fin tuna belly with scallions wrapped in rice & seaweed

Tokyo Roll

$11.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail & cucumber wrapped in rice & seaweed

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Specialty Rolls

Tiger Lily

$19.00

lobster, mango, & cucumber wrapped in rice & seaweed topped with strawberry, wasabi tobiko, & wasabi mayo

Angry Dragon

$16.00

lump crab, asparagus, & mango topped with eel, avocado & eel sauce

Atomic

$16.00

tuna, mango, avocado & jalapeño wrapped in chili flake soy paper with a house-made hot sauce

Banana Bonsai

$15.00

spicy tuna & banana tempura wrapped in rice & seaweed topped with albacore white tuna, wasabi tobiko, & kabayaki sauce

Birds Of Paradise

$16.00

salmon & mango topped with tuna, avocado, sweet miso sauce & sheared crispy wonton crisps

Chilean Sea Bass

$17.00

chilean sea bass marinated in yuzu & soy with avocado, wrapped in soy paper

Coastline

$17.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, & jalapeno topped with seared kobe beef, scallions & masago served with spicy mayo, sriracha, & kabayaki sauce

Crunch N Munch

$18.00

shrimp & avocado wrapped in rice & panko crusted nori topped with diced salmon & teriyaki sauce

Duel Of The Dragons

$18.00

shrimp tempura, jalapeno, & onion tempura wrapped in rice & seaweed, tempura battered, topped with avocado, green chimichurri, & fried plantain

Go Naked

$18.00

shrimp tempura & avocado wrapped with salmon topped with yuzu and micro greens (NO RICE)

Hoboken

$15.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, & eel wrapped in rice & seaweed, tempura battered, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, & masago

Island Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

shrimp tempura & mango wrapped in nori topped with spicy tuna, shrimp & toasted coconut flakes drizzled with kabayaki & coconut sauce

Jalapeño Salmon

$16.00

salmon, jalapeño, scallions & masago, wrapped in soy paper, topped with yellowtail & jalapeño sauce

Lady Is A Tramp

$15.00

spicy tuna & crispy tempura flakes topped with tuna & red tobiko

Love Triangle

$16.00

salmon, yellowtail & tuna wrapped in soy paper topped with wasabi truffle aioli & sriracha served with jalapenos

Mango & Spice

$18.00

tuna, avocado, & mango wrapped in rice & soy paper, topped with seared salmon, jalapeno, spicy mayo, & tobiko

Optimistic

Optimistic

$16.00

tuna, salmon, avocado, masago & tempura flakes wrapped in soy paper, served with 3 house sauces (sesame soy, jalapeño, & wasabi mayo)

Red Hot

$15.00

cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, cilantro & thinly-sliced jalapeño, with house-made hot hawaiian sauce

Rock n Rolla

$16.00

spicy tuna, avocado, topped with rock shrimp tempura, kebeyakyi and spicy sriracha aioli sauce

Spicy Citrus

$15.00

shrimp tempura & cucumber wrapped in nori, topped with seared scallops, masago, chopped lemon & spicy mayo

Summer Dreamin

$17.00

spicy yellowtail, avocado, mango, & tempura flakes wrapped in soy paper, topped with seared peppered tuna, kaiso, tobiko, and a sweet chili sauce

Super Kani

$17.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & avocado wrapped in soy paper, topped with spicy kani salad

Totowa

$17.00

spicy tuna, shrimp & avocado wrapped in soy paper, topped with salmon & spicy mayo

10 Roll Platter

$150.00

7 Roll Platter

$105.00

Sushi Entrees & A La Carte

Sushi Rock

$23.00

5 pieces of sushi or sashimi & 1 california roll

Sushi or Sashimi For 2

$65.00

14 pieces of chef's selection sushi or sashimi; 1 spicy salmon roll & 1 spicy tuna roll

Paradise Plate

$36.00

sushi or sashimi: 3 pieces of tuna, 3 pieces of salmon, 3 pieces of yellowtail 1 california roll

Sakura & Toro Lover

$135.00

sushi or sashimi: 22 pieces of chef's selection, 4 pieces of toro, 2 pieces of ikura; 1 spicy tuna roll & 1 boston roll

Albacore White Tuna

$3.75

Crabstick [Kanikama]

$2.75

Eel [Unagi]

$3.75

Egg [Tamago]

$3.50

Fluke [Hirame]

$3.75Out of stock

Flying Fish Roe [Tobiko]

$3.75

Octopus [Tako]

$4.00

Quail Egg

$1.00

Salmon [Sake]

$3.75

Salmon Roe [Ikura]

$3.75

Scallop [Hotate]

$3.75

Sea Urchin [Uni]

$6.50

Shrimp [Ebi]

$3.75

Smelt Roe [Masago]

$3.75

Smoked Salmon

$3.75

Spanish Mackerel [Sawara]

$3.75

Squid [Ika]

$3.75

Striped Bass [Suzuki]

$3.75

Super Toro [Otoro]

$9.75

Tuna [Maguro]

$3.75

Yellowtail [Hamachi]

$3.75

Veggie Rolls

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Combination Vegetable Roll

$8.00

cucumber, avocado, pickled squash & carrot wrapped in rice & seaweed

Cucumber and Avocado Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Tempura Vegetable Roll

$8.00

choice of three: onion, asparagus, sweet potato, broccoli, or avocado wrapped in rice & seaweed

Veggie Lover

$9.00

mango, cucumber, & sweet potato tempura wrapped in rice & soy paper

Extra Sauce

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeno Sauce

$0.50

Sesame Soy Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Yuzu Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Rock Shrimp Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Salads

iceberg lettuce, carrots, cucumber, & tomato with our house made ginger dressing

House Salad

$8.00

crispy romaine, cherry tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots, ginger vinaigrette, & crispy wonton strips

Kaiso Salad

$7.00

fresh assorted seaweed topped with sesame seeds

Kani Salad

$9.00

hredded crabstick & julienne cucumber with spicy mayo

Avocado salad

$13.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, mixed greens, strawberry vinaigrette

Asian Ceasar

$11.00

romaine, snow peas, parmesan, caesar dressing, parmesan tuile

Soups

Miso

Miso

$4.00

house-made miso broth with tofu, scallion & seaweed

Spicy Chicken Noodle

$13.00

chicken broth, sriracha, soy sauce, chicken, carrot, mushroom, scallion

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00