Sushi Thai Raleigh Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd

Raleigh, NC 27607

Popular Items

Pad Thai (gf)
California Roll
Dragon Roll

SODA

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mt. Dew

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Cheerwine

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

OTHER

Water

ICED TEA

$2.95

HOT GREEN TEA

$1.95

THAI TEA (no refills)

$3.95

THAI COFFEE (no refills)

$3.95

Kids Juice Box (no refills)

$2.50Out of stock

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Cranberry Juice (no refills)

$2.95Out of stock

Club Soda

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice (No Refills)

$2.95Out of stock

Apps

Crab Wontons

$6.95

Five crispy fried wontons filled with kani, carrots, and cream cheese served with sweet chili sauce

Crispy Tofu

$5.95

golden brown fried tofu, served with sweet and sour mild chili sauce and ground peanuts

Edamame (gf)

$5.95

Steamed soybeans with a light salt seasoning

Fresh Basil Rolls

$6.95

Choice of vegetarian or shrimp. Lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, noodles, and fresh basil leaves wrapped in rice paper. Served with homemade sauce topped with crushed peanuts. (Peanut Free sauce).

Gyoza Dumplings

$6.95

Savory dumplings, steamed or fried, filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bamboo served with citrus soy dipping sauce. Vegetarian available.

Nigiri Sashimi Appetizer*

$10.95

Assortment of chef’s choice fresh fish (sashimi +$2)

Sushi Thai Sampler

$12.95

A little bit of everything: 2 spring rolls, 2 sexy shrimp, 2 crab wontons, and 1 steamed and 1 fried gyoza

Pot Stickers

$7.95

Savory chicken dumplings served in red curry sauce

Salmon Ceviche*

$9.95Out of stock

salmon, mint leaves, avocado, cilantro, red onions, and tomatoes with ceviche sauce

Sexy Shrimp

$6.95

Five shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin and chicken mix, deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Shiso Carpaccio*

$11.95Out of stock

Choice of yellowtail, ahi tuna, or scallops with shiso-ponzu sauce, green tobiko, radish sprouts, scallions, kizame wasabi

Shumai Dumplings

$5.95

Classic Chinese-style steamed shrimp dumplings, served with gyoza sauce and topped with garlic

Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad*

$10.95

Tuna, escolar, avocado, and cucumber with spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna Crackers*

$10.95

Spicy tuna topped with thinly sliced jalapeños, wasabi cream, and tobiko, served on top of crispy rice and drizzled with eel sauce

Spring Rolls

$5.95

Three homemade vegetarian spring rolls fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce

Vegi-Vegi

$6.95

Asparagus, oshinko, carrots, kampyo, spinach, avocado wrapped in cucumber with shiso-ponzu sauce

Salad

Ahi Tuna Mango Salad*

$13.95

Seared tuna, spring mix, avocado, mango, and homemade sesame seed dressing

House Salad*

$3.95

Fresh greens with ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Chilled, marinated seaweed

Yum Beef

$12.95

Grilled beef sliced and topped with lime juice dressing, cucumber, roasted chili, red onions, tomato, cilantro, toasted rice, and scallions over fresh lettuce

Yum Shrimp (gf)

$12.95

Grilled shrimp topped with lime juice dressing, lemon grass, lime leaves, red onions, cilantro, and scallions served over fresh lettuce

Soup

Miso Soup*

$3.95

Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions

Thai Coconut Soup (gf)

Thai spicy and sour soup in coconut broth with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galgangal and mushrooms

Tom Yum (gf)

Thai spicy and sour soup in clear broth with lemongrass, kafﬁr lime leaves, and mushrooms

Wonton Soup

$5.95

Shrimp and chicken wontons in a clear broth

Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$10.00

Rice noodles, stir fried with broccoli, onions, eggs, bell peppers, green beans, basil, tomatoes, and chili sauce. (Contains fish sauce.)

