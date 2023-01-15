Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Fever

989 Reviews

$$

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Gyoza

Wine & Sake Special

🍶180 ml Hot Sake @ Home

🍶180 ml Hot Sake @ Home

$10.00

Fruity notes from the nose-pear, melon and banana-but also wonderfully savory aspects, including custard, cocoa, banana bread, and baking spices.

🍺Sake Bomb Kit - LG

🍺Sake Bomb Kit - LG

$18.00

22 oz Kirin ichiban+ 180 ml Sho chiku bai + 2 disposal sake cups

🍺Sake Bomb Kit - SM

🍺Sake Bomb Kit - SM

$15.00

12 oz Kirin ichiban+ 180 ml Sho chiku bai + 2 disposal sake cups

Beer

🍺 Kyoto Macha IPA 12 oz

🍺 Kyoto Macha IPA 12 oz

$15.50
🍺Sapporo Black 22 oz

🍺Sapporo Black 22 oz

$9.00
🍻Sapporo Premium 12 oz

🍻Sapporo Premium 12 oz

$5.50
🍻Sapporo Reserve 12 oz

🍻Sapporo Reserve 12 oz

$6.50
🍻Asahi Dry 12 oz

🍻Asahi Dry 12 oz

$5.50
🍺Kirin Ichiban 22 oz

🍺Kirin Ichiban 22 oz

$9.00
🍻Kirin Ichiban 12 oz

🍻Kirin Ichiban 12 oz

$5.50
🍺Kirin Light 22 oz

🍺Kirin Light 22 oz

$9.00
🍻Kirin Light 12 oz

🍻Kirin Light 12 oz

$5.50

🍻Austin Amber 12 oz

$5.50

🍻Bud Light 12 oz

$4.50

🍻Michelob Ultra 12 oz

$6.00

🍻Odell IPA 12 oz

$6.50

Sake

🍶180 ml Hot Sake @ Home

🍶180 ml Hot Sake @ Home

$10.00

Fruity notes from the nose-pear, melon and banana-but also wonderfully savory aspects, including custard, cocoa, banana bread, and baking spices.

🍶Demon Slayer Onikoroshi 1.8 L

🍶Demon Slayer Onikoroshi 1.8 L

$180.00
🍶Demon Slayer Onikoroshi 720 ml

🍶Demon Slayer Onikoroshi 720 ml

$100.00
🍶Demon Slayer Onikoroshi 300 ml

🍶Demon Slayer Onikoroshi 300 ml

$50.00
🍶Kinushiro Nigori 500 ml

🍶Kinushiro Nigori 500 ml

$36.00
🍶Kubota 10,000 Manju 300 ml

🍶Kubota 10,000 Manju 300 ml

$81.00Out of stock
🍶Kubota 10,000 Manju 750 ml

🍶Kubota 10,000 Manju 750 ml

$190.00Out of stock
🍶Shirakabe Gura 300 ml

🍶Shirakabe Gura 300 ml

$26.00
🍶Sho Chiku Bai - Gingo 300 ml

🍶Sho Chiku Bai - Gingo 300 ml

$21.00
🍶Sho Chiku Bai - Nigori 375 ml

🍶Sho Chiku Bai - Nigori 375 ml

$18.00
🍶Suigei - Drunken Whale 300 ml

🍶Suigei - Drunken Whale 300 ml

$35.00
🍶Yukikage - Snow Shadow 300 ml

🍶Yukikage - Snow Shadow 300 ml

$36.00
🍾 Kinsen Plum - BTL

🍾 Kinsen Plum - BTL

$28.00
🍾Hana - Fuji Apple - BTL

🍾Hana - Fuji Apple - BTL

$29.00
🍾Hana - Lychee - BTL

🍾Hana - Lychee - BTL

$29.00
🍾Hana - Peach - BTL

🍾Hana - Peach - BTL

$29.00

Wine 187 ml & 375 ml

🥂La Marca Prosecco 187 ml

🥂La Marca Prosecco 187 ml

$13.00
🥂Mia Moscato Rose 187 ml

🥂Mia Moscato Rose 187 ml

$9.00

Wine 750 ml

🍾BTL Girard Chardonnay

🍾BTL Girard Chardonnay

$56.00
🍾BTL Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Blancs

🍾BTL Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Blancs

$49.00
🍾BTL J Vineyards Pinot Noir

🍾BTL J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$49.00
🍾BTL Averaen Pinot Noir

