Bars & Lounges
Sushi Shack @ Heritage Hop Haus Meridian
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Featured in both The Lounge and Hop Haus, Sushi Shack is the Valley’s premier tasting experience, featuring artistically displayed food curated by our master chef G. Hiroshi Parrish, with over 17 years of experience that leads the way in culinary perfection in Idaho.
Location
729 N Main St, Meridian, ID 83642
Gallery
