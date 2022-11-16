  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Sushi Mocki - 5321 E Mockingbird Lane Ste 130
A map showing the location of Sushi Mocki 5321 E Mockingbird Lane Ste 130View gallery

Sushi Mocki 5321 E Mockingbird Lane Ste 130

review star

No reviews yet

5321 East Mockingbird Lane

Dallas, TX 75206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$4.00

soy bean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions

Suimono Soup

$6.00

chiclen broth with sliced mushrooms and scallions

Spicy Seafood Soup

$9.00

seafood broth with mussels, scallops, crab meat and shrimp

House Salad

$5.00

green leaf lettuce with red cabbage, carrots, cherry tomato, and ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

seaweed salad in sesame dressing with cucumber

Salmon Skin Salad

$8.00

cucumber, seaweed salad and radish, topped with crispy fried salmon skin

Squid Salad

$8.00

spicy squid seaweed salad with cucmber

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

wakame, cucumber, sesame seed with vinaigrette dressing, with choice of seafood (optioanl)

Need Payment

Side Siracha

$0.75

Side Eel Sauce

$0.75

Fight Combo

$10.00

Fight App

$6.00

Crispy Rice

$9.00

Shishito

$8.00

Ceviche

Sprouts

$8.00

Sd Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Appetizer

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

fried tofu with sweet sauce, scallions and sriracha

Beef Tataki

$17.00

Thin sliced of lightly seared beef served with ponzu sauce and sriracha

Chicken Karaage

$12.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

sauteed brussels sprouts with special citrus sauce

Edamame

$6.00

soy bean tossed with sea salt

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Gyoza

$7.00

wok-seared dumplings filled with filled with pork and vegetables served with ponzu sauce

Japanese Spring Rolls

$7.00

vegetable deep fried styler

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Sautéed with garlic, butter and citrus sauce

Shrimp Panko/Tempura (5)

$13.00

5pc of shrimp ponko served with Remoulade sauce

Shrimp Tempura Sampler (2)

$12.00

2 tiger shrimps, sweet potatoes, zucchini, bell peppers, white onion served with tempura sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Deep fried soft shell crab servd with ponzu sauce

Ahi Tower

$16.00

Rice, crab meat, avocado and ahi tuna served with ahi sauce

Crispy Rice

$9.00

Spicy tuna, serrano peppers with crispy onions and sriracha on crispy rice

Hamachi Serranito

$17.00

thin sliced hamachi sashimi, serrano pepper, cilantro, ponzu sauce

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, crab meat, cucumber,, mango, Serrano peppers and poke sauce served with choice of seaweed salad or sushi rice

Salmon Carppacio

$16.00

thin slices of fresh salmon with olive oil, sea salt, lemon zest, chili powder, orange sauce. Topped with seasame seeds and sprouts

Sashimi Sampler

$18.00

2 pieces of Yellowtail, Salmon, Tuna and White tuna, masago, scallions, ponzu sauce and sesame seed

Tiradito Sampler

$18.00

3 pieces of yellowtail and white tuna each served with Serrano peppers and ponzu sauce

Tom & Jerry

$9.00

1 tuna, 1 salmon, totopo, pico de gallo, avocado, mango, poki sauce

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Slightly seared tuna/peppered tuna served with fresh ginger citrus sauce and topped with serrano peppers and sriracha

Tuna Taco

$9.00

fresh tuna, pico de gallo, mango, avocado, poki sauce, sesame seeds

Steam Rice

$3.00

Red Snaper Tataki

$14.00

Lunch

Roll Combo

$22.00

California, Spicy tuna and Spider roll

Sashimi Combo

$27.00

2pc sashimi of each kind: tuna, yellowtail, salmon and 1pc sushi of each kind: tuna, salmon, white tuna and red snapper

Sushi Combo

$18.00

California roll or spicy tuna roll, 1pc sushi of each kind: tuna, salmon, yellowtail and white tuna

Teriyaki Bowl

Choice of Tofu(10), Chicken(12), Beef(14) or Salmon(17), served with teriyaki sauce, grilled vegetables and steamed rice

Yakisoba

Spicy Roll Combo

$22.00

Entree

Sushi Dinner

$28.00

8pc of chef's choice of fresh fish with California roll or spicy tuna roll

Sashimi Dinner

$28.00

12pc of chef choice of freshest fish served sashimi style

Tempura Bowl

$18.00

5 tiger shrimps tempura with vegetables and steamed rice

Fried Rice

$7.00

Wok-styled of your choice of Chicken(7), Beef(9), Shrimp(12)or Salmon(14) with zucchini, squash, carrots, onions and egg

Teriyaki Bowl

Choice of Tofu(12), Chicken(14), Beef(16) or Salmon(22), served with teriyaki sauce, grilled vegetables and steamed rice

Tappanyaki Bowl

Sushi

Albacore Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Crab Stick Sushi

$6.00

Eel Sushi

$7.50

Flying Fish Sushi

$6.00

Mackerel Sushi

$7.00

Mushroom Sushi

$4.00

Octopus Sushi

$6.00

Peppered Tuna Sushi

$8.00

Quail Egg Sushi

$4.00

Red Snapper Sushi

$7.00

Salmon Sushi

$7.00

Salmon Egg Sushi

$8.00

Scallop Sushi

$7.00

Sea Urchin Sushi

$15.00

Shrimp Sushi

$7.00

Smelt Egg Sushi

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$7.00

Snow Crab Sushi

$9.00

Squid Sushi

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$12.00

Toro Sushi

$15.00

Tuna Sushi

$8.00

Wasabi Tobiko Sushi

$6.00

White Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Yellowtail Sushi

$8.00

OPEN SUSHI

Sashimi

Albacore Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

Crab Stick Sashimi

$14.00

Eel Sashimi

$15.00

Flying Fish Sashimi

$12.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$15.00

Octopus Sashimi

$15.00

Peppered Tuna Sasshimi

$16.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$15.00

Salmon Egg Sashimi

$15.00

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Scallop Sashimi

$15.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$30.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$14.00

Smelt Egg Sashimi

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Snow Crab Sashimi

$17.00

Squid Sashimi

$14.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$20.00

Toro Sashimi

$30.00

Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

Wasabi Tobiko Sashimi

$11.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$17.00

Basic Roll

Alaskan Roll

$15.00

Crab meat,cucumber, avocado inside,topped with fresh salmon and avocado

California Roll

$8.00

Crab meat, cucumber and avocado

Caterpillar Roll

$13.00

Eel and cucumber inside, topped with avocado and unagi sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Hawaiian Roll

$16.00

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Crab meat, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with salmon, tuna, whitefish and avocado

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

fried salmon skin, cucumber, avocado and yamagobo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado and unagi sauce

Snake Roll

$15.00

Eel, crab meat, avocado and cucumber with unagi sauce

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy salmon and cucumber inside, topped with avocado and unagi sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with avocado and unagi sauce

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Spider Roll

$10.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and unagi sauce

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Eel Roll

$7.75

Spicy Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Cajun Roll

$8.25

Specialty Roll

Big Time Roll

$18.00

Chef Special

$19.00

Dallas Roll

$15.00

Hollywood Roll

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese and avocado topped with crab stick, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Lobster Chef Special Roll

$28.00

Shrimp jalapeno, avocado, masago with 4oz panko lobster, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, wasabi sauce

Lover's Roll

$15.00

Marvin Roll

$16.00

Maui Maui Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, spicy tuna, crab meat, and avocado inside wrapped with soy paper

Maverick Roll

$17.00

OPEN ROLL

Picasso Roll

$17.00

Spicy yellowtail, avocado, topped with yellowtail, serrano peppers, sriracha, spicy ponzu sauce and cilantro

Red Raider

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, salmon and tuna topped with ginger dressing

Sakura Roll

$18.00

Salmon, cream cheese, crab mix, avocado, shrimp tempura wrapped with soy paper, topped with tuna, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo

Salmon Press Roll

$17.00

Crab mix, tempura flakes, seared salmon, serrano, crispy onion inside, topped with spicy mayo,eel sauce

SMU Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucmber and avocado inside, topped with crab meat and tempura flakes, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce and unagi sauce

Temptation Roll

$17.00

Red snapper, crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna and salmon, wasabi sauce, sriracha sauce, unagi sauce

The Hulk Roll

$16.00

Tuna Strawberry Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, tampico mix, masago and cream cheese inside, topped with tuna, avocado, strawberry, mango sauce, sriracha

Uptown Roll

$17.00

Peppered tuna, crawfish and jalapenos, topped with crab meat, spicy tuna and avocado, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Volcano Roll

$18.00

Riceless Roll

Armando Special

$19.00

Crab mix, avocado, tempura flakes and truffle oil wrapped with white tuna topped with sliced lemons, sriracha, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Butterfly Roll

$18.00

Crab mix, avocado, wrapped with salmon , topped sriracha and spicy ponzu sauce

JR Roll

$19.00

Mean Green

$15.00

Salmon, avocado, crab meat wrapped in cucumber with a ponzu sauce

Mocki Roll

$19.00

Santiago Special

$19.00

Crab mix, avocado, tempura flakes, wrapped with tuna and salmon, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, mango, olive oil and poke sauce

Sashimi Roll

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, lettuce, asparagus, wrapped in cucumber topped with citrus sauce

Fried Roll

75 Roll

$16.00

Tempura fried, shrimp, cream cheese, and avocado topped with Tampico mix, Furikake, and unagi sauce

Luka Roll

$14.00

Tempura fried, mango, salmon, crab meat topped with Mango sauce

L. A. Roll

$15.00

Peppered tuna, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha sauce

Phoenix Roll

$16.00

Panko shrimp, avocado cream cheese, deepfried, topped with Tampico mix and unagi sauce

Vegetable Roll

Aloha Roll

$12.00

Fried tempura vegetables topped with avocado and sriracha sauce

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Green Dragon Roll

$14.00

Tempura fried sweet potato, grilled asparagus, edamame hummus, sun-dried tomato, soy paper, olive oil, Malden sea salt (8 pcs)

Green Hornet

$12.00

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

Cucumber, avocado, carrots, asparagus and rice

HH Avocado Roll

$4.00

HH Cucumber Roll

$4.00

HH Vegetable Roll

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5321 East Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Shug's After Hours
orange starNo Reviews
3020 Mockingbird Lane Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Shug's Bagels
orange star4.2 • 462
3020 Mockingbird Lane Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. at Mockingbird Station
orange starNo Reviews
5319 E Mockingbird Lane Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
360 Brunch House - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
5331 E Mockingbird Ln Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
The People's Last Stand
orange starNo Reviews
5319 E Mockingbird Ln, Suite 210 Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
4615 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston