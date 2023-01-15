- Home
- Cedar Park
- Sushi & Japanese
- Sushi Fever
Sushi Fever
989 Reviews
$$
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Wine & Sake Special
🍶180 ml Hot Sake @ Home
Fruity notes from the nose-pear, melon and banana-but also wonderfully savory aspects, including custard, cocoa, banana bread, and baking spices.
🍺Sake Bomb Kit - LG
22 oz Kirin ichiban+ 180 ml Sho chiku bai + 2 disposal sake cups
🍺Sake Bomb Kit - SM
12 oz Kirin ichiban+ 180 ml Sho chiku bai + 2 disposal sake cups
Beer
🍺 Kyoto Macha IPA 12 oz
🍺Sapporo Black 22 oz
🍻Sapporo Premium 12 oz
🍻Sapporo Reserve 12 oz
🍻Asahi Dry 12 oz
🍺Kirin Ichiban 22 oz
🍻Kirin Ichiban 12 oz
🍺Kirin Light 22 oz
🍻Kirin Light 12 oz
🍻Austin Amber 12 oz
🍻Bud Light 12 oz
🍻Michelob Ultra 12 oz
🍻Odell IPA 12 oz
Sake
🍶180 ml Hot Sake @ Home
Fruity notes from the nose-pear, melon and banana-but also wonderfully savory aspects, including custard, cocoa, banana bread, and baking spices.
🍶Demon Slayer Onikoroshi 1.8 L
🍶Demon Slayer Onikoroshi 720 ml
🍶Demon Slayer Onikoroshi 300 ml
🍶Kinushiro Nigori 500 ml
🍶Kubota 10,000 Manju 300 ml
🍶Kubota 10,000 Manju 750 ml
🍶Shirakabe Gura 300 ml
🍶Sho Chiku Bai - Gingo 300 ml
🍶Sho Chiku Bai - Nigori 375 ml
🍶Suigei - Drunken Whale 300 ml
🍶Yukikage - Snow Shadow 300 ml
🍾 Kinsen Plum - BTL
🍾Hana - Fuji Apple - BTL
🍾Hana - Lychee - BTL
🍾Hana - Peach - BTL
Wine 187 ml & 375 ml
Wine 750 ml
🍾BTL Girard Chardonnay
🍾BTL Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Blancs
🍾BTL J Vineyards Pinot Noir
🍾BTL Averaen Pinot Noir
🍾BTL Bouchard Aine & Fils
🍾BTL Carnivor
🍾BTL Chateau St Jean
🍾BTL CR - Cabernet Sauvignon
🍾BTL CR - Chardonnay
🍾BTL CR - Pinot Grigio
🍾BTL Don Miguel Gascon
BTL Fableist Merlot
🍾BTL La Marca Prosecco 750 ml
🍾BTL Laguna
🍾BTL Matua
🍾BTL Peju
🍾BTL Pieropan Soave
🍾BTL Ravel & Stitch
🍾BTL Riff
🍾BTL WhiteHaven
🍾BTL Wine By Joe Pinot Gris
Soft Drink
Special Roll
🏹Cupid Tuna Roll
In : Spicy crunch shrimp, cucumber, avocado Top: Tuna, fresh wasabi, masago | Yuzu olive oil, spicy ponzu
🍣Truffle Express Roll
In: King crab, tempura asparagus Top : King Salmon, tobiko, sea salt, yuzu ponzu | Truffle oil
90% Roll
IN Tempura Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Masago TOP Tuna Wrap + Baked Spicy Crab & Scallops | Eel & Spicy Creamy Ponzu sauce
Alligator Roll
IN Spicy Crabsticks, Tempura Shrimp TOP Tempura Eel | Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, Eel sauce
Amy Roll
IN Fried mango, crab, salmon TOP : Madai, serrano | yuzu ailoli
Apple Roll
IN Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado TOP Apple Wrap | Spicy Ponzu sauce
Blue Liner Roll
IN Tempura Crabsticks, Spicy Yellowtail TOP Avocado | Wasabi Mayo sauce
Candy Cane Roll
IN Tempura Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber TOP Salmon, Yellowtail | Spicy Mayo
Carrot Top Roll
IN Crabsticks, Cucumber WRAP Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail TOP Garlic Shrimp, Crabsticks, Onions, Jalapeños, Crispy Carrot Strings | Spicy Mayo
Chase Roll
IN Spicy Fatty Tuna, Tempura Shrimp TOP Fatty Salmon, Fresh Wasabi | Spicy Mayo
Crazy Horse Roll
IN Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Green Onions | Eel sauce
Dancing Eel Roll
IN Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Asparagus TOP Baked Eel | Eel sauce
Geisha Roll
IN Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Cucumber, Avocado Masago | Miso Glaze
Grand Canyon Roll
IN Crabsticks, Cucumber, Avocado TOP Sautéed Scallops, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Masago
James Bond Roll
IN Crabsticks, Cucumber TOP Cooked Shrimp, Avocado
Japanese Lasagna Roll
IN Crabsticks, Avocado TOP Baked Cream Cheese & Kewpie Mayo | Eel sauce
Kamikazi Hand Roll (Temaki)
IN Garlic Crabsticks, Smoked Salmon, Baked Scallops, Cream Cheese
Kiss My Bass Roll
IN Tempura Seabass, Crabsticks TOP Escolar, Masago | Spicy Ponzu sauce
Mango Tango Roll
IN Tempura Mango, Snow Crab TOP Tuna, Avocado | Sriracha, Yuzu sauce
Mexican Roll
IN Spicy Crabsticks, Masago, Cooked Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeños
Mistake Roll
IN Minced Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Cooked Shrimp, Crabsticks Mix, Cucumber, Masago, | Spicy Mayo
Monica Vegas Roll
IN Tempura spicy softshell crab, shrimp temp TOP Tuna, avocado + Soy paper wrap | spicy creamy ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Red Hot Chili Roll
IN Spicy Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber TOP Tuna, Serrano Peppers | Sriracha sauce
Rock & Roll
IN Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Fish, Crabsticks, Avocado TOP Cucumber Wrap | Spicy Creamy Ponzu Sauce
Sex On The Beach Roll
IN Scallops, Spicy Crabsticks, Cucumber TOP Salmon
Shiromi Volcano Roll
IN Avocado, Cream Cheese TOP Baked White Fish | Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce
Something Wrong Roll
IN Tempura Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Tempura Shrimp TOP Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail | Spicy Ponzu sauce
Spicy Hawaiian Roll
IN Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado TOP Salmon | Spicy Ponzu sauce
Summer Roll
IN Salmon, Mango, Avocado | Ponzu Aioli sauce
Surf & Turf Roll
IN Spicy Crabsticks, Masago, Cooked Shrimp, Cucumber, Cilantro TOP Seared Wagyu Beef | Garlic Yuzu sauce
Ultimate Shrimp Roll
IN Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Crabsticks TOP Avocado, Cooked Shrimp | Spicy Mayo & Eel sauce
Unagi Tempura Roll
IN Baked Eel, Crabsticks, Cream Cheese, Avocado | Eel sauce
Vegas Roll
IN Spicy Scallops, Crabsticks, Avocado TOP Salmon Wrap
Classic Roll
Alaskan Roll
inside: snow crab, cucumber, avocado outside: masago
Avocado Roll
Bonzai Roll
inside: Shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado outside : seaweed & soy paper wrap | unagi sauce
California Roll
inside : Cucumber, avocado, crab mix
Caterpillar Roll
inside : Cucumber, eel outside : avocado | eel sauce
Crunch Roll
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
inside : cucumber, crab mix, avocado outside: eel | eel sauce
Eel Roll
inside: cucumber, avocado, baked eel | Eel Sauce
Philadelphia Roll
inside : cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, fresh salmon
Phoenix Roll
inside: white fish, negi (green onion) outside: deep fried, masago | eel sauce
Rainbow Roll
Inside : same as California Roll outside : 5 pc variety sashimi
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, kaiware, cucumber, avocado, masago outside: seaweed wrap | unagi sauce
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Snow Crab Roll
Spicy Soft Shell Crab Roll
inside : Spicy soft shell crab mix (chopped), masago cucumber, scallion outside : seaweed & soy paper wrap
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spider Roll
inside : Soft shell crab, kanikama, cucumber, avocado outside : seaweed & soy paper wrap | unagi sauce
Tempura Veggie Roll
inside: Deep fried asparagus, sweet potato, zucchini
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
inside : Grilled asparagus, cucumber, avocado, kaiware, yamagobo
Yellowtail Roll
Yum Yum Roll
inside : spicy scallop, shrimp, crab, cucumber
Misc Roll
Andrea Roll
*Inside: crab mix, cream cheese *Top : yellowtail, mango+soy paper wrap *Sauce: spicy creamy ponzu
Blue Man Roll
*Inside : Spicy soft shell crab, mango *Top: Soy paper & avocado wrap + spicy soft shell crab *Sauce : Spicy creamy ponzu
Bruce Lee Bruce Roll
*Inside: spicy soft shell crab *Top : spicy crab mix, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, Serrano pepper + seaweed/ soy paper wrap *Sauce: spicy ponzu + mango puree
Clay Roll
*Inside: spicy tuna, shrimp tempura *Top: garlic shrimp, jalapeno, +soy paper wrap, crispy carrot *Sauce: spicy creamy ponzu
Gary Roll
*Inside: spicy soft shell crab *Top: crab mix, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, jalapeno. sriracha sauce *Sauce: spicy ponzu
Hotate Karai Roll
*Inside: blue fin tuna, tempura asparagus *Top: scallop *Sauce: spicy ponzu
Insane Roll
*Inside: spicy soft shell crab, mango *Top: Japanese cole slaw+soy paper wrap *Sauce: spicy ponzu
Johnny Roll
*Inside: crab mix, shrimp tempura *Top: wrap in cucumber*Sauce: spicy mayo aioli
Lizzie Roll
*Inside: spicy crab, tempura mango *Top: spicy soft shell crab, crispy carrot *Sauce: spicy ponzu, spicy mayo, eel sauce
MD Roll
*Inside: spicy tuna, crab mix, avocado *Top: blue fin tuna, mango+soy paper wrap *Sauce: spicy ponzu+habanero puree
Mike Roll
*Inside: spicy soft shell crab *Top: salmon, scallop (cooked), mango+soy paper wrap *Sauce: spicy creamy ponzu+mango puree
Mindy Roll
*Inside: soft shell crab, spicy tuna *Top: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, Japanese cole slaw, jalapeno+soy paper wrap *Sauce: spicy ponzu eel sauce
Pregnant Lady Roll
*Inside: spicy soft shell crab, shrimp tempura *Top: shrimp, avocado, jalapeno *Sauce: spicy ponzu sauce+sriracha
Shaggy Dog Roll
*Inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese *Top: crab stick *Sauce: spicy mayo+eel
Hand Roll
TE Bonzai Temaki
TE California Temaki
TE Crunch Temaki
TE Eel Temaki
TE Philadelphia Temaki
TE Salmon Temaki
TE Salmon Skin Temaki
TE Shrimp Tempura Temaki
TE Spicy Crab Temaki
TE Spicy Salmon Temaki
TE Spicy Scallop Temaki
TE Spicy Snow Crab Temaki
TE Spicy Soft Shell Crab Temaki
TE Spicy Tuna Temaki
TE Spicy Yellowtail Temaki
TE Spider Temaki
TE Tempura Veggie Temaki
TE Tuna Temaki
TE Vegetable Temaki
TE Yellowtail Temaki
TE Yum Yum Temaki
Specialty
Asian Mango Seafood Ceviche
Tuna, hamachi, salmon, tai, albacore, escolar, ebi, tako Yuzu
Chirash
Chef's choice of assortment of fresh sashimi served over sushi rice
Garlic Tuna Sashimi
Hamachi w/ Jalapeno
Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, garlic Yuzu ponzu
Hawaiian Tuna Poke
Seaweed salad, yellow onion, masago, scallion Rayu
Rolly Rice
Sushi rice, tobiko,togarashi, salmon, kaiware
Salmon Carpaccio
Goat Cheese, serrano, cilantro, green apple Asian Vinaigrette
Sashimi Wrap
inside : Spicy tuna, crab, avocado, no rice outside: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail wrap
Screaming Orgasm - Salmon
Salmon over thinly sliced daikon Spicy creamy ponzu
Screaming Orgasm - Tuna
Seared Tuna over thinly sliced daikon Spicy creamy ponzu
Wagyu Aburi
Seared Wagyu, blue cheese, Asian peer Yuzu Kosher
Sushi 101
5 pc Nigiri - tuna, salmon, hamachi, white fish, ebi 6 pc Sashimi (chef choice) California roll
Sushi 202
8 pc Nigiri - tuna, salmon, hamachi, white fish, ebi, unagi, escolar, albacore 6 pc Sashimi - chef choice Spicy Tuna roll
Sushi
🐟 Shima Aji
Albacore Sushi
Amberjack sushi
Blue Fin Sushi
Crab Sushi
Eel Sushi
Escolar Sushi
Fatty Salmon Sushi
Fatty Yellowtail Sushi
Flying Fish Egg Sushi
Garlic Tuna Sushi
Japanese Scallop Sushi
King Salmon Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
Madai Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Red Snapper Sushi
Salmon Egg Sushi
Salmon Sushi
Sea Bass Sushi
Sea Urchin Sushi Choice
Shrimp Sushi
Smelt Egg Sushi
Smoked Salmon Sushi
Snow Crab Sushi
Squid Sushi
Sweet Shrimp Sushi
Tamago Sushi
Toro Sushi
Tuna Sushi
Yellowtail Sushi
Sashimi
🐟 Shima Aji Sashimi
Amberjack Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Blue Fin Sashimi
Crab Sashimi
Eel Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Fatty Salmon Sashimi
Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi
Flying Fish Egg Sashimi
Garlic Tuna Sashimi
Japanese Scallop Sashimi
King Salmon Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Madai Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Salmon Egg Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Sea Bass Sashimi
Sea Urchin Sashimi Choice
Shrimp Sashimi
Smelt Egg Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Snow Crab Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Starter
Baked Mussell
Crab Stick
Cucumber Salad
Edamame
Edamame - Spicy
Garlic Edamame
Garlic Edamame - Spicy
Fried Calamari
Gyoza
Gyoza - Spicy
Hamachi Kama
House Salad
Miso Soup
Mixed Tempura
Sashimi Cocktail
Seaweed Salad
Snow Crab Mango Spring Roll
Spicy Tuna Taco
No rice
Squid Salad
Entree
Bulgogi
Chicken - Katsu Don
Chirash
Fried Rice
Fried Rice - Seafood
Jap Udon Pasta
Chicken - Katsu
Peppercorn Mango Salmon
Short Rib BBQ
Tempura Udon
Beef - Teriyaki
Chicken -Teriyaki
Salmon - Teriyaki
Yaki Soba Chicken
Yaki Soba Beef
Dessert
🍮Yuzu Creme Brulee
Chocolate - Creme Brulee
seasonal berries, chocolate dressing
Ginger - Creme Brulee
Seasonal berries
Fried Cheesecake
Mochi Ice Cream
Tempura Ice Cream
Tempura Brownie
with green tea ice cream
S'mores - Creme Brulee
GF Appetizer
GF Specialty
GF Special Rolls
GF Classic Rolls
GF Hand Rolls
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are proud to serve Cedar Park with delicious sushi and gourmet Japanese food. Sushi Fever is a family owned restaurant located in the Cedar Park Town Center. Please come and enjoy our "fabulicious" food and exciting atmosphere!
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park, TX 78613