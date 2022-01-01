Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushiato Brickell

review star

No reviews yet

26 SW 8TH ST

MIAMI, FL 33130

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Dracula Roll
Alaska Roll

Special of the Month

Gōru Roll

Gōru Roll

$25.00

Krab sald, asparagus, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese wrapped in salmon and nori with avocado, tobiko, ponzu truffle sauce and teriyaki sauce (riceless)

Appetizers

Crispy Nigiri

Crispy Nigiri

$17.00

Deep-fried rice with soy ginger shredded tuna & crab with sweet ají amarillo sauce and avocado & tobiko on top

Gyozas

Gyozas

$9.00

Pork or vegetables dumplings (fried or steamed)

Shumai (Shrimp)

Shumai (Shrimp)

$9.00

Shrimp dumplings (fried or steamed)

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

Steamed soybeans with a selection of sea salt, togarashi (spicy) or truffle oil

Nigiri Shake

Nigiri Shake

$17.00

Rice balls & crunchy flakes rolled in salmon with almonds & walnuts, tartar sauce & eel sauce on top

Shrimp Pops

Shrimp Pops

$16.00

Deep-fried shrimp tempura with yuzu sauce (honey or spicy), sesame seeds & scallions on top

Koko Roll

Koko Roll

$19.00

Deep-fried salmon, avocado & cream cheese with tartar sauce & eel sauce

Tuna Mango Twist

Tuna Mango Twist

$17.00

Krab paste, chorizo cream cheese & crunchy flakes wrapped in tuna with mango cream cheese & tobiko on top & guava sauce

Avocado Tartare

Avocado Tartare

$15.00

Avocado, scallions, sesame seeds & pickled red onion with fried shallots & ponzu sauce on top

Tartare Temptation

Tartare Temptation

$17.00

Your selection of tuna, salmon or mix with avocado, sesame oil, spicy mayo, tobiko, scallions & sesame seeds with fried shallots & ponzu sauce on top

Tropical Tuna

Tropical Tuna

$14.00

Kimchee mayo tuna over twice-fried green plantain with scallions, lemon zest & eel sauce on top

Sushi Pizza

Sushi Pizza

$16.00

Shredded tuna, avocado purée, krab, tobiko, cilantro & black sesame seeds over deep-fried rice with spicy mayo & eel sauce on top

Bao Buns (2 Buns)

Pork Belly Bun

Pork Belly Bun

$10.00

Pork belly, spring mix, Japanese mayo and hoisin sauce

Fried Chicken Bun

Fried Chicken Bun

$8.00

Golden crispy chicken, turnip pickles, & smoked honey mustard

Crispy Shrimp Bun

Crispy Shrimp Bun

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, scallions, house pickles & sweet sesame aioli

Soups & Ramen

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$7.00

Soybean with tofu, dried seaweed & scallions

Kaizo Soup

Kaizo Soup

$15.00

Shrimp, krab, udon & vegetables in miso soup

Sushiato Tonkotsu Ramen

Sushiato Tonkotsu Ramen

$19.00

Pork broth, thin noodles, chashu pork, marinated soft boiled egg, wood ear mushrooms, bean sprouts, scallions and nori

Salads

Sushiato Salad

Sushiato Salad

$18.00

Krab salad, spicy mayo, tobiko, sesame seeds, scallions & crunchy flakes with eel sauce on top

Green Ginger Salad

Green Ginger Salad

$7.00

Green salad with Ginger sauce

Wakame Salad

Wakame Salad

$10.00

Seaweed salad

Neptuno Salad

Neptuno Salad

$18.00

Seaweed salad with, salmon, tuna, krab, avocado & wafu vinaigrette

Ceviches

Samba Ceviche

Samba Ceviche

$19.00

Grouper, mango, avocado, Peruvian corn and fried tostones withleche de tigre passion fruit, pickled red onions and fried sweet potato threads on top

Classic Ceviche

Classic Ceviche

$17.00

Grouper, red onion, cilantro, cancha, plantain chips, & kimchee leche de tigre sauce

Sushiato Mix Ceviche

Sushiato Mix Ceviche

$18.00

Grouper, shrimp & octopus with cilantro, red onion & ceviche sauce

Tiraditos

Hamachi Jalapeño

Hamachi Jalapeño

$18.00

Usuzukuri of yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro & jalapeño leche de tigre

