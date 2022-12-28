Sushi Nikkei Belmont Shore

A map showing the location of Sushi Nikkei Belmont ShoreView gallery

5020 E 2ND ST

Long Beach, CA 90803

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

$5.00

Steamed with salt

SPICY EDAMAME

SPICY EDAMAME

$7.00

Sauteed with garlic and chili

SHISHITO SAUTEED

SHISHITO SAUTEED

$8.00

Japanese twist peppers

TUNA TACO 2PC

TUNA TACO 2PC

$14.00

Bluefin tuna, avocado, kiuri, sprouts, asian sauce

SASHIMI

BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI 4PC

BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI 4PC

$14.00
SALMON SASHIMI 4PC

SALMON SASHIMI 4PC

$14.00
YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI 4PC

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI 4PC

$14.00
STRIPED BASS SASHIMI 4PC

STRIPED BASS SASHIMI 4PC

$12.00
SCALLOPS SASHIMI 4PC

SCALLOPS SASHIMI 4PC

$14.00
OCTOPUS SASHIMI 4PC

OCTOPUS SASHIMI 4PC

$12.00

striped bass sashimi 2pc

$7.00

SUSHI

BLUEFIN TUNA SUSHI 2PC

BLUEFIN TUNA SUSHI 2PC

$7.00
SALMON SUSHI 2PC

SALMON SUSHI 2PC

$7.00
YELLOWTAIL SUSHI 2PC

YELLOWTAIL SUSHI 2PC

$7.00
STRIPED BASS SUSHI 2PC

STRIPED BASS SUSHI 2PC

$6.00
SCALLOPS SUSHI 2PC

SCALLOPS SUSHI 2PC

$7.00
OCTOPUS SUSHI 2PC

OCTOPUS SUSHI 2PC

$6.00

SUSHI NIKKEI

SWEET SALMON 2PC

SWEET SALMON 2PC

$9.00

Parrillera sauce, cream cheese, crispy, tare

TUNA POWER 2PC

TUNA POWER 2PC

$9.00

Parrillera sauce, ají amarillo, chalaquita

PARMESAN SCALLOPS 2PC

PARMESAN SCALLOPS 2PC

$9.00

Scallops, parmesan, butter, lemon

ASIAN SHIROMI 2PC

ASIAN SHIROMI 2PC

$9.00

White fish, asian sauce, quinoa pop, lemon

LAVA SCALLOPS 2PC

$11.00

Scallops and blue crab, truffle oil/chill sauce

SUSHI NIKKEI TASTING 8PC

SUSHI NIKKEI TASTING 8PC

$35.00

Sweet Salmon, Tuna Power, Parmesan Scallops, Asian shiromi

SCALLOPS POWER 2PC

$9.00

UNAGI 2PC

$9.00

OCTOPUS KARAI 2PC

$10.00

TNT 2PC

$10.00

SALMON IKURA 2PC

$12.00

HAND ROLL

BLUE CRAB HAND ROLL

$8.00

BLUEFIN TUNA HAND ROLL

$8.00

Cucumber, shizo

YELLOWTAIL HAND ROLL

$8.00

Cucumber, shizo

SALMON HAND ROLL

$8.00

Cucumber, shizo

STRIPED BASS HAND ROLL

$8.00

Cucumber, shizo

NEGITORO HAND ROLL

$14.00

TIRADITOS

PERUVIAN CEBICHE

PERUVIAN CEBICHE

$25.00

Striped bass, tiger milk, ají amarillo, cancha, sweet potato

YELLOWTAIL JALAPEÑO

YELLOWTAIL JALAPEÑO

$21.00

Special ponzu sauce, jalapeño

OCTOPUS FIRE

OCTOPUS FIRE

$21.00

Parrillera sauce, lemon soy, chalaquita

TUNA SHIZO

TUNA SHIZO

$21.00

Oyster sesame sauce, avocado, wakame, wonton

TIRADITO NIKKEI

TIRADITO NIKKEI

$21.00

Striped bass, ponzu, sesame oil, garlic chips

ROLLS

ACEBICHADO 8PC

ACEBICHADO 8PC

$17.00

Crispy shrimp, avocado topped with tuna, acebichado sauce, togarashi, green onion

OBA ROLL 8PC

OBA ROLL 8PC

$17.00

Crispy salmon, avocado topped with salmon, parrillera, jalapeño sauce, chalaquita

DUSTY ROLL 8PC

DUSTY ROLL 8PC

$17.00

Crispy shrimp, avocado topped with octopus in ninja sauce, parmesan, tare

SALMON LIME 8PC

SALMON LIME 8PC

$17.00

Crispy shrimp, cream cheese topped with salmon, lemon zest, tare

BIXBY ROLLS 8PC

BIXBY ROLLS 8PC

$17.00

Crispy shrimp, avocado topped with cream cheese, parrillera sauce, tare

CRISPY TARTAR 8PC

CRISPY TARTAR 8PC

$17.00

Crispy shrimp, avocado topped with tartar fish, wonton, spicy mayo, sweet sauce

CHILL MAKI 5PC

CHILL MAKI 5PC

$14.00

Tempura roll with avocado, shrimp, chill sauce, lemon

CRAB SALMON 8PC

CRAB SALMON 8PC

$17.00

Blue crab, salmon, avocado

CREAMY 5PC

CREAMY 5PC

$14.00

Crispy tempura roll with avocado, salmon tartare, creamy sauce, crunchy, tare

VEGGIE ROLL 8 PC

$14.00

Red pepper, avocado, cucumber, quinoa

PALTA MAKI 8PC

$17.00

Crispy shrimp, cream cheese, flakes topped with avocado, sesame, tare

TODAYS SPECIAL

BLUEFIN TUNA TASTING 6PC SUSHI

BLUEFIN TUNA TASTING 6PC SUSHI

$29.00

Akami, Chutoro, O-toro

O-TORO SUSHI 2PC

$14.00

Tuna Belly with Kizami wasabi and special soy sauce

O-TORO SASHIMI 4PC

$28.00

UNAGI 2PC

$9.00

KIZAMI WASABI

$2.00

o-toro sushi 1pc

$7.00

o-toro sashimi 2pc

$14.00

unagi 1pc

$4.50

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Inka Kola

Inka Kola

$4.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$5.00
