Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Popular Items
Appetizers
Buta No Kawa
Crab Spring Rolls
Lump Crab Meat with Neko Special Seasoning, Deep Fried. Served with Japanese BBQ Sauce and Lemongrass Sake Beurre Blanc.
Crabcake
Crazy Fries
Neko Fries, smothered with our signature Red Canyon topping, spicy mayo, and scallions
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Chinese Sausage, Spicy Hoisin, Cotija Cheese, Peanuts, Puffed Rice Noodles.
Fried Calamari
Szechwan spices, citrus wasabi aioli
Gyoza
Pan fried dumplings stuffed with pork and vegetables
Hamachi Kama
A juicy yellowtail fish collar marinated and grilled to perfection (Limited Availability)
Kara Age Chicken
Deep fried marinated crispy chicken, seasoned salt, pepper, lemon wedge, sliced jalapeno
Negi Maki
Neko Fries
Neko's Famous Fries tossed with jalapenos and Japanese pepper. Drizzled with sweet caramelized soy sauce. Served with a house made sweet wasabi aioli dipping sauce.
Shishito Peppers
Wok flashed shishito peppers & asian sausage tossed with our Gochujang sauce & toasted sesame seeds
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura App
Japanese style deep fried shrimp and vegetables, served with a hot dashi dipping broth
Twice Cooked Pork Belly
House brasied pork belly grilled to perfection. Drizzled with our tangy hoisin sauce. Nestled with grilled shiitake mushrooms.
Soup & Salads
House Salad
spring-mixed, ginger dressing
Maguro Goma-Tataki
seared tuna, spring mixes, hot spicy sesame ginger sauce
Miso Clam Soup
Littleneck clams cooked in house miso broth
Miso Soup
Silken tofu and fresh chopped scallions in a traditional miso broth
Neko's Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, edamame, cucumber, shredded carrots, crispy chili-lime avocado slices, and crispy ramen noodles. Served with house ginger vinaigrette.
Spicy Miso Soup
shrimp, mussel & scallop in spicy miso based broth
Spicy Octopus Salad
Sweet marinated octopus, thinly sliced, and bamboo shoots.
Waka-su
Seaweed Salad
Noodles & Rice
Curry Udon
Japanese rice noodle, cabbage, diced chicken, spicy Japanese curry broth, served with two tempura shrimp
Eel Bowl
Five (5) pieces of our sweet freshwater eel served over a bed of sushi rice.
Katsu Curry
Miso Ramen
Quinoa Bowl
Tonkotsu Ramen
Fresh ramen noodles in our hearty pork and chicken broth, grilled pork belly, sauteed spinach, corn, soy poached egg, nori (seaweed).
Salmon Bowl
Five (5) pieces of fresh salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.
Sauteed Neko Fried Rice
Sushi Neko's sweet and savory egg fried rice.
Combo Sauteed Neko Fried Rice
Sushi Neko's sweet and savory egg fried rice with your choice of multiple protein added.
Seafood Ramen
Steam Rice
A side of our fresh steamed Jasmine rice.
Sushi Rice
A side of our fresh sushi rice.
Tuna Bowl
Five (5) pieces of our Tuna Sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.
Udon Noodle
japanese rice noodle, chicken, spinach, shiitake, crab meat, cooked in Japanese broth served with 2 shrimps tempura
Yaki Udon
Yellowtail Bowl
Five (5) pieces of our Yellowtail Sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.
Sides
Kids Menu
Chicken Teriyaki
Oven baked chicken served with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds served with a scoop of rice, kid's dessert, and fruit.
Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese served with a scoop of rice, kid's dessert, and fruit.
Neko Nuggets
Crunchy chicken nuggets served with a scoop of rice, kid's dessert, and fruit.
Tempura Chicken
Strips of chicken fried in tempura served with a scoop of rice, kid's dessert and fruit.
Sushi Rolls
The 25th
Sunshine Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, sriracha. Outside: yellowtail, white tuna, jalapeno, lemon, yuzu tobiko.
Alaska
Spicy sauce, avocado, salmon Outside: seaweed.
Alpine Roll
Crabstick, cucumber, avocado, japanese mayo. Outside: tuna, real crab, tobiko.
Atomic Tootsie
Tempura salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño pepper, spicy sauce, masago. Outside: seaweed.
Avocado Roll
Avocado, seaweed.
Baja California
Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado. Outside: masago.
Big Roll
Tamago, cucumber, burdock root,takuan, kampyo, spinach, sweet denbu, crab sticks. Outside: seaweed.
Cajun
Crawfish mixed with spicy sauce, masago sesame oil, green onion. Outside: seaweed.
Calamari
Fried squid rolled in bread crumbs, spicy sauce, green onion, masago. Outside: seaweed.
California Deluxe (Crabstick)
Deluxe California
Real crab, masago, avocado, cucumber. Outside: sesame seeds.
California Roll
Avocado, cucumber, crab salad Outside: sesame seeds.
Calypso
Spicy crab salad, cream cheese, japanese mayo, asparagus. Outside: seared salmon, teriyaki sauce, chili sauce, jalapeño masago.
Captain Crunch
Freshwater eel, cucumber. Outside: tempura flakes, eel sauce.
Caterpillar
Freshwater eel, cucumber. Outside: avocado, shrimp
Cowboy
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, spicy sauce. Outside: crab salad, tempura flakes, tobiko, eel sauce.
Crazy Cajun
Crawfish mixed with spicy sauce, masago sesame oil. Outside: eel sauce, spicy mayo, salmon, masago, green onion, sesame seeds.
Crazy In Love
Smoked salmon, avocado. Outside: tuna mix, eel sauce, spicy sauce, chili sauce, cilantro, habanero masago.
Cucumber Roll
Fresh cucumber and sesame seeds with sushi rice wrapped in seaweed.
Cupid
Tempura shrimp, jalapeno. Outside: baked crawfish and scallop mixed with spicy sauce, tempura flakes, eel sauce, green onion.
Dizzy Roll
Shrimp, crabstick, avocado, japanese mayo. Outside: salmon, tobiko.
Dragon
Tempura shrimp, cucumber. Outside: freshwater eel, avocado, shrimp, masago, eel sauce.
Dynamite stick
Real crab, nuclear sauce. Outside: seaweed.
East L.A. Roll
Tempura bacon, shrimp, red pepper, jalapeno, sesame seeds.
Fancy5
Yellowtail, gobo, cilantro. Outside: salmon, tuna, L.A. sauce.
Firecracker
Tempura shrimp, avocado. Outside: crab sticks mixed with chili sauce, green onion, japanese pepper, sesame seeds.
Grasshopper
Shrimp, asparagus, avocado, cilantro, sesame seeds, wasabi mayo, horseradish sauce. Outside: seaweed.
Halloeel
Tempura shrimp, crab salad, avocado. Outside: Freshwater eel, eel sauce, masago.
Halloween
Hawaii
Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, macadamia nuts. Outside: masago.
Hollywood
Shrimp, crabstick, cilantro, gobo. Outside: yellowtail, avocado, L.A. sauce.
Hot Lips
Tuna, cucumber, chili sauce. Outside: salmon, eel sauce.
House Spec 1
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber. Outside: crabstick, spicy sauce, masago, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, green onion, lemon, sesame seeds.
House Spec 2
Yellowtail and green onion mixed with gyoza sauce. Outside: tuna, salmon, masago, jalapeno, spicy sauce, chili sauce, lemon.
Jumping Crawfish
Crawfish, jalapeno, chili sauce, japanese mayo. Outside: onion, sesame seeds.
Kamikaze
Yellowtail, jalapeño pepper, masago, nuclear sauce, cilantro. Outside: seaweed.
