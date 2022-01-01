A map showing the location of Sushi Oma 967 Rose aveView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Oma 967 Rose ave

review star

No reviews yet

967 Rose ave

North Bethesda, MD 20852

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll
Chicken Yakitori
California Roll

Appetizers & Skewers

2 Pieces per Order
Beef Yakitori

$7.50
Chicken Yakitori

$5.95

Grill Chicken Skewer in Mild Spicy

Fish Cake Yakitori

$5.75

Yakitori Combo

$16.50

6 Skewers combo

Chicken Karaage

$5.95
Vegetable Spring Roll

$5.95

Pan-Fried Pork Dumpings served with vinegar sauce

Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)

$6.50

Sexy Jalapeno

$9.95

Deep-Fried Jalapeno filled with spicy tuna, cream cheese & seaweed salad

Crab Rangoon (4pcs)

$5.95

Crab Rangoon fill with imitation Crab, Cream Cheese wrap with Wontons skin and Deep Fried, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Crispy Spicy tuna dumplings

$7.95

Sushi Bar

Japanese chicken Karaage

$5.95

Kani Salad

$6.25

imitation crab stick & cucumber with masago, crunchy and spicy Mayo

Miso Soup

$2.95

Soybean soup with tofu, seaweed and scallions

Organic Edamame

$6.00

Fresh soybeans with sea salt

Rice

$2.95

Salmon Tartare

$11.95Out of stock
Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Assorted seaweed and cucumber tossed in sesame dressing

Tuna Tartare

$12.95Out of stock

Maki Rolls & Hand Rolls

Seaweed Outside, (1 piece per order) Cut Rolls ( Rice outside, 8 pieces per order

Alaska Roll

$7.75

Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado

Avocado Roll

$5.95

Boston Roll

$7.50

shrimp, cucumber, avocado

$5.95

Kani stick, Cucumber, Avocado

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$6.25

Teriyaki Chicken and Cucumber, eel sauce on top

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.95

Eel, Avocado

Jalapeño Hamachi Roll

$7.95

yellowtail, jalapeño pepper

Kani Roll^

$4.95

Maryland Roll

$7.00

Kani mixed with Mayo and Avocado

Pepper Tuna Avocado Roll^

$9.95

Pepper Tuna & Acocado

Philip Roll

$7.95

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.50

Salmon, Avocado

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.25

Baked Salmon Skin, Cucumber, eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Masago

Spicy California Roll

$6.50
Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon, Scallion, Crunchy

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.75

Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Crunchy

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$5.95

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.75

Tuna, Avocado

Tuna Roll

$7.25

Vegetable Roll

$5.95

Avocado & Cucumber

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$7.75

Spam musubi

$3.95

Crispy spicy CA roll

$8.50

Hawaiian roll

$6.50

Grill Span & Egg Omelet with Teriyaki Sause

Eel cucumber roll

$7.50

Uni I Toro HR

$18.95

Special Rolls

Alaskan Beauty Roll

$13.95

Spicy Salmon and Tempura Flakes inside, topped with Salmon, Chili Pepper and Spicy Mayo Sauce

Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.95

Deep-Fried Spicy Tuna Roll inside with avocado, scallion, and spicy mayo on top

Crunchy Fire Roll

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Masago, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Spicy Sauce, and Crunchy

Dragon Roll

$13.95

Eel and Cucumber, Top Avocado, Eel Sauce and Masago

Fire Dragon Roll^

$19.75Out of stock

Eel and Cucumber, top with Avocado, Eel sauce

Godzilla Roll

$15.50

Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, White Fish, and Avocado, lightly batter-fried and topped with spicy sauce, eel sauce and massago

Golden Roll

$14.75

Shrimp tempura, top eel, Avo, spicy Mayo & eel sauce on top, crunchy Masago , kawari

Green Caterpillar Roll

$12.95

Spicy Crunchy Tuna, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Masago

Lover Roll

$13.95

Avocado and Crunchy, top with Tuna, Salmon, Chili pepper plus spicy mayo

Pepper Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.95

Pepper Tuna & Avocado

Rainbow Roll

$13.50

Kani and cucumber. Top with tuna, Salman , white fish, shrimp and avocado

Sweetheart Roll

$14.95

A special heart shaped roll w/spicy tuna & avocado, top w/tuna, spicy Mayo, Sriracha Sauce

Volcano Roll

$13.50

Baked Roll with Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Tobiko and Scallions, Topped with Spicy Mayo Sauce, Eel Sauce ,Sriracha Sauce

White Dragon Roll^

$15.95

Salmon and Avocado inside, top with sealed scallop, homemade spicy chilies on top

OmaFish Bowl & Box

Chirashi Sushi

$26.50

Bowl of seasoned rice topped with an assortment of sliced raw fish

Sake Don (10pc)

