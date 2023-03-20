Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Madre Zapata Highway

3000 Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway

Laredo, TX 78043

MUCHO ROLLO SPECIAL - MONDAY

Monday Specials!

Samurai Roll Special!

Samurai Roll Special!

$8.99

Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, carrots. Includes our delicious fried rice, and crab sunomono (cucumber salad) or miso soup.

Sakura Roll Special!

Sakura Roll Special!

$8.99

Shrimp, chicken, cream cheese, and ripe avocado. Includes our delicious fried rice, and crab sunomono (cucumber salad) or miso soup.

Oyako Roll Special

Oyako Roll Special

$8.99

Roll includes: crab, fresh shrimp, cream cheese, ripe avocado, and served with tampico mix. Includes our delicious fried rice, and crab sunomono (cucumber salad)

FOOD

Appetizers

Tuna Tiradito

Tuna Tiradito

$19.45

Wild caught fresh tuna marinated with house spices, topped with ripe avocado, chopped purple onions, cilantro, serrano peppers and house-made laredo sauce.

Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

$11.75

6 pc. tempura shrimp with assorted tempura vegetables served with house-made tempura sauce.

Mango Fish Tostadas

Mango Fish Tostadas

$11.85

Corn tortillas, breaded tilapia, red cabbage, pico de gallo with mango, and drizzled in chipotle cream.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

Young Japanese soy beans. Your choice of spicy or steamed.

Gyosas

Gyosas

$6.75

Pan fried or steamed pork dumplings.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$6.95

4 pc. pork/tuna and vegetables served with spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Yasal Tempura

$6.95

Assorted tempura vegetables served with our homemade tempura sauce.

Crunchy Calamari

Crunchy Calamari

$11.25

Golden-fried calamari, jalapeños, served with our house-made laredo sauce.

Quesadillas Governador

Quesadillas Governador

$9.65

3 pc. corn tortillas filled with shrimp and monterrey cheese, topped with warm house-made chipotle cream.

Empanadas Beef (3)

Empanadas Beef (3)

$9.45

3pc house-made beef empanadas.

Empanadas Shrimp&Cheese (3)

Empanadas Shrimp&Cheese (3)

$10.95

3 pc. house-made shrimp empanadas.

Crispy Green Bean

Crispy Green Bean

$7.45
Garlic Green Bean

Garlic Green Bean

$7.45

Soups and Mini Salads

Poblano Soup

Poblano Soup

$6.75

Poblano pepper based cream soup, served with crisp corn tortilla chips and fresh monterrey cheese.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.45

Young Japanese soy bean pasta soup with chives, tofu, and wakame.

Mixto Cucumber Salad

$5.75

Crab Cucumber Salad

$4.25

Squid Cucumber Salad

$5.25

Shrimp Cucumber Salad

$4.75

Rolls

Manuel Roll

Manuel Roll

$13.75

Fresh shrimp, tampico mix, cream cheese, ripe avocado, topped with non-GMO salmon, tuna and crab.

Abiel's Roll

Abiel's Roll

$10.45

Breaded crab, seared white tuna, cream cheese, ripe avocado and sprinkled with aming hot cheetos.

Laredo Roll

Laredo Roll

$10.95

Breaded shrimp, tampico mix, cream cheese, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado and drizzled in house-made laredo sauce.

California Roll

California Roll

$7.95

Crab, fresh grated cucumber, ripe avocado, tampico mix and sesame seeds.

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$9.95

Non-GMO salmon, cream cheese and sesame seeds.

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$12.95

Tampico mix, crab, cream cheese, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado and mashed fried red snapper.

Jeans Roll

Jeans Roll

$9.95

Tampico mix, ripe avocado, cream cheese, and wrapped in crab.

Mismo Roll

Mismo Roll

$10.50
Shiromi Roll

Shiromi Roll

$10.45

Tempura shrimp, ripe avocado, cream cheese, topped with tampico mix and drizzled with house chipotle sauce.

Sakanamaki Roll

Sakanamaki Roll

$17.75

Non-GMO salmon, eel, red snapper, hamachi, ripe avocado, fresh grated cucumber, serrano peppers and chives, topped with tuna, salmon, and red snapper.

Alvarez Roll

Alvarez Roll

$14.45

Non-GMO salmon, fresh shrimp, wrapped in sesame soy paper and topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado, tuna and salmon.

Benavides Roll

Benavides Roll

$14.95

White rice, algae, tampico, cilantro, avocado, onion, breaded shrimp, flamed salmon, soy sauce and Laredo sauce.

El Carnivoro Roll

El Carnivoro Roll

$15.50

Grilled prime rib eye, bacon, grilled chicken and shrimp topped with ripe guacamole.

Orange Roll

Orange Roll

$12.45

Crab, ripe avocado, tampico mix, mazago and topped with cream cheese and non-GMO salmon.

Hector Roll

Hector Roll

$15.55

Non-GMO salmon, tuna, cream cheese, ripe avocado, topped with tampico mix and mazago.

Khaledi Roll

Khaledi Roll

$10.45

Ripe avocado, tampico mix, topped with non-GMO salmon and drizzled with house chipotle sauce.

Lizzy Roll

Lizzy Roll

$10.45

Fresh shrimp, non-GMO salmon, tampico mix, ripe avocado, cream cheese and wrapped in crab.

Monster Roll

Monster Roll

$14.45

Cream cheese, tampico mix, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado, non-GMO salmon and tuna

Ahumada Roll

Ahumada Roll

$11.95

Fresh lettuce, cilantro, serrano peppers, ripe avocado, non- GMO salmon, tampico mix and wrapped in crab.