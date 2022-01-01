- Home
Sushi & Japanese
Sushi Republic
75 Reviews
$$
329 Tate Street
Greensboro, NC 27403
Order Again
Beverage
Appetizers - Salads
Miso Soup
$2.50
House Salad
$4.00
Seaweed Salad
$5.00
Wonton - Crab
$5.50
Wonton - Mango
$5.50
Gyoza - Pork
$6.50
Gyoza - Vegetable
$7.00
Edamame
$4.50
Garlic Edamame
$5.50
Agedashi Tofu
$7.00
Ahi Hawaiian
$11.00
Ahi Poki
$11.00
Beef Asparagus
$9.00
Chicken Katsu
$8.00
Fried Calamari
$9.00
Mushroom Butteryaki
$7.00
Mushroom Pop
$5.00
Salmon Avocado Sashimi
$13.50
Spicy Ahi Poki
$11.00
Spring Rolls
$5.00
Taco - Bulgogi
$8.00
Taco - Chicken Teriyaki
$8.00
Taco - Pork
$8.00
Taco - Salmon
$8.50
Taco - Snapper
$7.50
Tempura - Green Bean
$6.50
Tempura - Shrimp & Vegetable
$8.00
Tempura - Shrimp
$9.00
Tempura - Vegetable
$6.50
Tuna Tataki
$12.00
Tokyo Tower
$12.00
Tuna Avocado Sashimi
$16.50
Yakitori - Chicken
$8.50
Yakitori - Shrimp
$11.00
Ika Sansai
$6.00
Avocado Salad
$6.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
$9.00
Kani Su Salad
$5.50
Miso Salmon Salad
$11.00
Entrees/Combos
Miso Soup
$2.50
Beef Shoyu Ramen
$12.00
Seafood Champon Ramen
$13.00
Tempura Udon
$11.50
Beef Soba
$13.00
Chicken Soba
$12.00
Seafood Soba
$14.50
Vegetable Soba
$11.00
Beef Udon
$13.00
Chicken Udon
$12.00
Seafood Udon
$14.50
Vegetable Udon
$11.00
Chirashi Don
$15.00
Sashimi Don
$15.00
Spicy Tuna Don
$15.00
Tekka Don
$15.00
Una Don
$15.00
Snapper Katsu Dinner
$15.50
Miso Salmon Dinner
$16.00
Beef Teriyaki
$22.00
Chicken Teryaki
$16.00
Red Snapper Teriyaki
$15.00
Seafood Teriyaki
$15.00
Tuna Steak Dinner
$16.00
Vegetable Teriyaki
$11.00
SIDE Fried Rice
$4.00
Fried Rice
$7.00
Beef Fried Rice
$10.00
Chicken Fried Rice
$9.50
Shrimp Fried Rice
$10.00
Sashimi Combo
$23.00
Sushi/Sashimi Combo
$36.00
Sushi Combo
$21.00
Salmon Combo
$27.00
Sushi/Sashimi For 2
$74.00
Chef's Choice Combo
$45.00
Specialty Rolls
911
$12.50
Black Tiger
$12.00
Blue Lobster
$15.00
Carolina
$11.00
Caterpillar
$11.50
Chef Special Roll
$14.00
Crazy
$13.00
Crazy Girl
$11.50
Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll
$10.00
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Wrap
$11.50
Dynamite Roll
$12.50
Eel Special
$16.00
Escape
$10.50
Greensboro
$11.00
Hawaii
$13.00
Hayashi
$12.00
Hot Night
$13.50
Hurricane
$13.00
I Love Tuna
$12.00
Island
$11.00
Kamikaze
$11.50
KMS
$13.00
L.A. Roll
$10.00
Last Samurai
$12.50
Mad Salmon
$11.50
Mardi Gras
$13.00
Maui
$12.00
Rainbow
$12.50
Red Dragon
$13.00
Red Hamachi
$11.50
Red Ninja
$13.00
Rock And Roll
$12.50
Rolls Royce
$13.00
Roppongi
$11.50
Sake Mozzarella
$13.00Out of stock
Sex N The City
$11.50
Shinjuku
$13.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$7.50
Snap Dragon
$16.00
Spicy King Salmon Roll
$11.50
Sunrise
$11.50
Super Volcano
$13.00
Sushi Republic
$10.50
Tate Street
$12.50
Triad Roll
$10.00
Tsunami
$12.00
UNCG Spartan
$11.50
Vegetable Tempura Roll
$8.50
Waikiki
$11.50
House Roll
Alaska Roll
$7.50
Avocado Roll
$4.75
Avocado Cucumber Roll
$5.00
Beverly Hills Roll
$8.50
California Sundae
$9.50
California Roll
$6.50
Crunch Roll
$8.50
Cucumber Roll
$4.50
Double Punch Roll
$7.00
Dynamite Scallop Roll
$8.50
Eel Avocado Roll
$8.00
Inari Roll
$5.50
Mango Avocado Roll
$6.50
N.C. Roll
$6.75
Philadelphia Roll
$7.00
Salmon Skin Roll
$6.00
Salmon Roll
$6.50
Salmon Avocado Roll
$7.50
Seaweed Avocado Roll
$5.75
Shiitake Roll
$6.00
Shrimp Roll
$6.25
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$7.50
Spicy Crab Salad Roll
$7.50
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
$6.50
