Sushi & Japanese
SUSHICO of Newton Centre 761 Beacon Street
5 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
SUSHICO offers the freshest seafood available where traditional and innovative sushi techniques are paired with our perfect rice recipe to give our guests an amazing sushi experience
Location
761 Beacon St, Newton Centre, MA 02459
Gallery