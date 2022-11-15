Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi One

8470 Honeycutt Rd

Raleigh, NC 27615

Popular Items

House Salad
Hurricane Roll
Hibachi Shrimp (D)

Appetizers/Starters

Age Dashi Tofu

$7.99

Fried until crispy and served In a dipping sauce.

Calamari

$10.49

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$10.99

Quickly cooked spiced chicken served with Butter Quickly-cooked spiced chicken served with Butter Lettuces.

Crab Rangoon

$7.99

Six crispy Rangoon filled with crab meat, scallions, and cream cheese served with house sweet and sour chili sauce.

Dynamite Shrimp

$10.49

Tender shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown and tossed In our house special sauce.

Edamame

$6.99

Steamed soy beans and lightly seasoned.

French Fried

$4.25

Gyoza

$7.99+

Pork dumplings steamed or fried to a golden brown.

Sashimi Sampler

$12.99

Two pieces of salmon, tuna and white fish.

Seafood Egg Roll

$8.99

Homemade seafood egg roll with shrimp, squid and crab sticks, cabbage, and carrot, served with sweet & tangy sauce.

Spicy Dumpling

$6.49

Steamed dumpling served with House Special sauce.

Sushi Sampler

$10.99

One piece of tuna, one piece of shrimp and a California roll.

Tempura (AP)

$7.99+

Batter dipped, served with special Japanese dipping.

Tuna Tataki

$11.25

Seared rare tuna, thinly sliced, served chilled with a Ponzu sauce.

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$5.99

Vegetable wrapped In spring roll skin, deep fried and served with sweet & tangy sauce.

Desserts

Strawberry Chessecake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Ice Cream

$4.59+

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.59+

Brownie Ice Cream

$7.49

Hibachi Entrees

Hibachi Vegetarian (D)

$16.99

Hibachi Chicken (D)

$17.99

Hibachi Fillet Mignon (D)

$23.99

Hibachi Shrimp (D)

$19.99

Hibachi SHRIMP & CHICKEN (D)

$26.99

Hibachi CHICKEN & BEEF (D)

$26.99

Hibachi BEEF & SHRIMP (D)

$26.99

Noodles & Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$20.99

Fried Rice Beef

$16.99

Fried Rice Chicken

$14.99

Fried Rice Shrimp

$16.99

Your choice of meat tossed with carrots, peas, onion and egg.

Lo Mein Beef

$16.99

Lo Mein Chicken

$14.99

Lo Mein Shrimp

$16.99

Plain Fried Rice

$11.99

Plain Lo Mein

$11.99

Singapore Noodle ( Beef)

$16.99

Onion, carrot, cabbage, Green & red pepper.

Singapore Noodle ( Chicken)

$14.99

Singapore Noodle ( Shrimp)

$16.99

Singapore Noodle ( Vegetable)

$14.99

Tonkatsu Ramen Noodles

$16.99

Ramen noodles served in tonkatsu broth with pork, nori seaweed, scallions and ajutsuke egg.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.99

Salads/Soup

Avocrab Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$3.99

Served with House Citrus Ginger dressing.

Kani Su ( Crab Salad)

$6.99

Crab Salad

MISO Soup

$3.49

Seasoned Calamari Salad

$7.25

Seaweed Salad

$6.49

Side Salad

$2.49

Tako Su (Octopus salad)

$7.99

Octopus Salad.

Tuna Salad

$9.49

Side Items

Side Of Vegetable

$4.49

Sushi Rice

$3.99

Brown Rice

$4.25

Side ginger dressing

$0.75+

Side Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Signature Dishes

Spicy Chicken

$16.99

Deep-fried white meat dusted and stir-fried In a sweet spicy chili sauce and steamed broccoli.

Sesame Chicken

$16.99

Deep-fried white meat dusted and stir-fried In a sweet sauce and steam broccoli.

Mama's Tofu

$16.99

Deep fried tofu, bell pepers, carrot and broccoli, Stir-fried served with House special sauce.

Dancing Filet Mignon

$23.99

Stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and House salads served with fried rice.

Tempura Entrees

Vegetarian Tempura entree

$13.99

Tempura Entrees are lightly battered and fried golden brown. Each comes with fresh tossed salad or soup and fried rice.

Shrimp Tempura entree

$15.99

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura style.

Teriyaki Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.99

Each comes with fresh tossed salad or miso soup, fried rice, and vegetables. (All come with sesame seeds)

Salmond Teriyaki

$20.99

Each comes with fresh tossed salad or miso soup, fried rice, and vegetables. (All come with sesame seeds)

Beef Teriyaki

$23.99

Each comes with fresh tossed salad or miso soup, fried rice, and vegetables. (All come with sesame seeds)

Thai Dishes

Red Curry Shrimp

$16.99

Red Curry Beef

$16.99

Red Curry Chicken

$14.99

Green Curry Shrimp

$16.99

Green Curry Beef

$16.99

Green Curry Chicken

$14.99

Thai Cashew Chicken

$14.99

Thai Cashew Beef

$16.99

Thai Cashew Shrimp

$16.99

Thai Basil Chicken

$14.99

Thai Basil Beef

$16.99

Thai Basil Shrimp

$16.99

Pad Thai Chicken

$14.99

Pad Thai Beef

$16.99

Pad Thai Shrimp

$16.99

Pad Thai Tofu

$14.99

Pad Thai Veg

$13.99

Red Curry Veg

$13.99

Green Curry Veg

$13.99

Red Curry Tofu

$14.99

Green Curry Tofu

$14.99

Thai Basil Tofu

$14.99

Thai Cashew ToFu

$14.99

Chefs Specials Rolls

Alaska Crab Roll

$16.99

Shrimp ,fish tempura, cucumber, topped avocado snow crab meat scallions with tobiko and spicy mayo.

Lafayette Roll

$16.49

Avocado and Spicy seafood mix topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago

Maguro Tartas

$16.99

Spicy seafood mix and tempura flakes, seared tuna on top served with creamy eel sauce, hot sauce, and scallions.

Red Demon

$17.99

Shrimp, white tuna Tempura, cucumber, and spicy mayo with red tuna and siracha, scallions, and eel sauce

TNT

$15.99

Salmon, eel, and avocado with eel sauce.

Twin Dragon

$17.49

Shrimp Tempura and Spicy Tuna topped with tuna, salmon, Spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Classic Maki Sushi

Avocado Maki

$7.99

Avocado Roll

Kappa Maki- Cucumber Rolls

$6.99

Negihama Maki- Yellowtail & Scallion

$8.99

Sake Maki - Salmon Roll

$7.99

Salmon Roll

Tekka Maki - Tuna Roll

$8.99

Tuna Roll.

Unagi Maki - Eel Roll

$10.99

Eel Roll (Gluten-Free)

Sushi Special Rolls

Angry Tiger

$15.49

Fresh seafood mix, avocado, tempura flakes, topped with boiled shrimp, eel, eel sauce, and house spicy sauce.

Aqua Lady

$15.49

Tuna, Salmon, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, and carrot are rolled in the rice wrap.

Bam Bam Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese, Jalapeno, deep fried with sweet chili sauce and eel sauce (full roll)

Black Widow Roll

$15.49

Deep fried Soft shell crab, crab stick, cucumber, scallion, masago with eel sauce.

Crazy roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with spicy crab salad, and masago.

Cucumber Special Roll

$13.49

Crab stick, avocado, and sesame seeds wrapped in a thin sheet of cucumber.

Dancing Eel

$15.99

Eel, avocado, topped with eel and eel sauce.

Firework

$14.99

Tempura style, crab, cream cheese, avocado, crushed red peppers with spicy mayo, and scallions.

Fusion Roll

$15.99

Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado prepared tempura style and served with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Geisha Roll

$15.49

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, masago, scallions rolled In soybean wrap.

Greenie Crunchy

$16.49

Salmond, asparagus prepared with tempura style, and serve with scallions, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Heat Wave Roll

$15.99

White fish tempura and avocado topped with crab salad and masago, scallions,tempura flakes hot sauce and eel sauce.

Himalaya Roll

$14.99

Salmon, shrimp, avocado, and cream cheese rolled in nori, tempura style, and topped with crunchy, creamy sauce, eel sauce, tobiko, and scallions.

Hurricane Roll

$15.49

Spicy tuna and tempura flakes topped with avocado and siracha sauce.

Marry Roll

$14.99

Crab stick, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo.

Philly Roll

$12.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.

Rainbow Roll

$15.99

Crab stick, cucumber, and avocado topped with salmon, tuna, and yellowtail.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.99

f::3 Shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Smokey Roll

$15.49

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with smoked salmon, jalapenos.

Snow Mountain Roll

$12.99

Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, masago with wasabi mayo, and tempura flakes on the top.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$15.49

Cucumber, crab salad, avocado topped with spicy • Salmon, crunchy, tobiko, scallions, and eel sauce.

Sweet Dragon

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, masago, spicy mayo topped with eel, Avocado and eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$14.99

Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber rolled and covered with a unique crab salad & Cream cheese, spicy lava sauce, salmon, and cheddar cheese.

Casa casa

$15.99

Uramaki Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$9.99

Salmon, Avocado, eel sauce.

California Roll

$9.49

Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber topped with Masago.

Genki Roll

$9.99

Shrimp, avocado, and masago.

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.49

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.99

Spicy Tuna Roll.

Avocado Cucumber Rolls

$8.49

Tuna Avocado Rolls

$11.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.99

$13.99

f::3 Shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Vegetable Roll

$7.99

Sushi & Sashimi Meals

BOAT for 3

$74.99

Chef's choice 16 pc of nigiri sushi, 18 pcs of sashimi, California roll, spicy tuna, and shrimp tempura roll (tempura not gluten-free)

LOVE BOAT (2 People)

$49.99

Chef's choice 10 pcs of nigiri sushi, 12 pcs of sashimi, California roll, and shrimp tempura roll (tempura not gluten-free)

Sushi for Two

$38.99

14 pieces of chef's choice nigiri sushi with a shrimp tempura roll and spicy tuna roll (tempura not gluten-free)

DELUXE Sashimi Dinner

$24.99

13 pcs of premium fish (Chef's Choice)

REGULAR Sashimi Dinner

$21.99

11 pcs of fish (Chef's choice)

Sashimi for Two

$47.99

24 pcs chef's choice fish

REGULAR Sushi Dinner

$19.99

7 pcs of chef's choice nigiri sushi with a California roll.

Sushi and Sashimi

$22.99

Chef's choice 5 pcs of nigiri sushi, 5 pcs of sashimi, and on tekka roll.

Chirashi

$20.99

Selection of sashimi served over rice.

DELUXE Sushi Dinner

$22.99

9 pcs of chef's premium choice nigiri sushi with a shrimp tempura roll.

Salmon Lover

$20.99

4 pcs of salmon nigiri, 4 pcs of salmon sashimi, and salmon roll.

Tuna Lover

$22.99

4 pcs of tuna nigiri, 4 pcs of tuna sashimi and tuna roll.

Nigiri/Sashimi

Albacore

$4.99+

Ebi-Boiled Shrimp

$4.99+

Hamachi-Yellowtail

$6.99+

Hirame-Fluke

$5.99+

Hokkigai- Surf Clam

$3.99+

Ika-Squid

$4.99+

Kanikama-Crab

$4.99+

Maguro-Tuna

$6.99+

Saba-Mackerel

$4.99+

Sake-Salmon

$5.99+

Shiro Maguro-White Tuna

$4.99+

Tako-Boiled Octopus

$4.99+

Unagi-Eel

$5.99+

Tamago

$5.99

Gunkan

Ikura

$5.99

Masago

$4.99

Tobiko

$4.59

Wasabi Tobiko

$4.59

Side of sauce

Bam Bam sauce

$0.50

Chilli Oil

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Siracha

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Chilli

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.75

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

White sauce

$0.50

Ginger (sushi)

$0.50

Honey

$0.75

Red Wine

Sycamore Lane Cab Glass

$7.00

Sycamore Lane Cab BTL

$26.00

Los Cardos Malbec Glass

$8.50

Los Cardos Malbec BTL

$31.00

Le Grand Noir Glass

$8.00

Le Grand Noir BTL

$29.00

Line 39 Cab Glass

$8.00

Line 39 Cab BTL

$29.00

Hahn Founder Cab Glass

$9.00

Hahn Founder Cab BTL

$33.00

Chasing Lion Cab Glass

$9.00

Chasing Lion Cab BTL

$33.00

Merlot Wine Glass

$8.00

Gougueheim Malbec glass

$8.00

Gougueheim Malbec BTL

$29.00

White Wine

Sartori Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.50

Sartori Pinot Grigio BTL

$27.00

GnarlyHead Chardonnay Glass

$8.50

GnarlyHead Chardonnay BTL

$31.00

ToastedHead Chardon Glass

$9.50

ToastedHead Chardon BTL

$35.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardon Glass

$11.50

Sonoma Cutrer Chardon BTL

$43.00

Twin Island Sauvignon Glass

$9.00

Twin Island Sauvignon BTL

$33.00

J Lohr Sauvignon Glass

$9.00

J Lohr Sauvignon BTL

$33.00

Italico Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Italico Pinot Grigio BTL

$29.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Glass

$10.50

Kim Crawford Sauvignon BTL

$39.00

Proseco

$9.00

Sycamore Lane/house Glass

$7.00

Sycamore Lane/house BTL

$26.00

Gouguenhiem Rose

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
