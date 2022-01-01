Sushi Republic imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Republic

75 Reviews

$$

329 Tate Street

Greensboro, NC 27403

Beverage

Oreo Dessert

Soft Drink

$2.25

TEA Iced

$2.50

TEA Green

$2.50

TEA Jasmine

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

SP Pellegrino

$3.50Out of stock

SP Lemon

$2.50Out of stock

SP Pomegranate

$2.50Out of stock

JUICE Cranberry

$2.50

JUICE Grapfruit

$2.50

JUICE Orange

$2.50

JUICE Pineapple

$2.50

Shirly Temple

$2.50

Open Drink

Appetizers - Salads

Miso Soup

$2.50

House Salad

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Wonton - Crab

$5.50

Wonton - Mango

$5.50

Gyoza - Pork

$6.50

Gyoza - Vegetable

$7.00

Edamame

$4.50

Garlic Edamame

$5.50

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Ahi Hawaiian

$11.00

Ahi Poki

$11.00

Beef Asparagus

$9.00

Chicken Katsu

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Mushroom Butteryaki

$7.00

Mushroom Pop

$5.00

Salmon Avocado Sashimi

$13.50

Spicy Ahi Poki

$11.00

Spring Rolls

$5.00

Taco - Bulgogi

$8.00

Taco - Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Taco - Pork

$8.00

Taco - Salmon

$8.50

Taco - Snapper

$7.50

Tempura - Green Bean

$6.50

Tempura - Shrimp & Vegetable

$8.00

Tempura - Shrimp

$9.00

Tempura - Vegetable

$6.50

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Tokyo Tower

$12.00

Tuna Avocado Sashimi

$16.50

Yakitori - Chicken

$8.50

Yakitori - Shrimp

$11.00

Ika Sansai

$6.00

Avocado Salad

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Kani Su Salad

$5.50

Miso Salmon Salad

$11.00

Entrees/Combos

Miso Soup

$2.50

Beef Shoyu Ramen

$12.00

Seafood Champon Ramen

$13.00

Tempura Udon

$11.50

Beef Soba

$13.00

Chicken Soba

$12.00

Seafood Soba

$14.50

Vegetable Soba

$11.00

Beef Udon

$13.00

Chicken Udon

$12.00

Seafood Udon

$14.50

Vegetable Udon

$11.00

Chirashi Don

$15.00

Sashimi Don

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Don

$15.00

Tekka Don

$15.00

Una Don

$15.00

Snapper Katsu Dinner

$15.50

Miso Salmon Dinner

$16.00

Beef Teriyaki

$22.00

Chicken Teryaki

$16.00

Red Snapper Teriyaki

$15.00

Seafood Teriyaki

$15.00

Tuna Steak Dinner

$16.00

Vegetable Teriyaki

$11.00

SIDE Fried Rice

$4.00

Fried Rice

$7.00

Beef Fried Rice

$10.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.00

Sashimi Combo

$23.00

Sushi/Sashimi Combo

$36.00

Sushi Combo

$21.00

Salmon Combo

$27.00

Sushi/Sashimi For 2

$74.00

Chef's Choice Combo

$45.00

Specialty Rolls

911

$12.50

Black Tiger

$12.00

Blue Lobster

$15.00

Carolina

$11.00

Caterpillar

$11.50

Chef Special Roll

$14.00

Crazy

$13.00

Crazy Girl

$11.50

Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Wrap

$11.50

Dynamite Roll

$12.50

Eel Special

$16.00

Escape

$10.50

Greensboro

$11.00

Hawaii

$13.00

Hayashi

$12.00

Hot Night

$13.50

Hurricane

$13.00

I Love Tuna

$12.00

Island

$11.00

Kamikaze

$11.50

KMS

$13.00

L.A. Roll

$10.00

Last Samurai

$12.50

Mad Salmon

$11.50

Mardi Gras

$13.00

Maui

$12.00

Rainbow

$12.50

Red Dragon

$13.00

Red Hamachi

$11.50

Red Ninja

$13.00

Rock And Roll

$12.50

Rolls Royce

$13.00

Roppongi

$11.50

Sake Mozzarella

$13.00Out of stock

Sex N The City

$11.50

Shinjuku

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Snap Dragon

$16.00

Spicy King Salmon Roll

$11.50

Sunrise

$11.50

Super Volcano

$13.00

Sushi Republic

$10.50

Tate Street

$12.50

Triad Roll

$10.00

Tsunami

$12.00

UNCG Spartan

$11.50

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$8.50

Waikiki

$11.50

House Roll

Alaska Roll

$7.50

Avocado Roll

$4.75

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Beverly Hills Roll

$8.50

California Sundae

$9.50

California Roll

$6.50

Crunch Roll

$8.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Double Punch Roll

$7.00

Dynamite Scallop Roll

$8.50

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.00

Inari Roll

$5.50

Mango Avocado Roll

$6.50

N.C. Roll

$6.75

Philadelphia Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.50

Seaweed Avocado Roll

$5.75

Shiitake Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Roll

$6.25

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Spicy Crab Salad Roll

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Spicy California Roll

$6.75

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spider Jr. Roll

$8.50

T.N.T. Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.50

Vegetarian Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

BBQ Eel Hand Roll

$5.50

California Hand Roll

$5.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$4.50

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$4.50

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$5.00

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$5.50

Tuna Hand Roll

$5.00

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$5.50

S.R. Bomb Hand Roll

$6.00

Sushi - Sashimi

Sushi Crab

$4.00

Sushi Egg Omelett

$4.00

Sushi Flying Fish Roe

$4.50

Sushi Fried Tofu

$3.50

Sushi Fresh Eel

$7.00

Sushi Mackerel

$5.00

Sushi Octopus

$5.50

Sushi Red Snapper

$5.50

Sushi Salmon

$6.00

Sushi Salmon Roe

$6.00

Sushi Scallop

$5.00

Sushi Shrimp

$5.00

Sushi Smelt Roe

$4.50

Sushi Squid

$5.00

Sushi Sweet Shrimp

$7.50

Sushi Tuna

$6.50

Sushi White Tuna

$6.00

Sushi Yellowtail

$6.50

SASHIMI Mackerel

$12.00

SASHIMI Octopus

$12.00

SASHIMI Red Snapper

$11.00

SASHIMI Salmon

$12.00

SASHIMI Tuna

$13.00

SASHIMI White Tuna

$13.00

SASHIMI Yellowtail

$13.00

SASHIMI Tu-Sa 12pc

$22.00

SASHIMI Tu-Sa-Yt 18pc

$34.00

SASHIMI Tu-Sa-Yt-Wt 24pc

$38.00

Sides

SIDE White Rice

$3.00

SIDE Brown Rice

$3.50

SIDE Fried Rice

$5.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$5.00

Sauteed Shiitake

$4.00

Sauteed Green Bean

$4.50

SIDE Seaweed

$2.00

Desserts

Oreo Dessert

Oreo Dessert x 3

$3.50

BDAY Ice Cream

ICE Green Tea

$4.00

ICE Mango

$4.00

ICE Strawberry

$4.00

BOMB Green Tea

$6.00

BOMB Mango

$6.00

BOMB Strawberry

$6.00

MOCHI

$5.00

Sauces

Eel Sauce

Spicy Mayo

Sriracha

Out of stock

White Sauce

Ginger Dressing

Eel Sauce Extra

$0.25

Spicy Mayo Extra

$0.25

Sriracha Extra

$0.25Out of stock

White Sauce Extra

$0.25

Ginger Dressing Extra

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing Extra

$0.25

Ponzu Dressing

Ponzu Dressing Extra

$0.25

Liquor

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Martini

$10.00

Absolut Acai Berry

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Pear

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Martini

$12.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Martini

$12.00

Tito's

$8.00

Tito's Martini

$11.00

DBL Absolut

$10.50

DBL Absolut Acai Berry

$10.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$10.50

DBL Absolut Pear

$10.50

DBL Grey Goose

$13.50

DBL Ketel One

$13.50

DBL Tito's

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Bombay Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Hendrick's Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Tanqueray Martini

$10.50

DBL Bombay Gin

$10.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Beefeater

$15.00

DBL Hendrick's Gin

$13.50

DBL Tanqueray

$11.25

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Malibu Coconut

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

DBL Patron Silver

$13.50

Bushmills

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Dewar's White

$7.00

Gentlemen's Jack

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson's

$8.00

Jim Bean

$6.50

Maker's Mark

$8.00

DBL Bushmills

$10.50

DBL Crown Royal

$11.25

DBL Dewar's White

$10.50

DBL Gentlemen's Jack

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.50

DBL Jameson's

$12.00

DBL Jim Bean

$9.75

DBL Maker's Mark

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12y

$9.00

Glenlivet 15y

$13.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.50

DBL Glenfiddich 12y

$13.50

DBL Glenlivet 15y

$19.50

DBL Knob Creek

$12.00

Amaretto Di Amore

$6.25

Grand Marnier

$6.25

Campari

$6.25

Midori Melon

$6.25

Cointreau

$10.00

St. Germaine

$7.50

Kahlua

$6.25

Lemoncello

$6.25

DBL Amaretto Di Amore

$9.25

DBL Grand Marnier

$9.25

DBL Campari

$9.25

DBL Midori Melon

$9.25

DBL Cointreau

$15.00

DBL St. Germaine

$11.25

DBL Kahlua

$9.25

DBL Lemoncello

$9.25

Cocktails

Acai Berry Cosmo

$10.00

Alice In Wonderland

$10.00

Bartender's Choice

$10.00

Bourben Punch

$10.00

Cheshire Cat

$10.00

Forbidden Fruit

$10.00

Forbidden Sour

$10.00

Fruit Saketini

$10.00

Ginger Apple Saketini

$10.00

Gin Flower

$10.00

Gobstopper

$10.00

Gold Crown

$10.00

Island Breeze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Looking Glass

$10.00

Maker's Manhattan

$10.00

Mexico CIty Mule

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Okinawa

$10.00

Perfect Cosmo

$10.00

Purple Rain

$10.00

Sushi Republic Lemonade

$10.00

Vanilla Snow

$10.00

Yuki-Onna

$10.00

Beer

Pernicious Draft

$5.00

Sapporo Draft

$4.00

Red Oak Draft

$4.00

Asahi Small

$4.00

Asahi Large

$7.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Dai Dai IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Espresso Stout

$9.00Out of stock

Hita Japanese Classic

$9.00Out of stock

Hoegaarden

$4.00

Kirin Large

$7.00

Kirin Small

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Sapporo Large

$7.00

Sapporo Small

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Wine

GLS Alisia Astoria

$8.00

GLS Alois Lagedar

$8.50

GLS Burgans Albarino

$8.50

GLS Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

GLS Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

GLS Kung Fu Riesling

$9.00

GLS La Crema Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Matchbook Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Rosehaven Rose

$8.00

GLS Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50Out of stock

GLS Urban Riesling

$9.00

GLS Willamette Pinot Gris

$9.50

BTL Alisia Astoria

$29.00

BTL Alois Lagedar

$33.00

BTL Burgans Albarino

$33.00

BTL Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL Kung Fu Riesling

$35.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Matchbook Chardonnay

$31.00

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$31.00

BTL Rosehaven Rose

$31.00

BTL Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL Urban Riesling

$35.00

BTL Willamette Pinot Gris

$37.00

GLS Apothic Red

$7.50

GLS Chateau Souverain Merlot

$8.00

GLS DeLoach Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.50

GLS High Note Malbec

$8.50

GLS If You See Kay Red Blend

$9.00

GLS Inkberry Shiraz

$9.00

GLS La Crema Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS Petite Petit Petite Shiraz

$9.00

GLS Risata Red Moscato

$8.00

BTL Apothic Red

$29.00

BTL Chateau Souverain Merlot

$31.00

BTL DeLoach Pinot Noir

$31.00

BTL Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

BTL High Note Malbec

$33.00

BTL If You See Kay Red Blend

$35.00

BTL Inkberry Shiraz

$35.00

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

BTL Petite Petit Petite Shiraz

$35.00

BTL Risata Red Moscato

$31.00

GLS Coppola Sofia

$7.00

GLS Lamarca Prosecco

$8.00

Sake

Hot Sake Small

$4.00

Hot Sake Large

$8.00

Hot Apple Small

$5.00

Hot Lychee Small

$5.00

Hot Peach Small

$5.00

Hot Apple Large

$9.00

Hot Lyche Large

$9.00

Hot Peach Large

$9.00

Hana Fuji Apple

$27.00

Hana Lychee

$27.00

Hana White Peach

$27.00

GLS Fu-Ki Plum Wine

$7.00

GLS Hakutsuru Plum Wine

$7.50

Sake Bomb

$5.50

GLS Fuji Apple

$8.00

GLS White Peach

$8.00

GLS Lychee

$8.00

BTL Fu-Ki Plum Wine

$27.00

BTL Hakutsuru Plum Wine

$28.00

BTL Fuji Apple

$27.00

BTL Lychee

$27.00

BTL White Peach

$27.00

Hakutsuru Nigori

$12.00

Hana-Awaka

$15.00

Hana-Fuga

$15.00

Hana-Yuzu

$15.00Out of stock

Heaven & Earth

$26.00Out of stock

House Nigori Small

$12.00

House Nigori Large

$22.00

Okunomatsu Tokubetsu

$15.00

Ozeki Dry

$5.00

Yaegaki Junmai

$11.00Out of stock

Black & Gold

$32.00

Katana Extra Dry

$38.00

Kurosawa Reserve

$99.00Out of stock

Okunomatsu Ihei

$195.00

Sayuri Nigori

$29.00

N/A Baverages

Soft Drink

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$2.50

TEA Iced

$2.50

TEA Green

$2.50

TEA Jasmine

$2.50

JUICE Cranberry

$2.50

JUICE Grapefruit

$2.50

JUICE Orange

$2.50

JUICE Pineapple

$2.50

SP Pellegrino

$2.50Out of stock

SP Lemon

$2.50Out of stock

SP Pomegranate

$2.50Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Cork Fee

$10.00
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

329 Tate Street, Greensboro, NC 27403

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Republic image
Map