🍾BTL Averaen Pinot Noir

$47.00Out of stock
🍾BTL Bouchard Aine & Fils

🍾BTL Bouchard Aine & Fils

$33.00
🍾BTL Carnivor

🍾BTL Carnivor

$29.00
🍾BTL Chateau St Jean

🍾BTL Chateau St Jean

$31.00
🍾BTL CR - Cabernet Sauvignon

🍾BTL CR - Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00
🍾BTL CR - Chardonnay

🍾BTL CR - Chardonnay

$24.00
🍾BTL CR - Pinot Grigio

🍾BTL CR - Pinot Grigio

$24.00
🍾BTL Don Miguel Gascon

🍾BTL Don Miguel Gascon

$35.00
BTL Fableist Merlot

BTL Fableist Merlot

$42.00
🍾BTL La Marca Prosecco 750 ml

🍾BTL La Marca Prosecco 750 ml

$32.00
🍾BTL Laguna

🍾BTL Laguna

$49.00Out of stock
🍾BTL Matua

🍾BTL Matua

$29.00
🍾BTL Peju

🍾BTL Peju

$42.00Out of stock
🍾BTL Pieropan Soave

🍾BTL Pieropan Soave

$42.00
🍾BTL Ravel & Stitch

🍾BTL Ravel & Stitch

$49.00
🍾BTL Riff

🍾BTL Riff

$26.00
🍾BTL WhiteHaven

🍾BTL WhiteHaven

$42.00
🍾BTL Wine By Joe Pinot Gris

🍾BTL Wine By Joe Pinot Gris

$32.00

Soft Drink

🥤Coke

$3.00

🥤Diet Coke

$3.00

🥤Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ice Green Tea

$6.00

🥤Ice Tea - Raspberry

$3.50

🥤Ice Tea - Sweet

$3.50

🥤Ice Tea - Unsweet

$3.50

🥤Lemonade

$3.00

🥤Shirley Temple

$4.00

🥤Sprite

$3.00

Voss Still 350 ml

$5.00
San B. Sparkling 500 ml

San B. Sparkling 500 ml

$6.00
San B. Still 500 ml

San B. Still 500 ml

$6.00

Special Roll

🏹Cupid Tuna Roll

$19.00

In : Spicy crunch shrimp, cucumber, avocado Top: Tuna, fresh wasabi, masago | Yuzu olive oil, spicy ponzu

🍣Truffle Express Roll

$22.00

In: King crab, tempura asparagus Top : King Salmon, tobiko, sea salt, yuzu ponzu | Truffle oil

90% Roll

$16.00

IN Tempura Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Masago TOP Tuna Wrap + Baked Spicy Crab & Scallops | Eel & Spicy Creamy Ponzu sauce

Alligator Roll

$17.00

IN Spicy Crabsticks, Tempura Shrimp TOP Tempura Eel | Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, Eel sauce

Amy Roll

$21.00

IN Fried mango, crab, salmon TOP : Madai, serrano | yuzu ailoli

Apple Roll

Apple Roll

$15.50

IN Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado TOP Apple Wrap | Spicy Ponzu sauce

Blue Liner Roll

$14.00

IN Tempura Crabsticks, Spicy Yellowtail TOP Avocado | Wasabi Mayo sauce

Candy Cane Roll

$17.00

IN Tempura Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber TOP Salmon, Yellowtail | Spicy Mayo

Carrot Top Roll

$18.00

IN Crabsticks, Cucumber WRAP Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail TOP Garlic Shrimp, Crabsticks, Onions, Jalapeños, Crispy Carrot Strings | Spicy Mayo

Chase Roll

$20.00

IN Spicy Fatty Tuna, Tempura Shrimp TOP Fatty Salmon, Fresh Wasabi | Spicy Mayo

Crazy Horse Roll

$11.50

IN Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Green Onions | Eel sauce

Dancing Eel Roll

$15.00

IN Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Asparagus TOP Baked Eel | Eel sauce

Geisha Roll

$13.00

IN Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Cucumber, Avocado Masago | Miso Glaze

Grand Canyon Roll

Grand Canyon Roll

$17.00

IN Crabsticks, Cucumber, Avocado TOP Sautéed Scallops, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Masago

James Bond Roll

$12.00

IN Crabsticks, Cucumber TOP Cooked Shrimp, Avocado

Japanese Lasagna Roll

$11.00

IN Crabsticks, Avocado TOP Baked Cream Cheese & Kewpie Mayo | Eel sauce

Kamikazi Hand Roll (Temaki)

$11.00

IN Garlic Crabsticks, Smoked Salmon, Baked Scallops, Cream Cheese

Kiss My Bass Roll

$15.00

IN Tempura Seabass, Crabsticks TOP Escolar, Masago | Spicy Ponzu sauce

Mango Tango Roll

$15.00

IN Tempura Mango, Snow Crab TOP Tuna, Avocado | Sriracha, Yuzu sauce

Mexican Roll

$11.00

IN Spicy Crabsticks, Masago, Cooked Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeños

Mistake Roll

$11.00

IN Minced Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Cooked Shrimp, Crabsticks Mix, Cucumber, Masago, | Spicy Mayo

Monica Vegas Roll

$18.00

IN Tempura spicy softshell crab, shrimp temp TOP Tuna, avocado + Soy paper wrap | spicy creamy ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Red Hot Chili Roll

$17.00

IN Spicy Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber TOP Tuna, Serrano Peppers | Sriracha sauce

Rock & Roll

$17.00

IN Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Fish, Crabsticks, Avocado TOP Cucumber Wrap | Spicy Creamy Ponzu Sauce

Sex On The Beach Roll

$14.00

IN Scallops, Spicy Crabsticks, Cucumber TOP Salmon

Shiromi Volcano Roll

$17.00

IN Avocado, Cream Cheese TOP Baked White Fish | Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce

Something Wrong Roll

Something Wrong Roll

$18.00

IN Tempura Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Tempura Shrimp TOP Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail | Spicy Ponzu sauce

Spicy Hawaiian Roll

$15.00

IN Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado TOP Salmon | Spicy Ponzu sauce

Summer Roll

$10.00

IN Salmon, Mango, Avocado | Ponzu Aioli sauce

Surf & Turf Roll

$18.00

IN Spicy Crabsticks, Masago, Cooked Shrimp, Cucumber, Cilantro TOP Seared Wagyu Beef | Garlic Yuzu sauce

Ultimate Shrimp Roll

$16.00

IN Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Crabsticks TOP Avocado, Cooked Shrimp | Spicy Mayo & Eel sauce

Unagi Tempura Roll

$11.50

IN Baked Eel, Crabsticks, Cream Cheese, Avocado | Eel sauce

Vegas Roll

$16.00

IN Spicy Scallops, Crabsticks, Avocado TOP Salmon Wrap

Classic Roll

Alaskan Roll

$14.00

inside: snow crab, cucumber, avocado outside: masago

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Bonzai Roll

$11.00

inside: Shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado outside : seaweed & soy paper wrap | unagi sauce

California Roll

$7.00

inside : Cucumber, avocado, crab mix

Caterpillar Roll

$13.00

inside : Cucumber, eel outside : avocado | eel sauce

Crunch Roll

$8.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Dragon Roll

$14.50

inside : cucumber, crab mix, avocado outside: eel | eel sauce

Eel Roll

$8.50

inside: cucumber, avocado, baked eel | Eel Sauce

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

inside : cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, fresh salmon

Phoenix Roll

$12.00

inside: white fish, negi (green onion) outside: deep fried, masago | eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Inside : same as California Roll outside : 5 pc variety sashimi

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.50

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

inside: shrimp tempura, kaiware, cucumber, avocado, masago outside: seaweed wrap | unagi sauce

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.50

Spicy Snow Crab Roll

$13.00

Spicy Soft Shell Crab Roll

$12.00

inside : Spicy soft shell crab mix (chopped), masago cucumber, scallion outside : seaweed & soy paper wrap

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.50

Spider Roll

$13.00

inside : Soft shell crab, kanikama, cucumber, avocado outside : seaweed & soy paper wrap | unagi sauce

Tempura Veggie Roll

$8.50

inside: Deep fried asparagus, sweet potato, zucchini

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

inside : Grilled asparagus, cucumber, avocado, kaiware, yamagobo

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Yum Yum Roll

$11.00

inside : spicy scallop, shrimp, crab, cucumber

Misc Roll

Andrea Roll

$18.50

*Inside: crab mix, cream cheese *Top : yellowtail, mango+soy paper wrap *Sauce: spicy creamy ponzu

Blue Man Roll

$17.50

*Inside : Spicy soft shell crab, mango *Top: Soy paper & avocado wrap + spicy soft shell crab *Sauce : Spicy creamy ponzu

Bruce Lee Bruce Roll

$18.50

*Inside: spicy soft shell crab *Top : spicy crab mix, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, Serrano pepper + seaweed/ soy paper wrap *Sauce: spicy ponzu + mango puree

Clay Roll

Clay Roll

$17.50

*Inside: spicy tuna, shrimp tempura *Top: garlic shrimp, jalapeno, +soy paper wrap, crispy carrot *Sauce: spicy creamy ponzu

Gary Roll

$17.50

*Inside: spicy soft shell crab *Top: crab mix, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, jalapeno. sriracha sauce *Sauce: spicy ponzu

Hotate Karai Roll

$19.50

*Inside: blue fin tuna, tempura asparagus *Top: scallop *Sauce: spicy ponzu

Insane Roll

$20.00

*Inside: spicy soft shell crab, mango *Top: Japanese cole slaw+soy paper wrap *Sauce: spicy ponzu

Johnny Roll

$14.50

*Inside: crab mix, shrimp tempura *Top: wrap in cucumber*Sauce: spicy mayo aioli

Lizzie Roll

$18.50

*Inside: spicy crab, tempura mango *Top: spicy soft shell crab, crispy carrot *Sauce: spicy ponzu, spicy mayo, eel sauce

MD Roll

$19.50

*Inside: spicy tuna, crab mix, avocado *Top: blue fin tuna, mango+soy paper wrap *Sauce: spicy ponzu+habanero puree

Mike Roll

$19.50

*Inside: spicy soft shell crab *Top: salmon, scallop (cooked), mango+soy paper wrap *Sauce: spicy creamy ponzu+mango puree

Mindy Roll

$19.50

*Inside: soft shell crab, spicy tuna *Top: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, Japanese cole slaw, jalapeno+soy paper wrap *Sauce: spicy ponzu eel sauce

Pregnant Lady Roll

$17.50

*Inside: spicy soft shell crab, shrimp tempura *Top: shrimp, avocado, jalapeno *Sauce: spicy ponzu sauce+sriracha

Shaggy Dog Roll

$14.50

*Inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese *Top: crab stick *Sauce: spicy mayo+eel

Hand Roll

TE Bonzai Temaki

$10.00

TE California Temaki

$7.00

TE Crunch Temaki

$8.00

TE Eel Temaki

$8.00

TE Philadelphia Temaki

$8.50

TE Salmon Temaki

$7.00

TE Salmon Skin Temaki

$9.00

TE Shrimp Tempura Temaki

$9.00

TE Spicy Crab Temaki

$8.00

TE Spicy Salmon Temaki

$8.00

TE Spicy Scallop Temaki

$8.00

TE Spicy Snow Crab Temaki

$12.00

TE Spicy Soft Shell Crab Temaki

$10.00

TE Spicy Tuna Temaki

$8.00

TE Spicy Yellowtail Temaki

$8.00

TE Spider Temaki

$12.00

TE Tempura Veggie Temaki

$8.00

TE Tuna Temaki

$7.00

TE Vegetable Temaki

$7.00

TE Yellowtail Temaki

$7.00

TE Yum Yum Temaki

$9.00

Specialty

Asian Mango Seafood Ceviche

Asian Mango Seafood Ceviche

$15.00

Tuna, hamachi, salmon, tai, albacore, escolar, ebi, tako Yuzu

Chirash

$25.00

Chef's choice of assortment of fresh sashimi served over sushi rice

Garlic Tuna Sashimi

$19.00
Hamachi w/ Jalapeno

Hamachi w/ Jalapeno

$17.50

Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, garlic Yuzu ponzu

Hawaiian Tuna Poke

$17.00

Seaweed salad, yellow onion, masago, scallion Rayu

Rolly Rice

$11.00

Sushi rice, tobiko,togarashi, salmon, kaiware

Salmon Carpaccio

$17.00

Goat Cheese, serrano, cilantro, green apple Asian Vinaigrette

Sashimi Wrap

Sashimi Wrap

$15.00

inside : Spicy tuna, crab, avocado, no rice outside: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail wrap