L.A. Roll
Tuna poki, radish, jalapeno, gobo. Outside: salmon, avocado, cilantro, L.A. sauce.
Lady Love
Salmon, lemon, masago, green onion, spicy sauce. Outside: seaweed.
Lifesaver
Crab salad, tempura bacon, cucumber. Outside: salmon, tuna, lemon, spicy sauce, eel sauce, avocado, green onion, sesame seeds.
Mermaid
Tempura shrimp, tuna, masago, chili sauce, cucumber, avocado. Outside: japanese mayo.
Neko Nugget
Tempura chicken, masago, spicy sauce, green onion, soy sauce. Outside: seaweed.
Nemo Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, spicy sauce, cream cheese. Outside: white tuna, salmon, japanese mayo, habanero masago.
New York
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber. Outside: masago.
Oishi Roll
Tuna, avocado, spicy sauce, cream cheese, sesame seeds, Outside: seaweed.
Oklahoma Dynamite
Tuna mixed with (soy sauce, sesame oil, japanese mayo, japanese pepper, flying fish roe) and rolled with cilantro, jalapeño pepper, avocado, gobo, and green onion.
O.M.G. Roll
A Crawfish Roll inside. Outside: crab salad, avocado, tuna mix, salmon, scallops, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura flakes, masago, green onion.
Philadelphia
Salmon, cream cheese, asparagus. Outside: seaweed.
Phoenix Roll
Crabstick, tempura bacon, avocado, jalapeno. Outside: tuna, albacore, eel sauce, chili sauce, tobiko, green onion, sesame seeds.
Radish Roll
Pickled daikon radish with sushi rice wrapped in seaweed.
Rainbow
California roll wrapped with 5 pieces of fish (chef’s selection).
Red Canyon
Fried calamari, avocado, spicy sauce. Outside: baked crawfish, japanese mayo, green onion, eel sauce, japanese pepper.
Rice Roll
Rice, seaweed.
Rock & Roll
Cucumber, avocado. Outside: freshwater eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds.
Rocky Cajun
Crawfish, crab salad. Outside: freshwater eel, sesame seeds, masago, green onion, eel sauce, spicy sauce.
Sake Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado. Outside: salmon, jalapeno, japanese mayo, salmon roe.
Salmon Roll
Salmon, wasabi. Outside: seaweed.
Salmon Skin
Salmon skin, burdock root, cucumber, spicy sauce, green onion, masago. Outside: dried bonito flakes, eel sauce.
Sassy Shrimp
Cream cheese, shrimp, masago, spicy sauce, cucumber, green onion. Outside: seaweed.
Sea Monster
Tempura lobster, crab stick, flying fish roe, chili sauce, cilantro. Outside: avocado, eel sauce, black sesame seeds. Also served with side of seaweed salad, radish, cucumber, lobster meat, spicy sauce, and flying fish roe.
Seared Tuna
Seared tuna, spring mix vegetables, spicy sauce, green onion, masago. Outside: eel sauce, sesame seeds
Sexy
Tempura shrimp, chili sauce, crab sticks, cucumber, japanese mayo. Outside: seared tuna, avocado, goma sauce.
South Beach
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado. Outside: seaweed.
Spicy Smk Salmon
Smoked salmon, cucumber, masago, spicy sauce, cream cheese, green onion. Outside seaweed.
Spicy Tuna
Tuna, spicy sauce, cucumber. Outside: seaweed.
Spicy Yellowtail
Yellowtail, spicy sauce, green onion, chili sauce. Outside: seaweed.
Spider
Softshell crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: masago.
Spinach Roll
Sesame paste, spinach, sesame seeds. Outside: seaweed.
Sumo
Tempura shrimp, tempura bacon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce. Outside: salmon, masago, eel sauce.
Sunrise
Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado. Outside: tuna, avocado, wasabi mayo, chili sauce, sesame mayo, yuzu tobiko.
