SUSHI SOGO 10000 Stirling Rd ste 8

10000 stirling Rd ste 8

Cooper City, FL 33024

Popular Items

California Roll I/O Sesame Seed
Miso Soup
House Salad

Rolls at Sogo

Avocado Roll (Palta Roll)

$7.00

Avocado, seaweed, rice

Banana Roll

$12.00

krab, cucumber, banana, sesame

Black & Red Roll

$15.00

tuna, white fish, salmon, scallion, masago

Blossom Roll

$15.00

tuna,salmon,white fish,lettuce,scallion,masago,rice paper

Buck San Roll

$14.00

California Roll I/O Sesame Seed

$7.00

krabmeat, cucumber, avocado,sesame

Cooper City Roll

$14.00

scallop,eel,salmon skin,cream cheese,cucumber,scallion,masago

Crab Roll

$8.00

Crazy Roll I/O Masago

$12.00

eel, salmon skin,avocado, scallion

Crunchy Roll

$11.00

salmon,krabmeat,cream cheese,seawee

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

cucumber

Dan Roll

$12.00

shrimp,krab,cucumber,lettuce,horseradish,sesame

Dancing Roll

$13.00

eel, cucumber, krabmeat,avocado

Disco Baby Roll

$13.00

eel,salmon skin,cucumber,cream cheese

Double Fantasy Roll

$13.00

salmon,tuna,white fish,eel,cucumber,krabmeat,avocado,sesame

Dragon Roll

$13.00

shrimp,scallion,asparagus,mayo,avocado

Dynamite Roll

$13.00

Eel Roll

$9.00

eel

Fire Cracker Roll

$12.00

spicy tuna

Futomaki

$13.00

Green Lady's roll

$12.00

white fish,scallion.fish egg,seaweed

Hamachi Roll

$11.00

scallion,seawee

JB Roll

$9.00

salmon,cream cheese,scallion

JB Roll Tempura Style

$10.00

salmon,cream cheese,scallion

Kamikaze Roll

$15.00

conch,scallion,salmon

Key West Roll

$14.00

conch,cucumber,avocado,krabmeat

Kinky Eel Roll

$13.00

eel,cream cheese, masago,scallion

LL Roll

$12.00

white fish,avocado,scallion,mayo,sesame

Mexican Roll I/O Masago

$12.00

shrimp,scallion,avocado,kimchee ,mayo

Okey Dokey Roll

$14.00

salmon, avocado,tuna,krab salad

Pegi Roll

$12.00

spicy tuna,cucumber,sesame

Pokemon Roll

$15.00

shrimp,lettuce,mayo,cucumber,krab

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

salmon,tuna,white fish,eel,cucumber,krabmeat,avocado,sesame

S & P Roll

$12.00

krabmeat,shrimp,scallion,mayo,masago,avocado

Salmon Roll

$8.00

salmon

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

salmon skin

Shrimp Tempura Roll I/O Sesame Seed

$11.00

shrimp,asparagus,cucumber,mayo

Sogo Signature Roll

$19.00

Spicy Crab

$9.00

Spicy Salmon

$10.00

Spicy Tuna

$10.00

Spider Roll I/O Masago

$12.00

shell crab,cucumber,asparagus,mayo

Summer Eve Roll

$12.00

krab,shrimp,cucumber,lettuce,seaweed,rice paper

Sunshine Roll

$12.00

tuna,salmon,scallion

Tropical Roll

$14.00

krabmeat,avocado,cucumber,cantaloupe,tuna,salmon,white fish,kiwi

Tuna Roll

$8.00

tuna

Twin Roll (Spicy)

$14.00

tuna,white fish,scallion,avocado

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

avocado,cucumber,carrots,spinach,scallion

Volcano Roll

$14.00

scallop,avocado.cucumber,krabmeat,sesame

Yum Yum I/O Masago

$13.00

yellow tail,asparagus,avocado,scallion

Hand Rolls

California Handroll

$6.00

cucumber,avocado,krabmeat

Cucumber Handroll

$5.00

cucumber

Eel Handroll

$6.00

eel

J.B. Handroll

$6.00

salmon,cream cheese,scallion

Salmon Skin Handroll

$5.00

salmon skin

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$6.00

spicy tuna

Tuna Handroll

$6.00

tuna

Salmon Handroll

$6.00

salmon

Y.T. Scallion Handroll

$6.00

yellow tail,scallion

Sushi and Sashimi

Baby Octopus Sushi

$5.00

Baby Octupus Sashimi

$5.00

Conch Sashimi

$5.00

Conch Sushi

$4.00

Crab Sashimi

$5.00

Crab Sushi

$5.00

Dynamite Sashimi

$5.00

Dynamite Sushi

$5.00

Eel Sashimi

$5.00

Eel Sushi

$5.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$5.00

Hamachi Sushi

$5.00

Ikura Sashimi

$5.00

Ikura Sushi

$5.00

Masago Sashimi

$5.00

Masago Sushi

$5.00

Octupus Sashimi

$5.00

Octupus Sushi

$5.00

Red Clam Sashimi

$5.00

Red Clam Sushi

$5.00

Salmon Sashimi

$5.00

Salmon Sushi

$5.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$5.00

Shrimp Sushi

$5.00

Squid Sashimi

$5.00

Squid Sushi

$4.00

Tuna Sashimi

$5.00

Tuna Sushi

$5.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$5.00

White Tuna Sushi

$5.00

Tamago Sushi

$4.00

Tamago Sahimi

$4.00

Entree

Roll,Roll and Roll Combo

$19.00

8pcs Tuna Roll, 4 pcs California roll, 4 pcs J.B. roll, 4 pcs of eel Roll

Sushi Combo

$19.00

8 pcs Assorted Sushi, 4 pcs of California Roll

Sushi Combo Deluxe 22 pcs

$24.00

10 pcs Assorted fish, 4 pcs of J.B. Roll, 4 pcs California Roll, 4 pcs of Tuna Roll

Sashimi Combo 18 pcs

$22.00

18 pcs of assorted fish

Sushi and Sashimi Combo 18 pcs

$24.00

5 pcs Sushi, 9 pcs Sashimi, 4 pcs California Roll

Chirashi

$23.00

Sushi Rice topped with Assorted Fish

Vegetable Combo

$18.00

8 pcs of Vegetable Roll, 4 pcs Naruto Maki (spinach, kampyo and Ginger wrapped in Cucumber Skin) and 4 pcs Vegetable Sushi

Sogo Combo A

$25.00

Dancing Eel Roll, Tuna Tataki and 5 pcs of Sushi

Sogo Combo B

$25.00

Rainbow Roll, Seaweed Salad and 5 pcs of Sushi

Sogo Boat for Two

$56.00

12 pcs Sushi, 14 pcs Sashimi, 8 pcs California Roll, 8 pcs Tuna Roll and Ceviche Mixed

Sogo Boat for Three

$76.00

18 pcs Sushi, 21 pcs Sashimi, Tuna Tataki, 8 pcs California Roll I/O Masago, 8 pcs J.B. Roll and Ceviche Mixed

Sogo Boat for Four

$96.00

24 pcs Sushi, 28 pcs Sashimi, Tuna Tataki, Roll, Roll and Roll, Rainbow Roll and Ceviche Mixed

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Lobster Teriyaki

$34.00

N.Y. Strip Steak Teriyaki

$21.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Steak and Chicken Combo Teriyaki

$21.00

Steak and Lobster Combo Terayaki

$32.00

Steak, Lobster and Chicken Combo Teriyaki

$32.00

Agemono Katsu

Pork Katsu

$17.00

Chicken Katsu

$17.00

Itamemono Stir Fried

Chicken and Vegetables Stir Fried

$17.00

Shrimp and Vegetables Stir Fried

$18.00

Scallops and VegetableS Fried

$21.00

Seafood Combo Stir Fried

$30.00

Nabemono kettle Dish

Sukiyaki

$19.00

Chicken Sukiyaki

$18.00

Yosenabe

$21.00

Domburi

Unagi Don

$17.00

Oyako Don

$14.00

Katsu Don

$14.00

Udon Soba Rice

Brown Rice Bowl

$4.00

Fried Rice Beef

$18.00

Fried Rice Chicken

$16.00

Fried Rice Shrimp

$18.00

Fried Rice Vegetable

$15.00

Niku Don

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura Soba

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$14.00

Soba Vegetable

$15.00

Sushi Rice Bowl

$4.00

Udon Vegetable

$15.00

White Rice Bowl

$3.00

Yaki Soba Beef

$18.00

Yaki Soba Chicken

$17.00

Yaki Soba Shrimp

$18.00

Yaki Udon Beef

$18.00

Yaki Udon Chicken

$17.00

Yaki Udon Shrimp

$18.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$5.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.00

Tempura Banana & Ice Cream

$7.00

Tempura Cheese Cake & Ice Cream

$8.00

Thai Donuts

$8.00

Soup and Salad

Miso Soup

$4.00

Clear Soup

$4.00

Seafood Soup

$9.00

Udon Soup

$7.00

Soba Soup

$7.00

Pork Gyoza Soup

$7.00

House Salad

$4.00

Krabmeat Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Avocado Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Spicy Krab Salad

$11.00

krab Spinach Soup

$7.00

Appetizer Kitchen

Beef Tataki

$12.00

Edamame

$7.00

Eel Appetizer

$8.00

Fried Shumai

$7.00

Gyoza Fried

$7.00

Gyoza Steam

$7.00

Harumaki

$7.00

Krab Rangoon

$8.00

Matsu Shrimp

$10.00

Sauteed Scallops with Mushrroms

$10.00

Sauteed Shrimp Mushrooms

$10.00

Soft Shell Crab

$11.00

Steam Shumai

$7.00

Sweet Potato Tempura

$9.00

Tempura Shrimp with Vegetables Appeti

$10.00

Tempura Vegetable Appeti

$9.00

Appetizer Sushi Bar

Tartar Salmon

$13.00

Tartar Tuna

$14.00

Ceviche Salmon

$13.00

Ceviche Tuna

$14.00

Ceviche Mixed

$14.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Sunomono Mixed

$10.00

Sunomo Roll

$9.00

Naruto Maki

$10.00

K.C. Roll

$10.00

Katsura Maki

$10.00

Tiger Eye

$12.00

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Sashimi App Chef's

$13.00

Sashimi App Salmon

$14.00

Sashimi App Tuna

$14.00

Sashimi App Mixed

$14.00

Sushi App Chef's

$13.00

Sushi App Tuna

$13.00

Sushi App Salmon

$13.00

Sushi App Mixed

$13.00

Thai Corner

Tom Yum Goong Chicken

$8.00

Tom Yum Goong Shrimp

$9.00

Phad Thai Chicken

$16.00

Phad Thai Beef

$18.00

Phad Thai Shrimp

$18.00

Thai Red Curry Chicken

$16.00

Thai Red Curry Beef

$18.00

Thai Red Curry Shrimp

$18.00

Sauce Dressing Cold Noodle

Ponze Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Kimchee Sauce

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

1/2 pt Cold Noodle

$5.00

1 pt Cold Noodle

$8.00

Salad Dressing 1/2 pt

$4.00

Salad Dressing 1 p/t

$8.00

Light Sauce

Siracha

$0.50

Tropical Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Miso Dressing

$0.50

Light Sauce (Copy)

$0.50

Tempura

Shrimp Vegetable Tempura

$19.50

Chicken Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

Vegetable Tempura

$15.00

Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade Mint

$5.50

Lemonade Mint & Ginger

$6.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10000 stirling Rd ste 8, Cooper City, FL 33024

Directions