Screaming Orgasm - Salmon

$16.00

Salmon over thinly sliced daikon Spicy creamy ponzu

Screaming Orgasm - Tuna

Screaming Orgasm - Tuna

$16.50

Seared Tuna over thinly sliced daikon Spicy creamy ponzu

Wagyu Aburi

$20.00

Seared Wagyu, blue cheese, Asian peer Yuzu Kosher

Sushi 101

$33.00

5 pc Nigiri - tuna, salmon, hamachi, white fish, ebi 6 pc Sashimi (chef choice) California roll

Sushi 202

$42.00

8 pc Nigiri - tuna, salmon, hamachi, white fish, ebi, unagi, escolar, albacore 6 pc Sashimi - chef choice Spicy Tuna roll

Sushi

🐟 Shima Aji

$10.00

Albacore Sushi

$6.50

Amberjack sushi

$9.50Out of stock

Blue Fin Sushi

$9.50

Crab Sushi

$5.50

Eel Sushi

$7.00

Escolar Sushi

$7.00

Fatty Salmon Sushi

$9.00

Fatty Yellowtail Sushi

$9.00

Flying Fish Egg Sushi

$6.50

Garlic Tuna Sushi

$8.50

Japanese Scallop Sushi

$9.00

King Salmon Sushi

$9.00

Mackerel Sushi

$6.00

Madai Sushi

$9.00

Octopus Sushi

$6.50

Red Snapper Sushi

$7.00

Salmon Egg Sushi

$6.50

Salmon Sushi

$7.00

Sea Bass Sushi

$7.00

Sea Urchin Sushi Choice

Out of stock

Shrimp Sushi

$6.00

Smelt Egg Sushi

$6.50

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$7.50

Snow Crab Sushi

$9.00

Squid Sushi

$7.00

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$13.00

Tamago Sushi

$5.00

Toro Sushi

$16.00

Tuna Sushi

$8.00

Yellowtail Sushi

$8.00

Sashimi

🐟 Shima Aji Sashimi

$22.00

Amberjack Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Albacore Sashimi

$14.00

Blue Fin Sashimi

$21.00

Crab Sashimi

$12.00

Eel Sashimi

$15.00

Escolar Sashimi

$15.00

Fatty Salmon Sashimi

$20.00

Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi

$20.00

Flying Fish Egg Sashimi

$14.00

Garlic Tuna Sashimi

$19.00

Japanese Scallop Sashimi

$20.00

King Salmon Sashimi

$20.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$13.00

Madai Sashimi

$20.00

Octopus Sashimi

$14.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$15.00

Salmon Egg Sashimi

$14.00

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Sea Bass Sashimi

$15.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi Choice

Out of stock

Shrimp Sashimi

$13.00

Smelt Egg Sashimi

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Snow Crab Sashimi

$20.00

Squid Sashimi

$15.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$28.00

Tamago Sashimi

$12.00

Toro Sashimi

$32.00

Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$18.00

Starter

Baked Mussell

$7.00Out of stock
Crab Stick

Crab Stick

$9.00

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Edamame - Spicy

$7.00

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Garlic Edamame - Spicy

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Gyoza - Spicy

$9.00

Hamachi Kama

$16.00

House Salad

$5.50

Miso Soup

$3.00

Mixed Tempura

$12.50

Sashimi Cocktail

$12.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Snow Crab Mango Spring Roll

