Sushi Ta'eem Boro Park

4708 13th ave

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Popular Items

California Roll

$6.25

kani, cucumber, and avocado

Poke Bowl

$15.95

French Fries

$6.95

lightly salted

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Avocado Fireball

$10.95

avocado stuffed with spicy kani, deep fried in panko crumbs, drizzled with sweet sauce

Rice Crispy

$12.95

cubes of deep fried rice, topped with a mix of spicy salmon, spicy tuna, and guacamole (6)

Avocado Fries

$10.95

avocado wedges deep fried in panko crumbs

Crunchy Lava

$12.50

cubes of crunchy deep fried rice, topped with our signature guacamole, spicy kani, and drizzled with spicy mayo

Jalapeno Kickers

$10.95

Jalapeño stuffed with spicy salmon, & spicy tuna fried in panko crumbs

Edamame

$6.95

steamed, lightly salted

French Fries

$6.95

lightly salted

Sushi Sandwiches

$12.50

salmon, spicy kani, avocado, wrapped in seaweed, deep fried in panko crumbs

Sushi Pizza

$10.95

fried rice topped with your choice of seared spicy tuna, or spicy salmon, with avocado

Sushi Tacos

$13.95

your choice of salmon or tuna, topped with guacamole, pickled jalapeño, our signature sauce, and masago

Tuna Tartar

$11.95

cubed tuna, topped with avocado, cucumber, scallion, served with tortilla chips

Mango Madness

$12.95

spicy kani, mango, avocado, wrapped in salmon, topped with our signature mango sauce

Kani Pops

$10.95

mini kani deep fried in tempura batter

Sushi Cake

$10.95

spicy tuna, avocado, bedded on top of white rice

Sushi Tapas

$11.95

black pepper tuna, topped with guacamole, pickled jalapeno, bedded on top of sweet potato

Egg Rolls

$6.95

Rose's Petal

$12.95

spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped in tuna, topped with pickled jalapeno

Cigars

$6.95

Sweet Potato Chips

$6.95

Yellowtail Hamachi

$11.95

six pieces of thinly sliced yellowtail seasoned in our signature ponzu dressing, topped with pickled jalapenos

Sushi Rice

$3.50

SALADS

Green Garden Salad

$8.95

lettuce, cucumber, avocado, carrots, tomato, with ginger dressing

Grilled Salad

$13.95

lettuce, cucumber, avocado, tomato, with grilled salmon, and tuna

Kani Salad

$10.95

cucumber, kani, with spicy mayo

Salmon Skin Salad

$11.50

kani salad base, with grilled salmon skin on top

Tempura Salad

$12.50

lettuce, cucumber, avocado, sweet potato, fried onions, with fried salmon, and fried kani

Sushi Salad

$12.50

lettuce, cucumber, avocado, with cubed salmon, and tuna

Volcano Salad

$14.95

kani salad mixed with salmon tempura, topped with avocado, crunch, drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce on top

SOUP

Miso Soup

$4.50

Soup of The Day (Kani Egg Drop)

$5.95

POKE BOWL

make your own | choice of base: brown rice, white rice, lettuce, sweet potato, fried onions choice of two protein: salmon, tuna, black pepper tuna, black pepper salmon, smoked salmon, kani, spicy kani, fried salmon, fried tuna choice of vegetables: lettuce, avocado, cucumber, tomato, jalapeno, mango, carrot, olive, scallion, mushrooms, red onions, sweet potato, fried onions, edamame choice of crunch: cashew crunch, tempura crunch, potato crunch, granola crunch, crispy onions choice of sauce: mango sauce, sweet sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, ginger dressing

Poke Bowl

$15.95

VEGETABLE ROLLS

AAC Roll

$6.25

avocado, asparagus, and cucumber

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$5.95

Crispy Onion Roll

$5.95

tempura onions

Forest Roll

$6.75

mushroom, fried onion, and cucumber

Garden Roll

$6.25

cucumber, avocado, and red pepper

Sunny Roll

$6.50

mango, avocado, and cashew

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.95

deep fried sweet potato

Sweety Roll

$6.50

mango, sweet potato, and cashew

Mushroom Roll

$5.95

shiitake mushrooms

Mixed Vegetable Roll

$5.95

cucumber, avocado, and carrot

Mango Roll

$5.50

Cheese Roll

$6.50

pareve cream cheese and avocado

SUSHI ROLLS

Alaska Roll

$6.95

salmon, avocado, and cucumber

Boston Roll

$6.25

kani, lettuce, and mango

California Roll

$6.25

kani, cucumber, and avocado

Ocean Roll

$7.95

tuna, salmon, and avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$7.95

smoked salmon, avocado, and pareve cream cheese

Yum Roll

$7.95

spicy salmon, spicy kani, and avocado

Salmon Avocado

$6.95

Tuna Avocado

$7.25

Spicy Salmon Avocado

$7.25

Spicy Hamachi

$8.50

spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, and scallions

Spicy Kani Avocado

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Avocado

$7.25

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

grilled fresh salmon skin with cucumber

Black Pepper Salmon Avocado

$7.50

Black Pepper Tuna Avocado

$7.50

Sakura Roll

$8.25

salmon, white tuna, and avocado

SIGNATURE ROLLS

Hawaii Roll

$11.50

mango, avocado, cashews, with fried sweet potato on top

Rainforest Roll

$11.50

mushroom, fried onion, asparagus, cucumber, with avocado on top

Spring Roll

$11.50

pickled radish, sweet potato, avocado, cucumber, wrapped with soy wrap

Ave J Roll

$13.50

salmon, kani, cucumber, avocado, with salmon, avocado, and lemon on top

Coney Island Roll

$13.50

spicy salmon, spicy kani, crispy onions, with black pepper tuna, and avocado on top

Greenpoint Roll

$14.50

spicy tuna, spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, and jalapeno

Firecracker Roll

$12.95

black pepper salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, and cherry tomatoes

Sweetheart Roll

$13.50

spicy tuna, avocado, crunch, with tuna, and salmon on top

Ta'eem Roll

$14.50

tuna, salmon, kani, avocado, with seared salmon, and seared white tuna on top

Tiger Roll

$13.50

black pepper tuna, mushroom, avocado, scallion, with black pepper salmon, and avocado on top

Naruto Roll

$13.50

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, wrapped in cucumber skin

Rainbow Roll

$13.50

kani, avocado, cucumber, with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado on top

Tasty Roll

$12.50

spicy tuna, crunch, spicy kani, with avocado, and cashews on top

Sweet & Sour Roll

$14.50

spicy tuna, fried salmon, fried onions, avocado, topped with seared kani and crispy onions

Tornado Roll

$14.50

yellowtail, salmon, spicy tuna, avocado wrapped in soy paper

Crunchy California Roll

$11.50

kani, cucumber, avocado, with spicy crunchy kani, and crispy onion on top

Salmon Tempura Deluxe

$14.50

salmon, avocado, sweet potato, fried onions, with guacamole on top, deep fried

TNT Tempura

$13.50

spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy kani, avocado, each piece is deep fried

Volcano Roll

$14.50

fried salmon, fried tuna, avocado, sweet potato, with spicy kani on top

Golden Dream

$13.50

spicy kani, grilled salmon, avocado, with mango on top

Burning Roll

$13.50

fried black pepper tuna, jalapeno, avocado, with seared spicy salmon, and chili sauce on top

Caterpillar Roll

$13.50

sweet potato, fried salmon, kani, wrapped in soy wrap, with avocado on top

Dragon Roll

$12.50

fried salmon, avocado, cucumber, with avocado on top

Dynamite Tempura

$13.50

pareve cream cheese, avocado, with white tuna, kani, deep fried

Cowboy Roll

$13.50

fried salmon, spicy kani, avocado, mango, wrapped in a jumbo soy wrap

Rock N' Roll

$13.50

fried jalapeno, stuffed with spicy tuna, pareve cream cheese, with seared salmon on top

Pacific Roll

$13.50

fried tilapia, fried onion, mushroom, with seared salmon on top

Bagel Roll

$13.50

pareve cream cheese, onion, tomato, avocado, with smoked salmon on top

13th Ave Roll

$13.50

grilled salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy kani, and avocado on top

COOKED ROLLS

Lion Roll

$8.50

fried salmon, fried tuna, and avocado

Salmon Lite

$7.50

fried salmon and avocado

Tuna Lite

$7.75

fried tuna and avocado

Smoked Salmon Lite

$8.25

fried smoked salmon and avocado

Spider Roll

$8.25

fried salmon with fried kani

Tilapia Lite

$7.50

fried tilapia with fried onion

BURRITO

make your own | choice of base: brown rice, white rice choice of two proteins: salmon, tuna, black pepper tuna, black pepper salmon, smoked salmon, kani, spicy kani, fried salmon, fried tuna choice of three vegetables: lettuce, avocado, cucumber, tomato, jalapeno, mango, carrot, olive, scallion, mushrooms, red onions, sweet potato, fried onions choice of crunch: cashew crunch, tempura crunch, potato crunch, granola crunch, crispy onions choice of sauce: mango sauce, sweet sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, ginger dressing

Sushi Burrito

$14.95

BENTO BOX

Mixed Fish Tempura

$19.95

salmon, tuna, kani served with a california roll, salad, & miso soup.

Mixed Vegetable Tempura

$17.95

sweet potato, asparagus, zucchini served with a california roll, salad, & miso soup.

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.95

served with a california roll, salad, & miso soup.

PLATTERS

Small Sushi Platter

$54.95

7 rolls

Medium Sushi Platter

$74.95

11 rolls

Large Sushi Platter

$99.95

16 rolls

Deluxe Signature Platter

$119.95

11 signature rolls

Small Vegetable Platter

$34.95

6 rolls

Medium Vegetable Platter

$64.95

11 rolls

Large Vegetable Platter

$89.95

16 rolls

NIGIRI (2 PC)

Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

Yellowtail Nigiri

$5.50

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$5.50

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

Black Pepper Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

Tuna Nigiri

$5.50

Black Pepper Tuna Nigiri

$5.50

White Tuna Nigiri

$5.50

SASHIMI (2 PC)

Salmon Sashimi

$5.50

Yellowtail Sashimi

$5.50

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$5.50

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$5.50

Black Pepper Salmon Sashimi

$5.50

Tuna Sashimi

$5.50

Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi

$5.50

White Tuna Sashimi

$5.50

ENTREES

Fish & Chips

$15.95

six pieces of cooked salmon covered in panko crumbs with french fries on the side

DRINKS

Sodas

Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sparkling Seltzer

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00

Snapple

Peach Snapple

$2.50

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.50

Lemon Snapple

$2.50

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.50