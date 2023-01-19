- Home
Sushi Bang Bang
1050 Gateway Blvd #103
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
SASHIMI APPETIZER
Fresh salmon, bigeye tuna & whitefish 9 pc. chef's choice
SUSHI APPETIZER
Very fresh selection of fish 6 pc. chef's choice
EDAMAME
Steamed Japanese soybeans in the pod with sea salt
MISO SOUP
Homemade miso, seaweed, scallion and tofu; add king crab or lobster for $3
BANG BANG SOUP
Our secret recipee
SHRIMP SHUMAI
Steamed or lightly fried 6 pc. shrimp dumplings
GYOZA
Steamed or lightly fried 6 pc. pork & vegetable dumplings
SPICY TUNA TAR TAR
Chopped fresh raw bigeye tuna seasoned spicy with avocado
BANG BANG BOMB
Spicy scallops, masago, scallion, avocado, mayo, sushi style
HAMACHI JALAPEÑO
Thin sliced yellow-tail, jalapeños, tomato, fresh jalapeño sauce
FIELD GREEN SALAD
Fresh carrot, cucumber, radish, homemade ginger dressing
SEAWEED SALAD
Seaweed salad topped with radish and sprinkled with sesame seads
AVOCADO SALAD
Fresh garden greens, avocado, tomato, homemade ginger dressing
SEARED TUNA SALAD
Lightly seared tuna, fresh field greens, ginger dressing
SPICY TUNA SALAD
Chopped raw tuna, hot, spicy with homemade ginger dressing
CUCUMBER CRAB SALAD
Fresh cucumber, imitation crab, masago, slight spice
NARUTO MAKI
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, imitation crab, masago, scallions, wrapped in a made-to-order thinly sliced cucumber served with a homemade citrus sauce
RAINBOW WRAP
King crab, salmon, bigeye tuna, fresh white fish, masago avocado, wrapped in fresh cut cucumber, served with our Bang Bang sauce
VEGGIE WRAP
Cucumber, avocado, carrots, kanpyo, asparagus, oshinko wrapped in fresh cut cucumber, served with a Japanese citrus sauce
SUNOMONO SALAD
Octopus, conch, shrimp, imitation crab & Japanese tangy sauce
SPIDER APPETIZER
Two lightly tempura soft shell crabs, perfect for two!
TEMPURA SHRIMP
Five jumbo shrimps, lightly tempura with chef's special sauce
COCONUT SHRIMP
Five coconut shrimps lightly tempura with chef's homemade sauce
TUNA TATAKI
Lightly seared tuna outside, rare inside with chef's jalapeño sauce
SPICY TORO TAR TAR
Fresh raw blue fin toro slight spice avocado, tobiko, quail egg with Chef's three famous sauces
BANG BANG APPETIZER
Five fresh fish of the day, fresh cut scallion, avocado, jalapeño served with a light sweet citrus bang sauce
NOBU APPETIZER
Big Eye spicy tuna, tobiko on top of thinly sliced fresh fish and incredible sauce
SMOKEY BANG APPETIZER
Lightly seared, thin sliced fresh fish, scallion, cilantro slight spice & an amazing sauce
POKE BANG BOWL
Bigeye tuna, fresh salmon, fresh white fish, cucumber, scallion, seaweed, avocado, radish, carrot, sesame seeds. Served with our special homemade spicy Chef Poke sauce over sushi rice
BLUE FIN TORO NOBU APPETIZER
Beautiful blue fin toro thinly sliced, fresh bigeye spicy tuna & tobiko on top. Served with the perfect slightly sweet sauce
BANG BANG SPECIALTY ROLLS
30 DOLLAR ROLL
Tempura whole lobster tail, avocado, asparagus, scallion, masago I/O with sesame seeds served with our Chef's homemade sauces
SPICY LOBSTER VOLCANO ROLL
King crab, cucumber, avocado, I/O topped with wild caught baked lobster, slight spice
WILD SALMON BOMB ROLL
King crab, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, I/O wild Alaskan salmon on top, and it's own unique sauce
SEXY BB ROLL
Lightly tempura jumbo shrimp, avocado, scallion, masago, I/O bigeye tuna, homemade tempura flakes, topped with Master Chef's most amazing sauce
HAMACHI BANG ROLL
Bigeye tuna, fresh salmon, scallion, masago, cilantro I/O hamachi, spicy tuna, jalapeño tobiko on top, served with our Bang Bang sauce
T.G.I.F.
King crab, fresh salmon, avocado, scallion, masago, cream cheese, roll is very lightly tempura, crispy, sesame seeds, served with Chef's special sauces
CHINA DOLL ROLL
Spicy bigeye tuna, I/O silky white escolar, avocado and Chef's choice tobiko on top
SEXY CRUNCHY ROLL
King crab, fresh bigeye tuna, avocado, masago, scallion, cream cheese, very lightly tempura, crispy roll, sesame seeds and three sensational sauces
HOKKAIDO ROLL
Bigeye spicy tuna, fresh scallion I/O with bigeye tuna and special tobiko on top
2014 BANG ROLL
Lobster, spicy tuna, shrimp, avocado, cilantro I/O served with three exciting sauces
JUST MAUIED ROLL
Lightly tempura coconut shrimp, pineapple, papaya, cream cheese, avocado I/O topped with mixed macadamia nuts and Chef's perfect tasty homemade sauce
GREEN DRAGON ROLL
Very lightly tempura whitefish, scallion, cilantro, masago I/O avocado on top, drizzled wasabi mayo & light peanut sauce
GHOST ROLL
Fresh whitefish, masago, scallion, avocado, homemade tempura flakes I/O shiso leaf, avocado, bigeye spicy tuna, fresh whitefish on top & our homemade ghost sauce
BLUE FIN ROLL
Blue fin toro, scallion, avocado, shiso leaf, sesame seeds with seaweed outside served with our Chef's extraordinary toro sauce
MAC DADDY ROLL
Fresh spicy whitefish, masago, scallion, cilantro I/O spicy bigeye tuna, fresh whitefish, avocado, jalapeño topped with Japanese chili garlic & Bang Bang sauce
CHOP CHOP ROLL
Spicy bigeye tuna, fresh spicy whitefish, avocado & red tobiko on top served with three amazing homemade sauces
DARK KNIGHT
Coconut shrimp, avocado, plantains, cream cheese I/O barbecued eel, shiso leaf, mixed macadamia nuts on top with homemade peanut citrus and eel sauce
BELLA ROLL
Fresh salmon, bigeye tuna, escolar, scallion, masago I/O spicy bigeye tuna, avocado & black topiko on top served with five incredible homemade sauces
BACON SHRIMP ROLL
Bacon, jumbo tempura shrimp, scallion, cilantro, jalapeño, tomato, I/O avocado on top served with the perfect blend of homemade sauces
BANG BANG HOUSE ROLLS
WILD SALMON CALIFORNIA ROLL
Wild salmon, fresh avocado, cucumber I/O with sesame seeds
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
Jumbo shrimp, lightly tempura, avocado, cucumber, I/O sesame seeds and three homemade sauces
TUNA CALIFORNIA ROLL
Bigeye tuna, avocado, cucumber I/O with sesame seeds
TUNA DELUXE
Bigeye tuna, scallion, cream cheese I/O masago, spicy imitation crab on top, sesame seeds
SALMON CALIFORNIA ROLL
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber I/O with sesame seeds
KING CRAB CALIFORNIA ROLL
King crab, fresh avocado, cucumber I/O sesame seeds.
