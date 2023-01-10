Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Q Southland Park 1339 Florin Rd Suite B101

No reviews yet

1339 Florin Rd Suite B101

Sacramento, CA 95831

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Marble Soda - Regular

$4.00

Marble Soda - Strawberry Ramune

$4.00

Green Tea Float

$7.50

River City root beer & Gunther’s green tea ice cream

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.50

lemonade & Gunther’s strawberry freeze

Apple Juice

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Beer

Asahi - Small

$6.00Out of stock

Asahi - Large

$8.00

Orion - Can

$5.00

Orion - Large

$8.00Out of stock

Koshihikari Echigo - Small

$7.50

Koshihikari Echigo - Large

$10.00Out of stock

Kirin - Large

$8.00

Coors Light - Can

$6.00

Sapporo - Draft

$6.50

Oak Park - Draft

$8.00

Full Circle - Draft

$8.00

New Glory - Draft

$8.00

Societe - Draft

$8.00

Solid Ground - Draft

$8.00

Sapporo Pitcher

$23.00

Sake

Hot Sake - Small

$8.00

Hot Sake - Large

$10.00

Nigori - 375ml

$12.00

Tamanohikari Box - 300ml

$13.00

Rei - 300ml

$15.00

Kikisui - 300ml

$15.00

Otokoyama 300ml

$20.00

Kikisui - 720ml

$36.00

Joto Yuzu - 500ml

$38.00

Ban Ryu - 720ml

$30.00

Seikyo - 720ml

$52.00

Hakkaisan Snow Aged - 720ml

$90.00

Dassai Nigori - 720ml

$38.00

Dassai 45 - 720ml

$50.00

Dassai - 1.8L

$130.00

Wine

Raymond R Collection (house white) - Glass

$8.00

Raymond R Collection (house white) - Bottle

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$28.00

Mirrasou Cabernet (house red) - Glass

$8.00

Mirrasou Cabernet (house red) - Bottle

$28.00

Raymond R Collection Cabernet - Glass

$10.00

Raymond R Collection Cabernet - Bottle

$35.00

Cocktails

Q Strawberry Yuzu

$12.00

Strawberry freeze, yuzu, sake, shies, lemon zest, soda water

Q Yuzu

$8.00

yuzu sake, shies, lemon zest, soda water

Sake Bomb

$4.00

sapporo beer, 1 shot of hot sake

Yuzu Bomb

$5.00

sapporo beer, 1 shot of yuzu sake

Shot of Yuzu

$3.00

Shot of Hot Sake

$2.50

Oyster Shooter

$8.00

Small Plates

Edamame

$6.50

boiled & salted soybeans

Spicy Edamame 🌶

$8.00

boiled, sautéed spicy garlic soybeans

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

flash fried tofu, topped with bonito flakes, green onion, with dipping sauce

Lobster Tempura

$16.00

tempura fried, on top of 2 sauces

BBQ Albacore

$15.50

BBQ Salmon

$15.50

5 pc lightly seared & tossed in secret sauce

Baby Calamari

$14.00

flash fried with egg batter, sweet chili sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$14.00

flash fried, tempura sauce

Gyoza

$10.00

deep fried potstickers with sweet chili sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

4 pc tempura fried with dipping sauce

Mix Tempura

$11.00

2 pc shrimp, 3 pc veggies with dipping sauce

Veggie Tempura

$10.00

5 pc seasonal veggies with dipping sauce

Pepperfin 🌶🌶

$18.50

albacore sashimi, serrano peppers, ponzu sauce, daikon

Tuna Blossom 🌶🌶

$18.50

red tuna sashimi, fried onion, garlic ponzu, green onions, serrano peppers, micro cilantro, red cabbage, tobiko

Sea Steak Sashimi 🌶

$18.50

seared red tuna, spicy vinaigrette, micro cilantro, potato strings, crispy onions

Salmon Truffle Sashimi

$22.50

salmon sashimi, cabbage, micro cilantro, red onion, ponzu, truffle pesto, arare

Tako Special 🌶

$19.00

octopus sashimi, garlic ponzu, green onions, micro cilantro, chili oil, cherry tomato

Poke Poke

$18.00

choice of salmon/red tuna/albacore/mix

Large Plates

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.00

grilled, drizzled with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds. includes miso soup, side salad, and rice

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.00

grilled, drizzled with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds. includes miso soup, side salad, and rice

Sesame Chicken

$19.00

battered, deep fried, drizzled with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds. includes miso soup, side salad, and rice

Chicken Katsu

$20.00

battered, fried, with a side of plum sauce. includes miso soup, side salad, and rice

Sea Bass

$34.00

steamed with ginger soy, green onion, cilantro. includes miso soup, side salad, and rice

Grilled Saba

$23.00

house prepared salted mackerel with ponzu. includes miso soup, side salad, and rice

Grilled Unagi Don

$27.00

grilled unagi with teriyaki sauce, wakame, sesame seeds. includes miso soup, side salad, and rice

Short Ribs

$31.00

grilled and served on a hot skillet with onions. includes miso soup, side salad, and rice

Nigiri & Sashimi Combo

$43.00

5 pc nigiri, 9 pc sashimi, tekka maki. includes miso soup, side salad, and rice

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$9.50

organic spring mix, avocado, miso dressing

Wakame Salad

$7.50

seaweed salad, sesame seeds

Jellyfish Salad

$8.50

jellyfish salad, sesame seeds

Sunomono Salad

$7.00

yuzu pickled cucumber, sesame oil

Tempura Udon

$16.00

shoyu base, bonito flakes, mix tempura

Pork Ramen

$16.00

tonkotsu broth with chashu, menma, corn, egg, bean sprouts, seaweed

Tan Tan Ramen 🌶🌶

$16.00

shoyu broth with ground spicy pork, menma, egg, bean sprouts, seaweed

Miso Soup

$4.00

soybean base with tofu, green onions, and beech mushrooms

Rolls

Aviana Roll 🌶

$15.50

salmon, escolar, oshinko, asparagus tempura, spicy tuna, sriracha powder, teriyaki sauce, roasted garlic sauce, tempura flakes, micro sprouts

Big Papa Roll

$15.50

salmon, ebi, crab mix, panko fried, on a bed of crab & avocado mix, balsamic glaze, miso red cabbage slaw

Black Ops Roll

$12.50

shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, miso dressing

Bob Marley Roll

$13.50

shrimp tempura, avocado, smoked salmon, lemon slices, miso dressing

Bomb.com Roll 🌶🌶🌶

$14.00

white tuna, jalapeños, cucumber, insanity sauce, escolar, lomi style onions

Bond Roll 🌶

$14.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, yellowtail, spicy mayo, roasted garlic sauce, teriyaki sauce, miso dressing, green onions

California Roll

$9.00

crab mix, avocado, cucumber

Calvine Roll 🌶

$14.00

panko shrimp, spicy tuna, yellowtail, lemon slices, avocado, wasabi sauce, teriyaki sauce, crispy onions

Chi Chi Roll

$16.00

yellowtail tuna, cucumber, avocado, green onions

Crabby Roll 🌶

$14.00

shrimp tempura, crab mix, crab legs, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce

Dragon Roll

$13.50

shrimp tempura, unagi, avocado, cucumber, teryiaki sauce, miso dressing, tobiko

Elk Grove Roll 🌶

$24.00

bbq albacore, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab mix, teriyaki sauce, spicy garlic sauce, green onions, miso red cabbage slaw

Extreme Roll 🌶🌶

$18.00

deep fried soft shell crab, ebi, maguro, hamachi, cream cheese, avocado, serrano peppers, teriyaki sauce, roasted garlic sauce, sriracha, spicy mayo, miso dressing

Greenhouse Roll

$9.50

veggie tempura, avocado, lomi style cabbage, sweet chili sauce

G6 Roll 🌶

$13.00

salmon, spicy tuna, cucumber, sweet chili sauce

Kandy Kain Roll

$15.50

soy wrap, red & white tuna, crab mix, ebi, lemon slices, roasted garlic sauce, miso dressing

