Sushi & Japanese
Ramen

Sushi Palace - Missoula Southgate Mall

review star

No reviews yet

2901 Brooks street

Missoula, MT 59801



Order Again

Vegetable Roll
Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll
Fresh Water Eel Roll

Starters

Inari

$6.50

Fried soy bean curd with seasoned rice inside

Spicy Shrimp Inari

Spicy Shrimp Inari

$8.50

Fried soy bean curd with seasoned rice, shrimp, and spicy mayo

Spring Rolls

$5.99

Fresh vegetables (lettuce, cucumber, carrot, avocado) wrapped in a rice paper wrap and served with sweet chili sauce

Edamame

$4.50

Steamed soybeans in pods served cold

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Japanese-American style kelp salad with a rich flavor from sesame oil and combined with other sweet and savory flavors (soy sauce, sugar, and rice vinegar)

Calamari Salad

$6.25

Salad made with Japanese calamari, wood ear mushroom, ginger, and bamboo shoots with a dressing made of rice vinegar, soy sauce and sesame oil

Potstickers

Potstickers

$5.00
Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$5.50

Grilled chicken thigh on skewers served with peanut sauce

BBQ Pork Bun

BBQ Pork Bun

$5.00

Cooked Sushi Roll

Avocado On Top California Roll

$7.99
California Roll (Krab Stick)

California Roll (Krab Stick)

$6.50

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, Krab stick, sesame seeds.

California Roll (Krab Salad)

California Roll (Krab Salad)

$6.50

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds Krab salad: imitation crab, mayo, sesame oil, salt,

California Cream Cheese Roll

California Cream Cheese Roll

$7.50

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, krab stick, Cream cheese, sesame seeds

Crunchy California Roll

Crunchy California Roll

$8.99

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, krab stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy fried onions.

Crunchy Tempura Shrimp Roll

Crunchy Tempura Shrimp Roll

$10.99

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy fried onions.

Fresh Water Eel Roll

$10.50

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, bbq eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Golden California Roll

Golden California Roll

$10.99

9 pieces. Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, krab stick or krab salad, masago (capelin roe)

Real Crab California Roll

Real Crab California Roll

$11.99Out of stock

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, crab meat, sesame seeds

Spicy California Roll

$6.99

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, Krab stick, spicy mayo, sriracha sauce, sesame seeds

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$10.25

9 Pieces. Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, (seedless jalapeños), cream cheese, smoked salmon. sesame seeds

Spicy Shrimp Roll

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.50

9 Pieces. Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, shrimp, spicy mayo, sirarcha sauce, sesame seeds

Krab Combo

Krab Combo

$9.50

12 pieces. Regular, spicy, and crunchy California (imitation crab) rolls in one plate.

Krab and Cream Cheese Combo with Inari

Krab and Cream Cheese Combo with Inari

$7.99

Teriyaki Salmon Roll

$8.99

Imitation Lobster Roll

$7.99Out of stock

Raw Sushi Roll

Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll

Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll

$9.99

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, chili oil tuna meat, sesame seeds

Tuna and Cream Cheese Roll

$10.25

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber tuna meat, sesame seeds, cream cheese

Salmon with Cream Cheese

$10.25

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber Salmon, sesame seeds, cream cheese

Spicy Salmon with Cucumber Roll

$9.99

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber Salmon, sesame seeds, chili oil

Spicy Salmon with Avocado Roll

Spicy Salmon with Avocado Roll

$9.99

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado Salmon, sesame seeds, chili oil

Spicy Combo Roll

$10.50

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, tuna meat, salmon, shrimp, or krab, sesame seeds, chili oil

Traditional Roll

$9.99

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, tuna meat, salmon or both.

Spicy Tuna California Roll

$11.99

Spicy Tuna and Cucumber

$9.99

Hamachi and Avocado Roll

$11.99

Vegetarian Roll

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado

Carrot Roll

$5.50

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, carrot

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

10 pieces. Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber carrot, sesame seeds

Vegetable and Cream Cheese Roll

$7.00

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, carrot, cream cheese, sesame seeds

Veggie Combo

$6.50

Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.50

Temaki

Onigiri

$3.00

Rice ball stuffed with tuna, salmon, real crab, or krab salad. with strip of seaweed wrapped on the outside.

Imitation Crab Hand Roll

$5.25

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber Avocado, imitation crab

Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, tuna meat, avocado

Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, salmon, avocado

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$5.49

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, salmon, avocado, jalapeños, spicy sauce, sriracha.

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.25

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, tuna meat, avocado, jalapeño, spicy sauce, sriracha.

Shrimp Hand Roll

$6.50

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber Shrimp, avocado

Unagi Hand Roll

$7.25

Gimbap

$11.99Out of stock

Real Crab Hand Roll

$6.50

Specialty Roll

Catepillar Roll

$13.99

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, fresh water eel, and sliced avocado on top of the roll.

