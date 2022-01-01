Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Coup 29141 Dequindre Road

review star

No reviews yet

29141 Dequindre Road

Madison Heights, MI 48071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sushi Sando
CYO!
New Cali Bowl

Sushi and Poke Bowls

Spicy Poke Bowl

Spicy Poke Bowl

$15.00

Fresh Salmon and Tuna served over Sushi Rice and Salad with Avocado, Cucumber, Crunch, Seaweed Salad topped with Red Onion, Sesame Seed, Poke Sauce, and Spicy Mayo

Geisha Bowl

Geisha Bowl

$15.00

Fresh Salmon and Spicy Shrimp served over Cucumbers, Avocado, Crunch, Mango, Sushi Rice and Salad with Masago, Poke Sauce, Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

New Cali Bowl

New Cali Bowl

$14.00

Krab Salad and Shrimp Tempura (2) served over Cucumbers, Avocado, Crunch, Mango, Sushi Rice and Salad topped with our House Dressing and Eel Sauce

Spicy Trio Bowl

Spicy Trio Bowl

$18.00

Fresh Salmon, Tuna, and Spicy Shrimp Salad served over Sushi Rice and Salad with Avocado, Cucumber, Crunch, Edamame, topped Jalapeno, Masago, Ponzu, Spicy Mayo, and Wasabi Dressing

Veggie Tempura Bowl

Veggie Tempura Bowl

$13.00

Assorted Vegetable Tempura served over Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Mango, Carrot, Red Onion with Vegan Spicy Mayo

Spicy Tsunami

Spicy Tsunami

$15.00

Fresh Salmon and Shrimp Tempura (2) served over Sushi Rice and Salad with Avocado, Cucumber, Crunch, Edamame, topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, and Masago

Spider Bowl

Spider Bowl

$16.00

Crunchy Soft Shell Crab Tempura and Krab Salad served over Cucumber, Avocado, Crunch, Sushi Rice and Salad topped with Nori, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, and Masago

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$18.00

Broiled Eel (3), Krab Salad, and Shrimp Tempura (2) served over Cucumber, Avocado, Crunch, Sushi Rice and Salad topped with Nori, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce

Godzilla Bowl

Godzilla Bowl

$22.00

Fully Loaded! Whole Jumbo Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Broiled Eel (2), Shrimp Tempura, and Krab Salad served over bed of Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, and Crunch topped with Masago, Shredded Nori, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce

West Coast Bowl

West Coast Bowl

$15.00

Fresh Salmon and Tuna served over Sushi Rice and Salad with Cucumber, Avocado, Mango, Edamame, Shrimp Chips, topped with Rice Crisp, Jalapeno, Masago, Ponzu (Citrus Soy), and Wasabi Dressing

Michigan Bowl

Michigan Bowl

$15.00

Fresh Tuna and Spicy Shrimp served Sushi Rice and Salad with Avocado, Cucumber, Crunch, Edamame, topped with Jalapeno, Ponzu (Citrus Soy), Spicy Mayo, and Masago

Battle Bowl

Battle Bowl

$18.00

Fresh Salmon, Tuna, and Shrimp Tempura (2) served over Sushi Rice and Salad with Avocado, Cucumber, Crunch, Poke Sauce, and Spicy Mayo

The Original Sushi Sando!

Sushi Sando

Sushi Sando

Creamy Avocado, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Krab & Seaweed Salad, and Masago with Tuna, Salmon, or Shrimp Tempura stuffed between Panko Fried Nori and Sushi Rice patties!

Chicken Wings are BACK!

OG Chicken Wings

OG Chicken Wings

$15.00

Our Signature Fresh Chicken Wing, 24 Hour Brine, Hand Battered, and Fried to Order! Your choice of Spicy Honey or Soy Ginger with Homemade Pickles.

Sushi Coup Fries!

Spicy Mayo Fries

Spicy Mayo Fries

$6.00

Crispy, Crunchy Fries layered with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce! Ultimate Guilty Pleasure.

Okonomiyaki Fries

Okonomiyaki Fries

$7.00

Asian Fusion Street Food! Seasoned French Fries topped Japanese Kewpie Mayo, Sweet Okonomi Sauce, and Smoked Bonito Flakes.

Flamin' Hot Cheeto Fries

Flamin' Hot Cheeto Fries

$7.00

Our Spicy Mayo Fries topped off with Flamin' Hot Cheeto Fries!

"Temaki" Sushi Hand Rolls

"Temaki" Sushi Hand Rolls

$7.00+

New Made to order Temaki (Sushi Hand Rolls)! Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Ginger, Spicy Mayo, & Wasabi Dressing Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Crunch, & Spicy Mayo Cali - Krab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, House Dressing & Eel Sauce Shrimp Tempura - Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, & Eel Sauce Unagi - Broiled Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seed, & Eel Sauce

Create Your Own Poke & Sushi Bowls!

CYO!

CYO!

$15.00

Build Your Own Sushi and Poke Bowl!

Drinks

Canned Pop

Canned Pop

$1.50

Canned Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50
Arizona Tea Bottle

Arizona Tea Bottle

$2.00

Customer Creations!

The Taylor

$14.00

Krab Salad and Shrimp Tempura (2) served over Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Crunch, Edamame, Red Onion, Spicy Mayo, x2 Eel Sauce, and Cream Cheese

The You Know Me!

$19.00

Double Salmon with Tuna served over Sushi Rice and Salad with Avocado, Cucumber, and Crunch, topped with Red Onion, Sesame Seed, Poke Sauce, and Spicy Mayo

The Downs

$15.00

Spicy Shrimp Salad and Shrimp Tempura (2) served over Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Crunch, Edamame, Carrot, Red Onion, Poke (Sesame Soy/Savory), and Spicy Mayo

The Tiki

$15.00

Fresh Salmon and Tuna served over Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Crunch, Edamame, Poke (Sesame Soy/Savory), Eel Sauce, and Rice Crisps

The Jewel

$18.50

Double Salmon and Spicy Shrimp Salad served over Sushi Rice, Salad, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Crunch, Edamame, Ponzu (Lemon Soy/Tart), Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Dressing (Vegan Oat Milk Based), Red Onion, Jalapeno, Masago, Nori, and Rice Crisp

The Grand GP

$19.00

Double Salmon and Tuna served over Sushi Rice, Crunch, Cucumber, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, and a light touch of Poke Dressing and Spicy Mayo

Sushi Hand Rolls

"Temaki" Sushi Hand Rolls

"Temaki" Sushi Hand Rolls

$7.00+

New Made to order Temaki (Sushi Hand Rolls)! Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Ginger, Spicy Mayo, & Wasabi Dressing Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Crunch, & Spicy Mayo Cali - Krab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, House Dressing & Eel Sauce Shrimp Tempura - Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, & Eel Sauce Unagi - Broiled Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seed, & Eel Sauce

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

"This place slaps" - a satisfied customer

Location

29141 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Saigon Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
29071 Dequindre Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Madison Heights
orange star4.4 • 838
140 Twelve Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Vivios - Warren
orange starNo Reviews
3601 E. 12 mile road Warren, MI 48092
View restaurantnext
Metro Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
30860 Ryan Rd Warren, MI 48092
View restaurantnext
On The Rocks Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 125
28167 John R Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
31632 John R Rd,Ste A Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison Heights

Wing Snob - Madison Heights
orange star4.4 • 838
140 Twelve Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
On The Rocks Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 125
28167 John R Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone Madison Heights
orange star4.5 • 8
361 A W 14 Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison Heights
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston