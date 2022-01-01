Restaurant header imageView gallery

Small Plates

Miso Soup

$2.50

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Baked Mussels

$10.95

Calamari

$9.95

Chicken Karaage

$7.95

Edamame

$4.95

Egg Roll

$3.95

Fried Oyster

$9.95

Garlic Edamame

$6.95

Gyoza

$7.95

Hamachi Kama

$9.95

Mixed Tempura App

$8.95

Shrimp Tempura App

$8.95

Veggie Tempura App

$7.95

Rice

$2.00

Rice-Brown

$3.00

Rice-Sushi

$3.00

Salmon Kama

$8.95

Soft Shell Crab Appetizer

$8.95

Spring Rolls

$4.95

Stuffed Jalapeños

$9.95

Stuffed Mushroom

$9.95

Takoyaki

$8.95

Ramen Noodles

$3.95

Chopped Wasabi

$2.00

Kimchi

$2.50

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Grilled Salmon Salad

$11.95

Hawaiian Poki Salad

$13.95

House Green Salad

$5.95

Rainbow Sashimi Salad

$15.95

Seafood Salad

$15.95

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Tuna Tataki Salad

$16.95

Salmon Skin Salad

$11.95

Desserts

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.95

Tempura Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.95

Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.95

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.95

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.95

Miso Ramen

$13.95

Soy Sauce Ramen

$13.95

Sesame Ramen

$13.95

Curry Ramen

$14.95

Mapo Ramen

$14.95

Champon Ramen

$15.95

Veggie Ramen

$13.95

Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki Entree

$15.95

Chicken Curry Entree

$16.95

Chicken Katsu Entree

$15.95

Ebi Katsu Entree

$15.95

Ika Katsu Entree

$15.95

Tonkatsu Entree

$16.95

Korean Bulgogi Entree

$16.95

Korean Short Ribs Entree

$17.95

Salmon Teriyaki Entree

$16.95

Tempura Entree

$17.95

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$12.95

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$18.95

Escolar Sashimi

$12.95

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$29.95

Halibut Sashimi

$13.95

Halibut Carpaccio Sashimi

$15.95

Octopus Sashimi

$13.95

Salmon Sashimi

$12.95

Yellowtail Sashimi

$12.95

Yellowtail Carpaccio Sashimi

$15.95

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$29.95

Chef's Special 9pcs (S)

$23.95

Chef's Special 15pcs (M)

$33.95

Chef's Special 30pcs (L)

