Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Garage Sushi Garage Miami Beach

2,034 Reviews

$$

1784 West Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Happy Hour Sushi Garage Bag

Happy Hour Bag

Happy Hour Bag

$45.00

1 Edamame, 1 Crispy Avocado Rice, 1/2 Salmon Avocado Roll, 1/2 Spicy Tuna Roll, 1/2 Hamachi Serriole Roll, 2 Shrimp Tempura Tacos, 1 Order of Kurobuta Sausages

Cold Appetizers

Hamachi Crudo

$30.00
Kampachi Yuzu

$30.00
Tuna Tartare

$23.00
Salmon Tartare

$23.00
Garage Ceviche

$20.00
Octopus Sunomo

$21.00
Scallop Leaf Taco

$18.00

Hot Appetizers

Edamame

$10.00
Shishito

$10.00
Chicken Kushi

$13.00
Tenderloin Kushi

$16.00
Shrimp Kushi

$15.00
Chicken Shrimp Gyoza

$18.00
Short Rib Gyoza

$20.00

Chilli Dumplings

$14.00
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$21.00
Avocado Crispy Rice

$15.00
Pork Tacos

$13.00
Shrimp Tacos

$13.00
Beef Taco

$13.00
Chicken Taco

$13.00
Korobuta Sausages

$8.00

Salad

Seaweed Salad

$15.00

Field Green Salad

$14.00

Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$21.00
Vegetable Tempura

$18.00
Avocado Tempura

$16.00

Mains

Chicken Teriyaki

$30.00
Salmon Shioyaki

$31.00
Seabass

$48.00
Tenderloin Teriyaki

$41.00

Noodle Soup & Rice

Miso Soup

$6.00
Dumpling Soup

$11.00
Fried Rice Chicken

$19.00
Fried Rice Tenderloin

$21.00
Fried Rice Shrimp

$21.00
Fried Rice Veggie

$15.00
Yaki Chicken Soba

$22.00
Yaki Tenderlion Soba

$22.00
Yaki Shrimp Soba

$22.00
Yaki Veggie Soba

$20.00

Rolls

California Roll

$13.00
Snow Crab Cali Roll

$22.00
Tuna Roll

$14.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.00
Salmon Avocado Roll

$16.00
NegiHama

$18.00
Kappa Roll

$8.50
Eel Avovado Roll

$17.00
Avocado Roll

$8.00

Vegetable Roll

$12.00

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$6.50
Hamachi Sashimi

$8.00
Kampachi Sashimi

$8.00
Salmon Sashimi

$5.50
Hirame Sashimi

$5.50
Tai Sashimi

$6.50
Shiromi Sashimi

$5.00

Tamago Sashimi

$5.00
Toro Sashimi

$20.00

Saba Sashimi

$7.00

Hotate Sashimi

$6.00

Ebi Sashimi

$5.50
Ikura Sashimi

$7.00
Unagi Sashimi

$7.00

Masago Sashimi

$6.00

Tako Sashimi

$5.50

Uni Sashimi

$13.00

Japanese Uni Sashimi

$18.00

Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$6.50
Hamachi Sushi

$8.00
Kampachi Sushi

$8.00
Salmon Sushi

$5.50
Hirame Sushi

$5.50
Tai Sushi

$6.50
Shiromi Sushi

$5.00
Tamago Sushi

$5.00
Toro Sushi

$20.00

Saba Sushi

$7.00

Hotate Sushi

$6.00
Ebi Sushi

$5.50
Ikura Sushi

$7.00
Unagi Sushi

$7.00
Masago Sushi

$6.00
Tako Sushi

$5.50
Madai Sushi

$10.00

Uni Sushi

$13.00

Japanese Uni Sushi

$18.00

Speciality Rolls

Snow Crab Kani Roll

$29.00
Lemon Vegetarian Roll

$19.00
Spicy Salmon Roll

$19.00
Rosemary Eel Roll

$18.00
Tuna Chicharron

$28.00
Hamachi Seriole

$25.00
Rainbow Roll

$19.00
Coconut Shrimp Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.00

Garage Bagel Roll

$17.00

Seared salmon and cream cheese topped with minced red onions, chives, furikake and crispy caper Allergies: ONIONS, DAIRY, SOY, SESAME

Negi Toro

$29.00

Sauces

Ponzu

$2.00
Spicy Mayo

$2.00
Scotch Bonnet

$2.00

Red Shiso Sauce

$2.00
Eel Sauce

$2.00
Chili Tosazu

$2.00
Yuzu Soy

$2.00
Creamy Ginger Dressing

$2.00
Truffle Yuzu

$3.00
Rice Seasoning

$2.00
Young Ginger

$3.00

Sides

Bok Choy

$8.00
Broccoli

$8.00
Mix Mushroom

$10.00
Rice

$5.00