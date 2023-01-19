Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Bang Bang

review star

No reviews yet

1050 Gateway Blvd #103

Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

SPICY TUNA ROLL
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
EDAMAME

APPETIZERS

SASHIMI APPETIZER

SASHIMI APPETIZER

$18.00

Fresh salmon, bigeye tuna & whitefish 9 pc. chef's choice

SUSHI APPETIZER

$16.00

Very fresh selection of fish 6 pc. chef's choice

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$8.00

Steamed Japanese soybeans in the pod with sea salt

MISO SOUP

$7.00

Homemade miso, seaweed, scallion and tofu; add king crab or lobster for $3

BANG BANG SOUP

BANG BANG SOUP

$9.00

Our secret recipee

SHRIMP SHUMAI

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$9.00

Steamed or lightly fried 6 pc. shrimp dumplings

GYOZA

GYOZA

$9.00

Steamed or lightly fried 6 pc. pork & vegetable dumplings

SPICY TUNA TAR TAR

SPICY TUNA TAR TAR

$16.00

Chopped fresh raw bigeye tuna seasoned spicy with avocado

BANG BANG BOMB

$16.00

Spicy scallops, masago, scallion, avocado, mayo, sushi style

HAMACHI JALAPEÑO

$24.00

Thin sliced yellow-tail, jalapeños, tomato, fresh jalapeño sauce

FIELD GREEN SALAD

FIELD GREEN SALAD

$8.00

Fresh carrot, cucumber, radish, homemade ginger dressing

SEAWEED SALAD

$8.00

Seaweed salad topped with radish and sprinkled with sesame seads

AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$12.00

Fresh garden greens, avocado, tomato, homemade ginger dressing

SEARED TUNA SALAD

$16.00

Lightly seared tuna, fresh field greens, ginger dressing

SPICY TUNA SALAD

SPICY TUNA SALAD

$16.00

Chopped raw tuna, hot, spicy with homemade ginger dressing

CUCUMBER CRAB SALAD

CUCUMBER CRAB SALAD

$13.00

Fresh cucumber, imitation crab, masago, slight spice

NARUTO MAKI

NARUTO MAKI

$16.00

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, imitation crab, masago, scallions, wrapped in a made-to-order thinly sliced cucumber served with a homemade citrus sauce

RAINBOW WRAP

RAINBOW WRAP

$23.00

King crab, salmon, bigeye tuna, fresh white fish, masago avocado, wrapped in fresh cut cucumber, served with our Bang Bang sauce

VEGGIE WRAP

$16.00

Cucumber, avocado, carrots, kanpyo, asparagus, oshinko wrapped in fresh cut cucumber, served with a Japanese citrus sauce

SUNOMONO SALAD

$17.00

Octopus, conch, shrimp, imitation crab & Japanese tangy sauce

SPIDER APPETIZER

SPIDER APPETIZER

$16.00

Two lightly tempura soft shell crabs, perfect for two!

TEMPURA SHRIMP

$17.00

Five jumbo shrimps, lightly tempura with chef's special sauce

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$14.00

Five coconut shrimps lightly tempura with chef's homemade sauce

TUNA TATAKI

TUNA TATAKI

$17.00

Lightly seared tuna outside, rare inside with chef's jalapeño sauce

SPICY TORO TAR TAR

$38.00

Fresh raw blue fin toro slight spice avocado, tobiko, quail egg with Chef's three famous sauces

BANG BANG APPETIZER

BANG BANG APPETIZER

$26.00

Five fresh fish of the day, fresh cut scallion, avocado, jalapeño served with a light sweet citrus bang sauce

NOBU APPETIZER

$26.00

Big Eye spicy tuna, tobiko on top of thinly sliced fresh fish and incredible sauce

SMOKEY BANG APPETIZER

SMOKEY BANG APPETIZER

$26.00

Lightly seared, thin sliced fresh fish, scallion, cilantro slight spice & an amazing sauce

POKE BANG BOWL

POKE BANG BOWL

$26.00

Bigeye tuna, fresh salmon, fresh white fish, cucumber, scallion, seaweed, avocado, radish, carrot, sesame seeds. Served with our special homemade spicy Chef Poke sauce over sushi rice

BLUE FIN TORO NOBU APPETIZER

$53.00

Beautiful blue fin toro thinly sliced, fresh bigeye spicy tuna & tobiko on top. Served with the perfect slightly sweet sauce

