Sushi Nine

Crunchy Crazy Tuna
Firecracker
Flaming Salmon

Appetizers

Panko style rice seaweed, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo and sesame seed. (6 pcs)

AP-Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura

$10.00

shrimp & vegetables dipped in tempura battered then deep fried and served with a tempura sauce.

AP-Vegetables Tempura

AP-Vegetables Tempura

$7.00

fresh assorted vegetables dipped in tempura batter then deep fried to perfection

Chicken Satay

$8.00

chicken marinated then skewered and grilled, served with peanut sauce.

Chicken Wings

$10.00

crispy fried chicken wings served with a sweet and spicy chili sauce.

Crab Wonton

Crab Wonton

$8.00

wontons filled with shredded kani, cream cheese, and shredded carrots served with a sweet chili sauce.

Crispy Rice Tuna

Crispy Rice Tuna

$11.00

Panko style rice seaweed, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo and sesame seed.

Edamame

$4.00

steamed and salted soy bean pods

Fresh Basil Rolls

$7.00

Golden Triangle

$6.00

thai style fried tofu served with a sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts.]

Gyoza

$7.00

chicken or vegetables dumplings served steamed or fried served with our house made gyoza sauce

Pot Sticker

Pot Sticker

$7.00

chicken or vegetables dumplings pan fried and served with a red curry sauce.

Salmon Ceviche

$9.00

dice fresh salmon, avocado, tomato, red onion, togarashi, cilantro tossed in a citrus dressing.

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$8.00

crispy battered calamari fried and served with a sweet and tangy chili sauce.

Sashimi Sampler

$11.00

9 pieces - chef's selection.

Sexy Shrimp

Sexy Shrimp

$10.00

shrimp with seasoned minced chicken wrapped in a spring roll skin fried and served with a sweet chili sauce.

Spicy Octopus

$8.00

Sliced octopus with cucumber and marinated squid in a spicy kimchee sauce.

Spicy Tuna Salad

$9.00

tuna, escolar, avocado, cucumber, scallions, and masago in a spicy kimchi sauce.

Spring rolls

Spring rolls

$4.00

cabbage, green beans, carrots, and mushroom, vermicelli and onions, deep fried served with sweet tangy chili sauce.

Squid Salad (Ika Sansai)

$6.00

Sushi Nine Platter

$14.00

two of each : spring rolls, crab wontons, chicken satays, steamed veggie dumplings, fried chicken dumplings and sexy shrimps.

Tuna Tataki

$10.00

thinly sliced and seared ahi tuna topped with scallion and ponzu sauce.

Pork belly skewers

$11.00Out of stock

Deep-fried pork belly drizzled with Korean BBQ sauce topped with sesame seeds and scallions, served with lime

Soup

Miso

$3.00

shinshu miso paste, scallions, tofu and seaweed.

Wonton Soup

$4.00

minced chicken wontons in a chicken broth with fried garlic oil and cilantro

Tom Yum

$4.00

spicy & sour soup with mushrooms, tomato and cilantro.

Tom Kha

$4.00

spicy thai style cocconut soup with mushroom, tomato and cilantro.

Salad

House Salad

$3.00

lettuce, tomato, and cucumber served with house ginger dressing.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

marinated seaweed with sesame seeds and a sweet rice vinegar

Yum Shrimp

$11.00

grilled shrimp tossed with our lime dressing, chili pepper, chili paste, scallions, onions, lemon grass, lime leaves served over crisp lettuce topped with peanuts and cilantro.

Yum Duck

$13.00

crispy roast duck tossed with our lime dressing, sliced green apples, pineapples, ginger, scallions, and red onions, served over crisp lettuce topped with cashews and cilantro.

Papaya Salad

$10.00

shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, fresh garlic & crushed Thai chili peppers tossed in som tum dressing served over lettuce and topped with roasted peanut.

Papaya Salad with shrimp

Papaya Salad with shrimp

$13.00

Grilled shrimps, shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, fresh garlic & crash Thai chili peppers tossed in som tum dressing served over lettuce and topped with roasted peanut.

Entrée

Pad King

$10.00

fresh ginger, garlic, scallions, red and green bell peppers, onions, salted beans and mushrooms in a brown sauce served with steamed rice.

Basil Sauce

$10.00

garlic, thai chili peppers, red and green bell peppers, onions, green beans and Thai basil.

Vegetable stir fry

$10.00

Spicy Basi Fried Rice

$10.00

fried rice with thai basil, egg, onions, red and green bell peppers and carrots.

House Fried Rice

$10.00

fired rice with egg, mixed vegetables, fried garlic, onions and scallions in a thai style brown sauce.

Red Curry

$10.00

red curry paste, coconut milk, cream, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans and thai basil served with steamed rice.

Green Curry

$10.00

spicy green curry paste, coconut milk, cream, fresh thai basil, eggplant, green beans, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots served with steamed rice.

Yellow Curry

$10.00

Panang Curry

$10.00

spicy panang curry paste, coconut milk, cream, red & green bell peppers, carrots, and green beans topped with shredded kaffir lime leaves and served with steamed rice.

Massaman Curry

$10.00

massaman curry paste, coconut milk, cream, potatoes, onions, carrots then topped with avocado and cashew nut, served with steamed rice.

Drunken Noodle

$10.00

wide rice noodles stir-fried with. egg, onions, garlic, red & green bell peppers, cabbage, carrots and thai basil leaves.

Pad Thai

$10.00

stir fired rice noodles with our pad thai sauce, egg, scallions, bean sprouts served with ground peanuts and lime wedge.

Pad See-Ew

$10.00

stir fried wide noodles with. egg and broccoli in black soy sauce.

Lo Mein

$10.00

stir fried egg noodles with bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, onions, scallions and mushrooms.

Specialty Entrée

Orange Duck

$26.00

crispy duck in a classic orange sauce garnished with sliced orange and steam broccoli, served with steamed rice.

Three Flavor Fish/Tilapia

Three Flavor Fish/Tilapia

$17.00

fried tilapia filet then topped with spicy sweet thai chili sauce over steamed vegetable, served with steamed rice.

Three Flavor Fish/Salmon

$21.00

fried salmon filet then topped with a spicy sweet thai chili sauce over steamed vegetable, served with steamed rice.

Sesame Chicken

$14.00

crispy chicken in a sweet & sour sauce with broccoli, bell pepper, onions, sesame seed, served with steamed rice.

Pepper Steak

$15.00

tender sliced beef stir-fried with red & green bell peppers, garlic, sliced onions in a garlic brown sauce, served with steamed rice.

Pineapple Duck Curry

$26.00

sliced roast duck with red curry, coconut, cream, pineapple, tomato, bell peppers, carrots and thai basil, served with steamed rice.

Ginger Fish/Tilapia

$17.00

Fried tilapia filet topped with sautéed fresh ginger, garlic, shrimp, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, celery, onions, salted beans and scallions, served with steamed rice.

Ginger Fish/Salmon

$21.00

Fried salmon filet topped with sautéed fresh ginger, garlic, shrimp, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, celery, onions, salted beans and scallions, served with steamed rice.

Sesame Shrimp

Sesame Shrimp

$17.00

A dozen crispy shrimp in a sweet & sour sauce with broccoli, bell pepper, onions, sesame seed, served with steamed rice.

General Tso's Chicken

$14.00

crispy chicken with onion, bell peppers, pineapple in a classic general tso's sauce and scallions, served with broccoli and steamed rice.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

fired rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, pineapple, curry powder, carrots, raisin, onions, cashew nuts and scallions.

Crispy Orange Chicken

$14.00

light battered chicken with in a sweet and sour orange sauce, slice orange, served with steamed broccoli and steamed rice.

Sesame Tofu

$13.00

crispy tofu in a sweet & sour sauce with broccoli, bell pepper, onions, sesame seed, served with steamed rice.

General Tso's Tofu

$13.00

crispy tofu with onion, bell peppers, pineapple in a classic general tso's sauce and scallions, served with broccoli and steamed rice.

Orange Tofu

$13.00

Fried tofu with in a sweet and sour orange sauce, slice orange, served with steamed broccoli and steamed rice.

Thai Basil/ Duck

$26.00

Sliced crispy duck topped with red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, garlic, green beans, broccoli and thai basil in a chili garlic brown sauce, served with steamed rice.

Thai Basil/ Tilapia

$17.00

Fried tilapia filet topped with red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, garlic, green beans, broccoli and thai basil in a chili garlic brown sauce, served with steamed rice.

Thai Basil/ Salmon

$21.00

Fried salmon filet topped with red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, garlic, green beans, broccoli and thai basil in a chili garlic brown sauce, served with steamed rice.

Mixed Seafood

Mixed Seafood

$19.00

shrimp, scallops, mussels, kani and calamari sautéed with garlic, red & green bell peppers, green beans, onions, carrots, thai basil, and chili paste, served with steamed rice

Tamarind Duck

$26.00

Yellow Curry Salmon Noodles

$21.00

rice noodles, spinach, yellow curry, grilled salmon, crispy egg noodles, and cilantro

Japanese Entrée

Chicken Hibachi

$14.00

Chicken soy glazed teppan style with zucchini, onions, broccoli and carrots. Served with fried rice and white sauce.

Beef Hibachi

$15.00

beef with soy glazed teppan style with zucchini, onions, broccoli, and carrots, served with fried rice and white sauce.

Shrimp Hibachi

$17.00

shrimp soy glazed teppan style with zucchini, onions, broccoli and carrots, served with fried rice and white sauce.

Vegetable Hibachi

$13.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

grilled chicken and glazed with teriyaki sauce served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice.

Beef Teriyaki

$16.00

grilled NY steak and glazed with teriyaki sauce served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.00

grilled salmon filet and glazed with teriyaki sauce served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice.

Chicken Tempura Dinner

$14.00

chicken and vegetables tempura battered and deep fried, served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice.

Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$12.00

vegetables tempura battered and deep fried, served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$17.00

shrimp and vegetables tempura battered and deep fried, served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice

Noodle Soup

Pork belly ramen

$13.00

sliced roasted pork belly, egg spinach, corn, mushroom, and scallions in a miso broth with fresh ramen noodles.

Udon Tempura

$13.00

udon noodles with fish cake, wakeme seaweed, mushroom and scallions in a Japanese bonito broth served with tempura shrimp and vegetables.

Duck Noodle

$14.00

rich spice scented duck broth with rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, and fried garlic topped with sliced roasted duck and cilantro.

Tom Yum Ramen

Tom Yum Ramen

$14.00

shrimp with fresh ramen noodles, mushroom, tomato, egg and cilantro in a tom yum thai hot & sour soup.

Tom Kha Ramen

$14.00

shrimp with fresh ramen noodles, mushroom, tomato, egg and cilantro in a spicy thai tom Kha coconut soup.

Pho

$13.00

a rich spice scented beef broth with rice noodles, cilantro, red onions, sliced beef & Vietnamese meat ball served with bean sprouts, jalapeno, fresh basil, and a lime wedge.

Chicken Ramen

$12.00

sliced chicken with spinach, mushroom, corn, fried garlic, and scallions in a chicken broth with fresh ramen noodles.

Shrimp Ramen

$13.00

shrimp with spinach, mushroom, corn, fried garlic, and scallions in a chicken broth with fresh ramen noodles.

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Hibachi Fried Rice (Item can not be modified)

$4.00

Can not be modified in any way

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side Lomein

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Steamed Rice Noodle

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Dessert

Xango cheesecake

Xango cheesecake

$8.00

cheesecake wrapped with flakey pastry tortilla deep fried topped with cinnamon sugar, wet walnut, whipped Cream and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Lovers Parfait

Chocolate Lovers Parfait

$7.00

brownie bite, chocolate ice cream, corn flakes and chocolate syrup, with Ferrero Rocher, chocolate biscuit stick, whipped cream and chocolate powder.

Green tea Parfait

$7.00

green tea ice cream, corn flakes with red bean paste, green tea biscuit stick, whipped cream and matcha powder

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Fried ice cream/Vanilla

$8.00

deep fried Vanilla ice cream

Fried ice cream/Chocolate

$8.00

deep fried chocolate ice cream

Fried ice cream/Green tea

$8.00

deep fried green tea ice cream

Tiramisu Cake

$6.00

Tempura Cheescake

$6.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate ice cream scoop

$3.50

Vanilla ice cream scoop

$3.50

Green tea ice cream scoop

$3.50

Nigiri/Sashimi

two pieces per order

Albacore

$6.00

Baby Octopus

$6.00

Crab Stick (Kani)

$4.00

Eel (Unagi)

$6.00

Egg (Tamago)

$4.00

Escolar

$6.00

Fiying Fish Roe/Red

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe/Black

$5.00

Fried Tofu (Inari)

$5.00

Mackerel (Saba)

$5.00

Octopus (Tako)

$6.00

Salmon (Sake)

$6.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$6.00

Scallop

$6.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.00

Smelt Roe (Masago)

$5.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Squid (Ika)

$4.00

Sweet Shrimp

$8.00

Tuna (Maguro)

$6.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$6.00

Toro

$16.00Out of stock

Poke

Poke Bowls/create your own

$13.00

Pick a base, a protein, four toppings ($1 for each additional), and a dressing. All poke bowls topped with nori.

