Sushi Nekosan 1119 wall street
No reviews yet
1119 wall street
La Jolla, CA 92037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starters - Hot
Miso Soup
Edamame
Shishitos
Steamed Shrimp Shumai
Veggie Gyoza
Beef Gyoza
Homemade Cheese Wonton
Fried Soft Shell Crab
Chicken Karaage
Jalapeño Poppers
Kama Yellowtail
Kama Salmon
Grilled Pork Belly
Veggie Spring Roll
Shrimp Tempura 1 pc
Rice
Starters - Cold
Nigiri
Albacore Nigiri
Bluefin Flight
Fresh Water Eel Nigiri
Halibut Nigiri
Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri
King Salmon Nigiri
Live Amaebi Nigiri
Mackerel Nigiri
O-Toro Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri
Smelt Roe Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Snow Crab Legs Nigiri
Spicy Scallop Nigiri
Squid Nigiri
Tamago Nigiri
Tobiko Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Uni Nigiri
Wagyu A5 + Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Snow Crab Legs Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
Fresh Water Eel Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi
Uni Sashimi
O-Toro Sashimi
Wagyu A5 + Sashimi
Live Amaebi Sashimi
Omakase 3X4 Sashimi Combo
King Salmon Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
Special Sashimi
Wild Albacore Mango
Seared wild albacore, mango, micro cilantro, avocado, jalapeño, chili dil, sriracha, tajin, with garlic ponzu
Yellowtail Carpaccio
With yuzu, crunchy garlic and scallions
LJ Tataki
Cajun spiced big eye tuna seared with warm garlic ponzu, cilantro, and chopped jalapeño, onions, butter
I Dare You
King salmon topped with chipotle aioli, shiitake mushrooms, yuzu pepper sauce and micro cilantro
Tuna Explosion
Big eye tuna cured in rosemary oil, with wasabi aioli, ponzu chopped shiso leaf, diced jalapeño and onion
Halibut What
Halibut, truffle aioli, sea salt, micro greens, tobiko with s*** sauce
Citrus Yellowtail Tangerine
King Tropical
Bryan Garrie's Favorites
BG's Chopped Octopus Handroll
With crunchy garlic, spicy snow crab, avocado, and cucumber
BG's Shrimp Tempura Handroll
With asparagus, enoki mushroom, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Chicken Karage Handroll
Chopped chicken karage, asparagus, gobo, avocado, sesame chili oil
Land & Sea Nigiri
A5 Wagyu topped with snow crab, green onion, and sweet soy (2 pcs)
Traditional Rolls
California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Tuna Maki
Salmon Maki
Yellowtail Maki
Rainbow Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Caterpillar Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Eel Roll
Dragon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Soft Shell Crab Roll
Crunchy Roll
Negi-toro Maki
Negi-Hama Maki
Salmon Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Tuna Roll
King salmon maki
Spicy YT Roll
Hand Roll
California Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Philadelphia Hand Roll
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Tuna Hand Roll
Salmon Hand Roll
Yellowtail Hand Roll
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Eel Hand Roll
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll
Negi-toro Hand Roll
Real Crab Hand Roll
Octopus Hand Roll
Salmon belly Hand Roll
King salmon with sprout cucumber gluten free Hand Roll
O-Toro Hand Roll
Chu-Toro Hand Roll
Specialty Rolls
West Coast Roll
Snow crab, shrimp tempura, takuan, on top seared halibut, lemon, garlic aioli, yuzu pepper sauce, black tobiko, micro greens, sesame seeds, soy glaze
Dirty Blonde Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, layered with yellowtail, crispy red onions, micro cilantro, finished with a sweet sushi glaze and jalapeño ponzu drizzle
Ex Lover Roll
Yellowtail, salmon, krab salad, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper (no rice) garnished with micro greens and soy glaze, ponzu
The Nekosan Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, snow crab legs, cucumber (no rice) wrapped, cilantro, tobiko, soy glaze, jalapeño ponzu
Dank Roll
Spicy krab salad, avocado, cream cheese, topped with sweet and spicy shrimp tempura
Scallop Delight Roll
Asparagus, snow crab legs, spicy tuna, topped with avocado, Hokkaido scallops, micro greens
Special Hawaiian Roll
Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo
Shiro Maguro Roll
Avocado, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura topped with albacore, soy mustard, green onions, dot of siracha
Crispy Rice Roll
Chopped seared albacore and yellowtail, jalapeños, scallions, garlic aioli
Salmon Aburi Roll
Avocado, spicy tuna, asparagus, cucumber topped with seared salmon
LJ Cove Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy tuna, topped with seared yellowtail
Baja Lemon Cilantro Roll
Krab salad, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon
Aloha Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab salad, cucumber, and avocado, topped with seared salmon, spicy aioli drizzle, micro greens, soy glaze, topped with macadamia nut
Flaming Ahi Roll
Spicy tuna, lobster salad, avocado, topped with seared tuna, a sweet soy glaze, sesame seeds, spicy aioli, siracha
The Ultimate Hamachi Roll
Spicy yellowtail, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and sprouts, topped with yellowtail, fresh lemon, jalapeño ponzu, cilantro, spicy mayo, jalapeños, soy glaze siracha and tobiko
Yelexico Roll
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, tempura topped with yellowtail, wasabi tobiko, fresh serranos, scallions, micro cilantro and ponzu
The Joker Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, asparagus, tempura shrimp, sprouts, topped with albacore, avocado, yuzu pepper sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi tobiko
Bad Bunny Roll
Inside spicy krab, tempura asparagus, takuan, outside tuna, tempura lobster, chipotle aioli, masago, cilantro
El Perro Roll
Cucumber topped with seared Cajun tuna, avocado, spicy aioli, soy glaze, garlic ponzu, togarashi and micro greens
The Drew Sen-Yea! Roll
Lobster, snow crab, avocado, cucumber topped with bluefin tuna, Hokkaido scallops, spicy truffle aioli, yuzu peppers, lemon zest, tobiko and green onion, gold flake
Fancy Roll
Snow crab, shrimp tempura, asparagus topped with seared a5 Wagyu, avocado, truffle aioli, yuzu pepper sauce, ponzu, togarashi, soy glaze and micro greens
Double Pleasure Roll
Chicken Roll
Poke Bowls
Nekosan Poke Bowl
Fresh salmon, tuna, bacon kimchi, avocado, garlic chips, pickled shishitos, spicy poke sauce, seaweed salad, sunomono and cabbage
Big Island Tuna Poke Bowl
Tuna, seaweed salad, sunomono salad, thinly sliced onion, black sesame seeds, avocado, spicy poke sauce
Mango Mango Poke Bowl
Yellowtail, mango, sweet pickled onions, krab salad, cucumber, habanero aioli, cabbage, garlic chips
The Big V Poke Bowl
Fried Shrimp, avocado, sunomono, seaweed salad, mango, crab salad, edamame, green onion, sesame seeds, ginger glaze
Upstream Poke Bowl
Salmon, krab salad, enoki mushroom, edamame, seaweed salad, crushed macadamia nuts, spicy aioli
Vegan Rolls
Avocado Maki Roll
Avocado, rice, seaweed
Kappa Maki Roll
English cucumber, rice, seaweed
Kanpyo Maki Roll
Traditional Japanese kanpyo, rice, seaweed
Garden of Eve Roll
Asparagus, radish sprouts, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, sesame soy glaze
Bea-U-Tofu Roll
Fried tofu, avocado, kanpyo, sprinkled with furikake seasoning, soy glaze
El TJ Roll
Tempura shishito peppers, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, topped with jalapeño salsa fresca, micro cilantro
Sweetie Pie Roll
Fried sweet potato topped with avocado, thin lemon slices garnished with green onions, sweet onion aioli
Green Monster Roll
Sweet potato, avocado, asparagus, roasted bell peppers, topped with seaweed salad
Oh Shrimp Roll
Takuan, "Cream cheese", asparagus, topped with "Shrimp tempura, ginger glaze, avocado, micro greens
Vegan Rainbow Roll
"Crab" salad, cucumber topped with avocado, red and yellow peppers, takuan, soy glaze
Vegan Dragon Roll
"Crab" salad, cucumber, "Shrimp tempura topped with eggplant, avocado, soy glaze, siracha
Futomaki Roll
Takuwan, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo, gobo
Christina's Crispy Roll
Crispy rice topped with avocado, jalapeños, torched miso mayo, dot of siracha, green onion, cilantro, ponzu, sesame oil, crunchy garlic, soy glaze
Cucumber Avacado Roll
Special Fish
Aji Nigiri
Aji Sashimi
Kanpachi Nigiri
Kanpachi Sashimi
Kinmedai Nigiri
Kinmedai Sashimi
Nodoguro Nigiri
Nodoguro Sashimi
Wagyu Nigiri
Wagyu Sashimi
Smoked Wagyu Nigiri
Smoked Wagyu Sashimi
Chu-toro Nigiri
Chu-toro Sashimi
O-toro Nigiri
O-toro Sashimi
Smoked Truffled O-toro Nigiri
Smoked Truffled O-toro Sashimi
Kurodai Nigiri
Kurodai Sashimi
Uni Nigiri
Uni Sashimi
Shima Aji Nigiri
Shima Aji Sashimi
Live
Oysters
Desserts
Catering
Add Ons
Beverages
Wine Bottles
2017 Jane Ventura Cava Brut Nature, Spain
J M Seleque "Solessence", Champagne, France
Pol Roger Brut Champagne
Bottle 2018 Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle 2018 Davis Bynum Pinet Noir Sonoma, CA
Bottle 2020 Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Santa Barbara, CA
Bottle 2020 La Crema Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, California
Bottle 2020 Miraval, Provence, France
Bottle 2020 Siete Fincas Malbec, Argentina
Bottle 2020 Terlato Pinet Griqio, Italy
Bottle 2021 Middle Earth Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Bottle Veuve Clicquot Brut NV, France
Wine Glasses
Glass 2018 Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass 2018 Davis Bynum Pinot Noir Sonoma, CA
Glass 2020 Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Santa Barbara, CA
Glass 2020 La Crema Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, California
Glass 2020 Miraval, Provence, France
Glass 2020 Siete Fincas Malbec, Argentina
Glass 2020 Terlato Pinot Grigio, Italy
Glass 2021 Middle Earth Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
375ML Veuve Clicquot Brut NV, France
Glass Cava Brut
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Ramune Strawberry
Ramune Original
Pepsi
Sprite
Calpico
Honest Tea Arnold Palmer
Japanese Hot Green Tea
Ito En Green Tea
Ito En Jasmine Tea
Matcha Love Green Tea
Small San Pellegrino
Large San Pellegrino
Japanese UCC Cold Black Coffee
Japanese UCC Cold with Milk
Voss Water
Sake
Daishichi Honjozo Kimoto
Daishichi Hourecki JDGJ Sake
Large
Dassai 23 JDG
Small
Dassai Beyond JDGJ
Hakushika Junmai Ginjo
Hakutsuru JGJ Sake
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake
Hiro JDGJ
Large
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo
Small
Kurosawa DGJ Prem Reserve Sake
Large
Large Fukuju Blue Junmai
Large Hot Sake
Large Kurosawa Junmai
Large Kurosawa Nigori
Large Makiri JGJ Sake Extra Dry
Mizubasho GJ Sake
Ozeki Hana Fuga Peach Sparkling
Ozeki Ikezo Jelly Sparkling
Ozeki Platinum JDGJ Sake
Plum Wine
Shichida 75 Junmai
Small Fukuju Blue Junmai
Small Hot Sake
Small Kurosawa Junmai
Small Kurosawa Nigori
Small Makiri JGJ Sake Extra Dry
Yuzu Omoi Toku
Dassai Nigori
Dassai 23
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Sushi
1119 wall street, La Jolla, CA 92037