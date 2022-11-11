Restaurant header imageView gallery

SuBI Japanese Restaurant

887 Reviews

$$

403 Madison Ave N Suite 150

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyoza
Edamame
California

Please add to your order:

Chopsticks & Condiments

Beginning Jan 1, 2022, Washington restaurants will no longer automatically include single-use food service items like utensils and condiments with food orders. Customers can still request individual items if needed.

Bring Your Own Bag

Washington State's single-use plastic ban is now effective. SuBI is providing the reusable bags and we are required to charge a minimum 8-cent fee. You may bring your own bags and receive the credit by checking this.

Appetizer

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Deep Fried Tofu cubes with Tempura Sauce.

Angry Chicken Wings

Angry Chicken Wings

$10.00

Deep fried and tossed in spicy sauce

Avocado Tempura

Avocado Tempura

$10.00

Battered, deep fried avocado. Served with Cilantro Aioli.

Calamari Tempura

Calamari Tempura

$10.00

Breaded, deep fried calamari rings served with Lemon-Garlic Aioli.

Coconut Prawns

Coconut Prawns

$12.00

Prawns tossed in creamy sweet coconut sauce with candy walnuts.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Salt-boiled green soybeans in the pod.

Geoduck Butter Yaki

$12.00

Tender geoduck sautéed with butter.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.00+

Pork Pot stickers. Deep fried or pan fried

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$15.00Out of stock

Fried yellowtail collar served with ponzu.

Salmon Kama

Salmon Kama

$9.00

Fried Salmon collar with creamy miso sauce.

Hotate Korokke

Hotate Korokke

$15.00

Croquettes with scallop, rice, mushrooms, onion and mozzarella.

Lettuce Wrap

$16.00

Chashu pork belly served with fresh vegetable & sweet dipping sauce.

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$15.00

Deep fried soft shell crab.

Spicy Tuna Nacho

Spicy Tuna Nacho

$13.00

Spicy tuna layered with tomatoes, onion, sweet pepper and avocado. Served with fried wonton chips.

Extra Wonton Chips

$2.00

Deep fried wonton chips.

Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Tebasaki Teriyaki

Tebasaki Teriyaki

$10.00

Traditional Japanese mini teriyaki chicken wings

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$10.00

Battered and deep fried. Shrimp (4 pcs), Vegetable (8 pcs) or Combo (shrimp 2 pcs + vegetable 4 pcs)

Tori Karaage

$10.00

Deep fried Japanese chicken bits marinated in sweet ginger soy sauce.

Sashimi Appetizer

$20.00

Assorted raw fish slices (7 pcs chef’s selection)

Tataki

$18.00

Seared sashimi slices with soy-mustard dressing, masago, green onion and seeds on mixed green.

Soups & Salads

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$2.00

House Salad

$4.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Thin sliced cucumber with mustard-soy dressing.

Poké Salad

$17.00

Marinated chunk of raw Tuna of Salmon with mixed green.

Salmon Skin Salad

$9.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Sunomono

$12.00

 Cucumber, wakame salad with soy-mustard dressing.

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$14.00

Char-broiled teriyaki chicken, served on a bed of mixed greens with miso dressing.

Very Good Salad

Very Good Salad

$16.00

Fresh raw tuna, red crab meat and tobiko on top of mixed greens.

Kimchi

Kimchi

$5.00

Cabbage kimchi.

Kids Menu

Kids Vegetarian

Kids Vegetarian

$16.00

Served with rice, miso soup, Tofu Katsu, Veggie Tempura and Cucumber Roll (4 pcs)

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Chicken teriyaki served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)

Kids Salmon Teriyaki

Kids Salmon Teriyaki

$16.00

Salmon teriyaki served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)

Kids Chicken Katsu

Kids Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Chicken Katsu served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)

Kids Pork Katsu

Kids Pork Katsu

$16.00

Pork Katsu served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)

Kids Bulgogi Beef

Kids Bulgogi Beef

$16.00

Bulgogi Beef served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)

Kids Veggie Tempura

Kids Veggie Tempura

$16.00

Vegetable Tempura served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)

Kids Shrimp Tempura

Kids Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)

Kids Combination Tempura

Kids Combination Tempura

$16.00

Shrimp and Veggie Tempura Mix served with rice, miso soup, Gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (2 pcs)

Kids Ramen

Kids Ramen

$8.00

Ramen noodle with miso ramen broth.

