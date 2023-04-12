Sushi on Second
260 Second Street
Ketchum, ID 83340
Popular Items
KITCHEN
Appetizers
7 Spice Seared Salmon
fresh salmon crusted with japanese 7 spice, seared rare over seaweed with SV mustard
Baked Green New Zealand Mussels
served with a spicy tobikko aioli sauce
Cajun Calamari
flash fried with cajun spices & masago sauce
Pop Corn Shrimp
flash fried with cajun spices and masago sauce
Crispy Trout
boneless trout, dusted, fried & grilled with teriyaki sauce
Miso Soup
Potstickers
3 chicken, 3 veggie and 3 pork/shrimp, served with sesame soy dipping sauce, steamed or fried * * Cannot be done Gluten Free* *
White Rice
Crab Appettizer
2 soft shell crabs, fried, served with ponzu sauce
Steamed Tofu W/ Ponzu
Sushi Rice
Salads
Ahi Poké Salad
tuna sashimi served over a bed of cucumbers and seaweed with a spicy soy sesame dressing
Cucumber Salad
cucumbers with a light soy vinaigrette
Fiery Tako Salad
same as SOS house salad topped with octopus sahimi and fire hot oil
Kobachi Salad
marinated smoked squid salad
SOS House Salad
cucumbers, wakame and fiery seaweed with a light soy vinaigrette
Wakame Salad
cucumbers and wakame seaweed with a light soy vinaigrette
Vegetables
Tempura
Complete Dinners
Chicken Breast Dinner
Grilled with teriyaki sauce, includes miso, rice and steamed veggies
Miso Glazed Salmon With Rice And Veggies
Comes with Rice and vegetables
Teriyaki Beef
perfectly grilled filet mignon with teriyaki sauce and a side of jalapeño horseradish sauce, served with tempura vegetables, miso and rice
Miso Glazed Halibut With Rice On Veggies
From The Grill
Beef Teriyaki Skewers
flat iron steak skewers served with teriyaki sauce, SV mustard and red pepper sauce, steamed veggies on the side
Ebi Shio Yaki
four jumbo shrimp skewered and grilled with teriyaki, steamed veggies on the side
Yaki Combo
one skewer of each: chicken, beef and shrimp served with teriyaki, SV mustard and red pepper sauce
Yakitori
three chicken skewers served with teriyaki
From The Wok
SUSHI
MAKI/SUSHI ROLLS
Alaskan Roll
Smoked salmon, crab, masago and cucumber
Avocado Roll
Skinny avocado roll
BC Roll
Crispy salmon skin, daikon sprouts, cucumber and burdock root
Bob's Roll
yellowtail, ahi tuna, avocado and tobikko
California Roll
crab, avocado, cucumber and tobikko
Dynamite Roll
extra spicy tuna with daikon sprouts and cucumber
Ebi Salad Roll
shrimp, avocado, lettuce, cucumber and tobikko
Ebi Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado
Eel Avocado Roll
eel with avocado w/ teriyaki drizzle
Futomaki Roll
daikon sprouts, shitake mushrooms, cucumber, burdock root, avocado and tamago
Hailey Roll
yellowtail, avocado, cucumber and tobikko
Kamikaze Roll
spicy tuna, eel and cucumber
Kappa Maki
skinny cucumber roll
Negihama Roll
yellowtail with green onion
Negisaba Roll
mackerel with green onion
Sake maki
Skinny salmon roll
Sally's Roll
ahi tuna, cucumber, avocado and tobikko
SOS Roll
ahi tuna, crab, cucumber and green onions
Spicy Scallop Roll
scallops, siracha, daikon sprouts, cucumber and wasabi tobikko
Spicy Tempura Mahi Mahi Roll
tempura mahi mahi with japanese 7 spice, cucumber & wasabi tobikko
Spicy Tuna Roll
siracha marinated ahi tuna with cucumber
Spider Roll
soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and tobikko
Stanley Roll
smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese
Sun Valley Roll
smoked trout and sun valley mustard
Sweet Tofu Roll
inari, avocado, cucumber and green onions
Tekka Maki
Skinny tuna roll
Unakyu Roll
eel, cucumber and teriyaki drizzle
Under the Rainbow Roll
salmon, ahi tuna, avocado and wasabi tobikko
Vegetarian Roll
fresh vegetables in season
Yum Yum Roll
scallops, crab, masago and cucumber
NIGIRI SUSHI
Amaebi - Sweet Shrimp
Baja - Spicy rock Shrimp
Baja Inari
spicy rock shrimp in an inari pocket
Ebi - Shrimp
Hamachi - Yellowtail
Hokki Gai - Surf Clam
Hotate - Scallop
Ikura - Salmon Roe
Inari - Sweet Tofu
Koni-Crab
Maguro - Ahi Tuna
Masago
Saba - Mackerel
Sake - Salmon
Tamago - Sweet Egg
Tobikko - Flying Fish Roe
Toro
Tuna Tots
crispy rice topped with tuna, avocado, crab mix, eel sauce and 7 spice
Unagi - Fresh water Eel
Konpachi
SASHIMI
PLATTERS
SPECIALTY ROLLS
Big Smoky
smoked salmon, crab, avocado, tempura onion and devil's sauce
Brenda Sue Roll
salmon, crab, cucumber, avocado and wasabi tobikko
Caterpillar Roll
unagi, tobikko and cucumber inside, topped with avocado and nori strips
Charlie Daniels Roll
tuna, crab, jicama (when available), tempura asparagus, green onion and devil sauce
Citrus Sun Roll
salmon, crab, avocado, lemon, cucumber and tobikko
Devil's Bedstead
salmon, crab, jalapeño, avocado, tobikko and devil sauce
Dragon Roll
tempura shrimp, cucumber inside, eel, avocado and teriyaki drizzle on top
Gem State Roll
tuna, crab, avocado, tempura sweet potato and wasabi tobikko
Godzilla Roll
hamachi, crab, cucumber, avocado and wasabi tobikko
Headwaters Roll
Salmon, crab, avocado, lemon and tempura onion
Hemmings Roll
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado and green onions
Highway 20
hamachi, crab, avocado, tempura asparagus, wasabi tobikko and ginger aioli on top
Highway 75
tuna, crab, avocado, tempura green onion and wasabi tobikko
Mr. Crunch Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunchies, japanese 7 spice and teriyaki on top
Negihama Mama Roll
hamachi, avocado, steamed asparagus, green onions and jalapeño ponzu
Over the Rainbow Roll
crab and cucumber inside, topped with slices of avocado, tuna, salmon, hamachi and shrimp
Red Fish Roll
salmon, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño and tobikko
Walla Walla Roll
tuna, crab, avocado and tempura onion
Who's your Daddy? Roll
shrimp tempura and crab inside topped with avocado, tuna, japanese 7 spice, green onions and teriyaki sauce
Zini Roll
soft shell crab, chopped and mixed with spicy mayo with cucumber, tobikko, and avocado inside, green onions on the outside
SPECIALS
SUSHI SPECIALS
KITCHEN SPECIALS
Ahi Carpaccio
seasoned pan seared ahi tuna, served rare, thinly sliced, topped with jalapeño, ginger, cilantro, soy sauce, lime juice and a touch of sesame oil
Hama Kama
baked hamachi collar then grilled and brushed with teriyaki sauce
Hawaiian Ribs
soy ginger glazed pork ribs, 4 per order
Tiger Rolls
fried egg rolls with shrimp, crab, cream cheese, cilantro and green onions, comes with sweet chili sauce
Lava Cake
Ahi Udon Noodle Salad
Udon Noodle Salad
Spicy Shrimp Udon Noodle Stir-Fry
TAKE OUT BEER, WINE AND SAKE
BEER
RED & WHITE WINE BOTTLES
HOUSE RED BOTTLE
HOUSE WHITE BOTTLE
HOUSE ROSE BOTTLE
FAR NIENTE CHARDONNAY
ROMBAUER CHARDONNAY
TALLEY CHARDONNAY
BOYA SAUVINGON BLANC - CHILE
ALOIS LAGEDER FELLUGA PINOT GRIGIO
NICKEL AND NICKEL CABERNET
DUCKHORN CABERNET
TREFETHEN CABERNET
RAMEY PINOT NOIR
QUINTET PINOT NOIR
ADELSHEIM"BREAKING GROUND" PINOT NOIR
LANDMARK COAST PINOT NOIR
ORIN SWIFT THE OTHERS
ROMBAUER MERLOT
SAKE
HANA AWAKA SPARKLING FLOWER 250ML
HOT SAKE - PINT
KONTEKI "PEARLS OF SIMPLICITY" 300ML
MOMOKAWA DIAMOND 750ML
NIGORI 375ML
NIGORI MAGNUM
OSEKI DRY WAVE HONJOZO 300ML
OZEKI "MOUNTAIN PIONEER" 720ML
RIHAKU NIGORI "DREAMY CLOUDS" 300ML
RIHAKU WANDERING POET 720ML
SHIMIZU NO MAI "PURE DAWN" 300 ML
TENTAKA KUNI "HAWK IN HEAVENS" 300ML
TOZAI LIVING JEWEL 300ML
BUBBLES
DESSERT
LAVA CAKE
HEMMINGWAY LUNCH
Open Monday- Saturday at 5:30 pm Closed on Sundays
260 Second Street, Ketchum, ID 83340