Spicy California Roll
$6.75
Spicy Salmon Roll
$6.50
Spicy Shrimp Roll
$6.50
Spicy Tuna Roll
$6.50
Spider Jr. Roll
$8.50
T.N.T. Roll
$7.00
Tuna Roll
$6.50
Tuna Avocado Roll
$7.50
Vegetarian Roll
$6.00
Yellowtail Roll
$6.50
BBQ Eel Hand Roll
$5.50
California Hand Roll
$5.00
Salmon Hand Roll
$4.50
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
$4.50
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
$5.00
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll
$5.50
Tuna Hand Roll
$5.00
Yellowtail Hand Roll
$5.50
S.R. Bomb Hand Roll
$6.00
Sushi - Sashimi
Sushi Crab
$4.00
Sushi Egg Omelett
$4.00
Sushi Flying Fish Roe
$4.50
Sushi Fried Tofu
$3.50
Sushi Fresh Eel
$7.00
Sushi Mackerel
$5.00
Sushi Octopus
$5.50
Sushi Red Snapper
$5.50
Sushi Salmon
$6.00
Sushi Salmon Roe
$6.00
Sushi Scallop
$5.00
Sushi Shrimp
$5.00
Sushi Smelt Roe
$4.50
Sushi Squid
$5.00
Sushi Sweet Shrimp
$7.50
Sushi Tuna
$6.50
Sushi White Tuna
$6.00
Sushi Yellowtail
$6.50
SASHIMI Mackerel
$12.00
SASHIMI Octopus
$12.00
SASHIMI Red Snapper
$11.00
SASHIMI Salmon
$12.00
SASHIMI Tuna
$13.00
SASHIMI White Tuna
$13.00
SASHIMI Yellowtail
$13.00
SASHIMI Tu-Sa 12pc
$22.00
SASHIMI Tu-Sa-Yt 18pc
$34.00
SASHIMI Tu-Sa-Yt-Wt 24pc
$38.00
Sides
Desserts
Sauces
Liquor
Absolut
$7.00
Absolut Martini
$10.00
Absolut Acai Berry
$7.00
Absolut Citron
$7.00
Absolut Pear
$7.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Grey Goose Martini
$12.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Ketel One Martini
$12.00
Tito's
$8.00
Tito's Martini
$11.00
DBL Absolut
$10.50
DBL Absolut Acai Berry
$10.50
DBL Absolut Citron
$10.50
DBL Absolut Pear
$10.50
DBL Grey Goose
$13.50
DBL Ketel One
$13.50
DBL Tito's
$12.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.00
Bombay Gin
$7.00
Beefeater
$10.00
Hendrick's Gin
$9.00
Tanqueray
$7.50
Tanqueray Martini
$10.50
DBL Bombay Gin
$10.50
DBL Bombay Saphire
$12.00
DBL Beefeater
$15.00
DBL Hendrick's Gin
$13.50
DBL Tanqueray
$11.25
Bacardi
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Malibu Coconut
$6.00
DBL Bacardi
$9.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$9.00
DBL Malibu Coconut
$9.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$6.00
Patron Silver
$9.00
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
$9.00
DBL Patron Silver
$13.50
Bushmills
$7.00
Crown Royal
$7.50
Dewar's White
$7.00
Gentlemen's Jack
$8.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jameson's
$8.00
Jim Bean
$6.50
Maker's Mark
$8.00
DBL Bushmills
$10.50
DBL Crown Royal
$11.25
DBL Dewar's White
$10.50
DBL Gentlemen's Jack
$12.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$10.50
DBL Jameson's
$12.00
DBL Jim Bean
$9.75
DBL Maker's Mark
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$9.00
Glenfiddich 12y
$9.00
Glenlivet 15y
$13.00
Knob Creek
$8.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
$13.50
DBL Glenfiddich 12y
$13.50
DBL Glenlivet 15y
$19.50
DBL Knob Creek
$12.00
Amaretto Di Amore
$6.25
Grand Marnier
$6.25
Campari
$6.25
Midori Melon
$6.25
Cointreau
$10.00
St. Germaine
$7.50
Kahlua
$6.25
Lemoncello
$6.25
DBL Amaretto Di Amore
$9.25
DBL Grand Marnier
$9.25
DBL Campari
$9.25
DBL Midori Melon
$9.25
DBL Cointreau
$15.00
DBL St. Germaine
$11.25
DBL Kahlua
$9.25
DBL Lemoncello
$9.25
Cocktails
Acai Berry Cosmo
$10.00
Alice In Wonderland
$10.00
Bartender's Choice
$10.00
Bourben Punch
$10.00
Cheshire Cat
$10.00
Forbidden Fruit
$10.00
Forbidden Sour
$10.00
Fruit Saketini
$10.00
Ginger Apple Saketini
$10.00
Gin Flower
$10.00
Gobstopper
$10.00
Gold Crown
$10.00
Island Breeze
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Looking Glass
