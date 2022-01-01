Sushi Neko

Restaurant header imageView gallery


Popular Items

California Roll
Lady Love
Miso Soup

Appetizers

Buta No Kawa

$7.00Out of stock

Crab Spring Rolls

$17.00

Lump Crab Meat with Neko Special Seasoning, Deep Fried. Served with Japanese BBQ Sauce and Lemongrass Sake Beurre Blanc.

Crabcake

$20.00

Crazy Fries

$21.00

Neko Fries, smothered with our signature Red Canyon topping, spicy mayo, and scallions

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Chinese Sausage, Spicy Hoisin, Cotija Cheese, Peanuts, Puffed Rice Noodles.

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Szechwan spices, citrus wasabi aioli

Gyoza

$10.00

Pan fried dumplings stuffed with pork and vegetables

Hamachi Kama

$20.00Out of stock

A juicy yellowtail fish collar marinated and grilled to perfection (Limited Availability)

Kara Age Chicken

$12.00

Deep fried marinated crispy chicken, seasoned salt, pepper, lemon wedge, sliced jalapeno

Negi Maki

$14.00

Neko Fries

$10.00

Neko's Famous Fries tossed with jalapenos and Japanese pepper. Drizzled with sweet caramelized soy sauce. Served with a house made sweet wasabi aioli dipping sauce.

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Wok flashed shishito peppers & asian sausage tossed with our Gochujang sauce & toasted sesame seeds

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura App

$12.00

Japanese style deep fried shrimp and vegetables, served with a hot dashi dipping broth

Twice Cooked Pork Belly

$12.00

House brasied pork belly grilled to perfection. Drizzled with our tangy hoisin sauce. Nestled with grilled shiitake mushrooms.

Soup & Salads

House Salad

$6.00

spring-mixed, ginger dressing

Maguro Goma-Tataki

$18.99

seared tuna, spring mixes, hot spicy sesame ginger sauce

Miso Clam Soup

$7.00

Littleneck clams cooked in house miso broth

Miso Soup

$3.50

Silken tofu and fresh chopped scallions in a traditional miso broth

Neko's Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, edamame, cucumber, shredded carrots, crispy chili-lime avocado slices, and crispy ramen noodles. Served with house ginger vinaigrette.

Spicy Miso Soup

$16.00

shrimp, mussel & scallop in spicy miso based broth

Spicy Octopus Salad

$6.95

Sweet marinated octopus, thinly sliced, and bamboo shoots.

Waka-su

$5.95

Seaweed Salad

Noodles & Rice

Curry Udon

$17.00

Japanese rice noodle, cabbage, diced chicken, spicy Japanese curry broth, served with two tempura shrimp

Eel Bowl

$16.00

Five (5) pieces of our sweet freshwater eel served over a bed of sushi rice.

Katsu Curry

$24.00

Miso Ramen

$15.00

Quinoa Bowl

$18.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Fresh ramen noodles in our hearty pork and chicken broth, grilled pork belly, sauteed spinach, corn, soy poached egg, nori (seaweed).

Salmon Bowl

$16.00

Five (5) pieces of fresh salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.

Sauteed Neko Fried Rice

$10.00

Sushi Neko's sweet and savory egg fried rice.

Combo Sauteed Neko Fried Rice

$17.00

Sushi Neko's sweet and savory egg fried rice with your choice of multiple protein added.

Seafood Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

Steam Rice

$2.50

A side of our fresh steamed Jasmine rice.

Sushi Rice

$3.00

A side of our fresh sushi rice.

Tuna Bowl

$16.00

Five (5) pieces of our Tuna Sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.

Udon Noodle

$16.00

japanese rice noodle, chicken, spinach, shiitake, crab meat, cooked in Japanese broth served with 2 shrimps tempura

Yaki Udon

$16.00

Yellowtail Bowl

$16.00

Five (5) pieces of our Yellowtail Sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.

Sides

Asian Broccoli

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Bok Choy

$5.00

Edamame

$6.00

green soybeans boiled perfectly with light salt

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled asparagus dressed with Tonkatsu sauce and sesame seeds.

Tempura Shrimp Only

$2.50

Wasabi Pea

$4.95Out of stock

Crunchy, wasabi-flavored pea snacks.

Kids Menu

Chicken Teriyaki

$8.95

Oven baked chicken served with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds served with a scoop of rice, kid's dessert, and fruit.

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Mac & Cheese served with a scoop of rice, kid's dessert, and fruit.

Neko Nuggets

$8.95

Crunchy chicken nuggets served with a scoop of rice, kid's dessert, and fruit.

Tempura Chicken

$8.95

Strips of chicken fried in tempura served with a scoop of rice, kid's dessert and fruit.

Sushi Rolls

The 25th

$15.00

Sunshine Roll

$16.99

Smoked salmon, avocado, sriracha. Outside: yellowtail, white tuna, jalapeno, lemon, yuzu tobiko.

Alaska

$7.75

Spicy sauce, avocado, salmon Outside: seaweed.

Alpine Roll

$16.99Out of stock

Crabstick, cucumber, avocado, japanese mayo. Outside: tuna, real crab, tobiko.

Atomic Tootsie

$8.75

Tempura salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño pepper, spicy sauce, masago. Outside: seaweed.

Avocado Roll

$4.75

Avocado, seaweed.

Baja California

$7.50

Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado. Outside: masago.

Big Roll

$7.50

Tamago, cucumber, burdock root,takuan, kampyo, spinach, sweet denbu, crab sticks. Outside: seaweed.

Cajun

$7.75

Crawfish mixed with spicy sauce, masago sesame oil, green onion. Outside: seaweed.

Calamari

$7.75

Fried squid rolled in bread crumbs, spicy sauce, green onion, masago. Outside: seaweed.

California Deluxe (Crabstick)

$15.99

Deluxe California

$16.99Out of stock

Real crab, masago, avocado, cucumber. Outside: sesame seeds.

California Roll

$6.50

Avocado, cucumber, crab salad Outside: sesame seeds.

Calypso

$16.99

Spicy crab salad, cream cheese, japanese mayo, asparagus. Outside: seared salmon, teriyaki sauce, chili sauce, jalapeño masago.

Captain Crunch

$9.50

Freshwater eel, cucumber. Outside: tempura flakes, eel sauce.

Caterpillar

$14.99

Freshwater eel, cucumber. Outside: avocado, shrimp

Cowboy

$16.99

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, spicy sauce. Outside: crab salad, tempura flakes, tobiko, eel sauce.

Crazy Cajun

$14.99

Crawfish mixed with spicy sauce, masago sesame oil. Outside: eel sauce, spicy mayo, salmon, masago, green onion, sesame seeds.

Crazy In Love

$16.99

Smoked salmon, avocado. Outside: tuna mix, eel sauce, spicy sauce, chili sauce, cilantro, habanero masago.

Cucumber Roll

$4.75

Fresh cucumber and sesame seeds with sushi rice wrapped in seaweed.

Cupid

$19.99

Tempura shrimp, jalapeno. Outside: baked crawfish and scallop mixed with spicy sauce, tempura flakes, eel sauce, green onion.

Dizzy Roll

$16.99

Shrimp, crabstick, avocado, japanese mayo. Outside: salmon, tobiko.

Dragon

$16.99

Tempura shrimp, cucumber. Outside: freshwater eel, avocado, shrimp, masago, eel sauce.

Dynamite stick

$5.50Out of stock

Real crab, nuclear sauce. Outside: seaweed.

East L.A. Roll

$12.99

Tempura bacon, shrimp, red pepper, jalapeno, sesame seeds.

Fancy5

$16.99

Yellowtail, gobo, cilantro. Outside: salmon, tuna, L.A. sauce.

Firecracker

$16.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado. Outside: crab sticks mixed with chili sauce, green onion, japanese pepper, sesame seeds.

Grasshopper

$8.50

Shrimp, asparagus, avocado, cilantro, sesame seeds, wasabi mayo, horseradish sauce. Outside: seaweed.

Halloeel

$16.99

Tempura shrimp, crab salad, avocado. Outside: Freshwater eel, eel sauce, masago.

Halloween

$16.99

Hawaii

$11.00

Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, macadamia nuts. Outside: masago.

Hollywood

$16.99

Shrimp, crabstick, cilantro, gobo. Outside: yellowtail, avocado, L.A. sauce.