Lo Mein

$10.00

Egg noodles with bean sprouts, onions, cabbage, scallions, and mushrooms

Pad See Eew

$10.00

Stir fried rice noodles with egg, garlic, brown sauce, and broccoli

Pad Thai (gf)

$10.00

Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge

Ramen

$11.00

Pork or Pork Miso: Thin-sliced pork, wakame, soft egg, nori, fishcake, baby corn, and scallions. Choice of pork or miso broth; or Wonton Ramen: Shrimp and chicken wontons in a clear broth; or Tofu Veggie Ramen: Tofu, mushrooms, carrots, spinach, broccoli asparagus, and cabbage in shoyu broth

Entrees

Bibimbop

$15.95

Rice topped with bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, spinach, and pickled raddish. With choice of beef bulgolgi, grilled shrimp, or grilled tofu

Beef Bulgolgi

$16.95

Thinly sliced maroinated spicy pork or korean bbq beef served with kimchee

Duck Basil

$20.95

Sliced roasted duck in fresh chili sauce, bell peppers, onions, and basil leaves

Fried Rice

$10.00

Stir fried white rice with eggs, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and scallions

General Tso's Chicken

$11.95

Crispy chicken breast pieces, pineapple, and bell peppers in our classic General Tso’s sauce served with steamed broccoli

Hibachi

$10.00

Served with assorted vegetables and your choice of fried rice, steamed white or brown rice

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Classic chinese-style dish, lightly battered chicken breast with scallions, bell peppers, and orange zest served with steamed broccoli

Sesame Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken breast tossed in sweet and sour sauce with roasted sesame seeds served with steamed broccoli

Tempura

$10.00

Deep fried and lightly battered with assorted vegetables and served with tempura sauce

Teriyaki

$10.00

Chicken or beef with Teriyaki sauce and assorted vegetables served with steamed white or brown rice

Thai Cashew Nuts

$10.00

Cashew nuts, bell peppers, carrots, chili paste, onions, and scallions

Thai Curry

$10.00

Classic Thai dishes with a coconut milk base. Choose between panang, massaman, red, or green curries. Panang curry: Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kafﬁr lime leaves, and basil; or Massaman curry: Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or Red curry: Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or Green curry: Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots

Thai Spicy Basil

$10.00

Fresh chili sauce, bell peppers, green beans, onions, and basil leaves

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

Classic stir fried white rice with shrimp, onions, green onions, cashews, chili paste, curry powder, egg, raisins and pineapple. (Add chicken/pork +$3, Add beef +$4)

Sashimi Sushi Combos

Dinner Chirashi*

$26.95

A variety of sashimi arranged on a bed of sushi rice

Dinner Sashimi Combo*

$31.95

15 pieces of assorted sashimi served with sushi rice

Dinner Sushi and Sashimi*

$30.95

California roll, 7 pieces of nigiri and 9 pieces of sashimi

Dinner Sushi Deluxe*

$24.95

Dragon Roll and 9 pieces of nigiri

Dinner Sushi Regular*

$20.95

California roll and 7 pieces of nigiri

Rolls Combo*

$14.95

California roll, tuna roll, and salmon roll

Salmon Lover*

$25.95

4 pieces of salmon nigiri, 6 pieces of salmon sashimi, and a salmon roll

Unagi Don

$16.95

Eel lovers’ favorite. Eel, lightly fried, and pickled daikon served on top of a bed of sushi rice, masago, and sesame seeds, topped with eel sauce

Poke Bowls

Beautiful View

$11.00

Cucumber, Kiwi, Mango, Orange, Avocado, splashed with our Homemade Poke-Sesame sauce

Bowl of the Hill

$11.00

Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Scallions, Nori, Edamame, Sesame Seeds, splashed with our Poke-Sesame sauce

Mama Said Eat Your Veggies

$11.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Carrots, Seaweed Salad, and Radish splashed with our Ponzu Sauce

Spice of Life

$11.00

Masago, Scallions, Chili Pepper, Jalapenos, Sesame Seeds, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, with our Lava Sauce

Burritos

Burrito the Future (crispy tofu)

$13.95

Crispy tofu, spring mix, carrots, fried shallots, yuzu miso sauce

Burrito's Day Off* (gf)

