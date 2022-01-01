  • Home
  • Canton Chinese Restaurant - Do Not Use
Canton Chinese Restaurant Do Not Use

No reviews yet

14491 S Dixie Hwy

Miami, FL 33176

STARTERS

Edamame

$6.00

Egg Roll

$2.50

Chicken Dumpling

$7.50

Vegetable Dumpling

$7.50

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Lettuce Wrap

$8.50

RICE & NOODLES

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.50

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.50

Special Fried Rice

$11.50

Vegetable Lo Mein

$10.50

Chicken Lo Mein

$11.50

Shrimp Lo Mein

$12.50

Special Lo Mein

$12.50

Pad Thai

$10.50

Chicken Pad Thai

$11.50

Shrimp Pad Thai

$12.00

Special Pad Thai

$12.50

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$11.50

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

ENTREES

Honey Chicken

$11.50

Orange Chicken

$11.50

Kung Pao Chicken

$11.50

Mongolian Beef

$12.50

Broccoli Beef

$13.50

Broccoli Chicken

$11.50

Broccoli Shrimp

$12.50

Vegetable Stir Fry

$9.50

Vegetable Stir Fry Beef

$14.00

Vegetable Stir Fry Chicken

$11.50

Vegetable Stir Fry Shrimp

$12.50

Vegetable Stir Fry Special

$14.00

BEVERAGES

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.75

Saratoga Still Water

$3.25

Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

BUBBLE TEA

Bubble Tea - On The Rocks

$4.50

Bubble Tea - Smoothie

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
