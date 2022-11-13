Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Too

992 Reviews

$$

5432 Walnut St

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll
Kappa and Avocado Roll
Miso Soup

Yumich

Y1 Shrimp Yumich

Y1 Shrimp Yumich

$9.80

Shrimp tempura, crab, tamago, lettuce, rice and seaweed with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise

Y2 Fish Yumich

Y2 Fish Yumich

$8.80

Fish katsu, crab, tamago, lettuce, rice and seaweed with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise

Y3 Chicken Yumich

Y3 Chicken Yumich

$8.80

Chicken katsu, crab, tamago, lettuce, rice and seaweed with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

steamed fresh soybeans

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.00
Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.50

pan-fried pork dumplings.

Vegetable Gyoza

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.50

pan-fried vegetable dumplings.

Shrimp Spring Roll

Shrimp Spring Roll

$6.50

vegetable noodle wrapped in spring roll wrapper with shrimp, zucchini and onions.

Vegetable Spring Roll

Vegetable Spring Roll

$5.50

shiitake mushrooms, cabbage and carrots wrapped in a spring roll wrapper.

Shumai Katsu

Shumai Katsu

$6.50

Deep-fried breaded shumai skewers served with Katsu sauce

Avocado Tempura

Avocado Tempura

$6.50
Super Tempura Appetizer

Super Tempura Appetizer

$9.50

Deep-fried shrimp 2pcs and vegetable 5 pcs served with tempura dipping sauce

Crispy Salty Fried Chicken Nugget

Crispy Salty Fried Chicken Nugget

$6.50

Salty breaded deep-fried chicken nuggets

Sesame Cold Noodle

Sesame Cold Noodle

$6.50

served with carrots, cucumber, sesame seeds and creamy peanut sauce.

A11 Thai Spring Roll

A11 Thai Spring Roll

$7.50+

Rice wrappers with vegetables served with chef's special dipping sauce

Chicken Yakitori

Chicken Yakitori

$8.00

Pan-fried chicken skewers with sauce and sesame

Scallion pancakes

Scallion pancakes

$7.00

Pan-fried homemade scallion pancakes

Rainbow Wrap

Rainbow Wrap

$12.00

Fresh Tuna and Salmon with Cucumber and green onion Wrap

Chef's Kitchen Special

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

Pan-fried chicken tenders with teriyaki sauce and sprinkle of sesame seeds on top, served with miso soup and white rice.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$17.00

Breaded, deep-fried chicken tender, served with katsu sauce on the side, also come with miso soup and rice.

Chicken Katsudon

Chicken Katsudon

$18.00
K10 Chicken Kimchi Pot

K10 Chicken Kimchi Pot

$15.50

Stir fried Chicken with Spicy Kimchi served in a cast iron pot, served with miso soup and white rice.

Chicken Mix Vegetable

Chicken Mix Vegetable

$17.00

Pan-fried chicken tenders with mixed vegetables (broccoli, mushroom, snow peas, sweet red and green peppers), , served with miso soup and white rice.

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$17.00

Spicy and sweet deep-fried marinated chicken tender with sprinkles of sesame seeds, served with miso soup and white rice.

Beef Kimchi Pot

Beef Kimchi Pot

$18.00

Stir fried Sliced Beef with Spicy Kimchi served in a cast iron pot, served with miso soup and white rice.

Beef Suki Yaki Pot

Beef Suki Yaki Pot

$18.00

Sliced beef in SukiYaki sauce and vegetables, served in a cast iron pot, served with miso soup and white rice.

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$17.00

Breaded, thick cut deep-fried Pork, served with katsu sauce on the side, served with miso soup and white rice.

Pork Katsudon

Pork Katsudon

$18.00

deep-fried Pork cutlet with stewed egg and vegetables, served with miso soup and white rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.50

Grilled salmon filet with teriyaki sauce and sprinkle of sesame seeds on the top, served with miso soup and white rice.

Salmon Jaw

Salmon Jaw

$15.00

Stir-fried Salmon Jaw in special sauce, served with miso soup and white rice.

Yellowtail Jaw

Yellowtail Jaw

$17.00

Stir-fried Yellowtail Jaw in special sauce, served with miso soup and white rice.

House Tempura

House Tempura

$18.00

Fried Shrim