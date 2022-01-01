Restaurant header imageView gallery

RONIN LOWRY

7111 E Lowry Blvd

Denver, CO 80230

Popular Items

ORANGE CRUSH
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
RYU POKI

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

KAISO - Seaweed Salad

$9.00

TSUKEMONO

$5.00

SUNOMONO

$12.00

SOUP

MISO

$7.00

SMALL BITES

EDAMAME

$7.00

SPICY EDAMAME

$9.00

AGEDASHI TOFU

$13.00

NASU SHISHITO 4PC

$12.00

KARAAGE

$14.00

KAKI

$18.00Out of stock

GOMA SHOYU

$20.00

JALAPENO SASHIMI (5pc)

$24.00

ATATAKI "WARM"

GYOZA

$12.00

IKA GESSO AGE

$13.00

CHICKEN YAKITORI

$12.00

HAMACHI KAMA

$18.00

MISO NASU

$12.00Out of stock

NIKUMAKI

$18.00

RAMEN

Dine-in only

RAMEN-TONKATSU

$22.00

RAMEN - SAN KINOKO

$24.00

TEMPURA

MAITAKE AGE

$14.00

THAI CHILI-LEMON CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

SHRIMP/VEG TEMPURA

$20.00

VEG TEMPURA

$14.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ( 3PC )

$12.00

GLUTEN FREE ITEMS

MUKOZUKE (6 PCS ) - GLUTEN FREE

$28.00

JALAPENO SASHIMI (5 PCS) - GLUTEN FREE

$24.00

YAKI MAKI - GLUTEN FREE

$20.00

BUTTERFLY ROLL - GLUTEN FREE

$20.00

BUDDHA ROLL - GLUTEN FREE

$12.00

SNOW CARB MAKI - GLUTEN FREE

$18.00

SASHIMI

ABURI SHAKE YUZUKOSHO

$12.00

AJI

$14.00Out of stock

AMAEBI - SWEET SHRIMP

$14.00

BINCHO - ALBACORE

$12.00

BLUEFIN AKAMI

$14.00

BLUEFIN CHUTORO

$20.00

BLUEFIN OTORO

$24.00

EBI - SHRIMP

$9.00

HAMACHI - YELLOWTAIL

$11.00

HIRAME - FLUKE

$13.00

HOTATE - Japanese scallop

$16.00

HOTATE ABURI - Seared Japanese scallop

$17.00

IKA - Squid

$9.00

IKURA - SALMON ROE

$15.00

INARI TOFU

$7.00

KAIBA - Scallop & Japanese mayo

$15.00

KANI - SNOW CRAB

$14.00

KING SALMON

$14.00

MADAI

$14.00

MASAGO - CAPELIN ROE

$7.00

OCEAN TROUT - Tazmania

$14.00

SABA - MACKEREL

$10.00

SHAKE - Salmon

$9.00

SMOKED SALMON

$12.00

SUZUKI - Colorado Bass

$8.00

TAKO - OCTOPUS

$9.00

TAMAGO YAKI

$7.00

TOBIKO - FLYING FISH ROE

$7.00

UNAGI - EEL

$12.00

UNI - SEA URCHIN

$20.00Out of stock

Shima Aji

$11.00Out of stock

NIGIRI

ABURI SHAKE YUZUKOSHO

$12.00

AJI

$14.00Out of stock

AMAEBI - SWEET SHRIMP

$14.00

BINCHO - ALBACORE

$12.00

BLUEFIN AKAMI

$14.00

BLUEFIN CHUTORO

$20.00

BLUEFIN OTORO

$24.00

EBI - SHRIMP

$9.00

HAMACHI - YELLOWTAIL

$11.00

HIRAME - FLUKE

$13.00

HOTATE - Japanese scallop

$16.00

HOTATE ABURI - Seared Japanese scallop

$17.00

IKA - Squid

$9.00

IKURA - SALMON ROE

$15.00

INARI TOFU

$7.00

KAIBA - Scallop & Japanese mayo

$15.00

KANI - SNOW CRAB

$14.00

KING SALMON

$14.00

MADAI

$14.00

MASAGO - CAPELIN ROE

$7.00

OCEAN TROUT - Tazmania

$14.00

SABA - MACKEREL

$10.00

SHAKE - SALMON

$9.00

SMOKED SALMON

$12.00

SUZUKI - Colorado Bass

$8.00

TAKO - Octopus

$9.00

TAMAGO YAKI

$7.00

TOBIKO - FLYING FISH ROE

$7.00

UNAGI - EEL

$12.00

UNI - SEA URCHIN

$20.00

Shima Aji

$11.00Out of stock

Black Sea Bass

$12.00

HANDROLLS

ORANGE CRUSH TEMAKI

$9.00

SALMON TARTARE TEMAKI

$10.00

SALMON TEMAKI

$9.00

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$16.00

SPICY TUNA TEMAKI

$10.00

TUNA TEMAKI

$14.00

YELLOWTAIL TEMAKI

$9.00

HOSOMAKI

ASPARAGUS MAKI

$9.00

AVOCADO MAKI

$8.00

KANPYO MAKI

$7.00

KAPPA MAKI

$7.00

NEGIHAMA

$11.00

OSHINKO MAKI

$7.00

SALMON - SHAKE MAKI

$10.00

SHIITAKE MAKI

$7.00

TUNA MAKI

$14.00

BLUEFIN TUNA MAKI

$18.00

TATEMAKI

FUTOMAKI

$12.00

HOW BOUT 'DAT

$18.00

MINI SHRIMP

$18.00

SALMON SKIN

$11.00

TEMPURA MAKI

CHICKEN TEMPURA MAKI

$12.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA MAKI

$13.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB MAKI

$14.00

VEG TEMPURA MAKI

$11.00

URAMAKI

COLORADO ROLL

$18.00

DARK SIDE

$18.00

DRAGON ROLL

$18.00

GODZILLA ROLL

$24.00

GOKU ROLL

$20.00

NICE & EASY

$18.00

ORANGE CRUSH

$10.00

RONIN ROLL

$22.00

RYU POKI

$14.00

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$13.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$24.00

OMAKASE

OMAKASE

$150.00

DONBURI

CHIRASHI

$38.00

IKURA-DON

$36.00

SHAKE-DON

$34.00

TEKKA-DON

$38.00

UNA-DON

$36.00

UNI-DON

$48.00

TEI SHOKU

ABURI NIGIRI SET (7 pcs)

$36.00

SASHIMI SET (12 pcs)

$40.00

VEGETABLE SUSHI SET

$24.00

DESSERT

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$9.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Red Bean Ice Cream

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00Out of stock

MATCHA COOKIE DOUGH

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Crumble

$14.00Out of stock

AMARO

Nonino

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

BEER

Asahi Super Dry 12 oz.

$7.00

Asahi Super Dry 22 Oz.

$13.00Out of stock

Domestic

$5.00

Echigo Rice Lager

$9.00

Flying IPA

$10.00

Hitachino Red Rice Ale

$12.00Out of stock

Hitachino White Ale

$12.00Out of stock

Orion 12 Oz.

$7.00

Orion 22 oz.

$13.00Out of stock

Sapporo 12 Oz.

$7.00Out of stock

Sapporo 22 Oz.

$13.00

Yuzu Lager

$7.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

Haku Vodka Mule

$14.00

Killa Beez

$15.00

Liquid Swords

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Paper Crane

$17.00

Yuzilla

$15.00

Zensai

$14.00

DRINK SPECIALS

The 47

$17.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

R&R

$15.00

Yuzu Daiquiri

$15.00

Black Cherry Smash

$13.00

Shuzotini

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

GIN

Roku Gin

$10.00

Barr Hill Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendrick's

$12.00Out of stock

Monopolowa Gin

$8.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$16.00Out of stock

135 East

$11.00

JAPANESE WHISKY

Akashi

$18.00

Akashi Sherry Cask

$58.00

Akashi Single Malt

$32.00

Hakushu 12yr

$54.00

Hakushu 18yr

$72.00

Hibiki 17yr

$90.00Out of stock

Hibiki 21yr

$145.00Out of stock

Hibiki Japanese Harmony

$28.00

Ichiro's Malt & Grain

$28.00

Iwai

$16.00

Iwai Tradition

$20.00

Iwai Tradition Wine Cask

$36.00

Mars Komogatake

$50.00

Nikka

$40.00

Nikka From The Barrel

$60.00Out of stock

Nikka Pure Malt

$45.00

Toki

$16.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$58.00

Yamazaki 18yr

$95.00

Iwai 45

$28.00

Hatozaki

$28.00

Tenjaku

$28.00

Peak Gyokusendo

$34.00

LIQUEUR

St. Germain

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Green Chartreuse

$13.00

Carpano Antica

$8.00

N/A BEVS

Coke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Green Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea 12oz can

$6.00

Mocktail

$7.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

RAMUNE - MELON

$5.00Out of stock

RAMUNE - LYCHEE

$5.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$10.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$4.50

Tonic Water

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

RAMUNE - ORANGE

$5.00Out of stock

RED WINE & ROSE

Gls Day Owl Rose

$14.00

Gls Firesteed Pinot Noir

$16.00

The Show Malbec

$15.00

Gls Spinelli Cabernet Sauv

$14.00

Btl Day Owl Rose

$54.00

Btl Firesteed Pinot Noir

$62.00

The Show Malbec

$58.00

Btl Spinelli Cabernet Sauv

$54.00

Forty One Red Blend

$16.00

Killka Malbec

$15.00

Line39 Pinot Noir

$16.00

RUM

Cane Run Rum

$8.00

Deki Spiced Rum

$13.00

SAKE

Hakutsuru Hot Sake

$10.00

Purple Haze

$12.00

Demon Slayer Junmai 180 ml box - Junmai

$14.00

Momo Kawa Junmai - Glass - Junmai

$16.00

Soto Junmai 187 ml - Can - Junmai

$16.00

Hakatsuru Chika Cup 200 ml - Junmai

$16.00

Organic Hakutsuru 300 ml - Junmai

$24.00

Suijin God of Water 300 ml - Junmai

$26.00

Kiku-masamune Kimoto 500 ml - Junmai

$42.00

Soto 720 ml - Junmai

$56.00

Demon Slayer "Onikuroshi" 1.8 L - Junmai

$135.00

Shibata Black "Craft" 200 ml - Junmai Ginjo

$20.00

Kikusui Aged Funaguchi 200 ml - Junmai Ginjo

$24.00

Oyaji Gokuraku 180 ml - Junmai Ginjo

$26.00

Wandering Poet 720ml - Junmai Ginjo

$84.00

Kubota 300 ml - Junmai Daiginjo

$36.00Out of stock

Wakatake Junmai 720 ml - Junmai Daiginjo 720

$120.00Out of stock

Dassai 45 720 ml - Junmai Daiginjo

$94.00

Pearls of Simplicity 720 ml - Junmai Daiginjo

$90.00

Tears of Dawn 720 ml - Junmai Daiginjo

$90.00

SOTO 720 ml - Junmai Daigingo

$98.00

Hakkaisan 300 ml - Tokubetsu

$32.00

Suigei Drunken Whale 720 ml - Tokubetsu

$84.00

Suigei Drunken Whale 1.8 L - Tokubetsu

$150.00

Hakatsuru Sayuri 300 ml - Nigori

$20.00

Shibata Pink 200 ml - Nigori

$20.00

Kikumasamune Kinushiro 500 ml - Nigori

$44.00

Tozai Snow Maiden 720 ml - Nigori

$52.00

Shibata Pink

$20.00

Shibata Black

$20.00

SPARKLING WINE & SAKE

Gls VALDO

$13.00

Gls Bouvet Sparkling Rose

$14.00

Btl VALDO

$50.00

Btl Bouvet Sparkling Rose

$54.00

Ikezo Peach Sake

$12.00

TEQUILA/MEZCAL

1942

$45.00

Azul Rep

$40.00

Casamigo Anejo

$20.00

Casamigo Blanco

$15.00

Casamigo Reposado

$18.00

Charro

$8.00

Ocho Rep

$16.00

Dos

$18.00

Dragones Blanco

$24.00

Ocho Blanco

$14.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$12.00

Tres

$20.00

Uno

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Famalia Reserva Blanco

$20.00

Famalia Reserva Repo

$24.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$15.00

VODKA

Effen Cucumber

$8.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00Out of stock

Haku

$14.00

Nikka Vodka

$14.00

Tito's

$10.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Lift

$13.00

WHISKEY

Benchmark

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Jameson

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Makers Mark 46

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Basil Haydens

$15.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$18.00

WHITE WINE | PLUM WINE

Gls Seeker Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Gls Yealands SB

$14.00

Gls Nielson Chardonnay

$15.00

Gls Takara Plum Wine

$14.00

Btl Takara Plum Wine

$54.00

Btl Kris Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Btl Yealands Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

Btl Nielson Chardonnay

$58.00

SIDES

FRESH WASABI SIDE

$5.00

JALAPENOS, SLICED

$1.00

PICKLED WASABI SIDE

$2.00

PONZU SAUCE SIDE

$1.00

SPICY MAYO

$1.00

UNAGI SAUCE SIDE

$1.00

Side Ginger

$0.50

SUSHI RICE

$4.00

Sushi Menu

Course 1 Sushi

Course 2 Sushi

Course 3 Sushi

Course 4 Sushi

Hot Food Menu

Course 1 Hot Food

Course 2 Hot Food

Course 3 Hot Food

Course 4 Hot Food

Dessert

Dessert

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ronin Lowry is a new addition of Ronin Concepts of Denver. Our team is extremely excited to open this location at Boulevard One Exchange. Ronin has been consistently chosen as one of premier Japanese and Sushi Concepts in Denver since 2015. Join us for a memorable experience featuring highest quality sushi flown in daily from around the globe! And of course, indulge in our craft cocktail and sake list, featuring the largest Japanese whisky selection in Denver metro area.

Location

7111 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO 80230

Directions