BANG BANG SPECIALTY ROLLS

30 DOLLAR ROLL

30 DOLLAR ROLL

$30.00

Tempura whole lobster tail, avocado, asparagus, scallion, masago I/O with sesame seeds served with our Chef's homemade sauces

SPICY LOBSTER VOLCANO ROLL

SPICY LOBSTER VOLCANO ROLL

$30.00

King crab, cucumber, avocado, I/O topped with wild caught baked lobster, slight spice

WILD SALMON BOMB ROLL

$25.00

King crab, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, I/O wild Alaskan salmon on top, and it's own unique sauce

SEXY BB ROLL

SEXY BB ROLL

$22.00

Lightly tempura jumbo shrimp, avocado, scallion, masago, I/O bigeye tuna, homemade tempura flakes, topped with Master Chef's most amazing sauce

HAMACHI BANG ROLL

HAMACHI BANG ROLL

$24.00

Bigeye tuna, fresh salmon, scallion, masago, cilantro I/O hamachi, spicy tuna, jalapeño tobiko on top, served with our Bang Bang sauce

T.G.I.F.

T.G.I.F.

$25.00

King crab, fresh salmon, avocado, scallion, masago, cream cheese, roll is very lightly tempura, crispy, sesame seeds, served with Chef's special sauces

CHINA DOLL ROLL

CHINA DOLL ROLL

$19.00

Spicy bigeye tuna, I/O silky white escolar, avocado and Chef's choice tobiko on top

SEXY CRUNCHY ROLL

SEXY CRUNCHY ROLL

$27.00

King crab, fresh bigeye tuna, avocado, masago, scallion, cream cheese, very lightly tempura, crispy roll, sesame seeds and three sensational sauces

HOKKAIDO ROLL

HOKKAIDO ROLL

$21.00

Bigeye spicy tuna, fresh scallion I/O with bigeye tuna and special tobiko on top

2014 BANG ROLL

$28.00

Lobster, spicy tuna, shrimp, avocado, cilantro I/O served with three exciting sauces

JUST MAUIED ROLL

JUST MAUIED ROLL

$20.00

Lightly tempura coconut shrimp, pineapple, papaya, cream cheese, avocado I/O topped with mixed macadamia nuts and Chef's perfect tasty homemade sauce

GREEN DRAGON ROLL

$21.00

Very lightly tempura whitefish, scallion, cilantro, masago I/O avocado on top, drizzled wasabi mayo & light peanut sauce

GHOST ROLL

$27.00

Fresh whitefish, masago, scallion, avocado, homemade tempura flakes I/O shiso leaf, avocado, bigeye spicy tuna, fresh whitefish on top & our homemade ghost sauce

BLUE FIN ROLL

$29.00

Blue fin toro, scallion, avocado, shiso leaf, sesame seeds with seaweed outside served with our Chef's extraordinary toro sauce

MAC DADDY ROLL

MAC DADDY ROLL

$25.00

Fresh spicy whitefish, masago, scallion, cilantro I/O spicy bigeye tuna, fresh whitefish, avocado, jalapeño topped with Japanese chili garlic & Bang Bang sauce

CHOP CHOP ROLL

CHOP CHOP ROLL

$25.00

Spicy bigeye tuna, fresh spicy whitefish, avocado & red tobiko on top served with three amazing homemade sauces

DARK KNIGHT

$25.00

Coconut shrimp, avocado, plantains, cream cheese I/O barbecued eel, shiso leaf, mixed macadamia nuts on top with homemade peanut citrus and eel sauce

BELLA ROLL

BELLA ROLL

$25.00

Fresh salmon, bigeye tuna, escolar, scallion, masago I/O spicy bigeye tuna, avocado & black topiko on top served with five incredible homemade sauces

BACON SHRIMP ROLL

$24.00

Bacon, jumbo tempura shrimp, scallion, cilantro, jalapeño, tomato, I/O avocado on top served with the perfect blend of homemade sauces

BANG BANG HOUSE ROLLS

WILD SALMON CALIFORNIA ROLL

WILD SALMON CALIFORNIA ROLL

$15.00

Wild salmon, fresh avocado, cucumber I/O with sesame seeds

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp, lightly tempura, avocado, cucumber, I/O sesame seeds and three homemade sauces

TUNA CALIFORNIA ROLL

$13.00

Bigeye tuna, avocado, cucumber I/O with sesame seeds

TUNA DELUXE

$16.00

Bigeye tuna, scallion, cream cheese I/O masago, spicy imitation crab on top, sesame seeds

SALMON CALIFORNIA ROLL

SALMON CALIFORNIA ROLL

$11.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber I/O with sesame seeds

KING CRAB CALIFORNIA ROLL

KING CRAB CALIFORNIA ROLL

$19.00

King crab, fresh avocado, cucumber I/O sesame seeds.