$10.00
Maker's Manhattan
$10.00
Mexico CIty Mule
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Okinawa
$10.00
Perfect Cosmo
$10.00
Purple Rain
$10.00
Sushi Republic Lemonade
$10.00
Vanilla Snow
$10.00
Yuki-Onna
$10.00
Beer
Pernicious Draft
$5.00
Sapporo Draft
$4.00
Red Oak Draft
$4.00
Asahi Small
$4.00
Asahi Large
$7.00
Bud Light
$3.50
Corona
$4.00
Dai Dai IPA
$9.00Out of stock
Espresso Stout
$9.00Out of stock
Hita Japanese Classic
$9.00Out of stock
Hoegaarden
$4.00
Kirin Large
$7.00
Kirin Small
$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Sapporo Large
$7.00
Sapporo Small
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.00
Wine
GLS Alisia Astoria
$8.00
GLS Alois Lagedar
$8.50
GLS Burgans Albarino
$8.50
GLS Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc
$22.00
GLS Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc
$18.00
GLS Kung Fu Riesling
$9.00
GLS La Crema Chardonnay
$9.00
GLS Matchbook Chardonnay
$8.00
GLS Matua Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
GLS Rosehaven Rose
$8.00
GLS Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc
$8.50Out of stock
GLS Urban Riesling
$9.00
GLS Willamette Pinot Gris
$9.50
BTL Alisia Astoria
$29.00
BTL Alois Lagedar
$33.00
BTL Burgans Albarino
$33.00
BTL Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc
$52.00
BTL Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc
$42.00
BTL Kung Fu Riesling
$35.00
BTL La Crema Chardonnay
$35.00
BTL Matchbook Chardonnay
$31.00
BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc
$31.00
BTL Rosehaven Rose
$31.00
BTL Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc
$33.00
BTL Urban Riesling
$35.00
BTL Willamette Pinot Gris
$37.00
GLS Apothic Red
$7.50
GLS Chateau Souverain Merlot
$8.00
GLS DeLoach Pinot Noir
$8.00
GLS Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon
$8.50
GLS High Note Malbec
$8.50
GLS If You See Kay Red Blend
$9.00
GLS Inkberry Shiraz
$9.00
GLS La Crema Pinot Noir
$9.00
GLS Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
$9.00
GLS Petite Petit Petite Shiraz
$9.00
GLS Risata Red Moscato
$8.00
BTL Apothic Red
$29.00
BTL Chateau Souverain Merlot
$31.00
BTL DeLoach Pinot Noir
$31.00
BTL Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon
$33.00
BTL High Note Malbec
$33.00
BTL If You See Kay Red Blend
$35.00
BTL Inkberry Shiraz
$35.00
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir
$35.00
BTL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
$35.00
BTL Petite Petit Petite Shiraz
$35.00
BTL Risata Red Moscato
$31.00
GLS Coppola Sofia
$7.00
GLS Lamarca Prosecco
$8.00
Sake
Hot Sake Small
$4.00
Hot Sake Large
$8.00
Hot Apple Small
$5.00
Hot Lychee Small
$5.00
Hot Peach Small
$5.00
Hot Apple Large
$9.00
Hot Lyche Large
$9.00
Hot Peach Large
$9.00
Hana Fuji Apple
$27.00
Hana Lychee
$27.00
Hana White Peach
$27.00
GLS Fu-Ki Plum Wine
$7.00
GLS Hakutsuru Plum Wine
$7.50
Sake Bomb
$5.50
GLS Fuji Apple
$8.00
GLS White Peach
$8.00
GLS Lychee
$8.00
BTL Fu-Ki Plum Wine
$27.00
BTL Hakutsuru Plum Wine
$28.00
BTL Fuji Apple
$27.00
BTL Lychee
$27.00
BTL White Peach
$27.00
Hakutsuru Nigori
$12.00
Hana-Awaka
$15.00
Hana-Fuga
$15.00
Hana-Yuzu
$15.00Out of stock
Heaven & Earth
$26.00Out of stock
House Nigori Small
$12.00
House Nigori Large
$22.00
Okunomatsu Tokubetsu
$15.00
Ozeki Dry
$5.00
Yaegaki Junmai
$11.00Out of stock
Black & Gold
$32.00
Katana Extra Dry
$38.00
Kurosawa Reserve
$99.00Out of stock
Okunomatsu Ihei
$195.00
Sayuri Nigori
$29.00
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
329 Tate Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
Gallery
