Sushi Mura 3647 North Southport Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

3647 North Southport Avenue

Chicago, IL 60613

Popular Items

Gyoza

$7.00

Dumplings stuffed with chicken or vegetables, pan-fried or steamed

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled soybean

Nama Sake Nigiri

$7.00

Today Special

Special

Yellowtail Sashimi Carpaccio

$17.00

Fluke Sashimi Carpaccio

$17.00

Hawaiian Amberjack Sashimi Carpaccio

$19.00

Tuna Sampler Nigiri

$11.00

Tuna Sampler Sashimi

$21.00

Blufin Tuna Nigiri (1 pc)

$5.00

Blufin Tuna Sashimi (2 pcs)

$9.00

Tu Toro Nigiri (1 pc)

$9.00

Tu Toro Sashimi (2 pcs)

$17.00

O Toro Nigiri (1 pc)

$11.00

O Toro Sashimi (2 pcs)

$21.00

Fluke Nigiri (1 pc)

$4.00

Fluke Sashimi (2 pc)

$7.00

Striped Bass Nigiri (1 pc)

$4.00

Striped Bass Sashimi (2 pcs)

$7.00

Red Snapper Nigiri (1 pc)

$5.00

Red Snapper Sashimi (2 pcs)

$9.00

Hawaiian Amberjack Nigiri (1 pc)

$5.00

Hawaiian Amberjack Sashimi (2 pcs)

$9.00

Blufin Tuna and Avocado Maki (8 pcs)

$11.00

Blufin Tuna and Scallion Maki (8 pcs)

$10.00

Tu Toro and Avocado Maki (8 pcs)

$16.00

Tu Toro and Scallion Maki (8 pcs)

$15.00

O Toro and Avocado Maki (8 pcs)

$18.00

O Toro and Scallion Maki (8 pcs)

$17.00

Appetizer

Hot

Age-Dashi Tofu

$7.00

Deep fried tofu served with seasoned soy sauce..

Beef Maki

$13.00

Thinly sliced beef rolled with scallions and asparagus, broiled in teriyaki sauce.

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled soybean

Gyoza

$7.00

Dumplings stuffed with chicken or vegetables, pan-fried or steamed

Miso Soup

$4.00

Soybean paste broth with seaweed, tofu and scallion

Shumai

$6.00

Steamed shrimp and vegetable dumplings

Soft Shell Crab

$11.00

Deep fried soft shelled crab with ponzu sauce

Sweet Jalapeno

$10.00

Jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna, masago and unagi sauce - Deep Fried

Tempura Appetizer

Yaki-Tori

$11.00

Marinated skewered broiled chicken with teriyaki sauce

Cold

Assorted Sashimi

$19.00

Fresh sliced raw fish, includes 3 pcs. of tuna, salmon, hamachi and tai

Danny's Super Awesome Roll

$11.00

Cucumber, shrimp, crab meat wrapped with rice paper

Goma Ae

$7.00

Boiled spinach with sesame dressing

House Salad

$10.00

served with ginger citrus dressing

Kani-Su

$11.00

Crab meat and sliced cucumber in a delicious vinaigrette

Kyuri-Su

$5.00

Sliced cucumber in a tangy vinaigrette

Salmon Avocado Salad

$13.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber, house salad with ponzu sauce

Seared Tuna

$19.00

Seared tuna, on a bed of greens with a balsamic vinegar

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Marinated seaweed and sliced and sliced cucumber in a delicious vinaigrette

Tako-Su

$9.00

Octopus and sliced cucumber in a delicious vinaigrette

Nigiri/Sashimi

Nigiri

Ama Ebi Nigiri

$10.00

Anago Nigiri

$6.00

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.00

Hirame Nigiri

$7.00

Hokikai Nigiri

$6.00

Hotate Nigiri

$7.00

Ika Nigiri

$6.00

Ikura Nigiri

$10.00

Maguro Nigiri

$8.00

Masago Nigiri

$7.00

Nama Sake Nigiri

$7.00

Negi Toro Nigiri

$11.00

O-Toro Nigiri

$20.00

Saba Nigiri

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Super White Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