Kimmie Roll

$16.50

yellowtail, salmon, bacon bits, shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, teriyaki sauce, green onions

Kings Roll

$13.00

red tuna, escolar, shrimp tempura, avocado, green onions, teriyaki sauce

Lobster Roll 🌶

$24.00

soy wrap, lobster tempura, crawfish salad, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, roasted garlic sauce, sweet chili sauce, miso red cabbage slaw

Mina Roll 🌶

$15.50

white tuna, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, furikake, teriyaki sauce, lomi style onions

Monterey Trail Roll 🌶

$11.00

crab mix, avocado, flash fried in tempura batter, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, tobiko

Overdose Roll 🌶🌶

$17.00

soy wrap, red tuna, crab mix, jalapeños, panko fried, roasted garlic sauce, sriracha, miso dressing, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, green onion

Panda Roll 🌶

$13.00

panko shrimp, avocado, spicy tuna, roasted garlic sauce, teriyaki sauce

Sacramento Roll 🌶

$15.50

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, unagi, avocado, teriyaki sauce, roasted garlic sauce, bacon bits, green onions

Salmon Skin Roll

$13.00

fried salmon skin, cucumber, lemon slices, tobiko, green onions

Scallops Tataki Roll 🌶

$14.00

spicy scallop, cucumber, avocado, spicy garlic sauce, teriyaki sauce

Scampi Roll

$14.50

crab mix, shrimp tempura, scallop, avocado, roasted garlic sauce, teriyaki sauce, tobiko, green onions

Shrimpin’ Aint EZ Roll 🌶

$14.00

ebi, shrimp tempura, crab salad, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce

Skittle Roll

$15.00

chef’s choice fish, crab mix, avocado, cucumber

Smokey Pig Roll

$14.50

smoked salmon, cream cheese, bacon bits, flash fried in tempura batter, teriyaki sauce, green onions

Spicy Tuna Roll 🌶

$10.00

spicy tuna, cucumber

Spiderman Roll

$14.50

deep fried soft shell crab, sprouts, cucumber, avocado, tobiko

Sushi Q Roll 🌶🌶

$17.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, crab mix, avocado, lemon slices, salmon, roasted garlic sauce, sriracha, miso dressing, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, fried onions

Tastes Like Chicken Roll 🌶

$10.50

sesame chicken, cream cheese, avocado, spicy garlic sauce, teriyaki sauce

Tempura Roll

$9.50

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber

Torch Roll 🌶🌶

$14.50

red & white tuna, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, roasted garlic sauce, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, torched on top, tobiko, green onions

Tsunami Roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, white tuna, roasted garlic sauce, teriyaki sauce, green onions

Unagi Roll

$11.00

unagi, cucumber, avocado, teriyaki sauce

Uncle J Roll 🌶🌶

$14.50

seared tuna, spicy tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura, cucumber, sriracha, spicy mayo, roasted garlic sauce, miso dressing, teriyaki sauce, tobiko, green onions

Uncle Whitey Roll 🌶

$13.00

yellowtail, shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy garlic sauce, teriyaki sauce