Poke Bowls/Raleigh

$13.00

tomatoes, avocado, seaweed salad, edamame, scallions, nori and sesame seeds.

Poke Bowls/Sushi Nine On Fire

$13.00

avocado, tomato, cucumber, chili pepper, jalapeño, scallions, sesame seeds, tempura flakes, lava sauce, topped with nori.

Poke Bowls/Hawaiian

$13.00

fresh mango, seaweed salad, pineapple, avocado, scallions, and sesame seeds, topped with nori.

Sushi Combo

Sushi Regular

$16.00

chef's choice of 7 assorted nigiri with a California roll

Sushi Deluxe

$19.00

chef's choice of 9 assorted nigiri with a shrimp tempura roll

Salmon Lover

$19.00

4 pieces of nigiri and 8 pieces of sashimi

Sashimi

$19.00

chef's choice of 15 pieces of assorted sashimi served with sushi rice

Sushi & Sashimi

$27.00

a California roll and chef's choice of 7 assorted nigiri and 12 sashimi

Chirashi-Don

$19.00

assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Hand Roll (NOT HALF OFF SUSHI ROLLS)

HR SALMON SKIN

$4.00

HR SALMON

$4.00

HR SMOKED SALMON

$4.00

HR SPICY SCALLPS

$4.00

HR TUNA

$4.00

HR YELLOWTAIL

$4.00

HR EEL

$4.00

HR SPICY TUNA

$4.00

HR SHRIMP TEMPURA

$6.00

Open Food Charge $

$1 Charge

$1.00

$2 Charge

$2.00

$3 Charge

$3.00

$4 Charge

$4.00

$5 Charge

$5.00

SODA

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sweetened Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Half & half tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Soda water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Water

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

THAI ICED TEA/COFFEE

THAI TEA

$5.00

THAI COFFEE

$4.00Out of stock

JUICES

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

HOT TEA

JASMINE TEA

$3.50

EARL GREY TEA

$3.50

CHAMOMILE TEA

$3.50

GREEN TEA

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO

$5.00

Online Rolls

American Dream

American Dream

$7.50
Bagel fried

Bagel fried

$6.00

Bagel raw

$5.50
Balerion

Balerion

$7.00
Black Pearl

Black Pearl

$8.00

California

$4.50
Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$7.00
Crunchy Crazy Tuna

Crunchy Crazy Tuna

$8.00
Crunchy shrimp

Crunchy shrimp

$6.00
Deep Ocean

Deep Ocean

$7.00
Dynamite

Dynamite

$6.00
Endless Rain

Endless Rain

$5.00
Firecracker

Firecracker

$8.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tempura flakes and masago

Flaming Salmon

Flaming Salmon

$7.50
Girl on Fire

Girl on Fire

$6.00
Godzilla

Godzilla

$8.50
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$6.50
Hiramasa

Hiramasa

$8.00
Hurricane

Hurricane

$6.00
Insane Eel

Insane Eel

$6.00
Lobster

Lobster

$6.50
Mr. Wuf

Mr. Wuf

$7.00
N.Carolina

N.Carolina

$6.50
Philly

Philly

$7.00
Rainbow

Rainbow

$7.50
Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$7.00
Scottish

Scottish

$7.00
Sea Monster

Sea Monster

$7.50
Sexy Girl

Sexy Girl

$6.50
Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$6.00
Spicy Crab

Spicy Crab

$6.00
Spider

Spider

$6.00

Sushi Nine

$6.50

Sweet Dragon

$7.00

Syrax

$7.50

Volcano

$7.00

Wasabi

$6.00

Wolfpack

$6.00

Yummy Yummy

$6.50

Zuko

$7.50

SPECIAL ROLL: Pink Venom

$9.50

Salmon, Kani, Cream cheese, cucumber, top with eel, ebi shrimp, eel sauce, kimchee sauce, seasoned tempura flake and black tobiko.

Online Maki Rolls

Avocado roll

$3.00

Crab Stick roll (Kani)

$3.00

Cucumber roll

$3.00

Eel roll

$4.00

Salmon roll

$4.00

Salmon Skin roll

$4.00

Smoked Salmon roll

$4.00

Spicy Scallop roll

$4.00

Spicy Tuna roll

$4.00

Tuna roll

$4.00

Veggie roll

$4.00

Yellowtail roll

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27606

Sushi Nine - Raleigh image
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

