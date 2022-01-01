Sushi-teria 15 W 33rd St

A map showing the location of Sushi-teria 15 W 33rd StView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

R13 Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
R2 Avocado Roll
R5 California Roll

Hot Appteizer

A1 Miso Soup

A1 Miso Soup

$2.50

Traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock with bean curd and seaweed.

A2 Edamame

A2 Edamame

$4.25

Popular snack in East Asia.

A3 Harumaki Spring Roll v. 3pcs

A3 Harumaki Spring Roll v. 3pcs

$4.25

Crispy Japanese Spring Rolls wrapped with a delicious veggie filling.

A4 Crab Cream Coquette 1pc

A4 Crab Cream Coquette 1pc

$2.50

The classic Japanese fried snack with mashed potatoes mixed with intimate crab and cream cheese.

A5 Shrimp Tempura 2pc

A5 Shrimp Tempura 2pc

$4.95

Shrimp dipped into tempura batter and deep-fried in hot oil.

A6 Shrimp Shumai Fried/Steamed 6pcs

A6 Shrimp Shumai Fried/Steamed 6pcs

$4.95

Traditional Japanese style open dumplings with shrimp filling.

A7 Steamed Wasabi Shumai (Pork and Shrimp) 4pcs

A7 Steamed Wasabi Shumai (Pork and Shrimp) 4pcs

$5.95

Traditional Japanese style open dumplings with pork and shrimp fillings.

A8 Pork Gyoza 6pcs Fried

A8 Pork Gyoza 6pcs Fried

$4.95

Japanese dumplings with pork fillings.

A9 Mix Fried Veggie Kakiage 3pcs

A9 Mix Fried Veggie Kakiage 3pcs

$4.25

Light and crispy Japanese fritter made with onions, carrots, green beans and mushrooms.

A10 Fried Chicken Karaage

A10 Fried Chicken Karaage

$8.50

Fried skin-on boneless diced chicken thighs.

A14 Curry Chashu Bun

A14 Curry Chashu Bun

$8.95
A15 Squids Kara-age

A15 Squids Kara-age

$10.95

Cold Appetizer

A11 Ajitsuke Tamago (Ramen Egg)

A11 Ajitsuke Tamago (Ramen Egg)

$1.95

Japanese soft-boiled eggs with custardy jammy egg yolk and umami flavor.

A12 Seaweed Salad

A12 Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Immune system booster! Delicious traditional Japanese appetizer.

A13 Kani Salad

A13 Kani Salad

$5.95

Japanese salad with crab sticks, spicy mayo dressing, and vegetables.

Sushi Burrito

C1t Sushi Burrito Tuna

C1t Sushi Burrito Tuna

$14.95

Tuna, sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, sweet corn, cherry tomatom, spicy creamy yuzu sauce

C1s Sushi Burrito Salmon

C1s Sushi Burrito Salmon

$14.95

Salmon, sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, sweet corn, cherry tomatom, spicy creamy yuzu sauce

Poke Bowl

C2t Poke Bowl Tuna

C2t Poke Bowl Tuna

$17.95

Tuna, Sushi rice, crabmeat, avocado, seaweed salad, sweet corn, masago, edamame, tamago, crispy wonton skin, crunchy tempura flakes, toasted sesame seeds, roasted seaweed, classic Poke sauce

C2s Poke Bowl Salmon

C2s Poke Bowl Salmon

$17.95

Salmon, Sushi rice, crabmeat, avocado, seaweed salad, sweet corn, masago, edamame, tamago, crispy wonton skin, crunchy tempura flakes, toasted sesame seeds, roasted seaweed, classic Poke sauce

Maki Combo

M1 Tuna Maki

M1 Tuna Maki

$18.95

6pcs Tuna Sushi and 1 Tuna Avo Roll

M2 Salmon Maki

M2 Salmon Maki

$18.95

6pcs Salmon Sushi and 1 Salmon Avo Roll 

M3 Yelloetail Maki

M3 Yelloetail Maki

$18.95

 6pcs Yellowtail Sushi and 1 Yellowtail Avo Roll

Vegan Roll

R1 Cucumber Roll

R1 Cucumber Roll

$3.75

Sushi roll with cucumber.

R2 Avocado Roll

R2 Avocado Roll

$3.75

Sushi roll with avocado.

