Sushi Sake imageView gallery

Sushi Sake Hialeah Gardens

review star

No reviews yet

2885 WEST 68 STREET

SUITE 1-4

HIALEAH GARDENS, FL 33018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SOUPS OR SALADS

MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$4.00
MISO EGG DROP SOUP

MISO EGG DROP SOUP

$7.00
VEGETABLE SOUP

VEGETABLE SOUP

$7.00
FISH SOUP

FISH SOUP

$9.00
RAMEN SOUP

RAMEN SOUP

$10.00
GREEN SALAD

GREEN SALAD

$5.00
WAKAME SALAD(SEAWEED SALAD

WAKAME SALAD(SEAWEED SALAD

$7.00
RENE SALAD

RENE SALAD

$18.00

A Mix of Organic Greens, Salmon, Imitation Krab, Avocado, Sesame Seeds with Our Homemade Special Sauce.

ONION SOUP

$6.00

VEGETABLE APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.00

Steamed Soybean

AGE TOFU

AGE TOFU

$7.00

Deep- Fried Soybean Curd with a Special Sauce

CHEESE MAKI

CHEESE MAKI

$6.50

Deep Fried Cheddar Pastry

YASAI ITAME

YASAI ITAME

$7.00

Fresh Sautéed Vegetables

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$7.00
VEGETABLE TEMPURA

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$14.00
SWEET POTATO TEMPURA

SWEET POTATO TEMPURA

$11.00

VEGE SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

HIBACHI MUSHROOM APPETIZER

$6.00

REGULAR APPETIZERS

GYOZA

GYOZA

$8.50

Deep-fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry.

SHRIMP SHUMAI

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$8.50

Deep-fried or steamed.

PORK SHUMAI

PORK SHUMAI

$8.50

Deep Fried or Steamed

BEEF TATAKI

BEEF TATAKI

$17.00

Lightly Seared Meat Served with Ponzu Sauce& Scallions

YUKKE

YUKKE

$17.00

Raw meat with a touch of kimchee sauce and topped with scallions

BEEF NEGIMAKI

BEEF NEGIMAKI

$17.00

Thinly Sliced Meat Rolled with Scallions and Served with our House Teriyaki Sauce

EBI TEN

EBI TEN

$14.00

A combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura

FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB

FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB

$15.00
IKA DEEP FRIED SQUID

IKA DEEP FRIED SQUID

$12.00
DYNAMITE APPETIZER

DYNAMITE APPETIZER

$15.00

A Combination of Baked Seafood on a Bed of Steamed White Rice

HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER 7 PCS

HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER 7 PCS

$15.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP 5 PCS

SHRIMP TEMPURA APP 5 PCS

$14.00

SUSHI APPETIZERS

BOBBY SALAD

BOBBY SALAD

$18.00

A Spicy Combination of Diced Tuna & Avocado, & Krab Salad with a Touch of Sesame Seeds & Masago

CEVICHE TRIO

CEVICHE TRIO

$17.00

A Combination of Wahoo, Tuna, Salmon with a Citrus Touch and Sesame Seed

HAMACHI JALAPENO

HAMACHI JALAPENO

$18.00
KANI SU

KANI SU

$13.00

A Thinly Sliced Cucumber Rolled with Krabstick, Avocado and Masago Dipped in a Rice Vinegar Sauce

KRABSTICK SALAD

$9.00
SASHIMI APPETIZER

SASHIMI APPETIZER

$19.00

9 PCS A Fresh Assortment of Tuna, Salmon and White fish

SPICY CONCH APPETIZERS

SPICY CONCH APPETIZERS

$15.00

Thinly Sliced Conch Served with Sweet Vinegar Kimchee Sauce and Sesame Seeds

SPICY OCTOPUS

SPICY OCTOPUS

$16.00

Thinly sliced octopus served with sweet vinegar kimchee sauce

SUNOMONO

SUNOMONO

$17.00

Krabstick, Conch, Octopus & Shrimp Dipped in a Rice Vinegar

SUSHI APPETIZER

SUSHI APPETIZER

$15.00

5 Pieces of Sushi, Chef's Choice

TUNA TARTAR

TUNA TARTAR

$17.00

Diced Tuna and Avocado Mixed with a Special Spice Sauce and Sesame Seeds

TUNA TATAKI

TUNA TATAKI

$16.00

Lightly Seared Tuna Tataki Served with Ponzu Sauce, Scallions and Sesame Seeds

USUZUKURI

USUZUKURI

$18.00

Choice of Thinly Sliced White Fish, Tuna or Salmon Served with our Special Ponzu Sauce

WAHOO TATAKI

WAHOO TATAKI

$16.00

Lightly Spiced Seared Wahoo Served with Ponzu Sauce, Scallions and Sesame Seeds

SALMON TATAKI

$14.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI

SALMON SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.50

TUNA SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.50

CONCH SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.00

COBIA SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.50

WAHOO SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.50

UNAGI SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$5.50

KANI SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$3.50

EBI SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.00

TAMAGO SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$2.50

OCTOPUS SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$4.00

HOTATE (SCALLOP) SUSHI

$4.00

IKURA SUSHI (NIGIRI)

$5.50

HAMACHI (NIGIRI)

$4.50

SUSHI DINNER 15 PCS

$43.00

SALMON SASHIMI

$5.00

TUNA SASHIMI

$6.00

CONCH SASHIMI

$5.00

COBIA SASHIMI

$5.50

WAHOO SASHIMI

$5.50

UNAGI SASHIMI

$5.50

KANI SASHIMI

$3.50

EBI SASHIMI

$4.00

TAMAGO SASHIMI

$2.50

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$4.50

HOTATE (SCALLOP) SASHIMI

$4.00

IKURA SASHIMI

$6.50

HAMACHI SASHIMI

$5.50

SASHIMI DINNER 20 PCS

$45.00

MASAGO SUSHI

$5.00

MASAGO SASHIMI

$4.00

TEMAKI & HAND ROLLS

CALIFORNIA TEMAKI

CALIFORNIA TEMAKI

$6.00

CALIFORNIA EEL TEMAKI

$8.00