$24.50

Bowl of sushi rice top with sliced fresh raw salmon, Avocado & cucumber

Sashimi deluxe

$38.50

Sashimi Regular

$25.50

10 pieces sushi sliced raw fish with cup of sushi rice

Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe

$42.50

7 Pieces Nigiri Sushi and 8 pieces of Sashimi with Alaska Roll

Sushi & Sashimi Regular

$31.95

5 pieces nigiri sushi and 6 pieces sashimi with one spicy tuna roll

Sushi Regular

$19.75

7 pieces nigiri sushi and 1 California roll

Tekka Don (10pc)

$25.95

Bowl of sushi rice top with sliced fresh raw tuna, avocado & cucumber

Unagi Don

$19.50

Grilled fresh water eel served with Tomago, Japanese Pickles, rice and sweet eel sauce

Uni ikura bowl

$39.95

Nigiri or Sashimi

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

Bronzini^

$9.95

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

Chu-Toro.( Mid Fatty Tuna ). MKP

$14.95

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

Egg Omelet (Tamago)

$4.95

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

Foie Gras

$14.95

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

Ikura ( Salmon Roe)

$9.75

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

Japanese Scallop

$8.95

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

Kanpachi^

$10.75

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

Kuro-dai^

$9.50

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

O-Toro. (Fatty Tuna). MKP

$17.95

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

Octopus^

$6.50Out of stock

Salmon

$6.95

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

Salmon Belly

$8.75

Shrimp (EBi)

$6.50

Smoke Salmon

$7.25

Spot prawn shrimp

$11.50

Squid

$7.00

Surf Clam^

$6.50Out of stock

Tuna

$7.75

Uni ( Sea Urchin). MKP

$17.50

Water Eel

$7.50

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

White Tuna

$7.50

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

Yellowtail

$7.95

A LA Carte : 2 pieces per order

Uni W Q 1

$18.95

Inari

$4.95

Fresh Oyster Bar

Chunu oysters are for the discerning oyster lover. These cocktail oysters are a perfect first course
Fried Oyster

$9.95
Sweet Jesus 1/2 Dozen

$16.95

Sweet / Upper Chesapeake Bay

Sweet Jesus 1 Dozen

$32.95

Sweet / Upper Chesapeake Bay

Cotuit 1/2 Dozen

$18.95Out of stock

Cotuit Oysters are recognized for their unique briny flavor unlike any other. Freshwater streams, marshes, and estuaries combined with the clean water entering from Nantucket Sound

Cotuit 1 Dozen

$35.95Out of stock

Cotuit Oysters are recognized for their unique briny flavor unlike any other. Freshwater streams, marshes, and estuaries combined with the clean water entering from Nantucket Sound

Wellfleet 1/2 Dozen

$17.95

Wellfleet are well renowned for their intensely briny taste

Wellfleet 1 Dozen

$35.95

Wellfleet are well renowned for their intensely briny taste

Chunu 1/2 Dozen

$16.95Out of stock

Chunu oysters are for the discerning oyster lover. These cocktail oysters are a perfect first course

Chunu 1 Dozen

$32.95Out of stock

Chunu oysters are for the discerning oyster lover. These cocktail oysters are a perfect first course

Bluepoint 1/2 dozen

$18.75Out of stock

Blue Point oysters have satiny, almost liquid meats with a high brininess and very mild flavor

Bluepoint 1 dozon

$35.75Out of stock

Blue Point oysters have satiny, almost liquid meats with a high brininess and very mild flavor

Black berry 1/2

$17.95Out of stock

Black berry 1 dozon

$34.95Out of stock

Sweet island kiss 1 dozen

$35.95Out of stock

Sweet island kiss 1/2 dozen

$17.50Out of stock

Queens cup 1/2 dozen

$17.50

Queens cup 1 dozen

$35.95

Salty sallys 1/2 dozen

$17.00Out of stock

Salty sally 1 dozen

$33.50Out of stock

Raspberry 1/2 dozen

$18.50

Raspberry 1 dozon

$36.00

Great white 1/2 dozon

$17.50Out of stock

Great white 1 dozon

$35.75Out of stock

Chesapeake bay 1 dozon

$32.95

Cheseake bay 1/2

$16.95

Omakase

Omakase

$107.00

The typical menu includes 12 to 14 courses from Sushi Chef

Party Platters

Sushi & Sashimi Tray

$73.00

38 assorted pieces include: 10 pieces nigiri, 12 pieces sashimi, 1 tuna avocado roll, and 1 golden roll

Oishii Sushi Boat

$95.00

56 assorted pieces include: 26 pieces of assorted nigiri, 1 tuna roll, 1 shrimp tempura roll, 1 California roll & 1 crazy eel roll

Sushi & Sashimi Platter

$118.00

62 assorted pieces include: 15 pieces nigiri, 23 pieces sashimi, 1 salmon avocado roll, 1 spicy tuna roll, and 1 lotus roll

Spicy, Sauce & extra items

Spicy Mayo

$0.90
Eel Sauce

$0.90
Avocado Slices

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$1.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Sushi Oma is a classic Japanese restaurant with a modern twist. Here at Sushi Oma, we pride ourselves in our high-quality food & professional service. Come taste the difference today!

Location

967 Rose ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