$61.95

Kids Meals

Chicken Teriyaki Kids Meal

$7.95

Rice Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$9.95

Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.95

Veggie Curry Rice Bowl

$10.95

Mabo Rice Bowl

$10.95

Korean Bulgogi Rice Bowl

$11.95

Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$11.95

Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$12.95

Poki Rice Bowl

$13.95

Bento

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$15.95

Spicy Chicken Bento

$16.95

Chicken Katsu Bento

$16.95

Ebi Katsu Bento

$16.95

Ika Katsu Bento

$16.95

Tonkatsu Bento

$16.95

Beef Teriyaki Bento

$17.95

Korean Bulgogi Bento

$16.95

Korean Short Ribs Bento

$17.95

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$16.95

Sushi Bento

$16.95

Sushi Entree

Chirashi Sushi

$23.95

Sushi Combo A

$16.95

Sushi Combo B

$19.95

Tekka Don

$22.95

Una Don

$19.95

Sushi / Hand Rolls

Avocado Handroll

$5.95

California Handroll

$5.95

Cucumber Handroll

$3.95

Eel & Avocado Handroll

$7.95

Philadelphia Handroll

$6.95

Salmon Handroll

$5.95

Salmon Skin Handroll

$5.95

Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$6.95

Soft-shell Crab Handroll

$7.95

Spicy Octopus Handroll

$7.95

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$6.95

Spicy Scallops Handroll

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$6.95

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$7.95

Tuna Handroll

$6.95

Veggie Handroll

$4.95

Yellowtail Handroll

$6.95

Avocado Roll

$6.95

California Roll

$7.95

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Deep-fried California Roll

$9.95

Eel & Avocado Roll

$9.95

Philadelphia Roll

$8.95

Deep-fried Philadelphia Roll

$10.95

Salmon Roll

$6.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.95

Spicy Octopus Roll

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.95

Tuna Roll

$7.95

Veggie Roll

$5.95

Yellowtail Roll

$7.95

911 Roll

$12.95

Albacore Special Roll

$13.95

Baked Salmon Roll

$13.95

Brian Special Roll

$14.95

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

Chuck Norris Roll

$12.95

Cucumber Lover Roll

$14.95

Dragon Roll

$14.95

GoGo Roll

$14.95

Hamachi Lover Roll

$14.95

Hawaiian Roll

$14.95

Hibachi Shrimp Roll

$12.95

I Love Ono Roll

$13.95

Jessica Albacore Roll

$14.95

Kiss of Fire Roll

$14.95

Lemon Roll

$14.95

Lobster Volcano Roll

$15.95

Mr. Potato Head Roll

$10.95

Poki Poki Roll

$13.95

Pink Roll

$14.95

Popcorn Lobster Roll

$15.95

Protein Roll

$15.95

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

Red Dragon Roll

$14.95

Ren Roll

$14.95

Rockin Shrimp Temp Roll

$13.95

Shrimp Crunch Roll

$11.95

Soft-shell Crab Roll

$11.95

Sunset Roll

$14.95

Super Philly Roll

$14.95

Surf & Turf Roll

$15.95

Tiger Roll

$14.95

Tuna Jalapeño Roll

$14.95

Veggie Tales Roll

$9.95

Wango Mango Roll

$14.95

Young Special Roll

$14.95

Korean Specialty

Korean Soft Tofu Soup

$14.95

Bibimbap

$15.95

Dolsot Bibimbap

$16.95

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$5.95

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$8.95

Escolar Nigiri

$5.95

Fatty Tuna Nigiri

$12.95

Freshwater Eel Nigiri

$6.95

Flying Fish Egg Nigiri

$5.95

Halibut Nigiri

$6.95

Inari Nigiri

$4.95

Imitation Crab Nigiri

$4.95

Mackerel Nigiri

$4.95

Octopus Nigiri

$6.95

Salmon Nigiri

$6.95

Salmon Egg Nigiri

$5.95

Sea Urchin Nigiri

$11.95

Scallops Nigiri

$5.95

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.95

Smelt Egg Nigiri

$4.95

Snapper Nigiri

$5.95

Squid Nigiri

$5.95

Surf Clam Nigiri

$4.95

Sweet Egg Nigiri

$4.95

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$9.95

Seared Tuna Nigiri

$6.95

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.95

Yellowtail Belly Nigiri

$7.95

Noodles

Veggie Yakisoba

$9.95

Veggie Yakiudon

$9.95

Tempura Udon Soup

$12.95

Seafood Udon Soup

$13.95

Soft Drinks

Calpico

$3.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Hot Green Tea

$2.95

Iced Green Tea

$2.95

Fiji Bottle

$3.95

San Pelligrino Bottle

$3.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

J. Melon Cream Soda

$4.95

J. Mango Cream Soda

$4.95

J. Strawberry Ramune

$3.95

J. Regular Ramune

$3.95

Bottle Beer

Asahi Bottle (S)

$4.95

Asahi Bottle (L)

$8.95

Kirin Ichiban Bottle (S)

$4.95

Kirin Ichiban Bottle (L)

$8.95

Kirin Light Bottle (S)

$4.95

Kirin Light Bottle (L)

$8.95

Sapporo Bottle (S)

$4.95

Sapporo Bottle (L)

$8.95

Orion Bottle

$9.95

Echigo Koshihikari

$9.95

Draft Beer

Asahi

$5.95

Kirin Ichiban

$5.95

Sapporo

$5.95

Abnormal Boss Pour

$6.95

June Shine P.O.G.

$6.95

Fremont Sky Kraken Hazy Pale Ale

$6.95

Garage Mango Hef

$6.95

Harland Nelson! Nelson! IPA

$6.95

Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA

$6.95

Mission Blonde Ale

$6.95

Modern Times Water Ski Fight WCIPA

$6.95

Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale

$6.95

Rogue Batsquatch Hazy IPA

$6.95

Stone Delicious IPA

$6.95

Stone Tangerine Express IPA

$6.95

Tarantula Hill Cali Day IPA

$6.95

Sake

Hot Sake (S)

$4.95

Hot Sake (L)

$8.95

Ginjo

$13.95

Kigen Sake Cup

$8.95

Kikusui

$16.95

Kubota (S)

$60.00

Kubota (L)

$120.00

Kurosawa

$16.95

Nigori

$14.95

Soju

$13.95

Strawberry Nigori

$14.95

Yaegaki Mu

$24.95

Wine

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Cabernet

$7.95

Chardonnay

$7.95

Merlot

$7.95

Pinot Grigio

$7.95

Pinot Noir

$7.95

Plum Wine

$7.95

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.95

Cabernet Bottle

$28.95

Chardonnay Bottle

$28.95

Merlot Bottle

$28.95

Pinot Grigio Bottle

Pinot Noir Bottle

$28.95

Plum Wine Bottle

$28.95

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$28.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