$9.00
Spicy Tuna Taco

Spicy Tuna Taco

$11.00

No rice

Squid Salad

$8.00

Entree

Bulgogi

$18.00

Chicken - Katsu Don

$17.50

Chirash

$25.00

Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried Rice - Seafood

$18.00

Jap Udon Pasta

$17.00

Chicken - Katsu

$16.50

Peppercorn Mango Salmon

$21.00

Short Rib BBQ

$22.00

Tempura Udon

$18.00

Beef - Teriyaki

$18.50

Chicken -Teriyaki

$16.50

Salmon - Teriyaki

$19.50

Yaki Soba Chicken

$15.00

Yaki Soba Beef

$17.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Yaki Udon

$8.95

Kids Crispy Chicken

$8.50

Kids Fish Tempura

$8.95

Kids Fried Rice

$8.95

Dessert

🍮Yuzu Creme Brulee

🍮Yuzu Creme Brulee

$9.50Out of stock
Chocolate - Creme Brulee

Chocolate - Creme Brulee

$9.50Out of stock

seasonal berries, chocolate dressing

Ginger - Creme Brulee

Ginger - Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Seasonal berries

Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$9.00
Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.00
Tempura Ice Cream

Tempura Ice Cream

$9.00

Tempura Brownie

$8.50Out of stock

with green tea ice cream

S'mores - Creme Brulee

$10.00

GF Appetizer

GF Edamame

$6.00

GF Garlic Edamame

$7.00

GF Hamachi Kama

$16.00

GF Miso Soup

$3.00

GF Snow Crab Mango Spring Roll

$10.00

GF Specialty

GF Asian Mango Seafood Ceviche

$15.00

GF Chirash

$25.00

GF Garlic Tuna Sashimi

$20.00

GF Hamachi With Jalapeno

$18.50

GF Screaming Orgasm

$17.50

GF Screaming Orgasm w/ Salmon

$17.00

GF Special Rolls

GF Apple Roll

$16.00

GF Carrot Top Roll

$22.00

GF Geisha Roll

$13.00

GF Kiss My Bass Roll

$19.00

GF Mistake Roll

$11.00

GF Rock & Roll

$21.00

GF Sex On The Beach Roll

$14.00

GF Spicy Hawaiian Roll

$16.00

GF Vegas Roll

$20.00

GF Classic Rolls

GF Alaskan Roll

$14.00

GF Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

GF Salmon Roll

$7.00

GF Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

GF Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.50

GF Spicy Snow Crab Roll

$13.00

GF Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

GF Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.50

GF Tuna Roll

$6.50

GF Vegetable Roll

$8.00

GF Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

GF Hand Rolls

GF Philadelphia Temaki

$8.50

GF Salmon Temaki

$7.00

GF Spicy Salmon Temaki

$8.00

GF Spicy Scallop Temaki

$8.00

GF Spicy Tuna Temaki

$8.00

GF Spicy Yellowtail Temaki

$8.00

GF Tuna Temaki

$7.00

GF Vegetable Temaki

$7.00

GF Yellowtail Temaki

$7.00

GF Combination

GF Sushi 101 - Salmon Roll

$33.00

GF Sushi 202 - Spicy Tuna Roll

$42.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are proud to serve Cedar Park with delicious sushi and gourmet Japanese food. Sushi Fever is a family owned restaurant located in the Cedar Park Town Center. Please come and enjoy our "fabulicious" food and exciting atmosphere!

Website

Location

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Fever image
Sushi Fever image
Sushi Fever image
Sushi Fever image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cocky Teriyaki
orange star4.3 • 270
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Kai Sushi
orange star4.6 • 532
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400 Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Soto Japanese - CEDAR PARK
orange starNo Reviews
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Sushi Koen
orange star4.5 • 178
201 Universtiy Boulevard, Suite 1290 Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Xian Sushi and Noodle at The Domain
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Zen Japanese Food Fast
orange starNo Reviews
2900 west anderson lane austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cedar Park

Damiano's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,561
13010 W. Parmer Lane Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Serranos - Cedar Park
orange star4.5 • 2,402
1900 E Whitestone BlvD Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Cedar Park
orange star4.4 • 1,667
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Levant Cafe & Grill
orange star4.7 • 1,429
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Mouton's Bistro & Bar - Cedar Park
orange star4.3 • 836
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 059 - Cedar Park
orange star4.5 • 607
1335 E Whitestone Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Park
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston