Sushi Lounge Totowa
No reviews yet
235 Route 46 West
Totowa, NJ 07512
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
steamed young soy beans tossed in your choice of sea salt, spicy Szechuan or garlic soy truffle ($2)
Boneless Spare Rib Wraps
Thinly sliced pork sautéed in our house made bbq, served with bib lettuce to wrap
Vegetable Gyoza
homemade vegetable dumplings with house-made dipping sauce steamed or fried
Chicken Gyoza
homemade chicken, Napa dumplings with house-made dipping sauce steamed or fried
Pork Gyoza
homemade pork, Napa dumplings with house-made dipping sauce steamed or fried
Rock Shrimp Tempura
crispy rock shrimp tossed in pepper garlic aioli
Cauli-Rock Tempura
roasted cauliflower tempura battered
Shishito Peppers
pan seared with ponzu & finished w/ sea salt
Shumai (Crab)
crab dumpling served with our own ponzu dipping sauce. steamed or fried
Shumai (Shrimp)
shrimp dumpling served with our own ponzu dipping sauce. steamed or fried
Grilled Octopus
fingerling potato-romesco sauce-pickled fresnos-scallions red chili vinaigrette
Veggie Spring Rolls
with avocado -tomatillo sauce & pineapple - carrot sauce
Ahi Tuna Tacos
cilantro-ponzu-avocado mousse-teriyaki drizzle
Fried Calamari w/ Shrimp
spicy tamarind sweet & sour sauce
Pork Belly Bao Bun
rosemary glaze-champagne vinaigrette-cabbage-carrot-scallion
Shrimp Bao Bun
cabbage slaw-rock aioli-cilantro
Short Rib Bao Bun
pickled onion-pico de gallo- chipolte creme
Filet Tip Dumpling
filet dumplings served atop of - edamame-onion-chili oil
Brussel Sprouts
sweet soy drizzle- hickory bacon-leek aioli
Sushi Appetizers
Pepper Crusted Tuna
seared & thinly sliced big eye tuna w/ scallion, tobiko, & wasabi aioli
Yellowtail Yuzu
thinly sliced pieces of yellowtail sashimi with sliced jalapeño in a yuzu-soy sauce
Crispy Rice Supreme
crispy style Japanese rice cake-spicy tuna-guacamole, tobiko, kabayaki sauce &spicy mayo
Salmon Tartare
choice of salmon, yellowtail, or tuna mixed with tomatoes, shallots, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, & yuzu served on crispy wontons
Tuna Tartare
tomato, shallot, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, & yuzu, on a crispy wonton
Yellowtail Tartare
tomato, shallot, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, & yuzu, on a crispy wonton
Tuna Pizza
Hibachi Style Entrees
Chicken Hibachi
served with vegetable fried rice, pan-fried noodles, sautéed seasonal vegetables, with house-made ginger & mustard sauces
NY Strip Hibachi
served with vegetable fried rice, pan-fried noodles, sautéed seasonal vegetables, with house-made ginger & mustard sauces
Shrimp Hibachi
served with vegetable fried rice, pan-fried noodles, sautéed seasonal vegetables, with house-made ginger & mustard sauces
Filet Mignon Hibachi
served with vegetable fried rice, pan-fried noodles, sautéed seasonal vegetables, with house-made ginger & mustard sauces
Salmon Hibachi
served with vegetable fried rice, pan-fried noodles, sautéed seasonal vegetables, with house-made ginger & mustard sauces
Vegetarian Hibachi
served with vegetable fried rice, hibachi noodles, seasonal vegetables, with house made ginger & mustard sauces
Kitchen Entrees
Teriyaki W/ Chicken
grilled chicken with fresh seasonal vegetables, a side of white rice & our house-made teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki W/ Beef
grilled beef with fresh seasonal vegetables, a side of white rice & our house-made teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki W/ Filet Mignon
grilled Filet Mignon with fresh seasonal vegetables, a side of white rice & our house-made teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki W/ Salmon
grilled salmon with fresh seasonal vegetables, a side of white rice & our house-made teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki W/ Shrimp