R3 Cucumber Avocado Roll

R3 Cucumber Avocado Roll

$4.95

Sushi roll with cucumber and avocado.

R4 Veggie Tempura Roll (5pcs)

R4 Veggie Tempura Roll (5pcs)

$6.95

Sushi roll with vegetable tempura.

Traditional Roll

R5 California Roll

R5 California Roll

$7.95

Sushi roll with imitation and avocado.

R6 Crabmeat Salad Avo Roll

R6 Crabmeat Salad Avo Roll

$4.95

Sushi roll with crab salad and avocado.

R7 Tuna Scallion Roll

R7 Tuna Scallion Roll

$7.95

Sushi roll with tunna and scallion.

R8 Salmon Roll 

R8 Salmon Roll 

$7.95

Sushi roll with salmon.

R9 Yellowtail Scallion Roll

R9 Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$7.95

Sushi roll with yellowtail and scallion.

R10 Tuna Avo Roll

R10 Tuna Avo Roll

$7.95

Sushi roll with tuna and avocado.

R11 Salmon Avo Roll

R11 Salmon Avo Roll

$7.95

Sushi roll with salmon and avocado.

R12 Yellowtail Scallion Avo Roll

R12 Yellowtail Scallion Avo Roll

$7.95

Sushi roll with yellowtail, scallion, and avocado.

R13 Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

R13 Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Sushi roll with spicy tuna and crunchy Japanese crackers.

R14 Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

R14 Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.95

Sushi roll with spicy tuna and crunchy Japanese crackers.

R15 Salmon Cream Cheese Avo Roll

R15 Salmon Cream Cheese Avo Roll

$7.95

Sushi roll with spicy salmon and crunchy Japanese crackers.

R16 Eel Avocado Roll

R16 Eel Avocado Roll

$7.95

Sushi roll with eel and avocado.

R17 Eel Cucumber Roll

R17 Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.95

Sushi roll with eel and cucumber.

R18 Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)

R18 Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)

$9.95

Sushi roll with shrimp tempura.

Chef Special Roll

S1 Rainbow Roll

S1 Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Crabmeat, Avo, Cucumber Topped w. Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp. 8pcs

S2 Hawaii Roll

S2 Hawaii Roll

$14.95

Crabmeat, Mayo, Avocado inside. Topped w. Fresh Salmon and (Golden Mango Sauce) 8pcs

S3 Cheesy Dragon Roll

S3 Cheesy Dragon Roll

$14.95

Toasted Eel, Cream Cheese, Cucumber Topped w. Avocado and (Chef Sweet Sauce) 8pcs

S4 Magic Eel Roll

S4 Magic Eel Roll

$14.95

Crabmeat Salad, Avo inside, Topped w. Flaming Cream cheese & Eel (Chef Sweet Sauce) 8pcs

S5 Empire Roll

S5 Empire Roll

$15.95

Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber inside. Topped w Flaming Mayo Salmon(Chef Sweet Sauce) 8pcs

S6 King Kong Roll

S6 King Kong Roll

$16.95

Shrimp Tempura, Crunchy Spicy Tuna, Crabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Tamago (Chili Mango Sauce) 10pcs

A La Carte Sushi

S7 Tuna Sushi 2pcs

S7 Tuna Sushi 2pcs

$4.95

2pcs per order

S8 Salmon Sushi 2pcs

S8 Salmon Sushi 2pcs

$4.95

2pcs per order

S9 Yellowtail Sushi 2pcs

S9 Yellowtail Sushi 2pcs

$4.95

2pcs per order

S10 Flaming Salmon Sushi 2pcs

S10 Flaming Salmon Sushi 2pcs

$5.95

2pcs per order

S11 Eel Sushi 2pcs

S11 Eel Sushi 2pcs

$5.95

2pcs per order

S12 Shrimp Sushi

S12 Shrimp Sushi

$4.95

2pcs per order

Ramen

Classic Tonkotsu broth with chashu pork, fish cake, sweet corn, scallions, soft boiled egg and toasted seaweed.
Tonkusu Ramen

Tonkusu Ramen

$13.95Out of stock

Classic Tonkotsu broth with chashu pork, fish cake, sweet corn, scallions, soft boiled egg and toasted seaweed.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 W 33rd st, New York, NY 10118

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

