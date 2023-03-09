Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eat Street Crossing Sushi Dori

2819 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Sushi Sando

All Sushi Sando are served with Sushi Rice & Roasted Seaweed Sheet
Spamich

Spamich

$11.00

Spam, Dashi Egg, Furikake, Kaiware Sprout, Pickled Cucumber, Kewpie, Sweet Soy

Hot Tunny

Hot Tunny

$12.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Yellow Onion, Dill, Wonton Chip, Hot Sauce (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)

Mahalo

Mahalo

$12.00

Tuna Poke, Lettuce, Avocado, Yellow Onion, Sesame Seed, Wonton Chip (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)

Lox in Translation

Lox in Translation

$11.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Pickled Cucumber, Yellow Onion, Dill

Saigon 88

Saigon 88

$10.00

Spam, Jalapeno, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot & Daikon, Cilantro

Ebi-Kun

Ebi-Kun

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura, Dashi Egg, Cabbage Slaw, Kaiware Sprout, Katsu Sauce

Koketaro

Koketaro

$11.00

Japanese-style Fried Chicken, Dashi Egg, Cabbage Slaw, Lettuce, Pickled Cucumber

Lake Monster

Lake Monster

$12.00

Unagi, Dashi Egg, Pickled Red Onion, Lettuce, Fried Garlic, Sweet Soy

Kimchi Bara

Kimchi Bara

$10.00

Pork Belly, Kimchi Slaw, Lettuce, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Botanical

Botanical

$10.00

Mushroom, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Katsu Sauce, Shredded Cabbage, Fried Garlic

Maki Roll

All Maki Rolls served with Sushi Rice & Roasted Seaweed Sheet
Three Musketeers

Three Musketeers

$13.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tobiko, Dill, Sweet Soy (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)

Crunchy Munchy

Crunchy Munchy

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Groghujang Mayo, Tobiko, Aonori, Sweet Soy (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)

Sassy Tuna

Sassy Tuna

$14.00

Ahi Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado, Gochujang Mayo, Dill, Fried Garlic, Hot Sauce (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)

High Roller

High Roller

$16.00

Crab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware Sprout, Masago, Ikura (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)

Holy Grail

Holy Grail

$12.00

Spam, Dashi Egg, Avocado, Scallion, Furikake, Gochujang Mayo, Sweet Soy

Greenway

Greenway

$11.00

Mushroom, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Kaiware Sprout, Sweet Soy, Ponzu, Sesame Seed

Grab-N-Go

Calpico Soda Can

Calpico Soda Can

$4.00

Calpico Soda is a Japanese soft drink with a distinctive refreshing and smooth body, sweet and tangy taste with a hint of citrus and yogurt.

Ramuné Soda - Orignal

Ramuné Soda - Orignal

$4.50

A Classic Japanese Soda in Original Lemonade flavor. This refreshing soda from Sangaria is always fun to open when you pop the marble down, making it all the more satisfying to drink!

Jasmine Green Tea (ITO EN)

Jasmine Green Tea (ITO EN)

$4.50

ITO EN Jasmine Green Tea uses jasmine flowers that have been picked when the blossoms are at the peak of their fragrance.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
寿司通り 🍣 Sushi Dori = Sushi Street [Creative Sushi Corner] Get ready to experience an exciting approach to non-traditional and Izakaya style sushi, located at @eatstreetcrossing Food Hall in Minneapolis, MN

Location

2819 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

