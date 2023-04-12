Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi on Second

review star

No reviews yet

260 Second Street

Ketchum, ID 83340

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Edamame
Sake - Salmon

KITCHEN

Appetizers

7 Spice Seared Salmon

$18.50

fresh salmon crusted with japanese 7 spice, seared rare over seaweed with SV mustard

Baked Green New Zealand Mussels

$18.50

served with a spicy tobikko aioli sauce

Cajun Calamari

$13.50

flash fried with cajun spices & masago sauce

Pop Corn Shrimp

$13.50

flash fried with cajun spices and masago sauce

Crispy Trout

$16.50

boneless trout, dusted, fried & grilled with teriyaki sauce

Miso Soup

$4.75

Potstickers

$14.75

3 chicken, 3 veggie and 3 pork/shrimp, served with sesame soy dipping sauce, steamed or fried * * Cannot be done Gluten Free* *

White Rice

$4.00

Crab Appettizer

$24.00

2 soft shell crabs, fried, served with ponzu sauce

Steamed Tofu W/ Ponzu

$13.50

Sushi Rice

$4.25

Salads

Ahi Poké Salad

$22.75

tuna sashimi served over a bed of cucumbers and seaweed with a spicy soy sesame dressing

Cucumber Salad

$7.50

cucumbers with a light soy vinaigrette

Fiery Tako Salad

$12.50

same as SOS house salad topped with octopus sahimi and fire hot oil

Kobachi Salad

$8.50Out of stock

marinated smoked squid salad

SOS House Salad

$9.00

cucumbers, wakame and fiery seaweed with a light soy vinaigrette

Wakame Salad

$8.50

cucumbers and wakame seaweed with a light soy vinaigrette

Vegetables

Edamame

$6.00

Spinach Batayaki

$12.50

sauteed spinach with shitake mushrooms, onions and red bell peppers in a butter soy sake sauce

Steamed Vegetables

$10.75

an assortment of fresh veggies with SV mustard sauce

Tempura

Combo Tempura

$18.75

Two jumbo tempura shrimp and vegetables with a light dipping sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$17.75

four jumbo shrimp tempura with a light dipping sauce

Tofu Tempura

$14.75

Vegetable Tempura

$15.75

1/2 Order Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

1/2 Order Shrimp Tempura

$9.25

Complete Dinners

Chicken Breast Dinner

$22.50

Grilled with teriyaki sauce, includes miso, rice and steamed veggies

Miso Glazed Salmon With Rice And Veggies

$34.00

Comes with Rice and vegetables

Teriyaki Beef

$32.75

perfectly grilled filet mignon with teriyaki sauce and a side of jalapeño horseradish sauce, served with tempura vegetables, miso and rice

Miso Glazed Halibut With Rice On Veggies

$34.00Out of stock

From The Grill

Skewers served with steamed veggies

Beef Teriyaki Skewers

$20.50

flat iron steak skewers served with teriyaki sauce, SV mustard and red pepper sauce, steamed veggies on the side

Ebi Shio Yaki

$20.75

four jumbo shrimp skewered and grilled with teriyaki, steamed veggies on the side

Yaki Combo

$21.75

one skewer of each: chicken, beef and shrimp served with teriyaki, SV mustard and red pepper sauce

Yakitori

$18.25

three chicken skewers served with teriyaki

From The Wok

SOS Special Beef & Rice

$21.50

wok seared beef marinated in our own sauce, sauteed with fresh vegetables and served with rice

