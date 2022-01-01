- Home
Sushi Nine
No reviews yet
3812 Western Blvd.
Raleigh, NC 27606
Popular Items
Appetizers
AP-Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura
shrimp & vegetables dipped in tempura battered then deep fried and served with a tempura sauce.
AP-Vegetables Tempura
fresh assorted vegetables dipped in tempura batter then deep fried to perfection
Chicken Satay
chicken marinated then skewered and grilled, served with peanut sauce.
Chicken Wings
crispy fried chicken wings served with a sweet and spicy chili sauce.
Crab Wonton
wontons filled with shredded kani, cream cheese, and shredded carrots served with a sweet chili sauce.
Crispy Rice Tuna
Panko style rice seaweed, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo and sesame seed.
Edamame
steamed and salted soy bean pods
Fresh Basil Rolls
Golden Triangle
thai style fried tofu served with a sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts.]
Gyoza
chicken or vegetables dumplings served steamed or fried served with our house made gyoza sauce
Pot Sticker
chicken or vegetables dumplings pan fried and served with a red curry sauce.
Salmon Ceviche
dice fresh salmon, avocado, tomato, red onion, togarashi, cilantro tossed in a citrus dressing.
Salt & Pepper Calamari
crispy battered calamari fried and served with a sweet and tangy chili sauce.
Sashimi Sampler
9 pieces - chef's selection.
Sexy Shrimp
shrimp with seasoned minced chicken wrapped in a spring roll skin fried and served with a sweet chili sauce.
Spicy Octopus
Sliced octopus with cucumber and marinated squid in a spicy kimchee sauce.
Spicy Tuna Salad
tuna, escolar, avocado, cucumber, scallions, and masago in a spicy kimchi sauce.
Spring rolls
cabbage, green beans, carrots, and mushroom, vermicelli and onions, deep fried served with sweet tangy chili sauce.
Squid Salad (Ika Sansai)
Sushi Nine Platter
two of each : spring rolls, crab wontons, chicken satays, steamed veggie dumplings, fried chicken dumplings and sexy shrimps.
Tuna Tataki
thinly sliced and seared ahi tuna topped with scallion and ponzu sauce.
Pork belly skewers
Deep-fried pork belly drizzled with Korean BBQ sauce topped with sesame seeds and scallions, served with lime
Soup
Salad
House Salad
lettuce, tomato, and cucumber served with house ginger dressing.
Seaweed Salad
marinated seaweed with sesame seeds and a sweet rice vinegar
Yum Shrimp
grilled shrimp tossed with our lime dressing, chili pepper, chili paste, scallions, onions, lemon grass, lime leaves served over crisp lettuce topped with peanuts and cilantro.
Yum Duck
crispy roast duck tossed with our lime dressing, sliced green apples, pineapples, ginger, scallions, and red onions, served over crisp lettuce topped with cashews and cilantro.
Papaya Salad
shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, fresh garlic & crushed Thai chili peppers tossed in som tum dressing served over lettuce and topped with roasted peanut.
Papaya Salad with shrimp
Grilled shrimps, shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, fresh garlic & crash Thai chili peppers tossed in som tum dressing served over lettuce and topped with roasted peanut.
Entrée
Pad King
fresh ginger, garlic, scallions, red and green bell peppers, onions, salted beans and mushrooms in a brown sauce served with steamed rice.
Basil Sauce
garlic, thai chili peppers, red and green bell peppers, onions, green beans and Thai basil.
Vegetable stir fry
Spicy Basi Fried Rice
fried rice with thai basil, egg, onions, red and green bell peppers and carrots.
House Fried Rice
fired rice with egg, mixed vegetables, fried garlic, onions and scallions in a thai style brown sauce.
Red Curry
red curry paste, coconut milk, cream, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans and thai basil served with steamed rice.
Green Curry
spicy green curry paste, coconut milk, cream, fresh thai basil, eggplant, green beans, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots served with steamed rice.
Yellow Curry
Panang Curry
spicy panang curry paste, coconut milk, cream, red & green bell peppers, carrots, and green beans topped with shredded kaffir lime leaves and served with steamed rice.
Massaman Curry
massaman curry paste, coconut milk, cream, potatoes, onions, carrots then topped with avocado and cashew nut, served with steamed rice.
Drunken Noodle
wide rice noodles stir-fried with. egg, onions, garlic, red & green bell peppers, cabbage, carrots and thai basil leaves.
Pad Thai
stir fired rice noodles with our pad thai sauce, egg, scallions, bean sprouts served with ground peanuts and lime wedge.
Pad See-Ew
stir fried wide noodles with. egg and broccoli in black soy sauce.
Lo Mein
stir fried egg noodles with bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, onions, scallions and mushrooms.