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Fresh avocado, cucumber, imitation crab I/O with sesame seeds
JB ROLL
Salmon, scallion, cream cheese I/O with sesame seeds
VOLCANO ROLL
Avocado, masago, cucumber, imitation crab with baked salmon and whitefish on top
VEGGIE ROLL
Cucumber, avocado, carrots, kanpyo, asparagus, oshinko I/O with sesame seeds
DANCING EEL ROLL
Baked eel & avocado on top, cucumber, king crab, masago I/O sesame seeds
BLACK DRAGON ROLL
Tempura shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese I/O eel & avocado on top & homemade eel sauce
KING CRAB WASABI ROLL
King crab, cilantro, cucumber, I/O bigeye tuna, salmon, avocado with the Chef's spectacular wasabi sauce
MEXICAN ROLL
Tempura shrimp, jalapeño, cream cheese I/O avocado on top, spicy mayo & sesame seeds
SEXY KIMMY ROLL
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, scallion I/O with thinly cut lemon & fresh salmon on top
JALAPEÑO ROLL
King crab, fresh avocado, cilantro, cucumber, tomato I/O hamachi & jalapeño topeko on top, drizzled with chef's homemade jalapeño cilantro sauce
RAINBOW ROLL
Cucumber, masago, imitation crab, cream cheese I/O salmon, tuna, fresh white fish & avocado on top
J.B. DELUXE
Fresh salmon, scallion, cream cheese, I/O masago, spicy imitation crab on top, sesame seeds
HOTTO ROLL
Spicy king crab, spicy tuna, salmon, cilantro, jalapeño topeko, masago, avocado, tempura flakes I/O wrapped in soy paper, hot chilli garlic sauce, drizzled with peanut, miso & eel sauce
SPICY TUNA ROLL
Just right spicy bigeye tuna, scallion, masago I/O with sesame seeds
SPICY CRAB ROLL
Spicy imitation crab, freshly cut scallion, masago, spicy mayo I/O sesame seeds
SALMON SKIN ROLL
Crispy baked salmon skin, fresh cut scallion I/O with sesame seeds & eel sauce
SPIDER ROLL
Soft shell crab, crispy, scallions, asparagus, avocado, masago, eel sauce I/O sesame seeds
BAHAMA ROLL
Spicy conch, fresh cut scallion, masago I/O with sesame seeds
DEZATO ROLL
Eel, avocado, masago, scallion, cream cheese I/O strawberry & mixed macadamia nuts on top, wth chef's own home made eel sauce
SPICY ESCOLAR ROLL
Spicy white escolar, fresh cut scallions, masago I/O with sesame seeds
SPICY SALMON ROLL
Just right spicy salmon, scallion, masago I/O with sesame seeds
JAPANESE HAND ROLLS
CALIFORNIA H/R
SHRIMP TEMPURA H/R
SPICY TUNA H/R
SALMON SKIN H/R
EEL & CUCUMBER H/R
EEL & AVOCADO H/R
GARDEN VEGGIE H/R
UNI IKURA QUAIL EGG H/R
SEATTLE SPICY TUNA H/R
TUNA CALIFORNIA H/R
NEGI HAMA H/R
WILD SALMON CALIFORNIA H/R
JB H/R
SPICY SCALLOP (2 pc.) H/R
SPICY SALMON H/R
TUNA H/R
SALMON H/R
SALMON CALIFORNIA H/R
TRADITIONAL JAPANESE ROLLS (Seaweed outside 6 pc.)
SUSHI À LA CARTE 2 pc.
AMA EBI (RAW) SUSHI
BIGEYE TUNA SUSHI
BLUE FIN TORO SUSHI
CONCH SUSHI
EEL (FRESH WATER) SUSHI
ESCOLAR SUSHI
HAMACHI SUSHI
IKURA SUSHI
IMITATION CRAB SUSHI
KING CRAB SUSHI
MACKEREL SUSHI
MASAGO SUSHI
OCTOPUS SUSHI
SALMON SUSHI
SHRIMP (COOKED) SUSHI
SPICY SCALLOPS SUSHI
SQUID SUSHI
STRIPE BASS SUSHI
TAMAGO SUSHI
TOBIKO BLACK SUSHI
TOBIKO RED SUSHI
UNI SUSHI
WILD SALMON SUSHI
WAHOO SUSHI
QUAIL EGG SUSHI
ADD QUAIL EGG
SASHIMI À LA CARTE 3 pc.