grilled shrimp with fresh seasonal vegetables, a side of white rice & our house-made teriyaki sauce
Thai Basil Chicken
pan braised chicken breast w/ tomato thai basil sauce served over chili fried rice
Thai Basil Shrimp
sautéed shrimp- tomato basil sauce- chili fried rice-bok choy
Wagyuburger
sweet chili fried onion- garlic aioli- brioche lounge fries-
Miso Salmon
braised leeks - white rice
Short Rib
red wine braised short rib-mashed potato-roasted carrot -crispy kale
Steak Frites
8oz center cut- compound butter-roasted brussels sprouts-shoe string fries
Ramen Pork
napa cabbage-bok choy-mushroom-scallion-naruto- nori
Ramen Chicken
napa cabbage-bok choy-mushroom-scallion-naruto- nori
Ramen Shrimp
napa cabbage-bok choy-mushroom-scallion-naruto- nori
Compliments
Chicken Fried Rice
Crab Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Pork Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Hibachi Noodles
Vegetable Tempura App
Sweet Potato Fries
Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables
Steamed Seasonal Vegetables
Brown Rice
White Rice
Sushi Rice
Chili Fried Rice
Shrimp Tempura App
Chicken Tempura App
French Fries Reg
Nori Parm Truffle Fries
Yuca Fries
Poke Bowls
Rolls and Hand Rolls
Alaskan
salmon and avocado rolled in seaweed and rice
Atlanta Roll
tuna & avocado wrapped in seaweed and rice
Boston Roll
shrimp, cucumber, & mayo wrapped in seaweed & rice
California Roll
crabstick, cucumber, avocado, & masago wrapped in seaweed & rice
Dragon Roll
eel & cucumber topped w/ avocado, eel sauce, & tobiko
Ebiten Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, & masago topped with kabayaki sauce
Eel Roll Asparagus
eel & asparagus wrapped in seaweed & rice
Eel Roll Avocado
eel & avocado wrapped in seaweed & rice
Eel Roll Cucumber
eel & cucumber wrapped in seaweed & rice
Fantasy Roll
spicy tuna & tempura flakes, topped w/ avocado & furikake
Hudson Roll
chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber, & asparagus topped with masago & kabayaki sauce
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon & cream cheese wrapped in rice & seaweed
Rainbow Roll
kanikama & masago topped w/ tuna, salmon, avocado, & white fish
Salmon Roll
Shrimp and Avocado Roll
shrimp & avocado wrapped in rice & seaweed
Spicy Crab Roll
crabstick & spicy mayo wrapped in rice & seaweed
Spicy Salmon Roll
salmon & spicy mayo wrapped in rice & seaweed
Spicy Scallop Roll
scallop & spicy mayo wrapped in rice & seaweed
Spicy Shrimp Roll
shrimp & spicy mayo wrapped in rice & seaweed
Spicy Tuna Roll
tuna with sriracha & spicy mayo wrapped in rice & seaweed
Spicy Wrap
CHOICE OF: tuna, salmon, scallop, or yellowtail tempura flakes & spicy mayo wrapped in cucumber *NO RICE*
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail & spicy mayo wrapped in rice & seaweed
Spider Roll
fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado, & masago topped with kabayaki sauce
Super Toro Roll
blue fin tuna belly with scallions wrapped in rice & seaweed
Tokyo Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail & cucumber wrapped in rice & seaweed
Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Specialty Rolls
Tiger Lily
lobster, mango, & cucumber wrapped in rice & seaweed topped with strawberry, wasabi tobiko, & wasabi mayo
Angry Dragon
lump crab, asparagus, & mango topped with eel, avocado & eel sauce
Atomic
tuna, mango, avocado & jalapeño wrapped in chili flake soy paper with a house-made hot sauce
Banana Bonsai
spicy tuna & banana tempura wrapped in rice & seaweed topped with albacore white tuna, wasabi tobiko, & kabayaki sauce
Birds Of Paradise
salmon & mango topped with tuna, avocado, sweet miso sauce & sheared crispy wonton crisps
Chilean Sea Bass
chilean sea bass marinated in yuzu & soy with avocado, wrapped in soy paper
Coastline
shrimp tempura, cucumber, & jalapeno topped with seared kobe beef, scallions & masago served with spicy mayo, sriracha, & kabayaki sauce
Crunch N Munch
shrimp & avocado wrapped in rice & panko crusted nori topped with diced salmon & teriyaki sauce
Duel Of The Dragons
shrimp tempura, jalapeno, & onion tempura wrapped in rice & seaweed, tempura battered, topped with avocado, green chimichurri, & fried plantain
Go Naked
shrimp tempura & avocado wrapped with salmon topped with yuzu and micro greens (NO RICE)
Hoboken
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, & eel wrapped in rice & seaweed, tempura battered, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, & masago
Island Coconut Shrimp
shrimp tempura & mango wrapped in nori topped with spicy tuna, shrimp & toasted coconut flakes drizzled with kabayaki & coconut sauce
Jalapeño Salmon
salmon, jalapeño, scallions & masago, wrapped in soy paper, topped with yellowtail & jalapeño sauce
Lady Is A Tramp
spicy tuna & crispy tempura flakes topped with tuna & red tobiko
Love Triangle
salmon, yellowtail & tuna wrapped in soy paper topped with wasabi truffle aioli & sriracha served with jalapenos
Mango & Spice
tuna, avocado, & mango wrapped in rice & soy paper, topped with seared salmon, jalapeno, spicy mayo, & tobiko
Optimistic
tuna, salmon, avocado, masago & tempura flakes wrapped in soy paper, served with 3 house sauces (sesame soy, jalapeño, & wasabi mayo)
Red Hot
cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, cilantro & thinly-sliced jalapeño, with house-made hot hawaiian sauce
Rock n Rolla
spicy tuna, avocado, topped with rock shrimp tempura, kebeyakyi and spicy sriracha aioli sauce
Spicy Citrus
shrimp tempura & cucumber wrapped in nori, topped with seared scallops, masago, chopped lemon & spicy mayo
Summer Dreamin
spicy yellowtail, avocado, mango, & tempura flakes wrapped in soy paper, topped with seared peppered tuna, kaiso, tobiko, and a sweet chili sauce
Super Kani
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & avocado wrapped in soy paper, topped with spicy kani salad
Totowa
spicy tuna, shrimp & avocado wrapped in soy paper, topped with salmon & spicy mayo
10 Roll Platter
7 Roll Platter
Sushi Entrees & A La Carte
Sushi Rock
5 pieces of sushi or sashimi & 1 california roll
Sushi or Sashimi For 2
14 pieces of chef's selection sushi or sashimi; 1 spicy salmon roll & 1 spicy tuna roll
Paradise Plate
sushi or sashimi: 3 pieces of tuna, 3 pieces of salmon, 3 pieces of yellowtail 1 california roll
Sakura & Toro Lover
sushi or sashimi: 22 pieces of chef's selection, 4 pieces of toro, 2 pieces of ikura; 1 spicy tuna roll & 1 boston roll
Albacore White Tuna
Crabstick [Kanikama]
Eel [Unagi]
Egg [Tamago]
Fluke [Hirame]
Flying Fish Roe [Tobiko]
Octopus [Tako]
Quail Egg
Salmon [Sake]
Salmon Roe [Ikura]
Scallop [Hotate]
Sea Urchin [Uni]
Shrimp [Ebi]
Smelt Roe [Masago]
Smoked Salmon
Spanish Mackerel [Sawara]
Squid [Ika]
Striped Bass [Suzuki]
Super Toro [Otoro]
Tuna [Maguro]
Yellowtail [Hamachi]
Veggie Rolls
Avocado Roll
Combination Vegetable Roll
cucumber, avocado, pickled squash & carrot wrapped in rice & seaweed
Cucumber and Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Tempura Vegetable Roll
choice of three: onion, asparagus, sweet potato, broccoli, or avocado wrapped in rice & seaweed
Veggie Lover
mango, cucumber, & sweet potato tempura wrapped in rice & soy paper
Extra Sauce
Salads
House Salad
crispy romaine, cherry tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots, ginger vinaigrette, & crispy wonton strips
Kaiso Salad
fresh assorted seaweed topped with sesame seeds
Kani Salad
hredded crabstick & julienne cucumber with spicy mayo
Avocado salad
tomato, cucumber, red onion, mixed greens, strawberry vinaigrette
Asian Ceasar
romaine, snow peas, parmesan, caesar dressing, parmesan tuile