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$10.00

Fresh avocado, cucumber, imitation crab I/O with sesame seeds

JB ROLL

$11.00

Salmon, scallion, cream cheese I/O with sesame seeds

VOLCANO ROLL

VOLCANO ROLL

$18.00

Avocado, masago, cucumber, imitation crab with baked salmon and whitefish on top

VEGGIE ROLL

$10.00

Cucumber, avocado, carrots, kanpyo, asparagus, oshinko I/O with sesame seeds

DANCING EEL ROLL

$19.00

Baked eel & avocado on top, cucumber, king crab, masago I/O sesame seeds

BLACK DRAGON ROLL

BLACK DRAGON ROLL

$21.00

Tempura shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese I/O eel & avocado on top & homemade eel sauce

KING CRAB WASABI ROLL

KING CRAB WASABI ROLL

$26.00

King crab, cilantro, cucumber, I/O bigeye tuna, salmon, avocado with the Chef's spectacular wasabi sauce

MEXICAN ROLL

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, jalapeño, cream cheese I/O avocado on top, spicy mayo & sesame seeds

SEXY KIMMY ROLL

SEXY KIMMY ROLL

$17.00

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, scallion I/O with thinly cut lemon & fresh salmon on top

JALAPEÑO ROLL

JALAPEÑO ROLL

$21.00

King crab, fresh avocado, cilantro, cucumber, tomato I/O hamachi & jalapeño topeko on top, drizzled with chef's homemade jalapeño cilantro sauce

RAINBOW ROLL

RAINBOW ROLL

$17.00

Cucumber, masago, imitation crab, cream cheese I/O salmon, tuna, fresh white fish & avocado on top

J.B. DELUXE

J.B. DELUXE

$16.00

Fresh salmon, scallion, cream cheese, I/O masago, spicy imitation crab on top, sesame seeds

HOTTO ROLL

HOTTO ROLL

$25.00

Spicy king crab, spicy tuna, salmon, cilantro, jalapeño topeko, masago, avocado, tempura flakes I/O wrapped in soy paper, hot chilli garlic sauce, drizzled with peanut, miso & eel sauce

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$13.00

Just right spicy bigeye tuna, scallion, masago I/O with sesame seeds

SPICY CRAB ROLL

$10.00

Spicy imitation crab, freshly cut scallion, masago, spicy mayo I/O sesame seeds

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$11.00

Crispy baked salmon skin, fresh cut scallion I/O with sesame seeds & eel sauce

SPIDER ROLL

SPIDER ROLL

$18.00

Soft shell crab, crispy, scallions, asparagus, avocado, masago, eel sauce I/O sesame seeds

BAHAMA ROLL

$17.00

Spicy conch, fresh cut scallion, masago I/O with sesame seeds

DEZATO ROLL

$17.00

Eel, avocado, masago, scallion, cream cheese I/O strawberry & mixed macadamia nuts on top, wth chef's own home made eel sauce

SPICY ESCOLAR ROLL

SPICY ESCOLAR ROLL

$12.00

Spicy white escolar, fresh cut scallions, masago I/O with sesame seeds

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$12.00

Just right spicy salmon, scallion, masago I/O with sesame seeds

JAPANESE HAND ROLLS

CALIFORNIA H/R

$8.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA H/R

SHRIMP TEMPURA H/R

$8.00

SPICY TUNA H/R

$8.00

SALMON SKIN H/R

$8.00

EEL & CUCUMBER H/R

$8.00

EEL & AVOCADO H/R

$8.00

GARDEN VEGGIE H/R

$6.00

UNI IKURA QUAIL EGG H/R

$21.00

SEATTLE SPICY TUNA H/R

$8.00

TUNA CALIFORNIA H/R

$8.00

NEGI HAMA H/R

$8.00

WILD SALMON CALIFORNIA H/R

$8.00

JB H/R

$8.00

SPICY SCALLOP (2 pc.) H/R

$18.00

SPICY SALMON H/R

$8.00

TUNA H/R

$8.00

SALMON H/R

$8.00

SALMON CALIFORNIA H/R

$8.00

TRADITIONAL JAPANESE ROLLS (Seaweed outside 6 pc.)