AMA EBI (RAW) SASHIMI
BIGEYE TUNA SASHIMI
BLUE FIN TORO SASHIMI
CONCH SASHIMI
EEL (FRESH WATER) SASHIMI
ESCOLAR SASHIMI
HAMACHI SASHIMI
IKURA SASHIMI
IMITATION CRAB SASHIMI
KING CRAB SASHIMI
MACKEREL SASHIMI
MASAGO SASHIMI
OCTOPUS SASHIMI
SALMON SASHIMI
SHRIMP SASHIMI (COOKED)
SPICY SCALLOPS SASHIMI
SQUID SASHIMI
STRIPE BASS SASHIMI
TAMAGO SASHIMI
TOBIKO BLACK SASHIMI
TOBIKO RED SASHIMI
UNI SASHIMI
WAHOO SASHIMI
WILD SALMON SASHIMI
ADD QUAIL EGG
QUAIL EGG SASHIMI
BANG BANG DELUXE DINNERS
SUSHI BANG BANG DINNER
9 pc. assortment of our freshest fish sushi & a spicy bigeye tuna roll
SASHIMI BANG BANG DINNER
18 pc. assortment of our freshest and freshest assortment of our top grade sashimi
BANG BANG BOAT
7 pc. of our Chef's choice top grade sushi & 9 pc. of our freshest sashimi plus a bigeye tuna California roll
DESSERTS
SAUCES
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
SAKE BOTTLES
SHO-UNE-HEAVEN SAKE
Sho-Une, meaning “soaring clouds,” uses only the finest rice and renowned water. Delicate notes of apple and pear balance with lush strawberry and nectarine.
1000 YEAR LUCKY
Let your senses be captivated by this elegant daiginjo sake. Fruity in fragrance, Goka Sennenju has a delightfully rich: body and smooth taste.
WAKATAKE - THE SLAYER
Flavorful type. A beautifully round and alluring sake with a silky smooth texture. Deep taste, superb acidity and slight sweetness stemming from the elegant fruity aroma.
KAMOIZUMI - SUMMER SNOW
This premium unfiltered sake is rich, creamy and brimming with exuberant natural flavor. Mildly sweet, yet surprisingly robust, it is an excellent introduction to the world of sake enjoyment.
OKA - CHERRY BOUQUET
Soft-feeling on the tongue, Oka’s transparency of flavor matches the clarity of the colorless liquor. It is floral rather than fruity, though there is a touch of pear, and perhaps melon.
DEWASANSAN - GREEN RIDGE
With its floral nose and mellow fruity flavor, “Dewasansan” is a rewarding choice for wine drinkers new to the world of sake. It has a wholesome freshness, a green apple tartness and a refreshing finish.
OKUDEN - MIRROR OF THE TRUTH
Longtime sake-drinkers find this sake comfortingly familiar. It is smooth at first sip, and displays a range of subtle, organic flavors as well as a pleasant natural sweetness.
SAYURI
Sayuri means “little lily” in Japanese, apt for this soft, floral noted nigori. Hints of white grape and elements of cherry blossom create a lush, creamy saké.
DRAFT
Draft Sake gains its fresh, refined taste from being brewed and aged for 1 month in a cool state at about 41 F before bottling. Characterized by its light, fresh and smooth taste. Slightly Dry.
ALADDIN
This Junmai-Shu is carefully brewed with hanafabuki cultivated in Aizu area and extremely soft natural mineral water from Mt. Iide, which is worshiped as a god. It has a nice rice essence throughout and a clean and smooth finish.
WINE BOTTLES
CAPOSALDO PINOT GRIGIO, VENETO, ITALY
Features a dry, crisp, vibrant texture and delicate aromas of white fruit, flowers and almonds.
SANTA MARGHERITA PINOT GRIGIO, ALTO ADIGE, ITALY
A brilliant straw yellow heralds the enticing bouquet of flowers and white fleshed fruits. Balance and structure underpin a caressingly fresh-tasting palate, which signs off with the reprise of ripe fruit.
RELAX RIESLING, MOSEL, GERMANY
RELAX Riesling is fermented slightly dry with a wonderful fruity bouquet and intense flavors of apples and peaches with just a hint of citrus. Pairs well with sushi, spicy Asian dishes and fresh salads.
13 CELSIUS SAUVIGNON BLANC, MARLBOROUGH, NEW ZEALAND
Sublime elegance with vibrant aromatic of citrus, lychee, and sweet herbs, crafted from exceptional grapes grown in the world-renowned region of Marlborough, New Zealand.
TOTARA SAUVIGNON BLANC, MARLBOROUGH, NEW ZEALAND
Bright yellow in the glass, with hints of green at the core. This wine is punchy and aromatic on the nose, showing notes of lemon, passion fruit and honey dew melon.
CHLOE CHARDONNAY, SONOMA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
Chloe Sonoma County Chardonnay is a rich, sophisticated wine with ripe flavors of fresh citrus, apple and pear with notes of creamy butter followed by soft hints of vanilla and toasted oak.
J. LOHR RIVERSTONE CHARDONNAY, MONTEREY ARROYO SECO, CALIFORNIA
A fresh, youthful, and textured Chardonnay with flavors of white peach, flowers, citrus, baking spices, and honey.
LOIS JADOT CHABLIS, BURGUNDY, FRANCE
The wine is pristine, bright and fresh with high acidity and citrus, baking spices, and honey.
LES ALLIÉS SANCERRE, LOIRE, FRANCE
Vibrant fruit with a streak of tangerine running through the white asparagus, verbena and Meyer lemon notes. The long pure finish lets a straw edge chime in.
MASCHIO PROSECCO BRUT, VENETO, ITALY
Fruity and floral with aromatic orange blossom notes and peach and almond flavors.
CANARD-DUCHENE LEONTINE BRUT CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE
Very lively, youthful and balanced with freshness and bright acidity. One of the few Champagne houses still family owned.
J. LOHR SEVEN OAKS CABERNET SAUVIGNON, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA
Ripe black cherry and currant aromas and flavors with a toasted pastry barrel bouquet.
J. LOHR HILLTOP CABERNET SAUVIGNON, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA
Dense and soft with elegant layers of black cherry, currants and toasted pastry.
INFINITO MALBEC, MENDOZA, ARGENTINA
Flavors of blackberry and cassis show a chocolaty touch on the finish.
J. LOHR LOS OSOS MERLOT, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA
A generous fraction of Malbec in the blend accentuates red fruit and violet notes.
SANTA MARGHERITA CHIANTI RISERVA, TOSCANA, ITALY
The aromas of this complex red wine range from cherries and plums to gladiolus flowers and earthy flint. The tannic, oak-aged flavors are bright and round, with a dry, warm, earthy finish.
J. LOHR FALCON PERCH PINOT NOIR, MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA
Strawberry and sage with dried cherry on the finish.
KING ESTATE PINOT NOIR, WILLAMETTE VALLEY, OREGON
Aromas are of strawberry, black tea, earth, cigar box, leather, plum and graphite. This wine is elegant, yet firm up front, with a full and coating mid-palate featuring flavors of strawberry, raspberry, tobacco leaf, plum, toast, clove, leather, earth and hints of black currants.
PILLARS OF HERCULES RED BLEND, DUNNINGAN HILLS, CALIFORNIA
The aromatics are a beautiful mix of violets, dense black fruit, and chocolate. Juicy flavors of blueberry, boysenberry and blackberry jam are a nice counterpoint to toasty oak and racy black pepper notes.
FU-KI PLUM WINE, JAPAN
Fu-Ki Plum’s character is best described by its mellow taste and well balanced acidity.
CHARDONNAY, IMAGERY
This chardonnay exhibits notes of ripe peach and juicy pear, blended with chenin blanc to add brightness and acidity.
SAUVIGNON BLANC, BABICH
Juicy and mouth-filling on entry with sweet herbals, citurs and blackcurrant. Vibrant and fresh with lime and mineral lingering on the finish.
MERLOT, CHLOE
Chloe Merlot is a full-bodied, elegant wine with a rich burgundy color palette, soft tannins and smooth acidity. Abundant flavors of freshly picked blackberries, black cherry and ripe plum lead to a plush, velvety mouthfeel followed by delicate notes of vanilla, mocha and spice.
MERLOT, SWANSON
Opaque, dark scarlet in the glass with intense aromas of plum, crushed red fruits and dried oregano, violets and wet slate. Flavors evolve of red fruit, ripe plum, brown sugar and blackcurrants with hints of seasoned leather and black tea.
RED BLEND, MERCER
Nose of blackberry preserves and raspberry jam with notes of sage and sweet burnt sugar
MALBEC, CIGAR BOX
CABERNET SAUVIGNON, HAHN
Inviting aromas of blackberry and plum are complemented by hints of vanilla, leather and toasted oak. Rich and robust tannins frame flavors of blackberry, violet and mature red fruit, with a touch of vanilla and spice on a smooth and opulent finish.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The ultimate art of sushi.
1050 Gateway Blvd #103, Boynton Beach, FL 33426