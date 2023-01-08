Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Neato

2944 South Mason Road

Suite P

Katy, TX 77450

Appetizers

4Pc Kani Tempura

$9.00

4Pc Tempura Shrimp

$9.00

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Avocado Fries

$8.00

Edamame

$6.00

Egg Roll

$8.00

Hamachi Kama

$17.00

Miso Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Pork Gyoza

$8.00

Salmon Kama

$17.00

Shrimp & Veg Tempura

$9.00

Soft Shell Crab

$11.00

Spam Fries

$8.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$9.00

Tako Wasabi

$9.00

Tako Yaki

$8.00

Soups & Noodles

*Udon Soup

$10.00

*Yaki Udon Stir Fry

$13.00

*Yakisoba Stir Fry

$12.00

Dumpling Soup

$12.00

Tempura Udon

$16.25

Entree

Chicken Katsu Entree

$17.00

Chicken Teriyaki Entree

$18.50

Fish Tempura Entree

$21.00

Pork Katsu Entree

$15.00

Salmon Teriyaki Entree

$21.00

Shrimp Katsu Entree

$21.00

Shrimp Teriyaki Entree

$21.00

Salad

California Salad

$9.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.50

House Salad

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Sunomono Salad

$12.00

Takobi Salad

$11.00

Fried Rice

2Prot Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Jalapeno Fried Rice

$11.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.50

Spam Fried Rice

$14.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.00

For The Kids

Kid 5 Pc Chicken Nuggets W/ Fries

$7.00

Kids 2 Pc Kani Tempura

$7.00

Kids chicken tempura 3pc

$7.00

Kids Chicken Teriyaki W/ Rice Or Fries

$7.00

Kids Pb&J With Fries

$6.50

Kids Salmon Teriyaki

$7.00

Fresh Fish Rolls

Alaska Roll

$12.00

Anthem Roll

$12.00

Beach Walk

$13.50

Burning Your Stomach

$15.00

Carrot Top

$15.00

Cinco Ranch Roll

$14.00

Daniel Special

$15.00

Gary Special

$15.00

Green Light

$12.50

I Love Sushi

$16.25

Juno Roll

$8.00

Lonestar

$15.00

Nemo Roll

$13.50

Mistake

$8.00

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Red Light

$15.00

Snow Ball

$14.00

Sombrero Roll

$15.00

Don't Like To Raw

Astro Roll

$12.00

Bonsai Roll

$12.00

Cancun Roll

$8.00

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$9.00

Crunch Roll

$11.00

Dora Roll

$8.25

Dragon Roll

$15.00
Hulk Roll

$13.50

Spicy softshell crab, cream cheese, topped w/avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, S.O. sauce

Jackpot Special

$15.00

James Bond Roll

$12.50

Katsu Roll

$9.00

Mel's Roll

$13.50

Peppa Pig

$6.50

Shaggy Dog

$15.50

Spider Roll

$12.00

Tampa Roll

$13.00

Tiger Eye

$12.50

If You Like Shellfish

Bam Bam Roll

$16.50

Brandon Roll

$14.00

Clara Roll

$14.00

Double D

$15.00

Joe Special

$14.50

Johnny Special

$15.00

Katy Special

$15.00

Kiss Of Fire

$15.00

Ryan

$14.50

Tiger Roll

$14.50

Something Different!

Ahi Tower

$15.00

Boom Boom Special

$15.00

Franky Special

$15.00

Last Call

$9.00

Monkey

$13.50

Sexy Time

$12.00

Baked Rolls

Happy Ending

$14.00

Japanese Lasagna

$13.00

Mountain Roll

$12.50

Stacy'S Mom

$16.00

If You Like No Rice

Dragonball Z - no rice

$12.00

Johnny Roll -no rice

$12.00

Lettuce Wrap -no rice

$11.00

Rock&Roll - no rice

$14.00

Spring MTN - no rice

$13.50

Traditional Rolls

Avocado Roll

$7.25

California Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00