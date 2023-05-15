Sushi Ta'eem Boro Park

POKE BOWL

make your own | choice of base: brown rice, white rice, lettuce, sweet potato, fried onions choice of two protein: salmon, tuna, black pepper tuna, black pepper salmon, smoked salmon, kani, spicy kani, fried salmon, fried tuna choice of vegetables: lettuce, avocado, cucumber, tomato, jalapeno, mango, carrot, olive, scallion, mushrooms, red onions, sweet potato, fried onions, edamame choice of crunch: cashew crunch, tempura crunch, potato crunch, granola crunch, crispy onions choice of sauce: mango sauce, sweet sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, ginger dressing