AVOCADO ROLL

$6.00
CUCUMBER ROLL

CUCUMBER ROLL

$6.00

EEL & AVOCADO ROLL

$9.00
NEGI HAMA ROLL

NEGI HAMA ROLL

$9.00

(Hamachi and fresh scallion)

OSHINKO ROLL

$6.00

(Pickled radish)

EEL & CUCUMBER ROLL

$9.00

WILD SALMON ROLL

$9.00

SALMON ROLL

$8.00

TUNA ROLL

$8.00

SUSHI À LA CARTE 2 pc.

AMA EBI (RAW) SUSHI

$8.00

BIGEYE TUNA SUSHI

$8.00

BLUE FIN TORO SUSHI

$22.00

CONCH SUSHI

$9.00
EEL (FRESH WATER) SUSHI

EEL (FRESH WATER) SUSHI

$8.00

ESCOLAR SUSHI

$8.00
HAMACHI SUSHI

HAMACHI SUSHI

$10.00
IKURA SUSHI

IKURA SUSHI

$10.00

IMITATION CRAB SUSHI

$6.00

KING CRAB SUSHI

$10.00

MACKEREL SUSHI

$8.00

MASAGO SUSHI

$7.00

OCTOPUS SUSHI

$8.00
SALMON SUSHI

SALMON SUSHI

$7.00

SHRIMP (COOKED) SUSHI

$7.00

SPICY SCALLOPS SUSHI

$14.00

SQUID SUSHI

$8.00

STRIPE BASS SUSHI

$8.00

TAMAGO SUSHI

$6.00

TOBIKO BLACK SUSHI

$8.00

TOBIKO RED SUSHI

$8.00

UNI SUSHI

$20.00

WILD SALMON SUSHI

$9.00

WAHOO SUSHI

$8.00

QUAIL EGG SUSHI

$8.00

ADD QUAIL EGG

$1.00

SASHIMI À LA CARTE 3 pc.

AMA EBI (RAW) SASHIMI

$10.00

BIGEYE TUNA SASHIMI

$10.00

BLUE FIN TORO SASHIMI

$24.00

CONCH SASHIMI

$11.00

EEL (FRESH WATER) SASHIMI

$10.00

ESCOLAR SASHIMI

$9.00

HAMACHI SASHIMI

$12.00

IKURA SASHIMI

$12.00

IMITATION CRAB SASHIMI

$7.00

KING CRAB SASHIMI

$12.00

MACKEREL SASHIMI

$10.00

MASAGO SASHIMI

$8.00

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$10.00
SALMON SASHIMI

SALMON SASHIMI

$9.00

SHRIMP SASHIMI (COOKED)

$9.00

SPICY SCALLOPS SASHIMI

$16.00

SQUID SASHIMI

$10.00

STRIPE BASS SASHIMI

$10.00

TAMAGO SASHIMI

$7.00

TOBIKO BLACK SASHIMI

$9.00

TOBIKO RED SASHIMI

$9.00

UNI SASHIMI

$24.00

WAHOO SASHIMI

$10.00

WILD SALMON SASHIMI

$11.00

ADD QUAIL EGG

$1.00

QUAIL EGG SASHIMI

$10.00

BANG BANG DELUXE DINNERS

SUSHI BANG BANG DINNER

$33.00

9 pc. assortment of our freshest fish sushi & a spicy bigeye tuna roll

SASHIMI BANG BANG DINNER

$35.00

18 pc. assortment of our freshest and freshest assortment of our top grade sashimi

BANG BANG BOAT

BANG BANG BOAT

$39.00

7 pc. of our Chef's choice top grade sushi & 9 pc. of our freshest sashimi plus a bigeye tuna California roll