Super Tootsie
Tempura (salmon and cream cheese), tempura shrimp, masago, spicy sauce. Outside: seaweed.
Sushi O'Neko
Tempura mackerel, cilantro. Outside: albacore, lemon, jalapeno, eel sauce, green onion, sesame seeds.
Sweet Temptation
Tempura (jalapeño and cream cheese), masago, green onion, spicy sauce. Outside: sweet shrimp, ponzu sauce, flying fish roe, sweet shrimp head.
Tarantula
Soft shell crab, cream cheese, cucumber, masago, avocado. Outside: eel sauce, sesame seeds.
Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber. Outside: masago.
Terry
Tempura shrimp, avocado, real crab, sesame seeds, japanese mayo. Outside: soy paper, japanese mayo.
Terry Roll (Crab Stick)
Tempura shrimp, avocado, crab stick, sesame seeds, japanese mayo. Outside: soy paper, japanese mayo.
Thai Dynamite
Tuna, cilantro, masago, chili sauce. Outside: seaweed.
Thunder
Crab sticks, japanese mayo, chili sauce, cilantro, cucumber, cream cheese. Outside: albacore, pine nuts, black sesame seeds, eel sauce, habanero masago.
Tiger
Salmon, cucumber, japanese mayo. Outside: crabstick mixed with chili sauce, tobiko.
Tootsie
Tempura (salmon and cream cheese), spicy sauce. Outside: seaweed.
Trick or Treat
Tempura crabstick, asparagus, spicy sauce, cream cheese. Outside: salmon, avocado, tobiko, black tobiko.
Triple Delight
Tempura (avocado, asparagus, sweet potato), sesame seeds. Outside: eel sauce, sesame seeds.
Tuna Roll
Tuna, wasabi. Outside: seaweed.
Typhoon
Tempura jalapeno, asparagus, green onion. Outside: marinated grilled beef, spicy sauce, wasabi sauce, sesame seeds.
Vegas
Soft shell crab, salmon, cream cheese, masago, avocado. Outside: whole roll is deep fried, topped with eel sauce.
Volcano
California roll topped with baked spicy scallops, masago, green onion, sesame seeds.
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, green onions, wasabi. Outside: seaweed.
Yummy
Freshwater eel, crab stick, cream cheese, masago, avocado. Outside: whole roll is deep fried, topped with eel sauce and spicy sauce.
Zebra
Cucumber, masago, green onion, cream cheese, spicy sauce. Outside: freshwater eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds.
Nigiri
Albacore Nigiri
Crab Sticks Nigiri
Egg Omelet Nigiri
Fatty Tuna Nigiri
FW Eel Nigiri
Haba Masago Nigiri
Halibut Nigiri
Jala Masago Nigiri
King Salmon Nigiri
Mackerel Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Quail Egg Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Ikura Nigiri
Scallops Nigiri
Sea Eel Nigiri
Sea Urchin Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri
Masago Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Squid Nigiri
Sup White Tuna Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
Tobiko Nigiri
Yuzu Tobiko Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
Red Nigiri
Fat Blue Nigiri
Crab Nigiri
Yuzu Snapper Nigiri
Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Crab Sashimi
Crab Sticks Sashimi
Egg Omelet Sashimi
Fatty Tuna Sashimi
FW Eel Sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
Heart Breaker
7 slices of tuna, avocado served with ginger soy sauce.
King Salmon Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Salmon Surprise Sashimi
6 slices of salmon wrapped with asparagus and topped with spicy sauce, masago, green onion and sesame seeds.
Sea Eel Sashimi
Sea Urchin Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Super White Tuna Sashimi
Surf Clam Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Yellowtail Special
7 slices of yellowtail, lemon, jalapeño pepper, cilantro and served with a ponzu sauce.
Baby Yellowtail Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Red Sashimi
Fatty Blue Fin Sashimi
Yuzu Snapper Sashimi
Sushi Neko Specials
Hand Roll
Combo
Sushi Dinner
1 california roll, 8 pieces nigiri sushi (chef’s selection), 1 piece tamago, miso soup.
Chirashi Dinner
10 pieces of assorted fish (chef’s selection) over sushi rice, miso soup.
Sashimi Dinner
11 pieces of sliced raw fish (chef’s selection) with sweet shrimp, miso soup.
Boatload of Sushi
Salmon, Shrimp, Freshwater Eel, Tamago, California Roll, New York Roll, Spider Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll. Substitutions will affect price.
Tastes of Japan
1 roll of your choice and 1 of each of the following: tuna, yellowtail, albacore, salmon, smoked salmon, halibut, smoked trout, mackerel, crab, octopus, squid, shrimp, sweet shrimp, freshwater eel, sea eel, egg omelet, smelt roe, salmon roe, flying fish roe, sea urchin (when in season), scallop, quail egg, fatty tuna (when available), white tuna.
Sushi Party Boat
Albacore, Salmon, Halibut, Smoked Trout, Octopus, Shrimp, Freshwater Eel, Tamago, Cucumber Roll, California Roll, New York Roll, Philadelphia, Tempura Roll, Spider Roll, Rock N Roll, 1/2 Big Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll.
Dinner Entree
5oz Filet Mignon Cherry Blossom
Creekstone tenderloin, sautéed vegetable, Neko Fries, cherry cabernet sauce
10oz Filet Mignon Cherry Blossom
Creekstone tenderloin, sautéed vegetable, Neko fries , cherry cabernet sauce
Ahi Tuna
Ahi Tuna seared in togarashi, served with asian slaw, house ponzu, & wasabi crème
Creekstone Ribeye
A 12oz Creekstone ribeye, served with garlic mash, charred broccolini, and topped with a wild mushroom-cracked black pepper demi and crispy onions.
Crispy Barramundi
Grilled Garlic Shrimp
Sauteed Jumbo Garlic Shrimp with Olive Oil, Lots of Garlic, Butter, Salt and Pepper. Served over Steamed Rice, Topped with Green Onion.
Miso Salmon Dinner
Miso glazed salmon, bok choy, white rice, and miso soup.
Teriyaki 10oz N.Y. Strip Dinner
A 14oz Creekstone NY strip grilled to your choice in tempature, served with stir fry vegetables & steam rice, topped with house teriyaki sauce & toasted sesame seeds
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Teryaki chicken with julienned vegetables, white rice and miso soup.
Beer
Small Sapporo
Large Sapporo
Sapporo Light
Sapporo Pure
Sapporo Black
Sapporo Reserve
Small Asahi
Large Asahi
Kirin
Orion
Bud Light
Corona
Corona Premier
Modelo Especial
The Samurai's 32 oz
Sushi Neko's collaboration with Anthem Brewery. A deliciously refreshing, and smooth rice malt beer that pairs excellently with all fresh fish in our 32oz growler.
Stonecloud Festbier Oktoberfest
Brewdog Elvis Juice IPA
Wine
BTL Broadside Merlot
BTL Cult Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Dash LH Dry Zinfandel 1/2
BTL Folk Machine Parts & Labor
BTL Honig Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Jam Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Locations Italian Red
BTL Madness & Cures Red Blend
BTL Kate Arnold Pinot Noir
BTL Sean Minor Pinot Noir
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL Poppy Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Ruta 22 Malbec
BTL Substance Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Requiem Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Clos De Los Siete
BTL Auntsfield Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Butter Chardonnay
BTL Cade Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Castilio Perelada Blanc Pescador
BTL Centorri Moscato
BTL Kikkoman Plum Wine
BTL Honig Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Honig Sauvignon Blanc Reserve
BTL Keenan Chardonnay
BTL Kung Fu Girl Riesling
BTL Mirth Unocked Chardonnay
BTL Plump Jack Reserve Chardonnay
BTL Raptor Ridge Gruner Veltliner
BTL Riff Pinot Grigio
BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio 1/2
BTL Sean Minor Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Sincerite Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Willamette Riesling
Bottle W.H.W. Chardonnay
BTL Castello Del Poggio Sweet Rose
BTL Gassac Guilhem Rose
BTL Ca'Bianca Brachetto d'Acqui
BTL Chandon Brut
Chandon Garden Spritz 187ml
BTL Haute Couture Rose
BTL Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc
BTL Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc 1/2
BTL Sommariva Prosecco
BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label
BTL La Bella Docg Prosecco
BTL Mas FI Cava
La Marca Prosecco
Sake
BTL Ozeki Nigori
BTL Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling
BTL Ozeki Hana Fuga Peach
BTL Ozeki Hana Fuga Yuzu
BTL Ozeki Hana Awaka Berry Sparkling
BTL Ozeki Taruzake
BTL Hakushika Yamadanishiki Junmai
BTL Hakushika Junmai Gingo
BTL Zipang Sparkling Sake
BTL Hana Lychee Sake
BTL Gekkeikan Horin Junmai Daigingo
BTL Ippongi Hannya Tou Hot Plum
BTL Rihaku Wandering Poet
BTL Rihaku Dreamy Clouds
BTL Gekkeikan Suzaku
BTL Konteki Pearls of Simplicity
BTL Konteki Tears of Dawn
BTL Gekkeikan Blueberry Sake
BTL Manotsuru Demon Slayer
BTL Manotsuru Bulzai
BTL Manotsuru Crane
BTL Tensei Endless Summer
Amanoto Heaven's Door
BTL Ozeki Stawberry Nigori
BTL Tyku Cucumber
BTL Haku Junmai
BTL Haku Daiginjo
BTL Haku Junmai Daiginjo
Japanese Gin
Japanese Shochu
Japanese Vodka
Japanese Whiskey
Akashi Ume (Plum) Whisky
Akashi Blended White Label
Akashi Single Malt Grey Label
Fukano 2020 Edition
Hatozaki
Hibiki
Ichiro's Malt & Grain Whisky
Ichiro's Limited Malt & Grain
Kaiyo 7 Year
Kaiyo Peated
Kojiki
Kurayoshi Sherry Cask
Kurayoshi 18 Year
Mars Iwai
Mars Iwai "45"
Mars Iwai Traditional
Matsui Sakura Cask
Ohishi 10 Year Brandy Cask
Sensei
Shinobu Blended SIngle Malt
Shinobu Pure Malt
Sunday's Japanese Whisky
The Hakushu 12 Year Suntory
The Tottori Blend
Toki Suntory
Yamato
Yamazaki 12 Year
Yamazaki 18 Year
DBL Akashi Ume (Plum) Whisky
DBL Akashi Blended White Label
DBL Akashi Single Malt Grey Label
DBL Fukano 2020 Edition
DBL Hatozaki
DBL Hibiki
DBL Ichiro's Malt & Grain Whisky
DBL Ichiro's Limited Edition Malt & Grain
DBL Kaiyo 7 Year
DBLKaiyo Peated
DBL Kojiki
DBL Kurayoshi Sherry Cask
DBL Kurayoshi 18 Year
DBL Mars Iwai
DBL Mars Iwai "45"
DBL Mars Iwai Traditional
DBL Matsui Sakura Cask
DBL Ohishi 10 Year Brandy Cask
DBL Sensei
DBL Shinobu Blended Single Malt
DBL Shinobu Pure Malt
DBL Sunday's Japanese Whisky
DBL The Hakushu 12 Year Suntory
DBL The Tottori Blend
DBL Toki Suntory
DBL Yamato
DBL Yamazaki 12 Year
DBL Yamazaki 18 Year
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Voted Best Sushi Restaurant in Oklahoma City every year for more than fifteen years.
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73118