A map showing the location of Senshi Grill & SushiView gallery

Senshi Grill & Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

101 East 1st St

Springtown, TX 76082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Sushi Bar

Starters

Egg Rolls (2 per order)

$6.00

Crispy egg rolls with sweet and spicy dipping sauce

Edamame

$5.50

Steamed soybeans with sea salt

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$6.50

Soybeans sautéed with freshly chopped garlic and spicy chili sauce

Hibachi Entrées

Hibachi Chicken

$18.00

Hibachi style chicken breast, served with sautéed mixed vegetables

Hibachi Shrimp

$24.00

Hibachi grilled shrimp cooked with lemon butter and served with sautéed mixed vegetables

Hibachi Steak

$22.00

Hibachi style angus new York steak served with sautéed mixed vegetables

Kitchen Specials

Steak Teriyaki

$19.00

Angus new York steak with teriyaki glaze, white rice and broccoli. Sub fried rice add $2

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Sliced chicken breast with teriyaki glaze, white rice and broccoli. Sub fried rice add $2

Shrimp Teriyaki

$20.00

8 shrimp topped with teriyaki glaze, white rice and broccoli. Sub fried rice add $2

Beef Don

$19.00

Sliced choice angus beef with caramelized onions sautéed in a spicy sweet soy with white rice. Sub for fried rice add $2

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Chicken with eggs, onions and mixed vegetables

Steak Fried Rice

$17.00

New York strip with eggs, onions and mixed vegetables . Sub for Wagyu steak , add $4

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

6 shrimp with eggs, onions and mixed vegetables

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried rice with eggs, onions and mixed vegetables

Nigiri

Tuna 2 Pc

$5.50

Salmon 2 Pc

$6.00

Smoked Salmon 2 Pc

$6.50

Yellowtail 2 Pc

$6.50

White Tuna 2 Pc

$5.00

Inari 2 Pc

$4.00

Sashimi

Salmon 3 Pc

$12.00

Tuna 3 Pc

$12.00

White Tuna 3 Pc

$11.00

Yellowtail 3 Pc

$13.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.95

Coke Zero

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Pepsi

$1.95

Dr Pepper

$1.95

Dr Pepper Zero

$1.95

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.95

A&W Root Beer

$1.95

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$7.00

Crab, avocado and cucumber

Tuna Roll

$8.50

Tuna and cucumber

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon and cucumber

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail and scallions

Tempura Roll

$9.50

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts and eel sauce

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Veggie Roll

$6.00

Carrots, cucumber and avocado

Rainbow Roll

$11.50

Cali roll with salmon, tuna, escolar, yellowtail

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Spicy tuna with cucumber

White Tuna Roll

$8.00

Specialty Rolls

Pojo Roll

$12.50

Shrimp tempura roll, topped with salmon and eel sauce

Goshen Roll

$9.50

Crab, cream cheese topped with avocado, eel sauce

Crazy Roll

$12.00

Crab, salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with jalapeño and spicy sauce

Alaskan Roll

$9.50

Salmon, avocado and cucumber

Firecracker Roll

$12.50

Tuna, avocado and cucumber topped with spicy crab mix, togarashi and masago

Senshi Roll

$14.00

Yellowtail, crab, avocado, scallions, wasabi, mayo, jalapeño and garlic chips

Pacific Roll

$12.50

Tempura roll topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese

Sushi Appetizer

Ika Sansai

$6.50

Squid salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Kitchen

Catering Entrees

C- Hibachi Chicken

Combo Fried Rice

$19.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 East 1st St, Springtown, TX 76082

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Red's Burger House -
orange starNo Reviews
117 West Main Street Azle, TX 76020
View restaurantnext
Eagle's Point West Bay - EP West Bay
orange starNo Reviews
6935 Liberty School Tap Rd, Azle, TX 76020
View restaurantnext
Togoba Tea
orange starNo Reviews
Frontera Vista Drive Fort Worth, TX 76179
View restaurantnext
Woodreaux's Cajun Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
815 Fort Worth Highway Weatherford, TX 76086
View restaurantnext
Bohannon's Ranch Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
10250 Western Oaks Rd Ft Worth, TX 76108
View restaurantnext
Railhead Smokehouse BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
120 S Ranch House Rd Aledo, TX 76008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springtown

Woody Creek BBQ - Springtown
orange star4.5 • 380
205 Ave A Springtown, TX 76082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springtown
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston