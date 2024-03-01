- Home
970 Linden Avenue
Carpinteria, CA 93013
Main Menu
Appetizer
- Avocado Bomb$12.75
- Baby Octopus$8.50
- Baked Green Mussels$14.25
4 pieces – Imitation Crab, Scallops & Spicy Mayo
- Carpaccio$17.75
Choice of Tuna, Halibut or Salmon
- Chicken Karaage$12.25
Deep fried chicken that are bite size served with spicy mayo
- Deep fried Soft Shell Crab$14.75
Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu and a lemon wedge
- Deep Fried Tofu$10.25
Beer battered bread lightly with Panko crumbs fried tofu topping with bonito and green onions. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Dynamite$14.25
Scallops, Imitation Crab, Spicy Mayo, Sweet Sauce & Green Onions
- Edamame$7.50
Steam edamame with a hit of salt.
- Edamame Garlic$8.50
- Edamame Spicy$8.50
Sautéed edamame seasoned with garlic sriracha and soy sauce
- Gyoza$8.75
Fried dumplings With your choice of chicken, veggies or pork.
- Hamachi Jalapeño$16.75
- Oyster in Half Shell$11.75
- Oyster Shooter$11.50
- Popcorn Salmon$14.50
Bite size pieces of salmon that are breaded and deep fried
- Rock Fried Calamari$12.25
Deep fried calamari rings served with spicy and a wedge of lemon
- Rock Fried Shrimp$13.25
Deep fried shrimp served with spicy mayo and lemon
- Shishito Peppers$8.50
- Shrimp Boat$13.75
4 pieces of shrimp on top of imitation crab drizzled with chef special sauce topped with smelt eggs and baked
- Spring Rolls Vegetable$6.95
- Tempura Appetizer (Shrimp & Vegetable)$13.75
Beer battered and fried shrimps(2) and veggies
- Tempura Shrimp 6pc Appetizer$14.75
6 pieces of shrimp beer battered and fried
- Tempura Vegetables$11.75
Beer battered and fried vegetables
- Uni Shooter$14.00
Uni, Quail Egg, Green Onion, Ponzu & Sake
- Volcano Cake$14.25
Rice wrapped with Salmon topped with Spicy Scallops, Special Mushroom Imitation Crab Paste & Eel Sauce
Carp Specials
- Chicken & Veggie Curry$18.25
Chicken, potatoes, onion and carrots curry served with rice
- Eel Bowl$29.00
Baked fresh water eel over sushi rice. Garnished with imitation crab, egg cake, seaweed salad topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds. Paired with ginger. Served with miso.
- Hamachi Kama$21.00
Grilled yellowtail collar with spicy ponzu sauce on the side and a lemon wedge. Served with miso, rice, and cabbage salad.
- Handroll Special$18.75
3 nicely crafted handrolls - California, Spicy tuna & Alaskan roll. *served with Miso Soup
- Hibachi Chicken$17.50
- Korean BBQ Short Ribs$21.00
- Nigiri Special$22.00
7 different kinds of Sushi with Miso Soup.
- Roasted Veggies$16.50
Bell Peppers, Onions & Zucchini served with rice.
- Sushi Plate$21.50
California Roll ( 8pcs) & Nigiri (5pcs) **no substitutions *served with miso soup
- Seafood Symphony$22.00
Salmon, Shrimps, Clams, Mussels cooked in white wine sauce over rice *served with Miso Soup or House Cabbage Salad
- Sweet Chicken Bowl$15.00
Marinated popcorn chicken & salted vegetables over rice with sweet chili sauce.
- Vegetarian Special$18.00
Inari (2pcs), Vegetable Roll, & Cucumber Roll *served with Miso Soup or House Cabbage Salad
- Crunchy halibut$24.50
Combinations
- Charbroiled Salmon Combo$25.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
- Tempura & Teriyaki Beef Combo$24.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
- Tempura & Teriyaki Chicken Combo$23.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
- Teriyaki Beef Combo$22.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
- Teriyaki Chicken & Beef Combo$23.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
- Teriyaki Chicken Combo$20.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
- Tonkatsu Pork Cutlet Combo$23.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
Dinner Specials
- Black Cod$24.00
Marinated with Miso Paste & Pan Fried *served with Rice & Salad
- Chirashi Bowl Dinner$28.00
Variety of Sashimi over sushi rice *served with Miso Soup
- Sashimi Dinner$28.00
3 pieces of Tuna, Salmon and Yellowtail *served with Miso Soup, Rice and House Cabbage Salad.
- Sushi Combo$31.00
2 pieces of Sashimi Tuna, Albacore, & Yellowtail 4 pieces of Nigiri *Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll *Served with Miso Soup, Rice & Salad
- Sushi Teri Bento$27.00
Choice of Chicken, Beef or Salmon Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura California roll *Served with Miso Soup, Rice & Salad
- Dinner Poke Bowl$19.00
Entrées
Nigiri
- Albacore Nigiri$7.75
- Blackened Albacore Nigiri$8.50
- Crab Nigiri$10.00
- Egg Cake Nigiri$7.00
- Fresh Water Eel Nigiri$9.25
- Halibut Nigiri$8.75
- Inari Nigiri$6.50
- Mackerel Nigiri$7.50
- Octopus Nigiri$8.75
- Red Snapper Nigiri$7.75
- Salmon Nigiri$7.75
- Salmon Roe Nigiri$9.00
- Scallop Nigiri$7.75
- Sea Urchin Nigiri$15.50
- Shrimp Nigiri$7.50
- Smelt Egg Nigiri$7.00
- Squid Nigiri$7.75
- Sweet Shrimp Nigiri$11.25
- Tuna Nigiri$7.75
- Yellowtail Nigiri$8.50
Noodles
Rolls
- Alaskan Roll$10.25
- Albacore Roll$8.50
- Asian Beauty Roll$16.50
- Avocado & Cucumber Roll$8.25
- Avocado Roll$7.75
- Baja California Roll$13.95
Chicken, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Deep Fried
- Bath Street Roll$13.00
- Black Tiger Roll$16.50
- BLT Roll$14.50
Baby lobster, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & Avocado.
- California Roll$9.75
- Carpinteria Roll$14.50
- Cherry Blossom Roll$16.95
Real Crab, Avocado, Cucumber Topped with Escular, & Tuna and Chef’s sauce on Top
- Chicken Roll$8.50
- Crunchy Roll$15.50
- Cucumber Roll$7.25
- Deluxe California Roll$10.25
- Downtown Roll$14.25
Salmon, Avocado, Albacore, Smelt Egg, Cucumber, Burdock & Green Onion
- Dragon Roll$16.50
- Eel Roll$11.50
- Futomaki Roll$13.50
- Girl's Night Out Roll$16.50
- Godzilla Roll$15.00
- Heart Attack Roll$14.25
- Imitation Crab Roll$8.75
- Linden Roll$14.00
- Little Monkey Roll$15.25
Tempura Salmon, Imitation Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, baked with Spicy Mayo Sauce & topped with Fried Onions Sesame & Sweet Sauce
- MasterCard Roll$15.00
- MB Roll$15.50
Tempura Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber & Spicy Tuna on top with Tempura crumbs
- Midori Lobster Roll$18.75
- Omega III Roll$18.50
- OMG Roll$17.50
Tempura Shrimp Roll, with Albacore, thin sliced Jalapeno & ponzu sauce on top
- Orange Dragon Roll$16.50
- Philadelphia Roll$10.75
- Pink Cadillac Roll$15.00
- Pizza Roll$16.50
- Rainbow Roll$16.00
- Red Dragon Roll$17.75
- Rice Roll$5.95
- Salmon Roll$8.75
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.50
- Scallop Roll$9.75
- Shrimp Roll$10.00
- Snake Roll$16.50
- Spicy Crab Roll$12.25
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$10.25
- Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll$10.75
- Spicy Tuna crispy rice$13.50
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.75
- Spicy Veggie Roll$9.00
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$11.00
- Spider Roll$14.00
- Surf's Up Roll$15.50
Tempura Shrimp, Imitation Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Smelt Egg & Scallop topped with Chef’s sauce
- Tempura Shrimp Roll$12.50
- Tuna & Avocado Roll$9.50
- Tuna Roll$8.75
- UT.J. Roll$16.50
Tempura Shrimp, Imitation Crab ,Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, topped with Baked Salmon, and Avocado with Jalapeno vinaigrette sauce
- Veggie Roll$8.50
- Veggie Tempura Roll$10.50
- White Dragon Roll$16.50
- Yellowtail Roll$9.25
- Sushi Tower$18.00
- Chef's Special roll$18.50
Salad
- Ahi Poke Salad$16.25
Mixed sashimi tossed seaweed, sesame seeds, cucumber, onion with special spicy dressing.