Kids Udon

Kids Udon

$8.00

Udon noodle with clear soy-sauce broth.

Noodles and Soups

House Udon

House Udon

$18.00

Seaweed, tofu skin, green onion, mushroom, hard boiled egg.

Spicy Udon

Spicy Udon

$20.00

Cabbage, broccoli, bean sprout, green onion in a spicy broth.

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$18.00

Ramen noodle with miso based broth. Seaweed, tofu skin, green onions, mushrooms, boiled egg.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$18.00

Ramen noodle with clear soy-sauce broth. Bean sprout, cabbage, corn, fish cake, boiled egg, sliced pork belly and green onions.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

Ramen noodle with pork bone broth. Bean sprout, cabbage, corn, fish cake, boiled egg, sliced pork belly and green onions.

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$22.00

Wheat noodle stir-fried with vegetables. Garnished with Katsuo bushi (fish flakes).

Beef Sukiyaki

Beef Sukiyaki

$33.00

Japanese hot pot dish. all ingredients are simmered in a sweet soy sauce/seafood  based broth. served with salad and rice

Chicken Sukiyaki

$33.00

Japanese hot pot dish. all ingredients are simmered in a sweet soy sauce/seafood  based broth. served with salad and rice.

Seafood Sukiyaki

$33.00

Japanese hot pot dish. all ingredients are simmered in a sweet soy sauce/seafood  based broth. served with salad and rice.

From the Kitchen

Bi-Bim-Bop

Bi-Bim-Bop

$20.00

Korean dish. rice mixed with sautéed and seasoned vegetables.

Tempura Dinner

$22.00

Battered and deep fried. Served with miso soup, salad and rice.

Dinner Bento

Dinner Bento

$33.00

Combination of four items - Teriyaki, Katsu, Tempura/Sashimi and Yakisoba  served with miso soup, salad and rice

Black Cod Misoyaki

Black Cod Misoyaki

$30.00

Black cod marinated in a sweet miso glaze and grilled served with sweet miso and ponzu sauce. Served with a bowl of rice, miso soup and house salad.

Devil's Prawns

$27.00

Fried prawns sautéed in red chili pepper sauce, served on a bed of soba noodle. Served with miso soup and house salad.

Bulgogi Dinner

$27.00

Thin slice of sirloin marinated in sweet soy sauce and sautéed with onion. Served with a bowl of rice, miso soup and house salad.

Galbi Dinner

Galbi Dinner

$30.00

Beef short ribs (with bones) marinated in sweet soy sauce and grilled. Served with a bowl of rice, miso soup and house salad.

N.Y. Tataki

N.Y. Tataki

$33.00

10 oz. center cut NY steak served medium rare. thinly sliced on a bed of spring mix with ponzu sauce. Served with a bowl of rice, miso soup and house salad.

Ginger Pork

Ginger Pork

$22.00

Thin slice of pork marinated in ginger–soy and stir-fried. Served with a bowl of rice, miso soup and house salad.

Donburi

$18.00

Simmered in donburi broth with onion and egg over rice.

Curry Don

$20.00

Japanese curry with onions, zucchinis, carrots and potatoes.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$22.00

Breaded, deep fried Chicken cutlet. Served with miso soup and salad.

Pork Katsu

$22.00

Breaded, deep fried Pork cutlet. Served with miso soup and salad.

Shrimp Katsu

Shrimp Katsu

$22.00

Breaded, deep fried shrimp. Served with miso soup and salad.

Tofu Katsu

$22.00

Breaded deep fried Tofu cutlet. Served with miso soup and salad.

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.00

Grilled Chicken with teriyaki sauce. Served with miso coup, salad and rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Grilled Salmon with teriyaki sauce. Served with miso coup, salad and rice.

From the Sushi Bar

Nigiri Plate

$30.00

Chef’ selection 7 pcs + unagi + tamago. Served with miso soup and house salad.

Nigiri Plate Large

$40.00

Chef’s selection 10 pcs + unagi + tamago. Served with miso soup and house salad.

Sashimi Plate

$40.00

Chef’s selection, 12 pcs equivalent. Served with miso soup and house salad.

Sashimi Plate Large

$50.00

Chef’s selection, 17 pcs equiv. Served with miso soup and house salad.

Sashimi Plate Extra Large

$70.00

Chef’s selection, 25 pcs equiv. Served with miso soup and house salad.

Build-Your-Own Chirashi

$27.00

Build your own selection of fresh sashimi (choose up to 6 fishes) over sushi rice. Served with miso soup and house salad.

Chirashi

Chirashi

$30.00

Chef's selection of fresh sashimi and garnishes over sushi rice. Served with miso soup and salad.

Salmon Chirashi

Salmon Chirashi

$27.00

Fresh salmon sashimi slices over sushi rice bowl. Served with miso soup and salad.

Korean Chirashi

$30.00

Chef's selection of fresh raw fish over mixed green and rice with spicy go-chu-jang sauce. Served with miso soup.

Tekka Don

$30.00

Fresh raw tuna slices over sushi rice. Served with miso soup and house salad.

Unagi Don

$30.00

Broiled eel topped with unagi sauce over sushi rice. Served with miso soup and house salad.

Nirigi & Sashimi (A La Carte)

Black Pepper Seared Tuna

Black Pepper Seared Tuna

$12.00

Yellowfin tuna with black pepper  seared and topped with fried onion  strings. (nigiri 2 pcs)

Seared Salmon Set

Seared Salmon Set

$12.00

Atlantic salmon seared with miso or spicy mayo sauce . (nigiri 2 pcs)

Tuna Sampler

Tuna Sampler

$20.00

Albacore, bigeye tuna,  bluefin tuna and toro.  (nigiri 4 pcs)

Salmon Sampler

Salmon Sampler

$18.00

Atlantic, Sockeye,  belly and seared belly.  (nigiri 4 pcs)

Belly Sampler

Belly Sampler

$21.00

Belly part of Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi and Albacore. (nigiri 4 pcs)

Aburi Beef

Aburi Beef

$5.00

Grilled and Seared Wagyu Beef Sushi. Nigiri 2 pcs

Aburi Toro

$8.00+

Seared Blue Fin Tuna Belly Sushi

shima-Aji

$5.00+

Striped Jack. (nigiri 1 pcs / sashimi 3 pcs)

Albacore

Albacore

$4.00+

(Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)

Ama-Ebi (NO head)

$4.00+

Sweet shrimp, raw. Body only. (Nigiri 1 bundle / Sashimi 1 bundle)

Ama-Ebi (with Head)

$14.00+

Sweet Shrimp, raw. Served with deep fried shrimp head. (2 pcs nigiri / 3 pcs sashimi)

Ankimo

$14.00+Out of stock

Steamed monkfish liver

Ebi

$5.00+

Cooked Shrimp. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)

Escolar

Escolar

$4.00+

(Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)

Hamachi

Hamachi

$5.00+

Yellowtail. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)

Hamachi Belly

Hamachi Belly

$5.50+

Yellowtail Belly. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)

Hokkigai

$4.00+

Surf Clam. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)

Hotate

$4.00+

Scallop. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)

Ika

$4.00+

Squid. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)

Ikura

$4.00+

Salmon Roe. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 1 order portion)

Inari

$3.00

Fried Tofu Pocket (Sushi 1 pcs)

Kani

$5.00+

Deep Sea Red Crab Meat (Steamed) (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)

King Crab

$10.00+

Steamed King Crab leg meat from Alaska. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 2 pcs)

Madai

$5.00+

Sea Bream. (nigiri 1 pcs, sashimi 3 pcs)

Maguro

Maguro

$5.00+

Tuna. (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)

Mirugai

$5.00+

Geoduck (Local). (Nigiri 1 pcs / Sashimi 3 pcs)