DESSERTS

KAHLUA CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE

KAHLUA CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE

$14.00

with vanilla ice cream

LIGHTLY TEMPURA BANANA

$11.00

with vanilla ice cream

CRISPY TEMPURA CHEESECAKE

CRISPY TEMPURA CHEESECAKE

$13.00
JAPANESE MOCHI ICE CREAM

JAPANESE MOCHI ICE CREAM

$8.00

Strawberry, Mango, Chocolate, Red Beans

ICE CREAM

$7.00

Green tea or French vanilla

SAUCES

BANG BANG SAUCE

$1.00

BELLA

$1.00

CHILI GARLIC SAUCE

$1.00

CITRUS SAUCE

$1.00

DUMPLING SAUCE

$1.00

EEL SAUCE

$1.00

GHOST PEP SAUCE

$1.00

GINGER DRESSING

$1.00

HONEY MISO

$1.00

JALAPEÑO SAUCE

$1.00

KIMCHEE

$1.00

PEANUT SAUCE

$1.00

PONZU

$1.00

SIDE RICE

$3.00

SPICY MAYO

$1.00

SRIRACHA

$1.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

HOT GREEN TEA

$3.00

GREEN ICED TEA

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

BOTTLED SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

SAKE BOTTLES

SHO-UNE-HEAVEN SAKE

$62.00

Sho-Une, meaning “soaring clouds,” uses only the finest rice and renowned water. Delicate notes of apple and pear balance with lush strawberry and nectarine.

1000 YEAR LUCKY

$28.00+

Let your senses be captivated by this elegant daiginjo sake. Fruity in fragrance, Goka Sennenju has a delightfully rich: body and smooth taste.

WAKATAKE - THE SLAYER

$72.00

Flavorful type. A beautifully round and alluring sake with a silky smooth texture. Deep taste, superb acidity and slight sweetness stemming from the elegant fruity aroma.

KAMOIZUMI - SUMMER SNOW

$45.00

This premium unfiltered sake is rich, creamy and brimming with exuberant natural flavor. Mildly sweet, yet surprisingly robust, it is an excellent introduction to the world of sake enjoyment.

OKA - CHERRY BOUQUET

$25.00+

Soft-feeling on the tongue, Oka’s transparency of flavor matches the clarity of the colorless liquor. It is floral rather than fruity, though there is a touch of pear, and perhaps melon.

DEWASANSAN - GREEN RIDGE

$28.00+

With its floral nose and mellow fruity flavor, “Dewasansan” is a rewarding choice for wine drinkers new to the world of sake. It has a wholesome freshness, a green apple tartness and a refreshing finish.

OKUDEN - MIRROR OF THE TRUTH

$23.00+

Longtime sake-drinkers find this sake comfortingly familiar. It is smooth at first sip, and displays a range of subtle, organic flavors as well as a pleasant natural sweetness.

SAYURI

$25.00+

Sayuri means “little lily” in Japanese, apt for this soft, floral noted nigori. Hints of white grape and elements of cherry blossom create a lush, creamy saké.

DRAFT

$21.00

Draft Sake gains its fresh, refined taste from being brewed and aged for 1 month in a cool state at about 41 F before bottling. Characterized by its light, fresh and smooth taste. Slightly Dry.

ALADDIN

$23.00

This Junmai-Shu is carefully brewed with hanafabuki cultivated in Aizu area and extremely soft natural mineral water from Mt. Iide, which is worshiped as a god. It has a nice rice essence throughout and a clean and smooth finish.

WINE BOTTLES

CAPOSALDO PINOT GRIGIO, VENETO, ITALY

$35.00

Features a dry, crisp, vibrant texture and delicate aromas of white fruit, flowers and almonds.

SANTA MARGHERITA PINOT GRIGIO, ALTO ADIGE, ITALY

$30.00+

A brilliant straw yellow heralds the enticing bouquet of flowers and white fleshed fruits. Balance and structure underpin a caressingly fresh-tasting palate, which signs off with the reprise of ripe fruit.

RELAX RIESLING, MOSEL, GERMANY

$35.00

RELAX Riesling is fermented slightly dry with a wonderful fruity bouquet and intense flavors of apples and peaches with just a hint of citrus. Pairs well with sushi, spicy Asian dishes and fresh salads.

13 CELSIUS SAUVIGNON BLANC, MARLBOROUGH, NEW ZEALAND

$35.00

Sublime elegance with vibrant aromatic of citrus, lychee, and sweet herbs, crafted from exceptional grapes grown in the world-renowned region of Marlborough, New Zealand.

TOTARA SAUVIGNON BLANC, MARLBOROUGH, NEW ZEALAND

$45.00

Bright yellow in the glass, with hints of green at the core. This wine is punchy and aromatic on the nose, showing notes of lemon, passion fruit and honey dew melon.

CHLOE CHARDONNAY, SONOMA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

$35.00

Chloe Sonoma County Chardonnay is a rich, sophisticated wine with ripe flavors of fresh citrus, apple and pear with notes of creamy butter followed by soft hints of vanilla and toasted oak.

J. LOHR RIVERSTONE CHARDONNAY, MONTEREY ARROYO SECO, CALIFORNIA

$22.00+

A fresh, youthful, and textured Chardonnay with flavors of white peach, flowers, citrus, baking spices, and honey.

LOIS JADOT CHABLIS, BURGUNDY, FRANCE

$65.00

The wine is pristine, bright and fresh with high acidity and citrus, baking spices, and honey.

LES ALLIÉS SANCERRE, LOIRE, FRANCE

$68.00

Vibrant fruit with a streak of tangerine running through the white asparagus, verbena and Meyer lemon notes. The long pure finish lets a straw edge chime in.

MASCHIO PROSECCO BRUT, VENETO, ITALY

$10.00+

Fruity and floral with aromatic orange blossom notes and peach and almond flavors.

CANARD-DUCHENE LEONTINE BRUT CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE

$85.00

Very lively, youthful and balanced with freshness and bright acidity. One of the few Champagne houses still family owned.

J. LOHR SEVEN OAKS CABERNET SAUVIGNON, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA

$24.00+

Ripe black cherry and currant aromas and flavors with a toasted pastry barrel bouquet.

J. LOHR HILLTOP CABERNET SAUVIGNON, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA

$39.00+

Dense and soft with elegant layers of black cherry, currants and toasted pastry.

INFINITO MALBEC, MENDOZA, ARGENTINA

$44.00

Flavors of blackberry and cassis show a chocolaty touch on the finish.

J. LOHR LOS OSOS MERLOT, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA

$22.00+

A generous fraction of Malbec in the blend accentuates red fruit and violet notes.

SANTA MARGHERITA CHIANTI RISERVA, TOSCANA, ITALY

$32.00+

The aromas of this complex red wine range from cherries and plums to gladiolus flowers and earthy flint. The tannic, oak-aged flavors are bright and round, with a dry, warm, earthy finish.

J. LOHR FALCON PERCH PINOT NOIR, MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA

$40.00

Strawberry and sage with dried cherry on the finish.

KING ESTATE PINOT NOIR, WILLAMETTE VALLEY, OREGON

$32.00+

Aromas are of strawberry, black tea, earth, cigar box, leather, plum and graphite. This wine is elegant, yet firm up front, with a full and coating mid-palate featuring flavors of strawberry, raspberry, tobacco leaf, plum, toast, clove, leather, earth and hints of black currants.

PILLARS OF HERCULES RED BLEND, DUNNINGAN HILLS, CALIFORNIA

$45.00

The aromatics are a beautiful mix of violets, dense black fruit, and chocolate. Juicy flavors of blueberry, boysenberry and blackberry jam are a nice counterpoint to toasty oak and racy black pepper notes.

FU-KI PLUM WINE, JAPAN

$35.00

Fu-Ki Plum’s character is best described by its mellow taste and well balanced acidity.

CHARDONNAY, IMAGERY

$49.00

This chardonnay exhibits notes of ripe peach and juicy pear, blended with chenin blanc to add brightness and acidity.

SAUVIGNON BLANC, BABICH

$35.00

Juicy and mouth-filling on entry with sweet herbals, citurs and blackcurrant. Vibrant and fresh with lime and mineral lingering on the finish.

MERLOT, CHLOE

$37.00

Chloe Merlot is a full-bodied, elegant wine with a rich burgundy color palette, soft tannins and smooth acidity. Abundant flavors of freshly picked blackberries, black cherry and ripe plum lead to a plush, velvety mouthfeel followed by delicate notes of vanilla, mocha and spice.

MERLOT, SWANSON

$58.00

Opaque, dark scarlet in the glass with intense aromas of plum, crushed red fruits and dried oregano, violets and wet slate. Flavors evolve of red fruit, ripe plum, brown sugar and blackcurrants with hints of seasoned leather and black tea.

RED BLEND, MERCER

$38.00

Nose of blackberry preserves and raspberry jam with notes of sage and sweet burnt sugar

MALBEC, CIGAR BOX

$38.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, HAHN

$38.00

Inviting aromas of blackberry and plum are complemented by hints of vanilla, leather and toasted oak. Rich and robust tannins frame flavors of blackberry, violet and mature red fruit, with a touch of vanilla and spice on a smooth and opulent finish.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The ultimate art of sushi.

Website

Location

1050 Gateway Blvd #103, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

