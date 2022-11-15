Sushi One
No reviews yet
8470 Honeycutt Rd
Raleigh, NC 27615
Popular Items
Appetizers/Starters
Age Dashi Tofu
Fried until crispy and served In a dipping sauce.
Calamari
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Quickly cooked spiced chicken served with Butter Quickly-cooked spiced chicken served with Butter Lettuces.
Crab Rangoon
Six crispy Rangoon filled with crab meat, scallions, and cream cheese served with house sweet and sour chili sauce.
Dynamite Shrimp
Tender shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown and tossed In our house special sauce.
Edamame
Steamed soy beans and lightly seasoned.
French Fried
Gyoza
Pork dumplings steamed or fried to a golden brown.
Sashimi Sampler
Two pieces of salmon, tuna and white fish.
Seafood Egg Roll
Homemade seafood egg roll with shrimp, squid and crab sticks, cabbage, and carrot, served with sweet & tangy sauce.
Spicy Dumpling
Steamed dumpling served with House Special sauce.
Sushi Sampler
One piece of tuna, one piece of shrimp and a California roll.
Tempura (AP)
Batter dipped, served with special Japanese dipping.
Tuna Tataki
Seared rare tuna, thinly sliced, served chilled with a Ponzu sauce.
Vegetable Egg Rolls
Vegetable wrapped In spring roll skin, deep fried and served with sweet & tangy sauce.
Desserts
Hibachi Entrees
Noodles & Fried Rice
Combination Fried Rice
Fried Rice Beef
Fried Rice Chicken
Fried Rice Shrimp
Your choice of meat tossed with carrots, peas, onion and egg.
Lo Mein Beef
Lo Mein Chicken
Lo Mein Shrimp
Plain Fried Rice
Plain Lo Mein
Singapore Noodle ( Beef)
Onion, carrot, cabbage, Green & red pepper.
Singapore Noodle ( Chicken)
Singapore Noodle ( Shrimp)
Singapore Noodle ( Vegetable)
Tonkatsu Ramen Noodles
Ramen noodles served in tonkatsu broth with pork, nori seaweed, scallions and ajutsuke egg.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Salads/Soup
Side Items
Signature Dishes
Spicy Chicken
Deep-fried white meat dusted and stir-fried In a sweet spicy chili sauce and steamed broccoli.
Sesame Chicken
Deep-fried white meat dusted and stir-fried In a sweet sauce and steam broccoli.
Mama's Tofu
Deep fried tofu, bell pepers, carrot and broccoli, Stir-fried served with House special sauce.
Dancing Filet Mignon
Stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and House salads served with fried rice.
Tempura Entrees
Teriyaki Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki
Each comes with fresh tossed salad or miso soup, fried rice, and vegetables. (All come with sesame seeds)
Salmond Teriyaki
Each comes with fresh tossed salad or miso soup, fried rice, and vegetables. (All come with sesame seeds)
Beef Teriyaki
Each comes with fresh tossed salad or miso soup, fried rice, and vegetables. (All come with sesame seeds)
Thai Dishes
Red Curry Shrimp
Red Curry Beef
Red Curry Chicken
Green Curry Shrimp
Green Curry Beef
Green Curry Chicken
Thai Cashew Chicken
Thai Cashew Beef
Thai Cashew Shrimp
Thai Basil Chicken
Thai Basil Beef
Thai Basil Shrimp
Pad Thai Chicken
Pad Thai Beef
Pad Thai Shrimp
Pad Thai Tofu
Pad Thai Veg
Red Curry Veg
Green Curry Veg
Red Curry Tofu
Green Curry Tofu
Thai Basil Tofu
Thai Cashew ToFu
Chefs Specials Rolls
Alaska Crab Roll
Shrimp ,fish tempura, cucumber, topped avocado snow crab meat scallions with tobiko and spicy mayo.
Lafayette Roll
Avocado and Spicy seafood mix topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago
Maguro Tartas
Spicy seafood mix and tempura flakes, seared tuna on top served with creamy eel sauce, hot sauce, and scallions.
Red Demon
Shrimp, white tuna Tempura, cucumber, and spicy mayo with red tuna and siracha, scallions, and eel sauce
TNT
Salmon, eel, and avocado with eel sauce.
Twin Dragon
Shrimp Tempura and Spicy Tuna topped with tuna, salmon, Spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Classic Maki Sushi
Sushi Special Rolls
Angry Tiger
Fresh seafood mix, avocado, tempura flakes, topped with boiled shrimp, eel, eel sauce, and house spicy sauce.
Aqua Lady
Tuna, Salmon, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, and carrot are rolled in the rice wrap.
Bam Bam Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese, Jalapeno, deep fried with sweet chili sauce and eel sauce (full roll)
Black Widow Roll
Deep fried Soft shell crab, crab stick, cucumber, scallion, masago with eel sauce.
Crazy roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with spicy crab salad, and masago.
Cucumber Special Roll
Crab stick, avocado, and sesame seeds wrapped in a thin sheet of cucumber.
Dancing Eel
Eel, avocado, topped with eel and eel sauce.
Firework
Tempura style, crab, cream cheese, avocado, crushed red peppers with spicy mayo, and scallions.
Fusion Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado prepared tempura style and served with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Geisha Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, masago, scallions rolled In soybean wrap.
Greenie Crunchy
Salmond, asparagus prepared with tempura style, and serve with scallions, eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Heat Wave Roll
White fish tempura and avocado topped with crab salad and masago, scallions,tempura flakes hot sauce and eel sauce.
Himalaya Roll
Salmon, shrimp, avocado, and cream cheese rolled in nori, tempura style, and topped with crunchy, creamy sauce, eel sauce, tobiko, and scallions.
Hurricane Roll
Spicy tuna and tempura flakes topped with avocado and siracha sauce.
Marry Roll
Crab stick, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo.
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.
Rainbow Roll
Crab stick, cucumber, and avocado topped with salmon, tuna, and yellowtail.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
f::3 Shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Smokey Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with smoked salmon, jalapenos.
Snow Mountain Roll
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, masago with wasabi mayo, and tempura flakes on the top.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Cucumber, crab salad, avocado topped with spicy • Salmon, crunchy, tobiko, scallions, and eel sauce.
Sweet Dragon
Shrimp tempura, masago, spicy mayo topped with eel, Avocado and eel sauce
Volcano Roll
Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber rolled and covered with a unique crab salad & Cream cheese, spicy lava sauce, salmon, and cheddar cheese.
Casa casa
Uramaki Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Salmon, Avocado, eel sauce.
California Roll
Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber topped with Masago.
Genki Roll
Shrimp, avocado, and masago.
Salmon Skin Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll.
Avocado Cucumber Rolls
Tuna Avocado Rolls
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Vegetable Roll
Sushi & Sashimi Meals
BOAT for 3
Chef's choice 16 pc of nigiri sushi, 18 pcs of sashimi, California roll, spicy tuna, and shrimp tempura roll (tempura not gluten-free)
LOVE BOAT (2 People)
Chef's choice 10 pcs of nigiri sushi, 12 pcs of sashimi, California roll, and shrimp tempura roll (tempura not gluten-free)
Sushi for Two
14 pieces of chef's choice nigiri sushi with a shrimp tempura roll and spicy tuna roll (tempura not gluten-free)
DELUXE Sashimi Dinner
13 pcs of premium fish (Chef's Choice)
REGULAR Sashimi Dinner
11 pcs of fish (Chef's choice)
Sashimi for Two
24 pcs chef's choice fish
REGULAR Sushi Dinner
7 pcs of chef's choice nigiri sushi with a California roll.
Sushi and Sashimi
Chef's choice 5 pcs of nigiri sushi, 5 pcs of sashimi, and on tekka roll.
Chirashi
Selection of sashimi served over rice.
DELUXE Sushi Dinner
9 pcs of chef's premium choice nigiri sushi with a shrimp tempura roll.
Salmon Lover
4 pcs of salmon nigiri, 4 pcs of salmon sashimi, and salmon roll.
Tuna Lover
4 pcs of tuna nigiri, 4 pcs of tuna sashimi and tuna roll.
Nigiri/Sashimi
Red Wine
Sycamore Lane Cab Glass
Sycamore Lane Cab BTL
Los Cardos Malbec Glass
Los Cardos Malbec BTL
Le Grand Noir Glass
Le Grand Noir BTL
Line 39 Cab Glass
Line 39 Cab BTL
Hahn Founder Cab Glass
Hahn Founder Cab BTL
Chasing Lion Cab Glass
Chasing Lion Cab BTL
Merlot Wine Glass
Gougueheim Malbec glass
Gougueheim Malbec BTL
White Wine
Sartori Pinot Grigio Glass
Sartori Pinot Grigio BTL
GnarlyHead Chardonnay Glass
GnarlyHead Chardonnay BTL
ToastedHead Chardon Glass
ToastedHead Chardon BTL
Sonoma Cutrer Chardon Glass
Sonoma Cutrer Chardon BTL
Twin Island Sauvignon Glass
Twin Island Sauvignon BTL
J Lohr Sauvignon Glass
J Lohr Sauvignon BTL
Italico Pinot Grigio Glass
Italico Pinot Grigio BTL
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Glass
Kim Crawford Sauvignon BTL
Proseco
Sycamore Lane/house Glass
Sycamore Lane/house BTL
Gouguenhiem Rose
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8470 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615