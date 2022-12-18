Sushi Sake Hialeah Gardens
2885 WEST 68 STREET
SUITE 1-4
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL 33018
SOUPS OR SALADS
VEGETABLE APPETIZERS
REGULAR APPETIZERS
GYOZA
Deep-fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry.
SHRIMP SHUMAI
Deep-fried or steamed.
PORK SHUMAI
Deep Fried or Steamed
BEEF TATAKI
Lightly Seared Meat Served with Ponzu Sauce& Scallions
YUKKE
Raw meat with a touch of kimchee sauce and topped with scallions
BEEF NEGIMAKI
Thinly Sliced Meat Rolled with Scallions and Served with our House Teriyaki Sauce
EBI TEN
A combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura
FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB
IKA DEEP FRIED SQUID
DYNAMITE APPETIZER
A Combination of Baked Seafood on a Bed of Steamed White Rice
HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER 7 PCS
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP 5 PCS
SUSHI APPETIZERS
BOBBY SALAD
A Spicy Combination of Diced Tuna & Avocado, & Krab Salad with a Touch of Sesame Seeds & Masago
CEVICHE TRIO
A Combination of Wahoo, Tuna, Salmon with a Citrus Touch and Sesame Seed
HAMACHI JALAPENO
KANI SU
A Thinly Sliced Cucumber Rolled with Krabstick, Avocado and Masago Dipped in a Rice Vinegar Sauce
KRABSTICK SALAD
SASHIMI APPETIZER
9 PCS A Fresh Assortment of Tuna, Salmon and White fish
SPICY CONCH APPETIZERS
Thinly Sliced Conch Served with Sweet Vinegar Kimchee Sauce and Sesame Seeds
SPICY OCTOPUS
Thinly sliced octopus served with sweet vinegar kimchee sauce
SUNOMONO
Krabstick, Conch, Octopus & Shrimp Dipped in a Rice Vinegar
SUSHI APPETIZER
5 Pieces of Sushi, Chef's Choice
TUNA TARTAR
Diced Tuna and Avocado Mixed with a Special Spice Sauce and Sesame Seeds
TUNA TATAKI
Lightly Seared Tuna Tataki Served with Ponzu Sauce, Scallions and Sesame Seeds
USUZUKURI
Choice of Thinly Sliced White Fish, Tuna or Salmon Served with our Special Ponzu Sauce
WAHOO TATAKI
Lightly Spiced Seared Wahoo Served with Ponzu Sauce, Scallions and Sesame Seeds