Tai Nigiri

$6.00

Tako Nigiri

$6.00

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$9.00

Unagi Nigiri

$7.00

Uni Nigiri

$11.00

Sashimi

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$13.00

Anago Sashimi

$9.00

Ebi Sashimi

$10.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$11.00

Hirame Sashimi

$10.00

Hokikai Sashimi

$9.00

Hotate Sashimi

$10.00

Ika Sashimi

$9.00

Ikura Sashimi

$13.00

Maguro Sashimi

$11.00

Masago Sashimi

$10.00

Nama Sake Sashimi

$10.00

Negi Toro Sashimi

$14.00

O-Toro Sashimi

$25.00

Saba Sashimi

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Super White Tuna Sashimi

$10.00

Tai Sashimi

$9.00

Tako Sashimi

$9.00

Tamago Sashimi

$8.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$12.00

Unagi Sashimi

$10.00

Uni Sashimi

$14.00

Maki-Mono

Maki

Alaskan Salmon Maki

$8.00

Salmon and Avocado

Asparagus Maki

$5.00

Steamed Asparagus

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Fresh Avocado

Bagel Maki

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber

Boston Maki

$8.00

Tuna and avocado

California Maki

$7.00

Avocado, cucumber and crab meat with sesame seeds

Crunch Tuna Maki

$9.00

Fried tuna, avocado, cucumber, masago, with spicy mayo

Ebi Kyu Maki

$8.00

Shrimp and cucumber

Fried Sweet Potato Maki

$8.00

Fried sweet potato

Futo Maki

$10.00

Tamago, horenso, cucumber, carrots, shitake and oshinko

Horenso Maki

$6.00

Marinated spinach

Kappa Maki

$5.00

Cucumber with sesame seeds

Negi Hamachi Maki

$9.00

Yellowtail and scallions

Oshinko Maki

$5.00

Japanese pickled yellow radish

Sake Kawa Maki

$7.00

Broiled crispy salmon skin and cucumber

Sake Kyu Maki

$8.00

Fresh salmon with cucumber

Shitake Maki

$7.00

Marinated black mushroom

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber with masago

Spicy Tuna Maki

$9.00

Chopped tuna with spicy mayo

Tekka Maki

$7.00

Tuna roll

Una Kyu Maki

$7.00

Boiled eel and cucumber

Signature Maki

Signature

Arizona Cactus Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, eel, cream cheese, jalapeno, tempura crunch, avocado

Bear's Roll

$17.00

Fried white tuna, cucumber, crab meat, spicy mayo, topped with salmon and super white tuna

Bong's Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, crab meat, spicy mayo, masago, eel sauce - Deep Fried

Bull's Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab meat, eel, tempura crunch, avocado, masago, eel sauce, chili oil

Caterpillar Roll

$19.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, chopped lettuce, cucumber wrapped with soybean paper and avocado

Don't Tell Mama Roll

$19.00

Tuna, super white tuna, tai, spicy white tuna, crab meat, avocado, radish, eel sauce

Flamin' Fin Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp, jalapeno, tempura crunch, cucumber, wasabi tobiko, hot sauce

Hot n' Bothered Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado wrapped with tuna and wasabi tobiko

J.B.D Roll

$13.00

Unagi, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy tuna with masago

Mt. Fuji Roll

$13.00

Unagi, cream cheese, avocado and masago

Phat n' Sassy Roll

$18.00

White tuna, salmon, spicy tuna, wasabi tobiko, avocado, eel sauce

Ring of Fire Roll

$19.00

Spicy salmon, crab meat, avocado, spicy mayo, salmon, scallion, jalapeno

Temptation Roll

$12.00

Mango, spicy crab meat, masago, tempura crunch

Tuna Dragon Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber roll wrapped with tuna and avocado

White Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo, crab meat wrapped with super white tuna and black tobiko

Combinations

Bento Box

Includes Kuri-su, steamed rice, 1 California maki and 1 pc of nigiri each - tuna, salmon, shrimp

Beef Teriyaki

$21.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$20.00

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

$20.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.00

Mura Deluxe Boat

Boat A

$64.00

1 spicy tuna maki 1 spider maki Chef's choice 10 pcs. of sashimi and 8 pcs of nigiri

