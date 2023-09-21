Popular Items

Smoked Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with ahi, krunchy krab salad, three sauces, tobiko and scallions

SUSHI SHACK

Apps & Sides

Edamame

$5.00

Fire Edamame

$5.00

Miso

$3.00

Tofu, scallions, seaweed/gf

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Seasoned seaweed/gf

Sunomono

$5.00

Cucumber, rock crab and roasted sesame seeds in house vinaigrette.

Sweet Chili Edamame

$5.00

Potstickers

$10.00

Fried and served with tangy soy dipping sauce

Clam Miso

$7.50

Spicy Hoisin Wings (single)

$1.50

Topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Salmon Bites

$14.00

Panko and fried salmon dressed with a sweet soy glaze, spicy aioli, siracha, placed on sweet sesame slaw, scallions and seeds

Krunchy Crab Salad

$4.00

Furikake Chips

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Side Of Tobiko

$1.00

Fried Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Chef's Breakfast

$6.00

Carpaccio

$16.00

Ika Salad

$7.00

Nigiri & Sashimi

Nigiri

$8.00

Sashimi

$7.50

Gunkan

$8.00

Toro Nigiri

$18.00

Toro Sashimi

$25.00

Steelhead Sashimi

$15.00Out of stock

Sea Bass Nigiri

$13.50Out of stock

Sea Bass Sashimi

$18.50Out of stock

Sashimi Boat

$28.00

Basic Rolls

Stepping Stone

$9.00

Krab, Avocado, Cucumber, Rolled in Tempura Flakes, Topped with Eel Sauce

California Roll

$7.00

Krab, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped With Roasted Sesame Seeds

Spicy Roll

$7.50

Choice of Ahi, Yellowtail, or Salmon, Spicy Aioli, Sriracha, Roasted Sesame Seeds & Green Onion. (GF)

Idaho Roll

$9.00

Baked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber Topped w/ Tempura Flakes, Spicy Aioli, Eel Sauce & Green Onions.

Philly Roll

$10.00

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Roasted Sesame Seeds. (GF)

Tuna Popper

$9.00

Ahi Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalapeño, Topped w/ Roasted Sesame Seeds, Spicy Aioli, Eel Sauce

Veggie Roll

$6.50+

Cucumber, Avocado, Bell Pepper, Lettuce, Carrots, Roasted Sesame Seeds. (GF/Vegetarian)

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Holy Cali

$13.00

Shrimp, avo, cream cheese, cucumber, krab, spicy aioli, wasabi aioli, eel sauce, furikake, sesame seeds

Specialty Rolls

Bombshell

Bombshell

$15.00

Eel, avocado, topped w/ krunchy krab salad, three sauces, tobiko, scallions

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$16.00

Eel, rock crab, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce, tobiko

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

$16.50

Escolar, cucumbers inside, topped w/ Ahi, jalapeño crab salad, tobiko, spicy aioli, scallions /gf

Cranky Crab

Cranky Crab

$15.00

Spicy hamachi, jalapeño, escolar, jalapeno crab salad, tobiko, sriracha, wasabi aioli, FIRE sauce/gf

Heavy Metal

Heavy Metal

$16.50

Smoked Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with ahi, krunchy krab salad, three sauces, tobiko and scallions

Lemon Lilly

Lemon Lilly

$16.00

Shrimp, avocado, cucumbers, escolar, lemon, wasabi aioli, yuzu tobiko

Mango Dango

Mango Dango

$15.00

Avocado, cucumber, bell peppers, topped w/ mango, ahi, mango rose aioli, sweet chili sauce, green onions, sesame seeds/gf

Orchid

Orchid

$18.50

Spicy hamachi, Avocado, tobiko, octopus, ahi, lemon & jalapeño, topped w/ spicy aioli, tobiko, green onions/ gf

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Crab and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, hamachi, escolar and avocado

Rose Roll

Rose Roll

$16.50

Ahi, cream cheese, bell peppers, topped w/ Ahi, tobiko, mango rose aioli, sesame seeds with a rose of ahi sashimi/gf

S.S. Friendshrimp

S.S. Friendshrimp

$17.00

Shrimp, jalapeño, cream cheese, salmon, avocado, krunchy krab, FIRE sauce, eel sauce, spicy aioli, sesame seeds

Sassy Sis

Sassy Sis

$15.50

Shrimp, tempura flakes, jalapeno, topped w/ ahi, lemon, avocado, FIRE sauce, eel sauce, roasted sesame seeds, cilantro

Fly Philly

$17.50

Nemo

$17.00

The Lobster

$16.00

Butterfly

$16.00

Ty-ko

$18.00

Poke

Islander

Islander

$17.00

Ahi, salmon, mango, avocado, english cucumbers, scallions, tobiko, poke sauce, sesame seeds

Garden Poke

Garden Poke

$15.00

Tofu, avocado, edamame, english cucumbers, bell peppers, green onions, sesame seeds, poke sauce, romaine lettuce/ gf, vegan

Pyramid

Pyramid

$17.00

Towered from the bottom up w/ furikake rice, avocado, krunchy krab salad, tobiko & ahi poke. Topped w/ a quail egg, tobiko, wasabi aioli

Mainlander

$17.00

Entrees

Salmon Bite Burger

$16.50

Chicken or Salmon, sweet sesame slaw, jalapeno, cilantro, lettuce, spicy aioli, katsu sauce, served on a pub bun

Seared Ahi Burger

$15.50

Sweet chili slaw, jalapeno, avocado, served on a pub bun

Hamachi Cama

$12.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Chicken thigh, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, over a bed of rice, topped with scallions and seeds

Handrolls

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$9.00

The Lobster Handroll

$8.00

THURSDAY HH ALL DAY

12oz Cans Of Beer

12oz Can of Beer

$2.00

PRIVATE EVENT

Fest

Spec Cocktail

$9.00