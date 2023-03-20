Sushi Madre Zapata Highway
No reviews yet
3000 Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway
Laredo, TX 78043
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MUCHO ROLLO SPECIAL - MONDAY
Monday Specials!
Samurai Roll Special!
Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, carrots. Includes our delicious fried rice, and crab sunomono (cucumber salad) or miso soup.
Sakura Roll Special!
Shrimp, chicken, cream cheese, and ripe avocado. Includes our delicious fried rice, and crab sunomono (cucumber salad) or miso soup.
Oyako Roll Special
Roll includes: crab, fresh shrimp, cream cheese, ripe avocado, and served with tampico mix. Includes our delicious fried rice, and crab sunomono (cucumber salad)
FOOD
Appetizers
Tuna Tiradito
Wild caught fresh tuna marinated with house spices, topped with ripe avocado, chopped purple onions, cilantro, serrano peppers and house-made laredo sauce.
Tempura Shrimp
6 pc. tempura shrimp with assorted tempura vegetables served with house-made tempura sauce.
Mango Fish Tostadas
Corn tortillas, breaded tilapia, red cabbage, pico de gallo with mango, and drizzled in chipotle cream.
Edamame
Young Japanese soy beans. Your choice of spicy or steamed.
Gyosas
Pan fried or steamed pork dumplings.
Egg Rolls
4 pc. pork/tuna and vegetables served with spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Yasal Tempura
Assorted tempura vegetables served with our homemade tempura sauce.
Crunchy Calamari
Golden-fried calamari, jalapeños, served with our house-made laredo sauce.
Quesadillas Governador
3 pc. corn tortillas filled with shrimp and monterrey cheese, topped with warm house-made chipotle cream.
Empanadas Beef (3)
3pc house-made beef empanadas.
Empanadas Shrimp&Cheese (3)
3 pc. house-made shrimp empanadas.
Crispy Green Bean
Garlic Green Bean
Soups and Mini Salads
Rolls
Manuel Roll
Fresh shrimp, tampico mix, cream cheese, ripe avocado, topped with non-GMO salmon, tuna and crab.
Abiel's Roll
Breaded crab, seared white tuna, cream cheese, ripe avocado and sprinkled with aming hot cheetos.
Laredo Roll
Breaded shrimp, tampico mix, cream cheese, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado and drizzled in house-made laredo sauce.
California Roll
Crab, fresh grated cucumber, ripe avocado, tampico mix and sesame seeds.
Philly Roll
Non-GMO salmon, cream cheese and sesame seeds.
Avocado Roll
Tampico mix, crab, cream cheese, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado and mashed fried red snapper.
Jeans Roll
Tampico mix, ripe avocado, cream cheese, and wrapped in crab.
Mismo Roll
Shiromi Roll
Tempura shrimp, ripe avocado, cream cheese, topped with tampico mix and drizzled with house chipotle sauce.
Sakanamaki Roll
Non-GMO salmon, eel, red snapper, hamachi, ripe avocado, fresh grated cucumber, serrano peppers and chives, topped with tuna, salmon, and red snapper.
Alvarez Roll
Non-GMO salmon, fresh shrimp, wrapped in sesame soy paper and topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado, tuna and salmon.
Benavides Roll
White rice, algae, tampico, cilantro, avocado, onion, breaded shrimp, flamed salmon, soy sauce and Laredo sauce.
El Carnivoro Roll
Grilled prime rib eye, bacon, grilled chicken and shrimp topped with ripe guacamole.
Orange Roll
Crab, ripe avocado, tampico mix, mazago and topped with cream cheese and non-GMO salmon.
Hector Roll
Non-GMO salmon, tuna, cream cheese, ripe avocado, topped with tampico mix and mazago.
Khaledi Roll
Ripe avocado, tampico mix, topped with non-GMO salmon and drizzled with house chipotle sauce.
Lizzy Roll
Fresh shrimp, non-GMO salmon, tampico mix, ripe avocado, cream cheese and wrapped in crab.
Monster Roll
Cream cheese, tampico mix, topped with thinly sliced ripe avocado, non-GMO salmon and tuna
Ahumada Roll
Fresh lettuce, cilantro, serrano peppers, ripe avocado, non- GMO salmon, tampico mix and wrapped in crab.