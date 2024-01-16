- Home
Sushi Bombs MIAMI LAKES
Northwest 77th Court
Miami Lakes, FL 33016
APPETIZERS
Kitchen Apps
- Edamame
Steamed soybeans$6.00
- Angry Edamame
Spicy soybean Edamame$6.00
- Yasai Itame
Sautéed vegetables Onions, zucchini & carrots Hibachi style$7.00
- Aged Tofu
Fried Tofu$7.00
- Tempura Veggies
Lightly fried veggies$12.00
- Sautéed Shrimp
6 pcs of Hibachi Style Shrimp$14.00
- Mini Krab Bombs
Fried Kanikrab Pastries$10.00
- Cheese Sticks
Deep Fried Cheese Pastries$6.50
- Fried Calamari$11.00
- Fried Softshell Crab$14.00
- Spring Rolls
Crispy Fried Veggie Rolls$7.00
- Gyoza
Steamed or Fried Beef Mini-Pastries$8.00
- Shrimp Shumai
Steamed or fried Shrimp Mini-Round Pastries$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura App$12.00
- Seafood Tostones
Diced Tuna, Salmon or Shrimp mix on top of crispy Fried Plantains$18.00
- Croquettes
Japanese style deep fried Croquettes served with a side of cilantro sauce$9.00
Sushi Apps
- Ceviche App
Fresh Raw Seafood mixed in our Special Blend with your choice of Whitefish, Hamachi, Octopus, Shrimp or Mixed$16.00
- Tartar
Diced Raw Tuna or Salmon with Avocado, Sesame Seeds and a Special Fiery Sauce$16.00
- Tataki
Your choice of a lightly Seared and Thinly Sliced Tuna, Beef or White Fish Marinated in Ponzu Sauce and Scallions$16.00
- Flaming Hamachi
Thinly Sliced Hamachi with Jalapeños on top, Marinated in Ponzu Sauce$17.00
- Sweet Fire Octopus
Thinly Sliced Octopus Marinated in a Sweet Vinegar Spicy Sauce$15.00
- Kani Su
Krabstick, Avocado and Masago, rolled in Cucumber Marinated in Rice Vinegar$13.00
- Sashimi Starter 6pcs
Tuna, Salmon & Wahoo$16.00
- Sashimi Starter 9pcs
Tuna, Salmon & Wahoo$20.00
- Sushi Starter 5pcs
Tuna, Salmon, Wahoo, Hamachi & Ebi Shrimp Nigiri$14.00
- Usuzukuri
Very Thinly Sliced Tuna, Salmon, Wahoo or Mixed and Marinated in Rice Vinegar$16.00
- Crispy Spicy Tuna
(4pcs) Fried sushi rice, topped with avocado, masago, spicy tuna, scallions, jalapeños, spicy mayo & sesame seeds$19.00
- Kaboom Shrimp
Served with creamy mixed greens, shrimp katsu topped with our special spicy blend & cilantro$14.00
SOUPS/SALADS
Soups
Salads
- Salad Bomb
Mixed greens, Krabstick, avocado & masago with your choice of Tuna, Salmon or Wahoo$17.00
- House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers topped with carrots & ginger dressing$5.00
- Wakame
Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Kani Salad
Krab salad mixed with avocado topped with masago$9.00
- Kani Blast Salad
Kani Salad mixed with Diced Tuna or Salmon & Spicy Sauce$15.00
SUSHI ROLLS
Sushi Rolls
- California Roll
Krabstick, avocado & sesame seeds$9.00
- Bagel Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, scallions & sesame seeds$9.00
- Tempura Bagel Roll
Deep fried Bagel roll$11.00
- California Eel Roll
California roll topped with baked eel & eel sauce$13.00
- Eel Roll
Baked eel & cucumber topped with sesame seeds & eel sauce$9.00
- Midori Eel Roll
Baked eel, krabstick, cucumber, cream cheese & masago topped with avocado, spicy mayo & eel sauce$14.00
- Spicy Mizu Roll
Either tuna or salmon with cucumber, topped with sesame seeds & kimchee sauce$11.00
- Avocado Roll
Avocado & cucumber rolled with seaweed on the outside$7.00
- Yasai Roll
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, carrots & mixed greens topped with avocado$9.00
- Rainbow Roll
Krabstick & avocado topped with a mix of tuna, salmon, white fish & avocado$16.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, krabstick & spicy mayo topped with eel sauce, masago & sesame seeds$13.00
- Dragon Roll
Fried soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado & spicy mayo topped with sesame seeds & eel sauce$14.00
- Spider Roll$15.00
- Caliente Roll
White fish tempura, avocado, spicy mayo & spring mix wrapped with the seaweed on the outside$12.00
- Tori Roll
Grilled or fried chicken breast, avocado, mixed greens & spicy mayo topped with teriyaki sauce$12.00
- Torpedo Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab salad, cream cheese, topped with avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo & lite flakes$16.00
- Volcano Roll
Krabstick, avocado, cream cheese, masago & spicy mayo, topped with baked krab salad, sesame seeds & eel sauce$16.00
- Umi Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, krabstick & avocado topped with masago$17.00
- Burning Umi Roll
Salmon, white fish, krabstick & avocado topped with spicy tuna$18.00
- Blazing Fish
Fish katsu, spicy mayo, cream cheese & avocado, topped with either raw hamachi or spicy tuna, eel sauce & lite flakes$16.00
- Lava Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab salad, cream cheese, topped with baked Salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo & lite flakes$16.00
- Lobster Roll
Lobster tempura, krabsalad, asparagus & cucumber topped with avocado, tobiko, eel sauce, spicy mayo & lite flakes$28.00
Bomb Specials
- Tuna On Fire Roll
Spicy tuna (krab stick or krab salad), cream cheese, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna & lite flakes$19.00
- Rolling Salmon 6pcs
(6 pieces) Avocado, asparagus and krab salad, rolled in salmon, topped with raw tobiko, ponzu yuzu pepper sauce$21.00
- Island Blast Roll
Salmon, mango, cream cheese & avocado topped with fried white fish, eel sauce, spicy mayo & lite flakes$19.00
- Pinku Maki Roll
Salmon Katsu, cilantro, avocado, cream cheese, guava paste & plantains rolled in pink soy paper served with a special sauce$19.00
- Smoking Salmon Roll
Salmon katsu, cream cheese & avocado, topped with raw spicy salmon, eel sauce & lite flakes$19.00
- Kyuri Roll
(6 pieces) Salmon, tuna, hamachi, krabstick, masago & avocado, rolled in cucumber with either rice vinegar or ponzu sauce$16.00
- Island Roll
Tuna, hamachi, mango, avocado & cilantro, rolled in soy paper, topped with jalapeños & special sauce$20.00
- Ceviche Roll
Salmon, white fish & cucumber, topped with a ceviche twist$18.00
- Havana Roll
Marinated steak, avocado, asparagus & lite flakes topped with sweet plantains & teriyaki sauce$19.00
- Kuranchi Mango
Salmon, avocado, krab stick, mango, cream cheese & shrimp tempura topped with eel sauce & yellow pepper sauce$18.00
- Hachi Roll
Salmon, tuna, cream cheese & wakame topped with masago, sesame seeds, honey mustard & eel sauce$18.00
- El Macho Roll
Salmon, krab stick, scallions & cream cheese topped with avocado & a mix of shrimp tempura & spicy mayo$19.00
- Daizu Roll
Shrimp tempura, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, fried shallots, scallions, krabstick & flakes, rolled in soy paper topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce & yellow pepper sauce$20.00
- Flaming Dragon
Shrimp tempura, krab stick, eel sauce & spicy mayo topped with spicy tuna & avocado$17.00
- El Cocotazo
Coconut shrimp, krab salad & flakes, topped with avocado, coconut flakes and sweet chili sauce$18.00
- Firecracker Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese and crunch topped with tuna, krab salad, eel sauce & kimchee sauce.$18.00
- Amai Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab salad, cream cheese, avocado rolled in soy paper, topped with fried sweet potato & sweet chili sauce$18.00
- Lobster Bomb
Creative combination of sautéed lobster, fried lobster & a Lobster Roll$44.00
SUSHI/SASHIMI
Sashimi
Sushi Nigiri
TEMAKI
HANDROLLS
- Bagel Temaki/Handroll
Salmon, cream cheese & scallions$8.00
- California Temaki/Handroll
Krabstick, avocado & sesame seeds$8.00
- California Eel Temaki/Handroll
A California Roll topped with baked Eel and Eel Sauce$6.00
- Sāmon Hada Temaki/Handroll
Salmon skin, cucumber & avocado$6.00
- Shrimp Tempura Temaki/Handroll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, krabstick & spicy mayo topped with eel sauce & masago$8.00
- Spicy Mizu Temaki/Handroll
Either tuna or salmon with cucumber, topped with sesame seeds & kimchee sauce$8.00
HIBACHI
HIBACHI DINNER
- Chicken Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$24.00
- Steak Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables, mushrooms & vegetable fried rice$29.00
- Shrimp Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$29.00
- Salmon Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$28.00
- Scallops Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$29.00
- Calamari Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables, tomatoes, mushrooms & vegetable fried rice$23.00
- Lobster Blast Hibachi
Served with either a house salad or house soup to start. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$42.00
HIBACHI TO SHARE
- Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$36.00
- Steak & Chicken Hibachi
Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables, mushrooms & vegetable fried rice$36.00
- Steak & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables, mushrooms & vegetable fried rice$39.00
- Steak & Lobster Hibachi
Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables, mushrooms & vegetable fried rice$44.00
- Ocean Blast Hibachi
Lobster, Shrimp and Scallops. Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$43.00
- The Seafood Trio
Calamari, Shrimp & Scallops. Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables and vegetable fried rice$38.00
- Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with 2 starters either a house salad and a house soup or two of any. Followed by sautéed vegetables, mushrooms & vegetable fried rice$43.00
TERIYAKI
TERIYAKI DINNERS
- Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki Marinated in our House Teriyaki Sauce, served with White Rice and Sesame Seeds$17.00
- Steak Teriyaki
Steak Teriyaki Marinated in our House Teriyaki Sauce, served with White Rice and Sesame Seeds$22.00
- Shrimp Teriyaki
Shrimp Teriyaki Marinated in our House Teriyaki Sauce, served with White Rice and Sesame Seeds$22.00
- Lobster Teriyaki
Lobster Teriyaki Marinated in our House Teriyaki Sauce, served with White Rice and Sesame Seeds$32.00
- Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon Teriyaki Marinated in our House Teriyaki Sauce, served with White Rice and Sesame Seeds$25.00
YAKISOBA
- Vegetable Yakisoba
Sautéed Noodles with Stir Fried Vegetables$14.00
- Chicken Yakisoba
Sautéed Noodles with Stir Fried Vegetables & Chicken$21.00
- Steak Yakisoba
Sautéed Noodles with Stir Fried Vegetables & Steak$24.00
- Shrimp Yakisoba
Sautéed Noodles with Stir Fried Vegetables & Shrimp$24.00
- Scallops Yakisoba
Sautéed Noodles with Stir Fried Vegetables & Scallops$23.00
- Seafood Explosion
Combination of Shrimp, Scallops and Calamari$29.00
FRIED RICES
Personal
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$7.00
- Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$10.00
- Steak Fried Rice
Steak Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$12.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$12.00
- Kongo Fried Rice
Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$16.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp & Pineapple Chunks. Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$19.00
To Share
- Steak and Chicken Fried Rice
Steak & Chicken Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$19.00
- Steak and Shrimp Fried Rice
Steak & Shrimp Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$19.00
- Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh vegetables, and house spices. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$19.00
- Kongo Blast
Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice cooked with an egg, fresh veggies, plantains & topped with a fried egg. Served with a Japanese style sauce on the side.$24.00
- Ocean Lovers
Lobster & Shrimp fried rice served with tostones$28.00
KIDS
- Mini Tori-yaki
Chicken marinated in our house Teriyaki sauce with your choice of white rice, veggies fries, or potato fries.$12.00
- Mini Suteki
Steak marinated in our house Teriyaki sauce with your choice of white rice, veggies fries or potato fries.$14.00
- Chicken Fingers
Breaded strips of chicken with your choice of white rice, veggies fries or potato fries.$12.00
SIDES
Side Orders
Sauces
- Eel Sauce$1.00
- Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Shrimp Sauce$1.00
- Sweet Chili Sauce$1.00
- Cilantro Sauce$1.00
- Ponzu Sauce$1.00
- Rice Vinegar Dressing$1.00
- Gyoza Sauce$1.00
- Ginger Dressing$1.00
- 12oz Eel Sauce$10.00
- 12oz Spicy Mayo$10.00
- 12oz Eel Sauce$10.00
- 12oz Shrimp Sauce$10.00
- Siracha$1.00
- Kimchee$1.00
- Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- Garlic Butter$1.00
- Condensed Milk$1.00
CATERING
Sushi Platters
- Mixed Platter
Bagel Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, California Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Sashimi (6 piece) and Nigiri (5 piece)$70.00
- Special Platter
Torpedo Roll, Lava Roll, Volcano Roll, Rainbow Roll, Umi Roll and Blazing Fish Roll (tuna)$94.00
- Deluxe Platter
Dragon Roll, Burning Umi Roll, Lobster Roll, Amai Roll, Ceviche Roll and Daizu Roll$113.00
- The Bombs Platter
Tuna on Fire Roll (krabsalad), Smoking Salmon Roll, El Macho Roll, Island Blast Roll, Flaming Dragon Roll, Pinku Maki Roll, El Cocotazo Roll and Havana Roll$141.00
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Family-owned, modern eatery offering fresh daily fish. Specializing in Japanese cuisine with a Latin twist, from hibachi to teriyaki to sushi for all ages. Whether dining at home or choosing to dine in, we'll transport you with explosive flavors.
Northwest 77th Court, Miami Lakes, FL 33016