Specialty Entrée
Orange Duck
crispy duck in a classic orange sauce garnished with sliced orange and steam broccoli, served with steamed rice.
Three Flavor Fish/Tilapia
fried tilapia filet then topped with spicy sweet thai chili sauce over steamed vegetable, served with steamed rice.
Three Flavor Fish/Salmon
fried salmon filet then topped with a spicy sweet thai chili sauce over steamed vegetable, served with steamed rice.
Sesame Chicken
crispy chicken in a sweet & sour sauce with broccoli, bell pepper, onions, sesame seed, served with steamed rice.
Pepper Steak
tender sliced beef stir-fried with red & green bell peppers, garlic, sliced onions in a garlic brown sauce, served with steamed rice.
Pineapple Duck Curry
sliced roast duck with red curry, coconut, cream, pineapple, tomato, bell peppers, carrots and thai basil, served with steamed rice.
Ginger Fish/Tilapia
Fried tilapia filet topped with sautéed fresh ginger, garlic, shrimp, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, celery, onions, salted beans and scallions, served with steamed rice.
Ginger Fish/Salmon
Fried salmon filet topped with sautéed fresh ginger, garlic, shrimp, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, celery, onions, salted beans and scallions, served with steamed rice.
Sesame Shrimp
A dozen crispy shrimp in a sweet & sour sauce with broccoli, bell pepper, onions, sesame seed, served with steamed rice.
General Tso's Chicken
crispy chicken with onion, bell peppers, pineapple in a classic general tso's sauce and scallions, served with broccoli and steamed rice.
Pineapple Fried Rice
fired rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, pineapple, curry powder, carrots, raisin, onions, cashew nuts and scallions.
Crispy Orange Chicken
light battered chicken with in a sweet and sour orange sauce, slice orange, served with steamed broccoli and steamed rice.
Sesame Tofu
crispy tofu in a sweet & sour sauce with broccoli, bell pepper, onions, sesame seed, served with steamed rice.
General Tso's Tofu
crispy tofu with onion, bell peppers, pineapple in a classic general tso's sauce and scallions, served with broccoli and steamed rice.
Orange Tofu
Fried tofu with in a sweet and sour orange sauce, slice orange, served with steamed broccoli and steamed rice.
Thai Basil/ Duck
Sliced crispy duck topped with red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, garlic, green beans, broccoli and thai basil in a chili garlic brown sauce, served with steamed rice.
Thai Basil/ Tilapia
Fried tilapia filet topped with red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, garlic, green beans, broccoli and thai basil in a chili garlic brown sauce, served with steamed rice.
Thai Basil/ Salmon
Fried salmon filet topped with red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, garlic, green beans, broccoli and thai basil in a chili garlic brown sauce, served with steamed rice.
Mixed Seafood
shrimp, scallops, mussels, kani and calamari sautéed with garlic, red & green bell peppers, green beans, onions, carrots, thai basil, and chili paste, served with steamed rice
Tamarind Duck
Yellow Curry Salmon Noodles
rice noodles, spinach, yellow curry, grilled salmon, crispy egg noodles, and cilantro
Japanese Entrée
Chicken Hibachi
Chicken soy glazed teppan style with zucchini, onions, broccoli and carrots. Served with fried rice and white sauce.
Beef Hibachi
beef with soy glazed teppan style with zucchini, onions, broccoli, and carrots, served with fried rice and white sauce.
Shrimp Hibachi
shrimp soy glazed teppan style with zucchini, onions, broccoli and carrots, served with fried rice and white sauce.
Vegetable Hibachi
Chicken Teriyaki
grilled chicken and glazed with teriyaki sauce served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice.
Beef Teriyaki
grilled NY steak and glazed with teriyaki sauce served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice.
Salmon Teriyaki
grilled salmon filet and glazed with teriyaki sauce served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice.
Chicken Tempura Dinner
chicken and vegetables tempura battered and deep fried, served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice.
Vegetable Tempura Dinner
vegetables tempura battered and deep fried, served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
shrimp and vegetables tempura battered and deep fried, served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice
Noodle Soup
Pork belly ramen
sliced roasted pork belly, egg spinach, corn, mushroom, and scallions in a miso broth with fresh ramen noodles.
Udon Tempura
udon noodles with fish cake, wakeme seaweed, mushroom and scallions in a Japanese bonito broth served with tempura shrimp and vegetables.
Duck Noodle
rich spice scented duck broth with rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, and fried garlic topped with sliced roasted duck and cilantro.
Tom Yum Ramen
shrimp with fresh ramen noodles, mushroom, tomato, egg and cilantro in a tom yum thai hot & sour soup.
Tom Kha Ramen
shrimp with fresh ramen noodles, mushroom, tomato, egg and cilantro in a spicy thai tom Kha coconut soup.