- Avo & Japanese Cucumber Salad$9.75
Half avocado & Japanese cucumber with chef's poke sauce and Yuzu sauce.
- Cabbage Salad$5.25+
Shredded cabbage garnished with parsley and shredded carrots served with ginger dressing
- Calamari Salad$9.50
- Chad’s Tuna Salad$22.00
Peppered Seared Tuna, Mixed Greens, Onions with House Special Dressing.
- Charbroiled Salmon Salad$23.25
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber and Raspberry Dressing. Served with miso or rice
- Cucumber Salad$8.00
Sliced cucumber served with Ponzu & Fish Flakes
- Mixed Green Salad$9.00+
Mixed green salad with tomato wedges and slices of cucumber served with mustard dressing
- Ocean Salad$9.25
Seaweed topped with sesame seeds
- Oriental Chicken Salad$15.25
- Sashimi Salad$23.25
Mixed Greens & Assorted Sashimi, Avocado, Mango and Sprouts.
- Spicy Tuna Salad$21.00
Mixed Greens & Sliced Spicy Tuna
- Tofu salad$8.00
Sashimi
- Albacore Sashimi$15.75
- Blackened Albacore Sashimi$16.00
- Crab Sashimi$19.50
- Egg Cake Sashimi$13.75
- Fresh Water Eel Sashimi$18.50
- Halibut Sashimi$16.50
- Mackerel Sashimi$14.75
- Octopus Sashimi$16.00
- Red Snapper Sashimi$14.50
- Salmon Sashimi$15.00
- Seared Albacore Sashimi$17.95
- Seared Tuna Sashimi$15.75
- Shrimp Sashimi$15.00
- Squid Sashimi$15.00
- Sweet Shrimp Sashimi$20.00
- Tuna Sashimi$15.75
- Yellowtail Sashimi$16.50
Sides
- 8 oz Cab dressing$5.00
- 8 oz T-Sauce$5.00
- Bowl of Imitation Crab$6.50
- Bowl of Tofu$4.00
- Brown Rice$4.50
- Charbroiled Salmon 1 pc$20.00
- Chicken Katsu 1 pc$7.25
- Extra Cab Dressing$0.75
- Extra T-Sauce$0.75
- Miso Soup$4.00+
- Rice$4.00
- Side Of Avocado$2.75
- Side of Cab Dressing$0.75
- Eel sauce$1.00
- Gyoza Sauce$0.75
- Jalapeños$1.00
- Side of Kimchi$4.00
- Ponzu sauce$1.00
- Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Sriracha Sauce$1.00
- Teriyaki Sauce Small$0.50
- Tempura Sauce$1.00
- Side of Udon Noodles$6.00
- Steamed Veggies$6.00
- Sushi Rice$4.50
- Tempura Shrimp 1pc$4.75
- Teriyaki Beef 1 pc$6.00
- Teriyaki Chicken 1 pc$5.00
- Salad Dressing$1.00
- Sriracha 9 oz bottle$3.50
- Tempura crumbs$4.00
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
- Ahi Poke Bowl$17.00
- Beef Bowl$17.00
Marinated Beef over Rice with Steamed Vegetables *Served with Miso Soup or House Cabbage Salad.
- Chicken Bowl$16.00
Teriyaki Chicken over Rice with Vegetable Garnish *Served with Miso Soup or House Cabbage Salad.
- Chicken Katsu Curry$14.50
- Chirashi Bowl Lunch$22.00
Variety of Sashimi over sushi rice
- Katsu Don$16.00
Chicken Katsu Bowl with Cooked Egg
- Spicy Tuna Bowl Lunch$16.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
970 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria, CA 93013