Hot Lips

$15.99

Tuna, cucumber, chili sauce. Outside: salmon, eel sauce.

House Spec 1

$16.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber. Outside: crabstick, spicy sauce, masago, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, green onion, lemon, sesame seeds.

House Spec 2

$16.99

Yellowtail and green onion mixed with gyoza sauce. Outside: tuna, salmon, masago, jalapeno, spicy sauce, chili sauce, lemon.

Jumping Crawfish

$9.50

Crawfish, jalapeno, chili sauce, japanese mayo. Outside: onion, sesame seeds.

Kamikaze

$8.50

Yellowtail, jalapeño pepper, masago, nuclear sauce, cilantro. Outside: seaweed.

L.A. Roll

$16.99

Tuna poki, radish, jalapeno, gobo. Outside: salmon, avocado, cilantro, L.A. sauce.

Lady Love

$7.75

Salmon, lemon, masago, green onion, spicy sauce. Outside: seaweed.

Lifesaver

$16.99

Crab salad, tempura bacon, cucumber. Outside: salmon, tuna, lemon, spicy sauce, eel sauce, avocado, green onion, sesame seeds.

Mermaid

$12.99

Tempura shrimp, tuna, masago, chili sauce, cucumber, avocado. Outside: japanese mayo.

Neko Nugget

$7.75

Tempura chicken, masago, spicy sauce, green onion, soy sauce. Outside: seaweed.

Nemo Roll

$16.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado, spicy sauce, cream cheese. Outside: white tuna, salmon, japanese mayo, habanero masago.

New York

$7.75

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber. Outside: masago.

Oishi Roll

$10.99

Tuna, avocado, spicy sauce, cream cheese, sesame seeds, Outside: seaweed.

Oklahoma Dynamite

$9.50

Tuna mixed with (soy sauce, sesame oil, japanese mayo, japanese pepper, flying fish roe) and rolled with cilantro, jalapeño pepper, avocado, gobo, and green onion.

O.M.G. Roll

$24.99

A Crawfish Roll inside. Outside: crab salad, avocado, tuna mix, salmon, scallops, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura flakes, masago, green onion.

Philadelphia

$7.75

Salmon, cream cheese, asparagus. Outside: seaweed.

Phoenix Roll

$16.99

Crabstick, tempura bacon, avocado, jalapeno. Outside: tuna, albacore, eel sauce, chili sauce, tobiko, green onion, sesame seeds.

Radish Roll

$4.75

Pickled daikon radish with sushi rice wrapped in seaweed.

Rainbow

$16.99

California roll wrapped with 5 pieces of fish (chef’s selection).

Red Canyon

$16.99

Fried calamari, avocado, spicy sauce. Outside: baked crawfish, japanese mayo, green onion, eel sauce, japanese pepper.

Rice Roll

$3.75

Rice, seaweed.

Rock & Roll

$12.99

Cucumber, avocado. Outside: freshwater eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds.

Rocky Cajun

$16.99

Crawfish, crab salad. Outside: freshwater eel, sesame seeds, masago, green onion, eel sauce, spicy sauce.

Sake Roll

$16.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado. Outside: salmon, jalapeno, japanese mayo, salmon roe.

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon, wasabi. Outside: seaweed.

Salmon Skin

$8.00

Salmon skin, burdock root, cucumber, spicy sauce, green onion, masago. Outside: dried bonito flakes, eel sauce.

Sassy Shrimp

$7.75

Cream cheese, shrimp, masago, spicy sauce, cucumber, green onion. Outside: seaweed.

Sea Monster

$31.99

Tempura lobster, crab stick, flying fish roe, chili sauce, cilantro. Outside: avocado, eel sauce, black sesame seeds. Also served with side of seaweed salad, radish, cucumber, lobster meat, spicy sauce, and flying fish roe.

Seared Tuna

$8.75

Seared tuna, spring mix vegetables, spicy sauce, green onion, masago. Outside: eel sauce, sesame seeds

Sexy

$16.99

Tempura shrimp, chili sauce, crab sticks, cucumber, japanese mayo. Outside: seared tuna, avocado, goma sauce.

South Beach

$8.75

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado. Outside: seaweed.

Spicy Smk Salmon

$8.75

Smoked salmon, cucumber, masago, spicy sauce, cream cheese, green onion. Outside seaweed.

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Tuna, spicy sauce, cucumber. Outside: seaweed.

Spicy Yellowtail

$8.00

Yellowtail, spicy sauce, green onion, chili sauce. Outside: seaweed.

Spider

$10.00

Softshell crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: masago.

Spinach Roll

$4.75

Sesame paste, spinach, sesame seeds. Outside: seaweed.

Sumo

$16.99

Tempura shrimp, tempura bacon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce. Outside: salmon, masago, eel sauce.

Sunrise

$16.99

Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado. Outside: tuna, avocado, wasabi mayo, chili sauce, sesame mayo, yuzu tobiko.

Super Tootsie

$10.99

Tempura (salmon and cream cheese), tempura shrimp, masago, spicy sauce. Outside: seaweed.

Sushi O'Neko

$16.99

Tempura mackerel, cilantro. Outside: albacore, lemon, jalapeno, eel sauce, green onion, sesame seeds.

Sweet Temptation

$19.99

Tempura (jalapeño and cream cheese), masago, green onion, spicy sauce. Outside: sweet shrimp, ponzu sauce, flying fish roe, sweet shrimp head.

Tarantula

$12.99

Soft shell crab, cream cheese, cucumber, masago, avocado. Outside: eel sauce, sesame seeds.

Tempura Roll

$9.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber. Outside: masago.

Terry

$12.99Out of stock

Tempura shrimp, avocado, real crab, sesame seeds, japanese mayo. Outside: soy paper, japanese mayo.

Terry Roll (Crab Stick)

$11.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado, crab stick, sesame seeds, japanese mayo. Outside: soy paper, japanese mayo.

Thai Dynamite

$7.75

Tuna, cilantro, masago, chili sauce. Outside: seaweed.

Thunder

$16.99

Crab sticks, japanese mayo, chili sauce, cilantro, cucumber, cream cheese. Outside: albacore, pine nuts, black sesame seeds, eel sauce, habanero masago.

Tiger

$16.99

Salmon, cucumber, japanese mayo. Outside: crabstick mixed with chili sauce, tobiko.

Tootsie

$7.75

Tempura (salmon and cream cheese), spicy sauce. Outside: seaweed.

Trick or Treat

$16.99

Tempura crabstick, asparagus, spicy sauce, cream cheese. Outside: salmon, avocado, tobiko, black tobiko.

Triple Delight

$7.75

Tempura (avocado, asparagus, sweet potato), sesame seeds. Outside: eel sauce, sesame seeds.

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Tuna, wasabi. Outside: seaweed.

Typhoon

$16.99

Tempura jalapeno, asparagus, green onion. Outside: marinated grilled beef, spicy sauce, wasabi sauce, sesame seeds.

Vegas

$16.99

Soft shell crab, salmon, cream cheese, masago, avocado. Outside: whole roll is deep fried, topped with eel sauce.

Volcano

$17.99

California roll topped with baked spicy scallops, masago, green onion, sesame seeds.

Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail, green onions, wasabi. Outside: seaweed.

Yummy

$12.99

Freshwater eel, crab stick, cream cheese, masago, avocado. Outside: whole roll is deep fried, topped with eel sauce and spicy sauce.

Zebra

$12.99

Cucumber, masago, green onion, cream cheese, spicy sauce. Outside: freshwater eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds.

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$6.50

Crab Sticks Nigiri

$5.50

Egg Omelet Nigiri

$3.50

Fatty Tuna Nigiri

$16.99

FW Eel Nigiri

$6.50

Haba Masago Nigiri

$5.75

Halibut Nigiri

$9.50

Jala Masago Nigiri

$5.75

King Salmon Nigiri

$7.50

Mackerel Nigiri

$5.75

Octopus Nigiri

$6.50

Quail Egg Nigiri

$3.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.50

Ikura Nigiri

$6.50

Scallops Nigiri

$6.50

Sea Eel Nigiri

$5.75

Sea Urchin Nigiri

$15.99

Shrimp Nigiri

$6.50

Masago Nigiri

$5.50

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$6.50

Squid Nigiri

$6.50

Sup White Tuna Nigiri

$8.50

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$7.50

Tobiko Nigiri

$5.75

Yuzu Tobiko Nigiri

$5.75

Tuna Nigiri

$6.50

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.50

Red Nigiri

$15.00Out of stock

Fat Blue Nigiri

$18.00Out of stock

Crab Nigiri

$6.50Out of stock

Yuzu Snapper Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$15.99

Crab Sashimi

$15.99Out of stock

Crab Sticks Sashimi

$10.99

Egg Omelet Sashimi

$7.99

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$32.99

FW Eel Sashimi

$15.99

Halibut Sashimi

$22.00

Heart Breaker

$16.99

7 slices of tuna, avocado served with ginger soy sauce.

King Salmon Sashimi

$16.99

Mackerel Sashimi

$12.99

Octopus Sashimi

$15.99

Salmon Sashimi

$15.99

Salmon Surprise Sashimi

$14.99

6 slices of salmon wrapped with asparagus and topped with spicy sauce, masago, green onion and sesame seeds.

Sea Eel Sashimi

$12.99

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$28.99

Shrimp Sashimi

$15.99

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$15.99

Squid Sashimi

$15.99

Super White Tuna Sashimi

$16.99

Surf Clam Sashimi

$18.99Out of stock

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$18.99

Tuna Sashimi

$15.99

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.99

Yellowtail Special

$16.99

7 slices of yellowtail, lemon, jalapeño pepper, cilantro and served with a ponzu sauce.

Baby Yellowtail Sashimi

$18.99Out of stock

Red Snapper Sashimi

$18.99Out of stock

Red Sashimi

$33.00Out of stock

Fatty Blue Fin Sashimi

$37.00Out of stock

Yuzu Snapper Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Sushi Neko Specials

Tuna Tower

$22.99

Sushi rice, topped with crab salad, avocado, and diced tuna, drizzled with spicy sauce, eel sauce, and chili sauce.

Tuna Poki Bowl

$16.99

Tuna poki, waka-su, avocado, served over sushi rice.

Japanese Yuzu Snapper Special

$22.00Out of stock

Hand Roll

Lomi Salmon

$8.00

Salmon, sesame oil, green onion, ponzu sauce, sesame seeds.

Nuclear Roll

$8.00

Tuna with nuclear sauce, kaiware, green onion.

Spicy Scallops

$9.00

Scallops, spicy sauce, green onion, sesame oil, masago.

Tuna Poki Handroll

$8.00

Tuna, sesame oil, green onion, japanese pepper, soy sauce.

Combo

Sushi Dinner

$20.99

1 california roll, 8 pieces nigiri sushi (chef’s selection), 1 piece tamago, miso soup.

Chirashi Dinner

$22.99

10 pieces of assorted fish (chef’s selection) over sushi rice, miso soup.

Sashimi Dinner

$22.99

11 pieces of sliced raw fish (chef’s selection) with sweet shrimp, miso soup.

Boatload of Sushi

$45.00

Salmon, Shrimp, Freshwater Eel, Tamago, California Roll, New York Roll, Spider Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll. Substitutions will affect price.

Tastes of Japan

$76.99

1 roll of your choice and 1 of each of the following: tuna, yellowtail, albacore, salmon, smoked salmon, halibut, smoked trout, mackerel, crab, octopus, squid, shrimp, sweet shrimp, freshwater eel, sea eel, egg omelet, smelt roe, salmon roe, flying fish roe, sea urchin (when in season), scallop, quail egg, fatty tuna (when available), white tuna.

Sushi Party Boat

$99.99

Albacore, Salmon, Halibut, Smoked Trout, Octopus, Shrimp, Freshwater Eel, Tamago, Cucumber Roll, California Roll, New York Roll, Philadelphia, Tempura Roll, Spider Roll, Rock N Roll, 1/2 Big Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll.

Dinner Entree

5oz Filet Mignon Cherry Blossom

$28.00

Creekstone tenderloin, sautéed vegetable, Neko Fries, cherry cabernet sauce

10oz Filet Mignon Cherry Blossom

$44.00

Creekstone tenderloin, sautéed vegetable, Neko fries , cherry cabernet sauce

Ahi Tuna

$32.00

Ahi Tuna seared in togarashi, served with asian slaw, house ponzu, & wasabi crème

Creekstone Ribeye

$44.00

A 12oz Creekstone ribeye, served with garlic mash, charred broccolini, and topped with a wild mushroom-cracked black pepper demi and crispy onions.

Crispy Barramundi

$42.00

Grilled Garlic Shrimp

$32.00

Sauteed Jumbo Garlic Shrimp with Olive Oil, Lots of Garlic, Butter, Salt and Pepper. Served over Steamed Rice, Topped with Green Onion.

Miso Salmon Dinner

$26.00

Miso glazed salmon, bok choy, white rice, and miso soup.

Teriyaki 10oz N.Y. Strip Dinner

$36.00

A 14oz Creekstone NY strip grilled to your choice in tempature, served with stir fry vegetables & steam rice, topped with house teriyaki sauce & toasted sesame seeds

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$24.00

Teryaki chicken with julienned vegetables, white rice and miso soup.

Beer

Small Sapporo

$4.75

Large Sapporo

$7.75

Sapporo Light

$4.75

Sapporo Pure

$4.75

Sapporo Black

$7.75

Sapporo Reserve

$7.75

Small Asahi

$4.75

Large Asahi

$7.75

Kirin

$4.25

Orion

$10.80Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

The Samurai's 32 oz

$14.00

Sushi Neko's collaboration with Anthem Brewery. A deliciously refreshing, and smooth rice malt beer that pairs excellently with all fresh fish in our 32oz growler.

Stonecloud Festbier Oktoberfest

$8.00Out of stock

Brewdog Elvis Juice IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

BTL Broadside Merlot

$38.00

BTL Cult Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00

BTL Dash LH Dry Zinfandel 1/2

$53.00

BTL Folk Machine Parts & Labor

$43.00

BTL Honig Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.00

BTL Jam Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00

BTL Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

BTL Locations Italian Red

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Madness & Cures Red Blend

$50.00

BTL Kate Arnold Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Poppy Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

BTL Ruta 22 Malbec

$34.00

BTL Substance Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

BTL Requiem Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

Bottle Clos De Los Siete

$50.00

BTL Auntsfield Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL Butter Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Cade Sauvignon Blanc

$68.00

BTL Castilio Perelada Blanc Pescador

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Centorri Moscato

$34.00

BTL Kikkoman Plum Wine

$38.00

BTL Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Honig Sauvignon Blanc Reserve

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Keenan Chardonnay

$68.00

BTL Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$34.00

BTL Mirth Unocked Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Plump Jack Reserve Chardonnay

$95.00

BTL Raptor Ridge Gruner Veltliner

$43.00

BTL Riff Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio 1/2

$33.00

BTL Sean Minor Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL Sincerite Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Willamette Riesling

$36.00Out of stock

Bottle W.H.W. Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Castello Del Poggio Sweet Rose

$34.00

BTL Gassac Guilhem Rose

$40.00

BTL Ca'Bianca Brachetto d'Acqui

$45.00

BTL Chandon Brut

$12.00

Chandon Garden Spritz 187ml

$13.00

BTL Haute Couture Rose

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc

$88.00

BTL Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc 1/2

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Sommariva Prosecco

$45.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label

$110.00

BTL La Bella Docg Prosecco

$30.00

BTL Mas FI Cava

$34.00

La Marca Prosecco

$12.00

Sake

BTL Ozeki Nigori

$14.00

BTL Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling

$15.80

BTL Ozeki Hana Fuga Peach

$15.80

BTL Ozeki Hana Fuga Yuzu

$15.80

BTL Ozeki Hana Awaka Berry Sparkling

$15.80

BTL Ozeki Taruzake

$20.00Out of stock

BTL Hakushika Yamadanishiki Junmai

$14.80

BTL Hakushika Junmai Gingo

$14.80

BTL Zipang Sparkling Sake

$14.80

BTL Hana Lychee Sake

$30.00

BTL Gekkeikan Horin Junmai Daigingo

$26.00Out of stock

BTL Ippongi Hannya Tou Hot Plum

$68.00

BTL Rihaku Wandering Poet

$68.00

BTL Rihaku Dreamy Clouds

$27.00Out of stock

BTL Gekkeikan Suzaku

$68.00

BTL Konteki Pearls of Simplicity

$68.00

BTL Konteki Tears of Dawn

$68.00

BTL Gekkeikan Blueberry Sake

$30.00

BTL Manotsuru Demon Slayer

$26.00

BTL Manotsuru Bulzai

$26.00Out of stock

BTL Manotsuru Crane

$22.50

BTL Tensei Endless Summer

$49.00

Amanoto Heaven's Door

$78.00

BTL Ozeki Stawberry Nigori

$19.00

BTL Tyku Cucumber

$23.00

BTL Haku Junmai

$58.00

BTL Haku Daiginjo

$58.00

BTL Haku Junmai Daiginjo

$68.00

Japanese Gin

Roku Gin

$7.75

Matsui "The Hakuto" Gin

$8.00

Okinawa Gin

$10.75

DBL Roku Gin

$10.00

DBL Matsui Hakuto

$10.75

DBL Okinawa

$14.50

Japanese Shochu

Yokaichi Kome Shochu

$6.00

Mizu Green Tea Shochu

$8.75

Mizu Lemongrass Shochu

$8.00

Ginza No Suzume Shochu

$8.75

DBL Mizu Lemongrass Shochu

$11.00

DBL Mizu Green Tea Shochu

$12.00

DBL Ginza No Suzume Shochu

$11.50

DBL Yokaichi Kome Shochu

$8.00

Japanese Vodka

Haku Vodka

$7.00

DBL Haku Vodka

$9.75

Japanese Whiskey

Akashi Ume (Plum) Whisky

$8.00

Akashi Blended White Label

$10.00

Akashi Single Malt Grey Label

$18.50

Fukano 2020 Edition

$16.75

Hatozaki

$9.50

Hibiki

$13.75

Ichiro's Malt & Grain Whisky

$18.00

Ichiro's Limited Malt & Grain

$32.00

Kaiyo 7 Year

$11.00

Kaiyo Peated

$18.00

Kojiki

$10.50

Kurayoshi Sherry Cask

$38.00

Kurayoshi 18 Year

$34.00

Mars Iwai

$8.50

Mars Iwai "45"

$9.00

Mars Iwai Traditional

$11.00

Matsui Sakura Cask

$18.00

Ohishi 10 Year Brandy Cask

$15.50

Sensei

$10.75

Shinobu Blended SIngle Malt

$12.00

Shinobu Pure Malt

$13.50

Sunday's Japanese Whisky

$12.75

The Hakushu 12 Year Suntory

$20.00Out of stock

The Tottori Blend

$9.00

Toki Suntory

$8.00

Yamato

$12.00

Yamazaki 12 Year

$28.00

Yamazaki 18 Year

$48.00

DBL Akashi Ume (Plum) Whisky

$10.75

DBL Akashi Blended White Label

$13.50

DBL Akashi Single Malt Grey Label

$24.75

DBL Fukano 2020 Edition

$22.25

DBL Hatozaki

$12.75

DBL Hibiki

$18.25

DBL Ichiro's Malt & Grain Whisky

$24.00

DBL Ichiro's Limited Edition Malt & Grain

$42.75

DBL Kaiyo 7 Year

$14.75

DBLKaiyo Peated

$24.00

DBL Kojiki

$14.00

DBL Kurayoshi Sherry Cask

$20.50

DBL Kurayoshi 18 Year

$45.25

DBL Mars Iwai

$11.25

DBL Mars Iwai "45"

$12.00

DBL Mars Iwai Traditional

$14.75

DBL Matsui Sakura Cask

$24.00

DBL Ohishi 10 Year Brandy Cask

$20.50

DBL Sensei

$14.50

DBL Shinobu Blended Single Malt

$16.00

DBL Shinobu Pure Malt

$17.75

DBL Sunday's Japanese Whisky

$16.75

DBL The Hakushu 12 Year Suntory

$26.75

DBL The Tottori Blend

$12.25

DBL Toki Suntory

$10.00

DBL Yamato

$16.00

DBL Yamazaki 12 Year

$37.00

DBL Yamazaki 18 Year

$64.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Voted Best Sushi Restaurant in Oklahoma City every year for more than fifteen years.

Website

Location

4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Neko image
Sushi Neko image
Sushi Neko image
Sushi Neko image

