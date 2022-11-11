- Home
- /
- Bainbridge Island
- /
- SuBI Japanese Restaurant
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
887 Reviews
$$
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Please add to your order:
Chopsticks & Condiments
Beginning Jan 1, 2022, Washington restaurants will no longer automatically include single-use food service items like utensils and condiments with food orders. Customers can still request individual items if needed.
Bring Your Own Bag
Washington State's single-use plastic ban is now effective. SuBI is providing the reusable bags and we are required to charge a minimum 8-cent fee. You may bring your own bags and receive the credit by checking this.
Appetizer
Agedashi Tofu
Deep Fried Tofu cubes with Tempura Sauce.
Angry Chicken Wings
Deep fried and tossed in spicy sauce
Avocado Tempura
Battered, deep fried avocado. Served with Cilantro Aioli.
Calamari Tempura
Breaded, deep fried calamari rings served with Lemon-Garlic Aioli.
Coconut Prawns
Prawns tossed in creamy sweet coconut sauce with candy walnuts.
Edamame
Salt-boiled green soybeans in the pod.
Geoduck Butter Yaki
Tender geoduck sautéed with butter.
Gyoza
Pork Pot stickers. Deep fried or pan fried
Hamachi Kama
Fried yellowtail collar served with ponzu.
Salmon Kama
Fried Salmon collar with creamy miso sauce.
Hotate Korokke
Croquettes with scallop, rice, mushrooms, onion and mozzarella.
Lettuce Wrap
Chashu pork belly served with fresh vegetable & sweet dipping sauce.
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab.
Spicy Tuna Nacho
Spicy tuna layered with tomatoes, onion, sweet pepper and avocado. Served with fried wonton chips.
Extra Wonton Chips
Deep fried wonton chips.
Steamed Broccoli
Sweet Potato Fries
Tebasaki Teriyaki
Traditional Japanese mini teriyaki chicken wings
Tempura Appetizer
Battered and deep fried. Shrimp (4 pcs), Vegetable (8 pcs) or Combo (shrimp 2 pcs + vegetable 4 pcs)
Tori Karaage
Deep fried Japanese chicken bits marinated in sweet ginger soy sauce.
Sashimi Appetizer
Assorted raw fish slices (7 pcs chef’s selection)
Tataki
Seared sashimi slices with soy-mustard dressing, masago, green onion and seeds on mixed green.
Soups & Salads
Miso Soup
Side Rice
House Salad
Cucumber Salad
Thin sliced cucumber with mustard-soy dressing.
Poké Salad
Marinated chunk of raw Tuna of Salmon with mixed green.
Salmon Skin Salad
Seaweed Salad
Sunomono
Cucumber, wakame salad with soy-mustard dressing.
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Char-broiled teriyaki chicken, served on a bed of mixed greens with miso dressing.
Very Good Salad
Fresh raw tuna, red crab meat and tobiko on top of mixed greens.
Kimchi
Cabbage kimchi.
Kids Menu
Kids Vegetarian
Served with rice, miso soup, Tofu Katsu, Veggie Tempura and Cucumber Roll (4 pcs)
Kids Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken teriyaki served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)
Kids Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon teriyaki served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)
Kids Chicken Katsu
Chicken Katsu served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)
Kids Pork Katsu
Pork Katsu served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)
Kids Bulgogi Beef
Bulgogi Beef served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)
Kids Veggie Tempura
Vegetable Tempura served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)
Kids Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Tempura served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)
Kids Combination Tempura
Shrimp and Veggie Tempura Mix served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)
Kids Ramen
Ramen noodle with miso ramen broth.
Kids Udon
Udon noodle with clear soy-sauce broth.
Noodles and Soups
House Udon
Seaweed, tofu skin, green onion, mushroom, hard boiled egg.
Spicy Udon
Cabbage, broccoli, bean sprout, green onion in a spicy broth.
Miso Ramen
Ramen noodle with miso based broth. Seaweed, tofu skin, green onions, mushrooms, boiled egg.
Shoyu Ramen
Ramen noodle with clear soy-sauce broth. Bean sprout, cabbage, corn, fish cake, boiled egg, sliced pork belly and green onions.
Tonkotsu Ramen
Ramen noodle with pork bone broth. Bean sprout, cabbage, corn, fish cake, boiled egg, sliced pork belly and green onions.
Yakisoba
Wheat noodle stir-fried with vegetables. Garnished with Katsuo bushi (fish flakes).
Beef Sukiyaki
Japanese hot pot dish. all ingredients are simmered in a sweet soy sauce/seafood based broth. served with salad and rice
Chicken Sukiyaki
Japanese hot pot dish. all ingredients are simmered in a sweet soy sauce/seafood based broth. served with salad and rice.
Seafood Sukiyaki
Japanese hot pot dish. all ingredients are simmered in a sweet soy sauce/seafood based broth. served with salad and rice.
From the Kitchen
Bi-Bim-Bop
Korean dish. rice mixed with sautéed and seasoned vegetables.
Tempura Dinner
Battered and deep fried. Served with miso soup, salad and rice.
Dinner Bento
Combination of four items - Teriyaki, Katsu, Tempura/Sashimi and Yakisoba served with miso soup, salad and rice
Black Cod Misoyaki
Black cod marinated in a sweet miso glaze and grilled served with sweet miso and ponzu sauce. Served with a bowl of rice, miso soup and house salad.
Devil's Prawns
Fried prawns sautéed in red chili pepper sauce, served on a bed of soba noodle. Served with miso soup and house salad.
Bulgogi Dinner
Thin slice of sirloin marinated in sweet soy sauce and sautéed with onion. Served with a bowl of rice, miso soup and house salad.
Galbi Dinner
Beef short ribs (with bones) marinated in sweet soy sauce and grilled. Served with a bowl of rice, miso soup and house salad.
N.Y. Tataki
10 oz. center cut NY steak served medium rare. thinly sliced on a bed of spring mix with ponzu sauce. Served with a bowl of rice, miso soup and house salad.
Ginger Pork
Thin slice of pork marinated in ginger–soy and stir-fried. Served with a bowl of rice, miso soup and house salad.
Donburi
Simmered in donburi broth with onion and egg over rice.
Curry Don
Japanese curry with onions, zucchinis, carrots and potatoes.
Chicken Katsu
Breaded, deep fried Chicken cutlet. Served with miso soup and salad.
Pork Katsu
Breaded, deep fried Pork cutlet. Served with miso soup and salad.
Shrimp Katsu
Breaded, deep fried shrimp. Served with miso soup and salad.
Tofu Katsu
Breaded deep fried Tofu cutlet. Served with miso soup and salad.
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled Chicken with teriyaki sauce. Served with miso coup, salad and rice.
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled Salmon with teriyaki sauce. Served with miso coup, salad and rice.
From the Sushi Bar
Nigiri Plate
Chef’ selection 7 pcs + unagi + tamago. Served with miso soup and house salad.
Nigiri Plate Large
Chef’s selection 10 pcs + unagi + tamago. Served with miso soup and house salad.
Sashimi Plate
Chef’s selection, 12 pcs equivalent. Served with miso soup and house salad.
Sashimi Plate Large
Chef’s selection, 17 pcs equiv. Served with miso soup and house salad.
Sashimi Plate Extra Large
Chef’s selection, 25 pcs equiv. Served with miso soup and house salad.
Build-Your-Own Chirashi
Build your own selection of fresh sashimi (choose up to 6 fishes) over sushi rice. Served with miso soup and house salad.
Chirashi
Chef's selection of fresh sashimi and garnishes over sushi rice. Served with miso soup and salad.
Salmon Chirashi
Fresh salmon sashimi slices over sushi rice bowl. Served with miso soup and salad.
Korean Chirashi
Chef's selection of fresh raw fish over mixed green and rice with spicy go-chu-jang sauce. Served with miso soup.
Tekka Don
Fresh raw tuna slices over sushi rice. Served with miso soup and house salad.
Unagi Don
Broiled eel topped with unagi sauce over sushi rice. Served with miso soup and house salad.
Nirigi & Sashimi (A La Carte)
Black Pepper Seared Tuna
Yellowfin tuna with black pepper seared and topped with fried onion strings. (nigiri 2 pcs)
Seared Salmon Set
Atlantic salmon seared with miso or spicy mayo sauce . (nigiri 2 pcs)
Tuna Sampler
Albacore, bigeye tuna, bluefin tuna and toro. (nigiri 4 pcs)
Salmon Sampler
Atlantic, Sockeye, belly and seared belly. (nigiri 4 pcs)
Belly Sampler
Belly part of Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi and Albacore. (nigiri 4 pcs)
Aburi Beef
Grilled and Seared Wagyu Beef Sushi. Nigiri 2 pcs
Aburi Toro
Seared Blue Fin Tuna Belly Sushi
shima-Aji
Striped Jack. (nigiri 1 pcs / sashimi 3 pcs)
Albacore
(Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)
Ama-Ebi (NO head)
Sweet shrimp, raw. Body only. (Nigiri 1 bundle / Sashimi 1 bundle)
Ama-Ebi (with Head)
Sweet Shrimp, raw. Served with deep fried shrimp head. (2 pcs nigiri / 3 pcs sashimi)
Ankimo
Steamed monkfish liver
Ebi
Cooked Shrimp. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)
Escolar
(Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)
Hamachi
Yellowtail. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)
Hamachi Belly
Yellowtail Belly. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)
Hokkigai
Surf Clam. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)
Hotate
Scallop. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)
Ika
Squid. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)
Ikura
Salmon Roe. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 1 order portion)
Inari
Fried Tofu Pocket (Sushi 1 pcs)
Kani
Deep Sea Red Crab Meat (Steamed) (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)
King Crab
Steamed King Crab leg meat from Alaska. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 2 pcs)
Madai
Sea Bream. (nigiri 1 pcs, sashimi 3 pcs)
Maguro
Tuna. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)
Mirugai
Geoduck (Local). (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)