Vegetable Yakisoba

$18.50

soba noodles and fresh vegetables with spicy green curry sauce

SUSHI

MAKI/SUSHI ROLLS

Alaskan Roll

$12.50

Smoked salmon, crab, masago and cucumber

Avocado Roll

$7.75

Skinny avocado roll

BC Roll

$10.75

Crispy salmon skin, daikon sprouts, cucumber and burdock root

Bob's Roll

$13.25

yellowtail, ahi tuna, avocado and tobikko

California Roll

$12.50

crab, avocado, cucumber and tobikko

Dynamite Roll

$11.50

extra spicy tuna with daikon sprouts and cucumber

Ebi Salad Roll

$12.00

shrimp, avocado, lettuce, cucumber and tobikko

Ebi Tempura Roll

$11.50

shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado

Eel Avocado Roll

$10.50

eel with avocado w/ teriyaki drizzle

Futomaki Roll

$10.00

daikon sprouts, shitake mushrooms, cucumber, burdock root, avocado and tamago

Hailey Roll

$12.50

yellowtail, avocado, cucumber and tobikko

Kamikaze Roll

$12.75

spicy tuna, eel and cucumber

Kappa Maki

$7.75

skinny cucumber roll

Negihama Roll

$9.75

yellowtail with green onion

Negisaba Roll

$8.00

mackerel with green onion

Sake maki

$8.50

Skinny salmon roll

Sally's Roll

$12.50

ahi tuna, cucumber, avocado and tobikko

SOS Roll

$14.00

ahi tuna, crab, cucumber and green onions

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.75

scallops, siracha, daikon sprouts, cucumber and wasabi tobikko

Spicy Tempura Mahi Mahi Roll

$11.50

tempura mahi mahi with japanese 7 spice, cucumber & wasabi tobikko

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.50

siracha marinated ahi tuna with cucumber

Spider Roll

$14.25

soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and tobikko

Stanley Roll

$10.75

smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese

Sun Valley Roll

$8.75

smoked trout and sun valley mustard

Sweet Tofu Roll

$10.00

inari, avocado, cucumber and green onions

Tekka Maki

$9.75

Skinny tuna roll

Unakyu Roll

$10.50

eel, cucumber and teriyaki drizzle

Under the Rainbow Roll

$13.25

salmon, ahi tuna, avocado and wasabi tobikko

Vegetarian Roll

$10.00

fresh vegetables in season

Yum Yum Roll

$12.75

scallops, crab, masago and cucumber

NIGIRI SUSHI

Amaebi - Sweet Shrimp

$12.75

Baja - Spicy rock Shrimp

$7.75

Baja Inari

$8.00

spicy rock shrimp in an inari pocket

Ebi - Shrimp

$8.75

Hamachi - Yellowtail

$9.50

Hokki Gai - Surf Clam

$7.50

Hotate - Scallop

$7.75

Ikura - Salmon Roe

$8.50

Inari - Sweet Tofu

$5.50

Koni-Crab

$9.75

Maguro - Ahi Tuna

$9.50

Masago

$7.75

Saba - Mackerel

$8.00

Sake - Salmon

$9.00

Tamago - Sweet Egg

$6.00

Tobikko - Flying Fish Roe

$8.00

Toro

$20.00Out of stock

Tuna Tots

$15.00

crispy rice topped with tuna, avocado, crab mix, eel sauce and 7 spice

Unagi - Fresh water Eel

$8.25

Konpachi

$10.75Out of stock

SASHIMI

Assorted Sashimi

$45.00

24 pieces chef's choice

Half & Half Sashimi

$23.50

hamachi & ahi tuna

Hamachi Sashimi

$22.75

8 to 10 pieces of yellowtail

Maguro Sashimi

$22.75

8 to 10 pieces of ahi tuna

Sake Sashimi

$21.75

8 to 10 pieces of salmon

Konpachi

$24.50Out of stock

PLATTERS

Maki Combo

$54.00

5 rolls, chef's choice

Small Platter

$44.00

8 pieces of nigiri an 1 roll, chef's choice

Large Platter

$142.00

24 pieces of nigiri and 4 rolls - chef's choice

SPECIALTY ROLLS

Big Smoky

$14.50

smoked salmon, crab, avocado, tempura onion and devil's sauce

Brenda Sue Roll

$14.50

salmon, crab, cucumber, avocado and wasabi tobikko

Caterpillar Roll

$22.00

unagi, tobikko and cucumber inside, topped with avocado and nori strips

Charlie Daniels Roll

$14.50

tuna, crab, jicama (when available), tempura asparagus, green onion and devil sauce

Citrus Sun Roll

$14.50

salmon, crab, avocado, lemon, cucumber and tobikko

Devil's Bedstead

$14.50

salmon, crab, jalapeño, avocado, tobikko and devil sauce

Dragon Roll

$25.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber inside, eel, avocado and teriyaki drizzle on top

Gem State Roll

$14.50

tuna, crab, avocado, tempura sweet potato and wasabi tobikko

Godzilla Roll

$14.50

hamachi, crab, cucumber, avocado and wasabi tobikko

Headwaters Roll

$14.50

Salmon, crab, avocado, lemon and tempura onion

Hemmings Roll

$16.50

spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado and green onions

Highway 20

$14.50

hamachi, crab, avocado, tempura asparagus, wasabi tobikko and ginger aioli on top

Highway 75

$14.50

tuna, crab, avocado, tempura green onion and wasabi tobikko

Mr. Crunch Roll

$14.50

spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunchies, japanese 7 spice and teriyaki on top

Negihama Mama Roll

$14.50

hamachi, avocado, steamed asparagus, green onions and jalapeño ponzu

Over the Rainbow Roll

$25.00

crab and cucumber inside, topped with slices of avocado, tuna, salmon, hamachi and shrimp

Red Fish Roll

$13.50

salmon, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño and tobikko

Walla Walla Roll

$14.50

tuna, crab, avocado and tempura onion

Who's your Daddy? Roll

$25.00

shrimp tempura and crab inside topped with avocado, tuna, japanese 7 spice, green onions and teriyaki sauce

Zini Roll

$17.00

soft shell crab, chopped and mixed with spicy mayo with cucumber, tobikko, and avocado inside, green onions on the outside

SPECIALS

SUSHI SPECIALS

Quail Egg Shooters

$2.50

Special $16.50

$16.50

Uni Shooter

$12.50

Hamachi Crudo

$15.00Out of stock

KITCHEN SPECIALS

Ahi Carpaccio

$23.75Out of stock

seasoned pan seared ahi tuna, served rare, thinly sliced, topped with jalapeño, ginger, cilantro, soy sauce, lime juice and a touch of sesame oil

Hama Kama

$14.50

baked hamachi collar then grilled and brushed with teriyaki sauce

Hawaiian Ribs

$14.00

soy ginger glazed pork ribs, 4 per order

Tiger Rolls

$14.00

fried egg rolls with shrimp, crab, cream cheese, cilantro and green onions, comes with sweet chili sauce

Miso Glazed Salmon With Rice And Veggies

$34.00

Comes with Rice and vegetables

Lava Cake

$12.00

Ahi Udon Noodle Salad

$21.50Out of stock

Udon Noodle Salad

$8.75Out of stock

Spicy Shrimp Udon Noodle Stir-Fry

$26.50

TAKE OUT BEER, WINE AND SAKE

BEER

ASAHI 22OZ

$5.50

DESCHUTES FRESH SQUEEZE IPA

$3.75

KIRIN 22OZ

$5.50

KIRIN LIGHT 12OZ

$3.50

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$3.75

SAPPORO 12OZ

$3.50

SAPPORO 220Z

$5.50

SAWTOOTH IDAHOME IPA

$3.50

TSINTAO

$3.50

Weihenstephaner PILSNER

$3.50

RED & WHITE WINE BOTTLES

HOUSE RED BOTTLE

$24.00

HOUSE WHITE BOTTLE

$24.00

HOUSE ROSE BOTTLE

$24.00

FAR NIENTE CHARDONNAY

$75.00

ROMBAUER CHARDONNAY

$48.00

TALLEY CHARDONNAY

$34.00

BOYA SAUVINGON BLANC - CHILE

$26.00

ALOIS LAGEDER FELLUGA PINOT GRIGIO

$26.00

NICKEL AND NICKEL CABERNET

$100.00

DUCKHORN CABERNET

$80.00

TREFETHEN CABERNET

$35.00

RAMEY PINOT NOIR

$62.00

QUINTET PINOT NOIR

$42.00

ADELSHEIM"BREAKING GROUND" PINOT NOIR

$48.00

LANDMARK COAST PINOT NOIR

$30.00

ORIN SWIFT THE OTHERS

$40.00

ROMBAUER MERLOT

$40.00

SAKE

HANA AWAKA SPARKLING FLOWER 250ML

$10.00

HOT SAKE - PINT

$8.00

KONTEKI "PEARLS OF SIMPLICITY" 300ML

$18.00

MOMOKAWA DIAMOND 750ML

$22.00

NIGORI 375ML

$9.50

NIGORI MAGNUM

$32.00

OSEKI DRY WAVE HONJOZO 300ML

$18.50

OZEKI "MOUNTAIN PIONEER" 720ML

$25.00

RIHAKU NIGORI "DREAMY CLOUDS" 300ML

$17.00

RIHAKU WANDERING POET 720ML

$40.00

SHIMIZU NO MAI "PURE DAWN" 300 ML

$18.00

TENTAKA KUNI "HAWK IN HEAVENS" 300ML

$15.00

TOZAI LIVING JEWEL 300ML

$18.00

BUBBLES

MOET & CHANDON ROSE IMPERIAL SPLIT

$25.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT 720ML

$70.00

CHANDON BRUT CLASSIC SPLIT

$9.00

CAPITOL FIZZ ROSE SPLIT

$6.00

LAURENT PERRIER HALF BOTTLE

$28.00

LAURENT PERRIER 720ML

$52.00

ROSE BOTTLES

WHISPERING ANGEL- FRANCE

$48.00

BLUSHING BEAR - WASHINGTON

$45.00

AIX - FRANCE

$38.00

DESSERT

LAVA CAKE

LAVA CAKE W/VANILLA ICE CREAM

$12.00

HEMMINGWAY LUNCH

POKE BOWL

SALMON POKE BOWL

$10.00+

TUNA POKE BOWL

$10.00+

SHRIMP POKE BOWL

$10.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Open Monday- Saturday at 5:30 pm Closed on Sundays

Website

Location

260 Second Street, Ketchum, ID 83340

Directions

Gallery
Sushi on Second image
Sushi on Second image

