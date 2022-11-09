Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Maki Catering

8025 NW 90th Street

Medley, FL 33166

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Rolls
Captain's Table
Kenko Rolls

STARTERS

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$29.00

(serves 10) 20 pcs pan-fried chicken dumpling/gyoza

Edamame

Edamame

$22.00

(serves 10) steamed soy beans sprinkled with sea salt

Chicken Party Skewers

Chicken Party Skewers

$35.00

(serves 10) 20 pcs, serves with teriyaki sauce

Steak Party Skewers

Steak Party Skewers

$43.00

(serves 10) 20 pcs, serves with teriyaki sauce

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$27.00

(serves 10) 10 pcs, cut in half, serves with spring roll sauce

Krab Rangoon Platter

Krab Rangoon Platter

$30.00

(20 pcs)cream cheese and krab meat served with house duck sauce

SALADS

Side Salad

Side Salad

$35.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers & ginger-carrot dressing

Spicy Tuna Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$62.00

Spicy tuna, mixed greens, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette & sesame seeds

Hiyashi Wakame Salad

Hiyashi Wakame Salad

$32.00

(serves 10) marinated seaweed salad

SUSHI TRAY

One Fish, Two Fish

One Fish, Two Fish

$32.00

(30 pcs/serves 3-4 ppl) 2 California Rolls, 1 JB Roll & 1 Tekka (Tuna) Roll

Zen Garden

Zen Garden

$42.00

(40 pcs/serves 4-5 ppl) 3 Vegetable Rolls, 2 Kappa (Cucumber) Rolls & 4 Asparagus Nigiri

Going Back to Cali

Going Back to Cali

$58.00

(46 pcs/serves 5-6 ppl) 2 California Rolls, 2 JB Rolls, 1 Tekka (Tuna) Roll; Nigiri: 2 Krab, 2 Shrimp, 2 Tuna & 2 Salmon

Blue Ocean

Blue Ocean

$83.00

(62 pcs/serves 7-8 ppl) 2 California Rolls, 2 JB Rolls, 1 Tekka (Tuna) Roll, 1 Kappa (Cucumber) Roll; Nigiri: 3 Krab, 3 Shrimp, 3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Eel & 3 Asparagus

Rainbow

Rainbow

$99.00

(64 pcs/serves 7-8 ppl) 1 Rainbow Roll, 2 California Rolls, 2 JB Rolls; Nigiri: 2 Krab, 2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 2 Cobia, 2 Asparagus, 2 Shrimp; Sashimi: 4 Tuna, 4 Cobia & 4 Salmon

Dragon's Den

Dragon's Den

$129.00

(70 pcs/serves 8-9 ppl) 1 California Roll, 2 Two Timing Tuna Rolls, 2 Dragon Rolls, 2 Budda-cane Rolls; Nigiri: 2 Krab, 2 Salmon, 2 Tuna; Sashimi: 4 Salmon & 4 Tuna

Captain's Table

Captain's Table

$169.00

(112 pcs/serves 14-15 ppl) 2 Rainbow Rolls, 3 California Rolls, 3 JB Rolls; Nigiri: 4 Krab, 4 Tuna, 4 Salmon, 4 Cobia, 4 Asparagus, 4 Shrimp; Sashimi: 8 Tuna, 8 Cobia & 8 Salmon

Over The Rainbow

Over The Rainbow

$174.00

(88 pcs/serves 11-12 ppl) 2 Rainbow Rolls, 2 Silky Smooth Salmon Rolls, 2 Two Timing Tuna Rolls, 2 Whole Foods Rolls; Nigiri: 2 Salmon, 2 Tuna, 2 Krab; Sashimi: 6 Salmon, 6 Tuna & 6 Hamachi (Yellowtail)

Kenko Rolls

Kenko Rolls

$42.00

Vegan . gluten free . dairy free. (32 pcs/serves 3-4 ppl)

POKE BOWL

Aloha Soy Poke Bowl

Aloha Soy Poke Bowl

$13.00

(serves 1) with tuna, avocado, wakame salad (seaweed salad), pineapple, furikake (seasoning), and eel sauce.

Aji Amarillo Poke Bowl

Aji Amarillo Poke Bowl

$14.00

(serves 1) with salmon, avocado, mango, edamame, fried shallot, and aji amarillo sauce.

RICE & NOODLES

Bacon Fried Rice

Bacon Fried Rice

$43.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$45.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$45.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$49.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Special (Shrimp & Chicken) Fried Rice

Special (Shrimp & Chicken) Fried Rice

$49.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Chicken Pad Thai

Chicken Pad Thai

$52.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Shrimp Pad Thai

Shrimp Pad Thai

$56.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$55.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Shrimp Lo Mein

Shrimp Lo Mein

$59.00

(serves 10, half pan)

White Rice

$15.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Brown Rice

$15.00

(serves 10, half pan)

ENTREES

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$65.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$55.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Beef and Broccoli

Beef and Broccoli

$65.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Honey Chicken

Honey Chicken

$55.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Chicken and Vegetable

Chicken and Vegetable

$55.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Vegetable Stir Fry

Vegetable Stir Fry

$39.00

(serves 10, half pan)

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$55.00

(serves 10, half pan)

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
