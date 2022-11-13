- Home
Sushi Too
992 Reviews
$$
5432 Walnut St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Popular Items
Yumich
Y1 Shrimp Yumich
Shrimp tempura, crab, tamago, lettuce, rice and seaweed with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise
Y2 Fish Yumich
Fish katsu, crab, tamago, lettuce, rice and seaweed with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise
Y3 Chicken Yumich
Chicken katsu, crab, tamago, lettuce, rice and seaweed with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise
Appetizers
Edamame
steamed fresh soybeans
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Gyoza
pan-fried pork dumplings.
Vegetable Gyoza
pan-fried vegetable dumplings.
Shrimp Spring Roll
vegetable noodle wrapped in spring roll wrapper with shrimp, zucchini and onions.
Vegetable Spring Roll
shiitake mushrooms, cabbage and carrots wrapped in a spring roll wrapper.
Shumai Katsu
Deep-fried breaded shumai skewers served with Katsu sauce
Avocado Tempura
Super Tempura Appetizer
Deep-fried shrimp 2pcs and vegetable 5 pcs served with tempura dipping sauce
Crispy Salty Fried Chicken Nugget
Salty breaded deep-fried chicken nuggets
Sesame Cold Noodle
served with carrots, cucumber, sesame seeds and creamy peanut sauce.
A11 Thai Spring Roll
Rice wrappers with vegetables served with chef's special dipping sauce
Chicken Yakitori
Pan-fried chicken skewers with sauce and sesame
Scallion pancakes
Pan-fried homemade scallion pancakes
Rainbow Wrap
Fresh Tuna and Salmon with Cucumber and green onion Wrap
Chef's Kitchen Special
Chicken Teriyaki
Pan-fried chicken tenders with teriyaki sauce and sprinkle of sesame seeds on top, served with miso soup and white rice.
Chicken Katsu
Breaded, deep-fried chicken tender, served with katsu sauce on the side, also come with miso soup and rice.
Chicken Katsudon
K10 Chicken Kimchi Pot
Stir fried Chicken with Spicy Kimchi served in a cast iron pot, served with miso soup and white rice.
Chicken Mix Vegetable
Pan-fried chicken tenders with mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, snow peas, sweet red and green peppers), , served with miso soup and white rice.
General Tso's Chicken
Spicy and sweet deep-fried marinated chicken tender with sprinkles of sesame seeds, served with miso soup and white rice.
Beef Kimchi Pot
Stir fried Sliced Beef with Spicy Kimchi served in a cast iron pot, served with miso soup and white rice.
Beef Suki Yaki Pot
Sliced beef in SukiYaki sauce and vegetables, served in a cast iron pot, served with miso soup and white rice.
Pork Katsu
Breaded, thick cut deep-fried Pork, served with katsu sauce on the side, served with miso soup and white rice.
Pork Katsudon
deep-fried Pork cutlet with stewed egg and vegetables, served with miso soup and white rice.
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon filet with teriyaki sauce and sprinkle of sesame seeds on the top, served with miso soup and white rice.
Salmon Jaw
Stir-fried Salmon Jaw in special sauce, served with miso soup and white rice.
Yellowtail Jaw
Stir-fried Yellowtail Jaw in special sauce, served with miso soup and white rice.
House Tempura