Vegan Roll

$10.00

cucumber, sprouts, oshinko, avocado, wakame salad

Ziggy Roll 🌶

$14.50

soy wrap, soft shell crab, avocado, spicy garlic sauce, tobiko

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Philly Roll

$12.00

Chef's Choice Sushi

Chef's Choice 9 PC Nigiri

$36.00

NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Chirashi

$46.00

NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Small Sashimi

$40.00

NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Large Sashimi

$59.00

NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Nigiri 2 Pc

Maguro Nigiri

$9.00

red tuna

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$8.00

albacore tuna

Sake Nigiri

$8.00

salmon

Smoked Sake Nigiri

$7.50

smoked salmon

Hamachi Nigiri

$9.00

yellowtail

Escolar Nigiri

$8.00

snake mackerel

Tako Nigiri

$7.50

octopus

Hotate Nigiri

$9.00

hokkaido scallop

Ikura Nigiri

$8.00

house cured salmon roe

Amaebi Nigiri

$10.00

sweet shrimp

Ebi Nigiri

$6.50

cooked shrimp

Unagi Nigiri

$7.50

freshwater eel

Kaninoashi Nigiri

$7.00

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

Masago Nigiri

$5.00

Sashimi 7 Pc

Maguro Sashimi

$19.00

red tuna

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$17.00

albacore tuna

Sake Sashimi

$18.00

salmon

Smoked Sake Sashimi

$17.00

smoked salmon

Hamachi Sashimi

$19.00

yellowtail

Escolar Sashimi

$18.00

snake mackerel

Tako Sashimi

$17.00

octopus

Hotate Sashimi

$18.00

hokkaido scallop

Maki

Kappa Maki

$6.00

cucumber

Tekka Maki

$9.00

tuna

Sake Maki

$9.00

salmon

Negihama

$10.50

yellowtail & green onion

Toro Maki

$15.00

fatty tuna

Avo Maki

$6.50

avocado

Temaki

Spicy Tuna HR 🌶

$8.00

Ziggy HR

$9.50

Unagi HR

$9.50

Chef’s Special HR

$12.00

Salmon Skin HR

$8.00

Temaki Trio

$24.00

Q’s spicy tuna, salmon, negihama

Negihama HR

$9.00

Maguro HR

$8.00

Sake HR

$8.00

Hotate HR

$10.00

Sides

Kizami

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

White Rice

$3.50

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Crunchy Garlic

$1.50

Side Order Crab Salad 12oz

$15.00

Miso Dressing 24oz

$15.00

Teriyaki Sauce 12oz

$8.00

Thin Slice Lemon

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Jalapeño

$0.75

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$9.00

Side Sesame Chicken

$9.00

Side Masago

$2.00

Nori Sheet

$1.00

Side of Ginger 12oz

$9.00

Desserts

Scoop of Gunther’s Ice Cream - Vanilla

$4.50

your choice of 4 flavors, ask server

Scoop of Gunther’s Ice Cream - Oreo

$4.50

Scoop of Gunther’s Ice Cream - Taro

$4.50

Scoop of Gunther’s Ice Cream - Green Tea

$4.50

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$16.00

4 scoops of ice cream on top

Gunther’s 50/50

$9.50

your choice of ice cream & strawberry freeze

Kid's Meal

Kid's Chicken Teriyaki

$11.00

includes rice, salad, choice of 4pc california roll or 2 pc gyoza, NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Kid's Sesame Chicken

$11.00

includes rice, salad, choice of 4pc california roll or 2 pc gyoza, NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Sushi Q Set Platter (TOGO)

Platter 1 Small

$78.00

Edamame, Elk Grove Roll, Sushi Q Roll, Bond Roll, Dragon Roll

Platter 2 Medium

$139.00

Edamame, Small Sashimi, Elk Grove Roll, Sacramento Roll, Pepperfin Roll, Sushi Q Roll & Torch Roll

Platter 3 Large

$179.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame, Large Sashimi, Elk Grove Roll, Sushi Q Roll, Bob Marley Roll, Uncle J Roll, Ziggy Roll, 2pc Maguro Nigiri, 2pc Sake Nigiri, 2pc Hamachi Nigiri

Lunch Menu

Lunch Box Special

$16.00

includes salad, rice, and 2 items below, NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Extras

Add Platter

$8.00

To Go

$1.00
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Sushi Q where we have over 35 years of combined industry experience. Here at Sushi Q, we strive to bring you the freshest ingredients to satisfy a variety of tastebuds. We've opened 2 family owned restaurant locations aiming to deliver consistent quality and service. Our focus has always centered around procuring top quality ingredients. We invite you to enjoy and make yourselves at home in a relaxed, fun atmosphere.

1339 Florin Rd Suite B101, Sacramento, CA 95831