Octopus Tiradito

Octopus Tiradito

$19.00

Usuzukuri of octopus with avocado, red onion & yellow leche de tigre

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Usuzukuri of torched tuna with sesame seeds, scallions, ponzu truffle sauce and teriyaki

Sake Yuzu

Sake Yuzu

$18.00

Usuzukuri of salmon with torched avocado, red onion & yuzu leche de tigre

Poke Bowls

Superman

Superman

$19.00

Rice, avocado, mango, sweet corn, kimchee tuna, pickled red onion & yucca chips

Iron Man

Iron Man

$19.00

Rice, bell peppers, bean sprout, avocado tartar, seared tuna, cotija cheese & corn chips

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$27.00

Rice with our Chef’s choice of assorted fresh fish & tobiko

Nigiri

Nigiri Octopus Olivo (2 pieces)

Nigiri Octopus Olivo (2 pieces)

$12.00

Octopus nigiri with olivo sauce

Nigiri Anticuchero (2 pieces)

Nigiri Anticuchero (2 pieces)

$12.00

Steak nigiri with fried sweet potato, yellow emulsion, anticuchero sauce & cancha

Nigiri Tuna Miso (2 pieces)

Nigiri Tuna Miso (2 pieces)

$11.00

Tuna nigiri with miso sauce and seaweed salad

Nigiri Corvina Acevichado (2 pieces)

Nigiri Corvina Acevichado (2 pieces)

$12.00

Grouper nigiri with acevichada sauce, sweet plantain puree & microgreens

Nigiri Salmon Teriyaki (2 pieces)

Nigiri Salmon Teriyaki (2 pieces)

$11.00

Salmon nigiri with lime slices, tobiko and teriyaki sauce

Nigiri Moriawase (5 pieces)

Nigiri Moriawase (5 pieces)

$25.00

Our Chef’s choice of assorted nigiri selection

Sashimi

Our Chef’s choice of assorted fresh fish selection

Sashimi Moriawase 3 pieces

$14.00

Sashimi Moriawase 6 pieces

$23.00

Sashimi Moriawase 9 pieces

$30.00

Sashimi Moriawase 12 pieces

$39.00

Hosomaki

Your choice of salmon, tuna or avocado

Salmon Hosomaki

$10.00

Tuna Hosomaki

$10.00

Avocado Hosomaki

$10.00

Chef's Signature Maki

Temanegi Maki

Temanegi Maki

$20.00

Fried tofu, scallions, cucumber and avocado with sweet onion and lemon zest on top

Smoked Futomaki

Smoked Futomaki

$19.00

Ebi furai, cream cheese, scallions, avocado & torched parmesan cheese with passion sauce & spicy emulsion

Acevichado Maki

Acevichado Maki

$20.00

Grouper, red onion & celery with sweet plantain puree & acevichada sauce on top

Anticumaki

Anticumaki

$22.00

Cream cheese, avocado & ebi furai with torched filet mignon in anticuchera sauce & yellow emulsion

Maguro Miso Maki

Maguro Miso Maki

$19.00

Avocado, cucumber & scallions with tuna & guindará sauce on top

Sake Maki

Sake Maki

$20.00

Ebi furai, avocado & scallions with salmon, lime slices & teriyaki sauce on top

Classic Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$11.00

Krab, avocado & cucumber

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$12.00

Salmon, avocado & cream cheese

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura & cream cheese

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna

Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$16.00

Eel & scallions with avocado & eel sauce on top

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Krab & avocado with tuna, white fish, salmon & avocado on top

Classic Dragon Roll

Classic Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, scallions & spicy mayo with avocado & eel sauce on top

Special Rolls

Ceviche Roll

Ceviche Roll

$23.00

Fried calamari, shrimp tempura & salmon tempura with avocado, steamed shrimp & ceviche sauce on top

Daisuki Roll

Daisuki Roll

$24.00

Spicy krab salad, avocado, cucumber, fried plantain, cream cheese, crispy rice & scallions wrapped in salmon, tuna & soybean paper with spicy mayo on top & ponzu sauce on the side

Deluxe

Deluxe

$24.00

Krab salad, avocado & asparagus wrapped in tuna or salmon with onion dressing on top (riceless)

Dracula Roll

Dracula Roll

$20.00

Tuna, avocado & crunchy flakes wrapped in soybean paper with masago seared salmon, sea salt on top & Hibiscus sauce on the side

Falcon Roll

Falcon Roll

$21.00

Salmon, shrimp tempura & cream cheese with Poseidon Salad (wakame & krab mix), crunchy flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce on top

