- Home
- /
- Missoula
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Sushi Palace - Missoula - Southgate Mall
Sushi Palace - Missoula Southgate Mall
No reviews yet
2901 Brooks street
Missoula, MT 59801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Inari
Fried soy bean curd with seasoned rice inside
Spicy Shrimp Inari
Fried soy bean curd with seasoned rice, shrimp, and spicy mayo
Spring Rolls
Fresh vegetables (lettuce, cucumber, carrot, avocado) wrapped in a rice paper wrap and served with sweet chili sauce
Edamame
Steamed soybeans in pods served cold
Seaweed Salad
Japanese-American style kelp salad with a rich flavor from sesame oil and combined with other sweet and savory flavors (soy sauce, sugar, and rice vinegar)
Calamari Salad
Salad made with Japanese calamari, wood ear mushroom, ginger, and bamboo shoots with a dressing made of rice vinegar, soy sauce and sesame oil
Potstickers
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken thigh on skewers served with peanut sauce
BBQ Pork Bun
Cooked Sushi Roll
Avocado On Top California Roll
California Roll (Krab Stick)
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, Krab stick, sesame seeds.
California Roll (Krab Salad)
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds Krab salad: imitation crab, mayo, sesame oil, salt,
California Cream Cheese Roll
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, krab stick, Cream cheese, sesame seeds
Crunchy California Roll
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, krab stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy fried onions.
Crunchy Tempura Shrimp Roll
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy fried onions.
Fresh Water Eel Roll
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, bbq eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Golden California Roll
9 pieces. Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, krab stick or krab salad, masago (capelin roe)
Real Crab California Roll
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, crab meat, sesame seeds
Spicy California Roll
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, Krab stick, spicy mayo, sriracha sauce, sesame seeds
Philly Roll
9 Pieces. Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, (seedless jalapeños), cream cheese, smoked salmon. sesame seeds
Spicy Shrimp Roll
9 Pieces. Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, shrimp, spicy mayo, sirarcha sauce, sesame seeds
Krab Combo
12 pieces. Regular, spicy, and crunchy California (imitation crab) rolls in one plate.
Krab and Cream Cheese Combo with Inari
Teriyaki Salmon Roll
Imitation Lobster Roll
Raw Sushi Roll
Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, chili oil tuna meat, sesame seeds
Tuna and Cream Cheese Roll
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber tuna meat, sesame seeds, cream cheese
Salmon with Cream Cheese
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber Salmon, sesame seeds, cream cheese
Spicy Salmon with Cucumber Roll
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber Salmon, sesame seeds, chili oil
Spicy Salmon with Avocado Roll
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado Salmon, sesame seeds, chili oil
Spicy Combo Roll
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, tuna meat, salmon, shrimp, or krab, sesame seeds, chili oil
Traditional Roll
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, tuna meat, salmon or both.
Spicy Tuna California Roll
Spicy Tuna and Cucumber
Hamachi and Avocado Roll
Vegetarian Roll
Avocado Roll
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado
Carrot Roll
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, carrot
Cucumber Roll
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber
Vegetable Roll
10 pieces. Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber carrot, sesame seeds
Vegetable and Cream Cheese Roll
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, carrot, cream cheese, sesame seeds
Veggie Combo
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber
Sweet Potato Roll
Temaki
Onigiri
Rice ball stuffed with tuna, salmon, real crab, or krab salad. with strip of seaweed wrapped on the outside.
Imitation Crab Hand Roll
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber Avocado, imitation crab
Tuna Hand Roll
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, tuna meat, avocado
Salmon Hand Roll
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, salmon, avocado
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, salmon, avocado, jalapeños, spicy sauce, sriracha.
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, tuna meat, avocado, jalapeño, spicy sauce, sriracha.
Shrimp Hand Roll
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber Shrimp, avocado
Unagi Hand Roll
Gimbap
Real Crab Hand Roll
Specialty Roll
Catepillar Roll
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, fresh water eel, and sliced avocado on top of the roll.
Dragon Roll
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, tempura shrimp, eel sauce, sliced avocado on top of the roll
Hawaiian Roll
Spicy tuna roll with sliced tuna and sliced avocado on top
Rainbow Roll
California Roll with, sliced tuna, salmon, shrimp, and krab stick on top
Sunkist Roll
Spicy salmon roll with sliced salmon and sliced avocado on top
Tiger Roll
Spicy imitation crab roll with Ebi (shrimp) on top with spicy mayo and eel sauce on top.
Eclipse Roll
Real Crab California roll topped with Unagi (freshwater eel) and avocado and drenched in eel sauce and sesame seeds
Spicy Rainbow
Spicy Hawaii
Royal Combos
Sashimi
Nigiri Plate 8 Piece
8 pieces of Mixed Nigiri
Nigiri Plate 10
9 pieces of Mixed Nigiri
Nigiri 12 Pieces
12 pieces of Mixed Nigiri
Royal Combo 1
Real Crab, imitation crab, shrimp, soy, rice, rice vinegar, Seaweed, sesame seeds, avocado, cucumber, carrots
Royal Combo 3
Tuna, salmon, krab salad, real crab, shrimp, eel, rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, sesame seeds, avocado, chili oil, sriracha
Royal Combo
Tuna, salmon, imitation crab, avocado, rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, sesame seeds, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, Mayo, bell beepers, and jalapeños
Royal Combo 6
Tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, eel, real crab, octopus, Avocado, chili oil, rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, sesame seeds Jalapeños, masago, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo
Royal Combo 7
Tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, eel, real crab, octopus, Avocado, chili oil, rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, sesame seeds Jalapeños, masago, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo
Traditional Combo
Special Nigiri Plate
Nigiri 6 Piece
Burritos
Ramen
Classic Tonkotsu
Ramen noodles served with pork broth topped with green onion, soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, red ginger, crunchy fried onions, and choice of protein.
Spicy Tonkotsu
Ramen noodles served with spicy pork broth topped with soft boiled egg, boiled cabbage, crunchy fried onion, sliced jalapeños, chili paste, chili oil, sriracha and your choice of protein.
Miso
Ramen noodles served with Miso pork broth topped with green onion, soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, boiled cabbage, corn, and your choice of protein.
Vegetarian Miso
Ramen noodles served with Miso broth topped with baked tofu, soft boiled egg, corn, boiled cabbage, and crunchy fried onions
Build Your Own
Ramen noodles served with choice of broth, toppings, and protein
Noodles and Broth
Just noodles and choice of broth
Toppings and Broth
Broth And Protein
Noodle Broth And Protein
Dessert
Sides and Extras
Sodas
Water
Hot Drinks
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
2901 Brooks street, Missoula, MT 59801