Sushi Ta'eem Boro Park
4708 13th ave
Brooklyn, NY 11219
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Avocado Fireball
avocado stuffed with spicy kani, deep fried in panko crumbs, drizzled with sweet sauce
Rice Crispy
cubes of deep fried rice, topped with a mix of spicy salmon, spicy tuna, and guacamole (6)
Avocado Fries
avocado wedges deep fried in panko crumbs
Crunchy Lava
cubes of crunchy deep fried rice, topped with our signature guacamole, spicy kani, and drizzled with spicy mayo
Jalapeno Kickers
Jalapeño stuffed with spicy salmon, & spicy tuna fried in panko crumbs
Edamame
steamed, lightly salted
French Fries
lightly salted
Sushi Sandwiches
salmon, spicy kani, avocado, wrapped in seaweed, deep fried in panko crumbs
Sushi Pizza
fried rice topped with your choice of seared spicy tuna, or spicy salmon, with avocado
Sushi Tacos
your choice of salmon or tuna, topped with guacamole, pickled jalapeño, our signature sauce, and masago
Tuna Tartar
cubed tuna, topped with avocado, cucumber, scallion, served with tortilla chips
Mango Madness
spicy kani, mango, avocado, wrapped in salmon, topped with our signature mango sauce
Kani Pops
mini kani deep fried in tempura batter
Sushi Cake
spicy tuna, avocado, bedded on top of white rice
Sushi Tapas
black pepper tuna, topped with guacamole, pickled jalapeno, bedded on top of sweet potato
Egg Rolls
Rose's Petal
spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped in tuna, topped with pickled jalapeno
Cigars
Sweet Potato Chips
Yellowtail Hamachi
six pieces of thinly sliced yellowtail seasoned in our signature ponzu dressing, topped with pickled jalapenos
Sushi Rice
SALADS
Green Garden Salad
lettuce, cucumber, avocado, carrots, tomato, with ginger dressing
Grilled Salad
lettuce, cucumber, avocado, tomato, with grilled salmon, and tuna
Kani Salad
cucumber, kani, with spicy mayo
Salmon Skin Salad
kani salad base, with grilled salmon skin on top
Tempura Salad
lettuce, cucumber, avocado, sweet potato, fried onions, with fried salmon, and fried kani
Sushi Salad
lettuce, cucumber, avocado, with cubed salmon, and tuna
Volcano Salad
kani salad mixed with salmon tempura, topped with avocado, crunch, drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce on top
VEGETABLE ROLLS
AAC Roll
avocado, asparagus, and cucumber
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Crispy Onion Roll
tempura onions
Forest Roll
mushroom, fried onion, and cucumber
Garden Roll
cucumber, avocado, and red pepper
Sunny Roll
mango, avocado, and cashew
Sweet Potato Roll
deep fried sweet potato
Sweety Roll
mango, sweet potato, and cashew
Mushroom Roll
shiitake mushrooms
Mixed Vegetable Roll
cucumber, avocado, and carrot
Mango Roll
Cheese Roll
pareve cream cheese and avocado
SUSHI ROLLS
Alaska Roll
salmon, avocado, and cucumber
Boston Roll
kani, lettuce, and mango
California Roll
kani, cucumber, and avocado
Ocean Roll
tuna, salmon, and avocado
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, avocado, and pareve cream cheese
Yum Roll
spicy salmon, spicy kani, and avocado
Salmon Avocado
Tuna Avocado
Spicy Salmon Avocado
Spicy Hamachi
spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, and scallions
Spicy Kani Avocado
Spicy Tuna Avocado
Salmon Skin Roll
grilled fresh salmon skin with cucumber
Black Pepper Salmon Avocado
Black Pepper Tuna Avocado
Sakura Roll
salmon, white tuna, and avocado
SIGNATURE ROLLS
Hawaii Roll
mango, avocado, cashews, with fried sweet potato on top
Rainforest Roll
mushroom, fried onion, asparagus, cucumber, with avocado on top
Spring Roll
pickled radish, sweet potato, avocado, cucumber, wrapped with soy wrap
Ave J Roll
salmon, kani, cucumber, avocado, with salmon, avocado, and lemon on top
Coney Island Roll
spicy salmon, spicy kani, crispy onions, with black pepper tuna, and avocado on top
Greenpoint Roll
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, and jalapeno
Firecracker Roll
black pepper salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, and cherry tomatoes
Sweetheart Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, crunch, with tuna, and salmon on top
Ta'eem Roll
tuna, salmon, kani, avocado, with seared salmon, and seared white tuna on top
Tiger Roll
black pepper tuna, mushroom, avocado, scallion, with black pepper salmon, and avocado on top
Naruto Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, wrapped in cucumber skin
Rainbow Roll
kani, avocado, cucumber, with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado on top
Tasty Roll
spicy tuna, crunch, spicy kani, with avocado, and cashews on top
Sweet & Sour Roll
spicy tuna, fried salmon, fried onions, avocado, topped with seared kani and crispy onions
Tornado Roll
yellowtail, salmon, spicy tuna, avocado wrapped in soy paper
Crunchy California Roll
kani, cucumber, avocado, with spicy crunchy kani, and crispy onion on top
Salmon Tempura Deluxe
salmon, avocado, sweet potato, fried onions, with guacamole on top, deep fried
TNT Tempura
spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy kani, avocado, each piece is deep fried
Volcano Roll
fried salmon, fried tuna, avocado, sweet potato, with spicy kani on top
Golden Dream
spicy kani, grilled salmon, avocado, with mango on top
Burning Roll
fried black pepper tuna, jalapeno, avocado, with seared spicy salmon, and chili sauce on top
Caterpillar Roll
sweet potato, fried salmon, kani, wrapped in soy wrap, with avocado on top
Dragon Roll
fried salmon, avocado, cucumber, with avocado on top
Dynamite Tempura
pareve cream cheese, avocado, with white tuna, kani, deep fried
Cowboy Roll
fried salmon, spicy kani, avocado, mango, wrapped in a jumbo soy wrap
Rock N' Roll
fried jalapeno, stuffed with spicy tuna, pareve cream cheese, with seared salmon on top
Pacific Roll
fried tilapia, fried onion, mushroom, with seared salmon on top
Bagel Roll
pareve cream cheese, onion, tomato, avocado, with smoked salmon on top
13th Ave Roll
grilled salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy kani, and avocado on top