Boat B

$99.00

1 Ring of fire roll 1 Temptation roll 1 California maki Chef's choice of 16 pcs of sashimi and 10 pcs of nigiri

Dinner for Two

Dinner for Two

$48.00

1 Shrimp tempura maki 1 California maki 2 pcs of nigiri each - Tuna, Salmon, Tai, Unagi, Octopus

Mura Favorite

Mura Favorite

$22.00

1 California maki 1 pc of nigiri each - salmon, shrimp, squid, surf clam, tai, tuna

Sashimi Combination

Sashimi Combination

$44.00

Assorted slices of fresh fish includes steamed rice

Sushi Entree

Chirashi Don

$29.00

Assorted fresh fish served over a bed of sushi rice

Fish Don

$29.00

Fresh fish and vegetables served over steamed rice with spicy sauce on the side

Salmon Don

$29.00

Fresh salmon served over a bed of sushi rice

Tekka Don

$32.00

Fresh tuna served over a bed of sushi rice

Unagi Don

$29.00

Broiled eel with unagi sauce served over a bed of sushi rice

Specialty Maki

Special maki

Chicago Crazy maki

$16.00

Tuna, red snapper, salmon, crab meat, cucumber, lettuce with masago

Cubs Maki

$17.00

Avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, and spicy mayo wrapped with fresh salmon

Double Decker Spicy Tekka Maki

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, wrapped with fresh tuna

Dragon Maki

$17.00

Avocado, broiled eel, cucumber, shrimp tempura with masago

Golden Pearl Maki

$12.00

Fried scallop, cucumber, lettuce, avocado and spicy mayo with masago

Mame Nori Maki

$13.00

Soy wrap with asparagus, avocado, cucumber, spinach and spicy mayo

Miami Maki

$11.00

Avocado, crab meat, cucumber, cream cheese, shrimp with masago - Deep Fried

Philadelphia Maki

$9.00

Fresh salmon, cream cheese and cucumber

Rainbow Maki

$17.00

Tuna, tai, salmon, crab meat, cucumber and avocado

Rock N Roll Maki

$13.00

Broiled eel, spinach, cream cheese and cucumber with masago

Spider Maki

$11.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, crab meat and avocado with masago

Entree/From Kitchen

Entree

Bi-Bim-Bop/Stone Pot

$18.00+

Marinated vegetables over steamed rice topped with fried egg and served with spicy sauce on the side

Fried Rice

$16.00+

Katsu

$18.00+

Battered and fried cutlets with katsu sauce on the side

Tempura Dinner

Teriyaki Dinner

$20.00+

Yaki Niku

$19.00

Marinated sliced beef with stir fried vegetables

Yasai Itame

$17.00

Fried tofu and vegetables marinated in soy sauce

From the Kitchen

Miso Ramen

$16.00

Japanese noodles in miso and chicken broth, pork belly, vegetables and hard boiled egg

Nabeyaki Udon

$17.00

Thick noodles in broth with vegetables, shrimp tempura and hard boiled egg

Spicy Udon

$17.00

Thick noodles in spicy broth with chicken and vegetables

Tempura Udon

$18.00

Thick noodles in broth with shrimp and vegetables tempura on the side

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

Japanese noodles in thick chicken broth, pork belly, vegetables and hard boiled egg

Yaki Udon

$17.00+

Stir fried noodles with vegetables

Yaki Soba

$17.00+

Stir fried noodles with vegetables

Extra Side/Dressing/Sauce

Items

SC Wasabi

$1.00

SC Ginger

$1.00

SC Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

SC Eel Sauce

$1.00

SC Spicy mayo

$1.00

SC Hot sauce

$1.00

SC Ponzu sauce

$1.00

SC Steamed rice

$2.00

SC Sushi rice

$3.00

SC Kat Su sauce

$1.00

Desert

Deserts

Tempura Ice Cream

$9.00

Vanilla

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream

$5.00+

Matcha Princess

$9.00

Mocha Prince

$9.00

Vanilla Royal Highness

$7.00

Drink

Wine

St. Michell Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

Kendall Jackson Pinot Noir

$48.00

Hahn Pinot Noir

$36.00

Rodney Strong Merlot

$45.00

Hahn Merlot

$37.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$59.00

Fontana Candida Pinot Grigio

$31.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$36.00

Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay

$29.00

Dark Horse Rose

$3,625.00

Kikkoman Plum Wine

$2,925.00

House Red

$9.00

House White

$9.00

Beer

Sapporo Draft

$7.00

Asahi

$6.00+

Kirin

$6.00+

Kirin Light

$6.00+

Sapporo

$6.00+

IPA

$6.00

312

$5.00

Sake

House Sake

$6.00+

Goka-Sennenju

$33.00+

Sho-Une

$29.00+

Superior

$22.00

Organic Sake

$19.00

Draft Sake

$17.00

Karatanba

$15.00

Sayuri Coarse-Filtered

$18.00

Tanrei Jumai

$11.00

Hot Tea

Chamomile

$3.00

Matcha Green Tea

$3.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.00