$14.95

Tuna, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, shiso-ponzu and tamarind sushi sauce

Mike & View's Excellent Burrito* (gf)

$14.95

Salmon, lettuce, avocado, radish, yuzu miso and green pepper sauce

The Burritonator*

$14.95

Spicy tuna, lettuce, cucumber, wasabi cream, siracha sauce, tempura flakes, spicy and wasabi furikake mix

The Princess Burrito

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, kani salad, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Sashimi / Nigiri

Baby Octopus

$6.00

Big Eye Tuna Toro

$6.95Out of stock

Blue Fin Toro ( Tuna Belly)

$12.95

Crabstick (Kani)

$5.00

Eel (Unagi)

$8.00

Egg (Tamago)

$6.00

Escolar (White Tuna)

$8.00

Flying Fish Roe

$6.00

Fried Tofu

$5.00

Kanpachi (Baby Yellow Tail)

$7.95Out of stock

Mackerel (Saba)

$7.00

Red Snapper (Madai )

$8.95Out of stock

Octopus (Tako)

$8.00

Salmon

$8.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$8.00

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$11.95Out of stock

Scallops

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp (Ebi)

$6.00

Smelt Roe (Masago)

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Squid (Ika)

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi)

$10.00

Tuna (Maguro)

$8.00

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)

$8.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$5.95

Ice Cream

$4.50

Mango with Sticky Rice

$8.95

Tempura Cheesecake

$6.95

Sides

Brown Rice $1

$1.00

White Rice $1

$1.00

Fried Rice $2

$2.00

Chili Paste

$0.50

Chili Flakes

$0.50

Eel Sauce .50¢

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50+

Gyoza Sauce .50¢

$0.50

Lo Mein Noodles With Sauce $3

$3.00

Ponzu Sauce .50

$0.50

Soy Paper (per roll)

$2.00

Spicy Mayo .50¢

$0.50

Steamed Rice Noodles $2

$2.00

Steamed Vegetables $2

$2.00

Sticky Rice $3

$3.00Out of stock

Sushi Rice $2

$2.00

Sweet Chili Sauce (Spring Roll) .50¢

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce .50¢

$0.50

White Sauce .50¢

$0.50

Kimchee Sauce

$0.50

Poke Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Cream

$0.50

Blackberry Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Masago $3

$3.00

Extra Ginger Container .50¢

$0.50

Extra Wasabi Container .50¢

$0.50

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$0.50

Kimchee

$0.50

Chili Paste

$0.50

Hainanese Sauce $.50

$0.50Out of stock

Kids

KIDS Chicken Teriyaki

$5.95

KIDS Lo Mein (Chicken, Egg)

$5.95

KIDS Sesame Chicken

$5.95

KIDS Shrimp Temp

$5.95

KIDS Steamed Veggies

$3.95

Special Rolls (Half off)

Bagel Roll (deep fried)

$7.50

Salmon, cream cheese, and scallions topped with eel sauce

Boy Meets Roll*

$9.50

spicy tempura flakes, scallops, escolar, and smoked salmon, topped with salmon, poke sauce, and chili powder

Buster Sword Roll* (gf)

$9.50

Hamachi, tuna, jalapeños, asparagus, and avocado topped with yellow tail, tuna, kimchee sauce, spicy mayo, chili powder, masago, and green onions

CaRollina Way*

$9.00

Kani, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon and spicy kani, tempura ﬂakes, eel sauce, kimchee sauce, masago, and scallions

Chef's Special Roll

$8.50

Crispy soft shell crab, avocado, and cucumber topped with kani, eel sauce, and wasabi sauce

Crazy Rich Roll*

$8.00

Eel, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, green tobiko, topped with wasabi furikake

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Kani, tempura ﬂakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani

Did I Roll That*

$8.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with seared beef, ponzu sauce, and scallions

Dragon Roll

$7.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy mayo and masago

Dude Where's My Roll*

$9.00

Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, scallions, and masago, topped with tempura white ﬁsh, wasabi cream and eel sauce

Dynamite Roll* (deep fried)

