Sushi Snob 1721 M Street Northwest

1721 M Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20036

Popular Items

Spicy tuna
Miso soup
Shrimp tempura

STARTERS

Edamame

$5.00

Soybeans, sea salt

Miso soup

$3.79

Tofu, seaweed, scallion

Seaweed salad

$5.00

Wakame, sesame seeds

House salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, carrots, radish, tomatoes, fried onion, ginger dressing

Shrimp shumai

$6.00

6 pcs shrimp dumpling, sweet soy

Sashimi appetizer

$10.00

6 pcs sashimi

SUSHI, SASHIMI COMBINATION

Sashimi Combo

$23.99

Assorted 13 pcs sashimi

Chirashi

$23.99

Assorted 12 pcs sashimi, sushi rice

Salmon, Ikura don

Salmon, Ikura don

$17.99

8 pcs salmon sashimi, ikura, nori, sushi rice

Tekka don

Tekka don

$19.99

8 pcs bluefin tuna sashimi, nori, sushi rice

Sushi combo

Sushi combo

$19.99

Assorted 7 pcs nigiri, 3 pcs each tuna, salmon rolls

Sushi, sashimi combo

$25.99

5 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs nigiri, 3 psc each tuna, salmon rolls

Salmon combo

$19.99

3 pcs salmon sashimi, 3 pcs salmon nigiri, 6 pcs spicy salmon roll, 6 pcs salmon roll

Tuna, salmon combo

$18.99

3 pcs tuna nigiri, 3 pcs salmon nigiri, 6 pcs spicy tuna roll

Roll combo

$16.99

6 pcs California roll, 6 pcs tuna roll, 6 pcs salmon roll

Spicy roll combo

$17.99

6 pcs California roll, 6 pcs spicy tuna roll, 6 pcs spicy salmon roll

Bento box

$18.00

Choice of beef or chicken teriyaki over rice, California roll, 4 pcs nigiri sushi, seaweed salad.

NIGIRI

Akami (tuna)

Akami (tuna)

$8.00

2 pcs bluefin tuna

Toro (fatty tuna)

Toro (fatty tuna)

$10.00

2 pcs bluefin fatty tuna

Sake (salmon)

Sake (salmon)

$6.00

2 pcs salmon

Sake toro (fatty salmon)

Sake toro (fatty salmon)

$7.59

2 pcs fatty salmon slightly seared

Hamachi (yellowtail)

Hamachi (yellowtail)

$6.89

2 pcs yellowtail

Hamachi toro (fatty yellowtail)

Hamachi toro (fatty yellowtail)

$8.99

2 pcs fatty yellowtail

Hirame (flounder)

Hirame (flounder)

$5.49

2 pcs white fish

Ika (cuttle fish)

Ika (cuttle fish)

$7.49

2 pcs squid

Hotate (scallop)

Hotate (scallop)

$7.49

2 pcs scallop

Botan ebi (sweet shrimp)

Botan ebi (sweet shrimp)

$9.09

sweet raw shrimp

Ebi (shrimp)

Ebi (shrimp)

$5.00

2 pcs cooked shrimp

Ikura (salmon roe)

Ikura (salmon roe)

$8.00

2 pcs seaweed wrapped salmon roe

Tobiko (flying fish roe)

Tobiko (flying fish roe)

$6.00

2 pcs flying fish roe wrapped with seaweed

Unagi (eel)

Unagi (eel)

$7.00

2 pcs fresh water eel

Tamago (egg omelet)

Tamago (egg omelet)

$5.00

2 pcs omelet

Inari (tofu)

Inari (tofu)

$4.00

fried and seasoned tofu pocket stuffed with sushi rice

Uni (sea urchin)

Uni (sea urchin)

$14.00

sea urchin roe

Iwashi (mackerel)

Iwashi (mackerel)

$7.00

mackerel with ginger scallions

Wagyu (Japanese beef)

Wagyu (Japanese beef)

$21.00

light seared garlic chip

Kanikama (crab sticks)

Kanikama (crab sticks)

$6.00

crab sticks with spicy mayo and masago

Masago

$6.00

SASHIMI

Akami

$8.00

3 pcs bluefin tuna

Toro

$10.00

3 pcs bluefin fatty tuna

Sake

$6.00

3 pcs salmon sashimi

Sake toro

$7.59

3 pcs fatty salmon

Hamachi

$6.89

3 pcs yellowtail

Hamachi toro

$8.99

3 pcs fatty yellowtail

Shiromi

$5.49

3 pcs white fish

Ika

$6.49

3 pcs squid

Tako

$6.49Out of stock

3 pcs octopus

Hotate

$7.49

3 pcs scallop

Botan ebi (sweet shrimp)

Botan ebi (sweet shrimp)

$9.09

sweet raw shrimp

Ebi

$5.00

3 pcs cooked shrimp

Ikura

$8.00

Salmon roe

Tobiko

$6.00

Flying fish roe

Unagi

$7.00

3 pcs fresh water eel

Tamago

$5.00

3 pcs omelet

MAKI (ROLLS 6 PCS)

California

$7.29

Crabsticks, masago, avocado, cucumber

Blue crab avocado

$9.00

Blue crab, avocado, old bay

Shrimp tempura

$7.00

Fried shrimp, lettuce, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Eel avocado

$8.79

Fresh water eel, avocado

Philly

$7.89

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Tuna avocado

$8.49

Blue fin tuna, avocado

Spicy tuna

$7.00

Minced tuna, spicy miso, cucumber

Salmon avocado

$7.00

Salmon, avocado

Spicy salmon

$7.00

Salmon, spicy miso, cucumber

Yellowtail scallion

$7.99

Yellowtail, scallion

Spicy yellowtail

$8.00

Yellowtail, scallion, masago, spicy mayo, cucumber, jalapeno

Tuna roll

$6.50

Bluefin tuna

Salmon roll

$6.00

Salmon

Toro scallion

$10.00

Bluefin fatty tuna, scallion

Crabstick roll

$5.29

Imitation crab

Veggie roll

$5.49

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus

Avocado roll

$5.00

Cucumber roll

$4.69

Kampyo roll

$4.69

Sweet soy gourd

Oshinko roll

$4.69

Pickled daikon radish

Ume shiso cucumber

$5.00

Pickled plums, cucumber, fresh perilla leaf

Spicy scallop roll

$9.00

Chopped spicy scallop, scallions, masago, cucumber

Tamamayo

$6.79

Tamago, cucumber, spicy mayo, masago

SPECIAL ROLL 8 PCS

Rainbow

$14.99

California roll, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp

Double salmon

$14.99

Spicy salmon roll on top salmon, avocado, crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Toshi

$15.49

Salmon avocado roll, toro, nikiri, scallion

Dragon

$14.99

Spicy tuna roll, eel, avocado, scallion, tobiko

Green monster

$14.49

Shrimp tempura roll, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, tobiko

Jalapeno hamachi

$13.99

Avocado, crunchy, spicy mayo, jalapeño salsa

Volcano

$15.00

Shrimp tempura roll, avocado, baked crab salad

FOMO

$14.00

Spicy tuna, soy sheet, pepper tuna, sesame ponzu

DRINKS

Soda

$1.99

Honest tea

$3.49

Ito en green tea

$3.39

Coco water

$3.79

Water

$1.89

Sparkling water

$3.39

Lacroix

$2.79

Ginger beer

$1.09Out of stock

Calpico

$2.99

Boss coffee

$4.79

Aloe vera

$3.99

Yuzu Juice

$5.69

Milk Tea

$3.59

SIDES

Sushi rice

$3.49

White rice

$1.99

Brown rice

$2.89Out of stock

Spicy mayo

$0.50

Eel sauce

$0.50

Ponzu sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

Ginger dressing

$0.50Out of stock

RICE BOWLS

Beef bibimbap

$12.99

Bulgogi bibimbap

$14.99

Tofu bibimbap

$11.99

Chirashi donburi

$22.99

Salmon, ikura donburi

$18.99

Unagi donburi

$18.49

Chicken donburi

$12.49

Beef donburi

$12.99

Tofu donburi

$10.99

NOODLE SOUPS

Veggie udon

$10.99

Chicken udon

$12.99

Beef udon

$13.99

Seafood udon

$13.99

Shrimp tempura udon

$12.99

Miso ramen

$12.99

Shoyu ramen

$12.99

Beef pho

$12.99

Chicken pho

$12.49

Shrimp pho

$13.49

Veggie Pho

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1721 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036