Pho
a rich spice scented beef broth with rice noodles, cilantro, red onions, sliced beef & Vietnamese meat ball served with bean sprouts, jalapeno, fresh basil, and a lime wedge.
Chicken Ramen
sliced chicken with spinach, mushroom, corn, fried garlic, and scallions in a chicken broth with fresh ramen noodles.
Shrimp Ramen
shrimp with spinach, mushroom, corn, fried garlic, and scallions in a chicken broth with fresh ramen noodles.
Sides
Sauce
$White sauce
$Spicy mayo
$Eel sauce
$Ginger dressing
$Peanut sauce
$Pickled ginger
$Wasabi
$Wasabi cream
$Sriracha
$Sweet & Sour sauce
$Teriyaki Sauce
$Spicy Kimchi
$Kizami wasabi
$Nori
$Ponzu sauce
$Misc. sauce
$Lava Sauce
$Tempura Flakes
$Chili paste
$Sesame seed
$6 White Sauce
$6 Spicy Mayo
$6 Eel Sauce
$6 Ginger dressing
Extra Soy sauce (no charge)
Dessert
Xango cheesecake
cheesecake wrapped with flakey pastry tortilla deep fried topped with cinnamon sugar, wet walnut, whipped Cream and a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Lovers Parfait
brownie bite, chocolate ice cream, corn flakes and chocolate syrup, with Ferrero Rocher, chocolate biscuit stick, whipped cream and chocolate powder.
Green tea Parfait
green tea ice cream, corn flakes with red bean paste, green tea biscuit stick, whipped cream and matcha powder
Chocolate Lava Cake
Fried ice cream/Vanilla
deep fried Vanilla ice cream
Fried ice cream/Chocolate
deep fried chocolate ice cream
Fried ice cream/Green tea
deep fried green tea ice cream
Tiramisu Cake
Tempura Cheescake
Mango Sticky Rice
Chocolate ice cream scoop
Vanilla ice cream scoop
Green tea ice cream scoop
Nigiri/Sashimi
Albacore
Baby Octopus
Crab Stick (Kani)
Eel (Unagi)
Egg (Tamago)
Escolar
Fiying Fish Roe/Red
Flying Fish Roe/Black
Fried Tofu (Inari)
Mackerel (Saba)
Octopus (Tako)
Salmon (Sake)
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Scallop
Shrimp (Ebi)
Smelt Roe (Masago)
Smoked Salmon
Squid (Ika)
Sweet Shrimp
Tuna (Maguro)
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Toro
Poke
Poke Bowls/create your own
Pick a base, a protein, four toppings ($1 for each additional), and a dressing. All poke bowls topped with nori.
Poke Bowls/Raleigh
tomatoes, avocado, seaweed salad, edamame, scallions, nori and sesame seeds.
Poke Bowls/Sushi Nine On Fire
avocado, tomato, cucumber, chili pepper, jalapeño, scallions, sesame seeds, tempura flakes, lava sauce, topped with nori.
Poke Bowls/Hawaiian
fresh mango, seaweed salad, pineapple, avocado, scallions, and sesame seeds, topped with nori.
Sushi Combo
Sushi Regular
chef's choice of 7 assorted nigiri with a California roll
Sushi Deluxe
chef's choice of 9 assorted nigiri with a shrimp tempura roll
Salmon Lover
4 pieces of nigiri and 8 pieces of sashimi
Sashimi
chef's choice of 15 pieces of assorted sashimi served with sushi rice
Sushi & Sashimi
a California roll and chef's choice of 7 assorted nigiri and 12 sashimi
Chirashi-Don
assorted sashimi over sushi rice
Hand Roll (NOT HALF OFF SUSHI ROLLS)
SODA
THAI ICED TEA/COFFEE
BOTTLED WATER
Online Rolls
American Dream
Bagel fried
Bagel raw
Balerion
Black Pearl
California
Caterpillar
Crunchy Crazy Tuna
Crunchy shrimp
Deep Ocean
Dynamite
Endless Rain
Firecracker
shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tempura flakes and masago
Flaming Salmon
Girl on Fire
Godzilla
Hawaiian
Hiramasa
Hurricane
Insane Eel
Lobster
Mr. Wuf
N.Carolina
Philly
Rainbow
Red Dragon
Scottish
Sea Monster
Sexy Girl
Shrimp Tempura
Spicy Crab
Spider
Sushi Nine
Sweet Dragon
Syrax
Volcano
Wasabi
Wolfpack
Yummy Yummy
Zuko
SPECIAL ROLL: Pink Venom
Salmon, Kani, Cream cheese, cucumber, top with eel, ebi shrimp, eel sauce, kimchee sauce, seasoned tempura flake and black tobiko.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27606