Sushi Mura 3647 North Southport Avenue
3647 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Today Special
Special
Yellowtail Sashimi Carpaccio
Fluke Sashimi Carpaccio
Hawaiian Amberjack Sashimi Carpaccio
Tuna Sampler Nigiri
Tuna Sampler Sashimi
Blufin Tuna Nigiri (1 pc)
Blufin Tuna Sashimi (2 pcs)
Tu Toro Nigiri (1 pc)
Tu Toro Sashimi (2 pcs)
O Toro Nigiri (1 pc)
O Toro Sashimi (2 pcs)
Fluke Nigiri (1 pc)
Fluke Sashimi (2 pc)
Striped Bass Nigiri (1 pc)
Striped Bass Sashimi (2 pcs)
Red Snapper Nigiri (1 pc)
Red Snapper Sashimi (2 pcs)
Hawaiian Amberjack Nigiri (1 pc)
Hawaiian Amberjack Sashimi (2 pcs)
Blufin Tuna and Avocado Maki (8 pcs)
Blufin Tuna and Scallion Maki (8 pcs)
Tu Toro and Avocado Maki (8 pcs)
Tu Toro and Scallion Maki (8 pcs)
O Toro and Avocado Maki (8 pcs)
O Toro and Scallion Maki (8 pcs)
Appetizer
Hot
Age-Dashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu served with seasoned soy sauce..
Beef Maki
Thinly sliced beef rolled with scallions and asparagus, broiled in teriyaki sauce.
Edamame
Boiled soybean
Gyoza
Dumplings stuffed with chicken or vegetables, pan-fried or steamed
Miso Soup
Soybean paste broth with seaweed, tofu and scallion
Shumai
Steamed shrimp and vegetable dumplings
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shelled crab with ponzu sauce
Sweet Jalapeno
Jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna, masago and unagi sauce - Deep Fried
Tempura Appetizer
Yaki-Tori
Marinated skewered broiled chicken with teriyaki sauce
Cold
Assorted Sashimi
Fresh sliced raw fish, includes 3 pcs. of tuna, salmon, hamachi and tai
Danny's Super Awesome Roll
Cucumber, shrimp, crab meat wrapped with rice paper
Goma Ae
Boiled spinach with sesame dressing
House Salad
served with ginger citrus dressing
Kani-Su
Crab meat and sliced cucumber in a delicious vinaigrette
Kyuri-Su
Sliced cucumber in a tangy vinaigrette
Salmon Avocado Salad
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber, house salad with ponzu sauce
Seared Tuna
Seared tuna, on a bed of greens with a balsamic vinegar
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed and sliced and sliced cucumber in a delicious vinaigrette
Tako-Su
Octopus and sliced cucumber in a delicious vinaigrette
Nigiri/Sashimi
Nigiri
Ama Ebi Nigiri
Anago Nigiri
Ebi Nigiri
Hamachi Nigiri
Hirame Nigiri
Hokikai Nigiri
Hotate Nigiri
Ika Nigiri
Ikura Nigiri
Maguro Nigiri
Masago Nigiri
Nama Sake Nigiri
Negi Toro Nigiri
O-Toro Nigiri
Saba Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Super White Tuna Nigiri
Tai Nigiri
Tako Nigiri
Tamago Nigiri
Tobiko Nigiri
Unagi Nigiri
Uni Nigiri
Sashimi
Ama Ebi Sashimi
Anago Sashimi
Ebi Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi
Hirame Sashimi
Hokikai Sashimi
Hotate Sashimi
Ika Sashimi
Ikura Sashimi
Maguro Sashimi
Masago Sashimi
Nama Sake Sashimi
Negi Toro Sashimi
O-Toro Sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Super White Tuna Sashimi
Tai Sashimi
Tako Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Unagi Sashimi
Uni Sashimi
Maki-Mono
Maki
Alaskan Salmon Maki
Salmon and Avocado
Asparagus Maki
Steamed Asparagus
Avocado Maki
Fresh Avocado
Bagel Maki
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber
Boston Maki
Tuna and avocado
California Maki
Avocado, cucumber and crab meat with sesame seeds
Crunch Tuna Maki
Fried tuna, avocado, cucumber, masago, with spicy mayo
Ebi Kyu Maki
Shrimp and cucumber
Fried Sweet Potato Maki
Fried sweet potato
Futo Maki
Tamago, horenso, cucumber, carrots, shitake and oshinko
Horenso Maki
Marinated spinach
Kappa Maki
Cucumber with sesame seeds
Negi Hamachi Maki
Yellowtail and scallions
Oshinko Maki
Japanese pickled yellow radish
Sake Kawa Maki
Broiled crispy salmon skin and cucumber
Sake Kyu Maki
Fresh salmon with cucumber
Shitake Maki
Marinated black mushroom
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber with masago
Spicy Tuna Maki
