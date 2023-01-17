Sushi Q Elk Grove 8325 ELK GROVE FLORIN SUITE 400

Restaurant info

Welcome to Sushi Q where we have over 35 years of combined industry experience. Here at Sushi Q, we strive to bring you the freshest ingredients to satisfy a variety of tastebuds. We've opened 2 family owned restaurants whose unique creations are unsurpassed, aiming to deliver consistent quality and service. Our focus has always centered around procuring top quality ingredients. We invite you to enjoy and make yourselves at home in a relaxed, fun atmosphere.