$7.50

Spicy seafood mixed, prepared tempura style and topped with eel sauce

Fireball Roll*

$8.50

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeños, and hot sauce

Flaming Salmon Roll*

$8.00

Spicy kani, avocado, and cream cheese topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago

Flamingo Roll

$8.00

Mango, spicy kani, and avocado topped with kiwi and blackberry sauce

Fresh Off The Roll* (gf)

$9.50

tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, topped with seared salmon, yuzu miso sauce, masago, and scallions

Gotta Catch 'Em All Roll*

$9.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy scallop mix, topped with tuna, salmon, white ﬁsh, tempura ﬂakes and wasabi cream

Hawaiian Roll*

$8.00

Spicy tuna and pineapple topped with salmon, tuna, and spicy mayo

I Believe I Can Roll*

$9.50

Eel, shrimp tempura, asparagus, and avocado topped with seared tuna, tempura ﬂakes, masago, scallions, eel sauce, and kimchee sauce

I Like The Way You Roll*

$9.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, scallion, and tempura flakes rolled in soy wrap and topped with crème fraîche, masago, and eel sauce

In Roll We Trust*

$9.50

Shrimp tempura, spicy scalllops, avocado, and jalapeños topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, masago, and cilantro

Mareko Roll*

$7.50

Spicy tuna and avocado topped with tuna, eel sauce, and masago

Mauna Volcano Roll

$9.50

spicy salmon, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and tempura flakes topped with escolar, shrimp, ceviche sauce, spicy mayo, scallions, tempura flakes, and red tobiko

Mr and Ms Wuf Roll*

$8.50

spicy mayo, siracha, scallops, hamachi, tempura flakes, topped with escolar, shrimp, ceviche sauce, spicy mayo, scallions, tempura flakes, and red tobiko

Philly Roll*

$7.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and tempura flakes, topped with smoked salmon

Pika Pika Roll*

$9.00

Tuna, salmon, hamachi, scallions, asparagus and tempura flakes with eel sauce

Rainbow Roll*

$7.50

California roll topped with assorted fish

Rock n' Roll*

$9.00

Spicy kani, avocado, and tempura flakes topped with tuna, spicy mayo, chilli powder, and masago

Rolls Over Flowers* (gf)

$9.50

Yellowtail, jalapeno, shredded radish, cucmber, topped with tuna, salmon, cilantro, shiso ponzu and sushi sauce

Sexy Girl Roll

$7.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy kani

Shrimp Wasabi Roll

$7.50

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with tempura flakes, kani, and wasabi sauce

Sin City Roll*

$9.50

Spicy scallops, salmon, avocado, and cream cheese topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes, cilantro, masago and black tobiko

Spider Roll

$7.50

Fried soft shell crab, asparagus, masago, and avocado drizzled with eel sauce

Super Saiyan Roll*

$7.50

Spicy tuna and tempura flakes topped with avocado, dotted with Siracha sauce

Sweet Ninja Roll

$8.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with eel, avocado, red tobiko, and eel sauce

Tar Eel Roll (deep fried)

$7.50

Eel, cream cheese, and avocado prepared tempura-style, drizzled with wasabi sauce and eel sauce

To All the Rolls I've Loved Before* (gf)

$8.00

Spicy tuna, scallops, scallions, shitake mushrooms, topped with spicy furikake

Tuna Special Roll*

$8.50

Mixed spicy mayo, masago, scallop, and tempura ﬂakes topped with seared tuna and spicy mayo

Ultimate Salmon Roll*

$8.50

Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko.

Yummy Yummy Roll*

$7.00

Yellowtail, white ﬁsh, salmon, cream cheese, and panko tempura fried tempura-style, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Regular Rolls (Half off)

Avocado Roll

$4.00

California Roll

$4.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Eel Roll

$4.00

Salmon Roll

$4.00

Scallops Roll

$4.00

Smoked Salmon Roll

$4.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$4.00

Tuna Roll

$4.00

Veggie Roll

$4.00

Yellowtail Roll

$4.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607

Directions