Chopped tuna with spicy mayo
Tekka Maki
Tuna roll
Una Kyu Maki
Boiled eel and cucumber
Signature Maki
Signature
Arizona Cactus Roll
Spicy tuna, eel, cream cheese, jalapeno, tempura crunch, avocado
Bear's Roll
Fried white tuna, cucumber, crab meat, spicy mayo, topped with salmon and super white tuna
Bong's Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, crab meat, spicy mayo, masago, eel sauce - Deep Fried
Bull's Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab meat, eel, tempura crunch, avocado, masago, eel sauce, chili oil
Caterpillar Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, chopped lettuce, cucumber wrapped with soybean paper and avocado
Don't Tell Mama Roll
Tuna, super white tuna, tai, spicy white tuna, crab meat, avocado, radish, eel sauce
Flamin' Fin Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp, jalapeno, tempura crunch, cucumber, wasabi tobiko, hot sauce
Hot n' Bothered Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado wrapped with tuna and wasabi tobiko
J.B.D Roll
Unagi, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy tuna with masago
Mt. Fuji Roll
Unagi, cream cheese, avocado and masago
Phat n' Sassy Roll
White tuna, salmon, spicy tuna, wasabi tobiko, avocado, eel sauce
Ring of Fire Roll
Spicy salmon, crab meat, avocado, spicy mayo, salmon, scallion, jalapeno
Temptation Roll
Mango, spicy crab meat, masago, tempura crunch
Tuna Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber roll wrapped with tuna and avocado
White Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo, crab meat wrapped with super white tuna and black tobiko
Combinations
Bento Box
Mura Deluxe Boat
Dinner for Two
Mura Favorite
Sashimi Combination
Sushi Entree
Chirashi Don
Assorted fresh fish served over a bed of sushi rice
Fish Don
Fresh fish and vegetables served over steamed rice with spicy sauce on the side
Salmon Don
Fresh salmon served over a bed of sushi rice
Tekka Don
Fresh tuna served over a bed of sushi rice
Unagi Don
Broiled eel with unagi sauce served over a bed of sushi rice
Specialty Maki
Special maki
Chicago Crazy maki
Tuna, red snapper, salmon, crab meat, cucumber, lettuce with masago
Cubs Maki
Avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, and spicy mayo wrapped with fresh salmon
Double Decker Spicy Tekka Maki
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, wrapped with fresh tuna
Dragon Maki
Avocado, broiled eel, cucumber, shrimp tempura with masago
Golden Pearl Maki
Fried scallop, cucumber, lettuce, avocado and spicy mayo with masago
Mame Nori Maki
Soy wrap with asparagus, avocado, cucumber, spinach and spicy mayo
Miami Maki
Avocado, crab meat, cucumber, cream cheese, shrimp with masago - Deep Fried
Philadelphia Maki
Fresh salmon, cream cheese and cucumber
Rainbow Maki
Tuna, tai, salmon, crab meat, cucumber and avocado
Rock N Roll Maki
Broiled eel, spinach, cream cheese and cucumber with masago
Spider Maki
Soft shell crab, cucumber, crab meat and avocado with masago
Entree/From Kitchen
Entree
Bi-Bim-Bop/Stone Pot
Marinated vegetables over steamed rice topped with fried egg and served with spicy sauce on the side
Fried Rice
Katsu
Battered and fried cutlets with katsu sauce on the side
Tempura Dinner
Teriyaki Dinner
Yaki Niku
Marinated sliced beef with stir fried vegetables
Yasai Itame
Fried tofu and vegetables marinated in soy sauce
From the Kitchen
Miso Ramen
Japanese noodles in miso and chicken broth, pork belly, vegetables and hard boiled egg
Nabeyaki Udon
Thick noodles in broth with vegetables, shrimp tempura and hard boiled egg
Spicy Udon
Thick noodles in spicy broth with chicken and vegetables
Tempura Udon
Thick noodles in broth with shrimp and vegetables tempura on the side
Tonkotsu Ramen
Japanese noodles in thick chicken broth, pork belly, vegetables and hard boiled egg
Yaki Udon
Stir fried noodles with vegetables
Yaki Soba
Stir fried noodles with vegetables