Gerstl Roll

Gerstl Roll

$26.00

Steamed shrimp, cucumber, crunchy rice and wasabi mayo wrapped in salmon with avocado & tobiko on top with ponzu sauce on the side

Guava Roll

Guava Roll

$20.00

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese & masago with crunchy flakes, tuna & guava sauce on top

Jungle Roll

Jungle Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, tuna, cream cheese & tobiko wrapped in soybean paper with avocado, spicy mayo, honey & fried seaweed on top

Miami Roll

Miami Roll

$24.00

Fried grouper, fried sweet plantain, cream cheese and avocado wrapped in soybean paper with mango, truffle miso salmon & tobiko on top

Moon Roll

Moon Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, krab salad, scallions & cream cheese with almonds, walnuts & honey on top

Obako Roll

Obako Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese wrapped in sweet plantain, fried to perfection over honey with Sushiato krab mix, tobiko & sesame seeds on top (riceless)

Ohana Roll

Ohana Roll

$22.00

Spicy tuna, krab chips, avocado and cream cheese with scallions, tobiko and sweet chili sauce, fried to perfection (riceless)

Rebellion Roll

Rebellion Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko and crispy rice with salmon, lemon slices & fresh spicy lemon sauce on top

Santo Pecado Roll

Santo Pecado Roll

$21.00

Avocado, tobiko, cream cheese, crunchy flakes & scallions wrapped in salmon & soybean paper with spicy mayo & eel sauce on top

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$19.00

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese & tobiko, fried to perfection, with eel sauce on top

Tinker Bell Roll

Tinker Bell Roll

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, salmon tempura, cream cheese, scallions and praline wrapped in soybean paper with avocado, mango, masago and tobiko on top and spicy lemon mayo on the side

Tom-su Special

Tom-su Special

$19.00

Your selection of krab, tuna, salmon or steamed shrimp with avocado, cilantro & pickled red onion wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce (riceless)

Volcano Reloaded

Volcano Reloaded

$21.00

Fríed calamari and seafood mix with avocado and baked mix of octopus, krab, cream cheese and spicy mayo on top, togarashi and eel sauce

Sushiato Catering Platter

Sushiato Catering Platter

$165.00

Shrimp tempura roll with mango on top, spicy tuna roll with salmon on top, spicy salmon roll with tuna on top, eel roll with fried plantain on top, alaska roll with wakame & ikura on top, Moon roll, salmon avocado maki, tuna mango maki, salmon, tuna & hamachi nigiri & sashimi

Bowls

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.00

Special fried rice !!

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$13.00

Noodles !!

Grill

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.00

Served with white rice & vegetables

Miso Salmon

Miso Salmon

$23.00

With miso mashed potato & coconut ginger sauce

Truffle Filet Mignon

Truffle Filet Mignon

$27.00

With sea salt truffle fries & herb butter

Kid's Menu

Grilled Chicken kids menu

Grilled Chicken kids menu

$14.00

Grilled Chicken with fries or white rice

Fried Chicken kids menu

Fried Chicken kids menu

$14.00

Fried Chicken with fries or white rice

Desserts

4 Leches Jar

4 Leches Jar

$12.00

Light and fluffy cake soaked in a creamy sweet sauce and topped with dulce de leche

Crunchy Bites

Crunchy Bites

$12.00

Pan-fried Nutella® or dulce de leche balls with vanilla ice cream

Oreo Tempura

Oreo Tempura

$12.00

Tempura fried Oreos® with vanilla ice cream & Nutella® fudge

Thai Doughnuts

Thai Doughnuts

$12.00

Deep-fried dough with condensed milk

Vanilla Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$8.00

Extras

Ceviche Sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ginger & Wasabi

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Guava Sauce

$1.00

Hibiscus Sauce

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Kimchee Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Sodas & Water

Coke Regular

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Japanese Soda Regular

$7.00

Japanese Soda Strawberry

$7.00

Fiji small water 330 ml

$4.00

Fiji large water 1 L

$10.00

Sparkling Water 330 ml

$4.00

Apple juice kids

$4.00

Tap Water

Riviera Water

$4.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.00

Dobble Espresso

$5.00

American Coffee

$3.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Cortadito

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Garden Green Tea

$4.00

Jasmin Peach Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best sushi of Florida! Be a #sushiatolovers

Website

Location

26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33130

Directions

Gallery
Sushiato image
Sushiato image
Sushiato image