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$13.99

Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, tempura shrimp, eel sauce, sliced avocado on top of the roll

Hawaiian Roll

$13.99

Spicy tuna roll with sliced tuna and sliced avocado on top

Rainbow Roll

$13.99

California Roll with, sliced tuna, salmon, shrimp, and krab stick on top

Sunkist Roll

$13.99

Spicy salmon roll with sliced salmon and sliced avocado on top

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$13.49

Spicy imitation crab roll with Ebi (shrimp) on top with spicy mayo and eel sauce on top.

Eclipse Roll

Eclipse Roll

$14.99Out of stock

Real Crab California roll topped with Unagi (freshwater eel) and avocado and drenched in eel sauce and sesame seeds

Spicy Rainbow

Spicy Rainbow

$13.99
Spicy Hawaii

Spicy Hawaii

$13.99

Royal Combos

Sashimi

Sashimi

$12.99
Nigiri Plate 8 Piece

Nigiri Plate 8 Piece

$13.99

8 pieces of Mixed Nigiri

Nigiri Plate 10

Nigiri Plate 10

$15.99

9 pieces of Mixed Nigiri

Nigiri 12 Pieces

$19.99

12 pieces of Mixed Nigiri

Royal Combo 1

$7.99Out of stock

Real Crab, imitation crab, shrimp, soy, rice, rice vinegar, Seaweed, sesame seeds, avocado, cucumber, carrots

Royal Combo 3

$9.99

Tuna, salmon, krab salad, real crab, shrimp, eel, rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, sesame seeds, avocado, chili oil, sriracha

Royal Combo

Royal Combo

$13.99

Tuna, salmon, imitation crab, avocado, rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, sesame seeds, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, Mayo, bell beepers, and jalapeños

Royal Combo 6

Royal Combo 6

$13.49

Tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, eel, real crab, octopus, Avocado, chili oil, rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, sesame seeds Jalapeños, masago, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo

Royal Combo 7

$15.99Out of stock

Tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, eel, real crab, octopus, Avocado, chili oil, rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, sesame seeds Jalapeños, masago, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo

Traditional Combo

$11.99Out of stock

Special Nigiri Plate

$12.99

Nigiri 6 Piece

$11.99

Rice Bowl

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$13.50

Choice of protein, sushi rice, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo sauce

Burritos

Sushi Burrito

$10.00

Choice of Protein, sushi rice, seaweed, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo sauce

Ramen

Classic Tonkotsu

Classic Tonkotsu

$12.99

Ramen noodles served with pork broth topped with green onion, soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, red ginger, crunchy fried onions, and choice of protein.

Spicy Tonkotsu

Spicy Tonkotsu

$12.99

Ramen noodles served with spicy pork broth topped with soft boiled egg, boiled cabbage, crunchy fried onion, sliced jalapeños, chili paste, chili oil, sriracha and your choice of protein.

Miso

Miso

$12.99

Ramen noodles served with Miso pork broth topped with green onion, soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, boiled cabbage, corn, and your choice of protein.

Vegetarian Miso

Vegetarian Miso

$12.99

Ramen noodles served with Miso broth topped with baked tofu, soft boiled egg, corn, boiled cabbage, and crunchy fried onions

Build Your Own

$12.99

Ramen noodles served with choice of broth, toppings, and protein

Noodles and Broth

$6.00

Just noodles and choice of broth

Toppings and Broth

$7.99

Broth And Protein

$7.00

Noodle Broth And Protein

$9.00

Dessert

Mango Coconut Sticky Rice

Mango Coconut Sticky Rice

$6.00

Steamed Sticky Rice, sweet coconut sauce, and fresh mango

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50

Sides and Extras

Broth

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.75

Regular Rice

$3.00

Broth with Tofu

$6.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sushi Sauce

$0.50

Extra Wasabi

$0.50

Extra Ginger

$0.50

Masago

$6.00

Single Pieces Of Sushi

$1.25Out of stock

Single Piece For Party Trays

$1.25

Tobiko

$2.50

Sodas

Glass Coke De Mexico 12 oz

$3.00

Coke 20 oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.50

Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$2.50

Sprite 20 oz

$2.50

Fanta Orange 20 oz

$2.50

Cherry Coke 20 oz

$2.50

Water

Bottled Water 16.9 oz

$1.00

Vitamin Water Dragonfruit 20 oz

$2.50

Vitamin Water XXX 20 oz

$2.50

PeaceTea

$2.50

Hot Drinks

Hot Green Tea

$1.25

Hot Black Tea

$1.25

Boba

Thai Tea Boba

$5.99

Coffee Boba

$5.99

Green Tea Boba

$5.99

Strawberry Boba

$5.99

Mango

$5.99

Raspberry

$5.99

Peach

$5.99

Huckleberry

$5.99

Thai Tea No Boba

$5.00

Taro

$5.99

Watermelon

$5.99

Honeydew

$5.99

Lychee Boba

$5.99
Sushi Palace - Missoula image

