Sushi Joa Mercer Island

2717 78th Ave SE

Mercer Island, WA 98040

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Gyoza
Edamame

Utensil

Yes, Need Chopsticks/Napkins

No, Need Chopsticks/Napkins

Yes, Need Soy Sauce

No, Need Soy Sauce

Appetizer & Salad

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soybean pod lightly salted

Gyoza

$7.00

Fried pot stickers stuffed with chicken and vegetable served with house gyoza sauce on the side (6pcs)

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Lightly fried tofu served in house tentsuyu broth topped with green onion, graded daikon and kizami nori

Oyster Fry

$8.00

Deep fried panko breaded Oysters served with house katsu sauce on the side

Chicken Kara-Age

$9.00

Crispy Japanese style boneless fried chicken

Calamari Tempura

$11.00

Lightly battered & fried tender squid served with spicy mayo sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

Mixed vegetable lightly battered and fried served with house tempura sauce

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$15.00

Mixed vegetable lightly battered and fried served with house tempura sauce

Tako Yaki

$8.00

Crispy Rice Bites

$12.00

Fried sushi rice cubes topped with spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeño slices & sweet sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Fried Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese & spicy salmon topped with spicy mayo & sweet sauce

Spinach Ohitashi

$5.00

Blanched spinach dressed in sesame soy dressing

Cucumber Sunomono

$5.00

Thin slices of cucumber in house vinaigrette dressing

Ebi Sunomono

$8.00

Vinaigrette cucumber slices topped with cooked shrimp

Tako Sunomono

$9.00

Vinaigrette cucumber slices topped with cooked octopus pieces.

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Mixed seaweed marinated in sesame sauce

House Green Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens with cucumbers and broccoli served with our carrot vinaigrette dressing

Seared Salmon Salad

$17.00

Seared salmon slices(5pcs), cucumber sunomono, avocado over mixed green with sesame dressing

Salmon Skin Salad

$12.00

Crispy salmon skin, yama-gobo, kaiware, cucumber over mixed greens dressed with our sesame soy dressing

Poke Bowl with Salad

$18.00

Mixed fish tossed in house poke sauce with cucumber topped with avocado, seaweed salad, imitation crab mix & tobiko, served over mixed green salad

Sashimi Salad Bowl

$19.00

Hamachi Jalapeno

$15.00

Hamachi slices, topped with jalapeño slices, ponzu sauce, garlic chips

Sashimi Carpaccio

$19.00

9pcs of thin slices of tuna, salmon, Hamachi topped freshly cracked peppercorn & house yuzu dressing

Salmon Kama

$10.00Out of stock

Broiled Salmon collar with ponzu sauce

Combination Bento

Combo bento comes with rice, salad, miso soup and choice any 2 items.

Combination Bento

$20.00

Signature Bento

Signature bento served with 4pcs nigiri, 6pcs tuna roll, 3pcs Gyoza, shrimp/vegetable tempura, rice, salad, miso soup

Samurai Bento

$29.00

4pcs of nigiri, tuna roll, Gyoza, Shrimp & vegetable tempura, rice, salad

Shogun Bento

$32.00

5pcs sashimi, 6pcs tuna roll, 3pcs Gyoza, Shrimp & vegetable tempura, rice, salad, & miso soup

Entrees

Served with salad, steamed rice

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Boneless skinless chicken thigh marinated & grilled topped with house teriyaki sauce & rice

Chicken Katsu

$17.00

Panko breaded and fried chicken breast served with house katsu sauce on the side & rice

Spicy Chicken

$16.00

Chicken thigh grilled and sauteed with onion in house spicy sauce, served with rice.

Beef Teriyaki

$18.00

Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated & grilled topped with house teriyaki sauce

Black Cod Kasuzuke

$24.00

Marinated black cod in house special miso sauce and pan seared (6 oz)

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.00

Grilled salmon (8oz) filet topped with house teriyaki sauce

Chicken Breast Teriyaki

$17.00

Chicken breast marinated and grilled topped with house teriyaki sauce. served with rice

Tonkatsu

$18.00

Panko breaded and fried pork loin served with house katsu sauce on the side & steamed rice

Kids Bento

Kids Bento comes with 2pcs Gyoza, rice & choice of chicken teriyaki, chicken katsu

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$11.00

Served with 2pcs gyoza, rice

Kids Chicken Katsu

$12.00

Served with 2pcs gyoza, rice

Noodle & Soup

Chicken Udon

$14.00

Chicken, vegetable simmered in house udon broth & thick noodle.

Tofu Udon

$13.00

Thick noodle & vegetable in homemade clear soy udon broth.

Veggie Udon

$12.00

Thick noodle & vegetable in homemade clear soy udon broth.

Nabeyaki Udon

$18.00

Udon with chicken, shiitake mushroom, spinach, onion, carrot, egg, topped with shrimp tempura on the side

Tempura Udon

$18.00

Vegetable udon served with 2pcs shrimp & vegetable tempura on the side

Beef Yakisoba

$16.00

Egg noodles sautéed with mixed vegetable in house soba sauce.

Chicken Yakisoba

$14.00

Egg noodles sautéed with mixed vegetable in house soba sauce.

Tofu Yakisoba

$14.00

Lightly fried tofu, egg noodles sautéed with mixed vegetable in house sauce.

Vegetable Yakisoba

$13.00

Yakisoba noodle & mixed vegetable sautéed in house yakisoba sauce

Yakisoba Noodles Only

$10.00

Only yakisoba noodle sautéed in house sauce (no veggie, no meat options)

Beef Sukiyaki

$22.00

Thin slice of beef simmered in house sukiyaki broth with Napa cabbage, shiitake mushroom, tofu & shirataki noodle, served with rice on the side

Chicken Sukiyaki

$20.00

Chicken, Napa cabbage, shiitake mushroom, onion, tofu, spinach, shirataki noodle (yam) simmered in house sukiyaki broth served with rice.

Rice Bowl

Poke Bowl with Rice

$18.00

Mixed fish tossed in house poke sauce with cucumber topped with avocado, seaweed salad, imitation crab mix & tobiko, served over sushi rice

Tofu Be-Bim-Bop

$13.00

Assorted seasoned vegetable served with rice topped with pan fried egg. spicy sauce on the side

Beef Be-Bim-Bop

$15.00

Assorted seasoned vegetable served with rice topped with pan fried egg. spicy sauce on the side

Chicken Be-Bim-Bop

$13.00

Assorted seasoned vegetable served with rice topped with pan fried egg. spicy sauce on the side

Tofu Rice Bowl

$15.00

Lightly fried tofu sauteed with mixed vegetable in house sauce, served with rice

Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.00

Mixed vegetable sauteed with chicken thigh meat in house sauce served with rice

Grilled Salmon Rice Bowl

$17.00

Sauteed mix vegetable in house sauce topped with grilled salmon, served with steamed rice

Chicken Donburi

$13.00

Chicken & vegetable simmered in house donburi sauce with egg served over rice

Ch Katsu Donburi

$15.00

Breaded & fried chicken breast simmered in house donburi sauce with vegetable & egg served over rice

Tonkatsu Donburi

$16.00

Pork loin cutlet fried and simmered in house donburi sauce with vegetable & egg. served over rice

Side Orders

Miso Soup

$2.50

Miso Soup-Large

$6.50

Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Steam Vegetable

$5.00

Side Wasabi

$1.00

Side Ginger

$2.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Side Katsu Sauce

$1.50

Side Goma Dressing

$2.00

Side Eel Sauce

$1.50

Side Salad Dressing

$1.50

Side Sashimi Dressing

$1.50

Side Ponzu Sauce

$1.50

Side Spicy Mayo Sauce

$1.50

Side Spicy Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.50

Ice cream wrapped in sticky rice

Nigiri

2pcs per each order

Albacore

$7.00

Ama Ebi

$9.50

Ebi

$5.00

Hamachi

$7.50

Kanpachi

$8.00

Amber Jack

Madai

$7.50Out of stock

(2pcs/order)

Tuna

$8.00

Chu-Toro

$10.00

Med Fatty Bluefin Tuna

O-Toro

$15.00

Bluefin Tuna Belly

Salmon

$7.00

Sockeye

$8.00

Salmon Belly

$7.50

Fatty Salmon

Seared Salmon

$7.50

White King Salmon

$12.00

Scallop

$8.00

Creamy Scallop

$8.00

Uni (2)

$30.00

Sea Urchin (2pc/order)

Unagi

$7.50

Broiled Eel (Fresh Water eel)

Tako

$7.00

Octopus (Cooked)

Saba

$5.50

Seasoned Mackerel

Tobiko

$5.50

Flying Fish Roe

Ikura

$7.50

Salmon Roe

Tamago

$4.00

Egg Omelet

Inari

$3.50

2pcs marinated tofu wrap

Stripped Bass

$8.00Out of stock

2pcs per order

Sawara

$8.00Out of stock

Spanish Mackerel (2pcs/order)

Sashimi

3pcs/order except ikura, tobiko, uni

Albacore Sashimi

$10.00

Salmon Sashimi

$12.00

Sockeye Sashimi

$13.00

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$12.00

White King Salmon Sashmi

$18.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$12.00

Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

Chu-Toro Sashimi

$16.00

Scallop Sashimi

$12.00

Kanpachi Sashimi

$12.00

Amber Jack

Ebi Sashimi

$8.00

Saba Sashimi

$8.00

Unagi Sashimi

$10.00

Tako Sashimi

$9.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00

Specialty Rolls

Spicy crab mix, kaiware, and pickled radish, topped with hamachi, jalapeño, spicy sauce, and sweet sauce.

7th Heaven Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna & fried green onion topped with seared albacore, avocado, garlic chips, 7-spice, sesame dressing

Caterpillar Roll

$16.00

Broiled eel, cucumber topped with slices of avocado, sweet sauce, tobiko

Crazy Joe Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, spicy crab mix, cucumber topped fried jalapeño poppers filled with spicy salmon, cream cheese finished with sweet sauce, spicy mayo

Crunchy Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, crunchy bits outside, sweet sauce

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with broiled eel, avocado, sweet sauce, sesame seed

Firecracker Roll

$15.00

Spicy crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, sweet sauce, tobiko

Godzilla Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura(2pcs), crab mix, cucumber topped with broiled eel, avocado, jalapeno slices, sweet sauce & spicy sauce

Hot Night Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with spicy tuna, sweet sauce, tobiko

Island Roll

$15.00

Spicy crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with seared salmon, crunch bits, green onion, spicy mayo sauce

Kaleidoscope Roll

$14.00

Hamachi, tuna, salmon, tobiko, imitation crab, avocado

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Imitation crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, albacore, hamachi, shrimp, avocado

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber topped eel, avocado, sweet sauce

Salmon Lover Roll

$16.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber topped with salmon, lemon slices, green onion

Sea Monster Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with seared creamy scallop, imitation crab mix, crunch bits, green onion, sweet sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, imitation crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sweet sauce

Soul Train Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, imitation crab mix, cucumber topped with fresh tuna, avocado, spicy mayo sauce, green onion

Spider Roll

$14.00

Fried soft-shell crab, imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sweet sauce

Sunshine Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with seared salmon, sweet sauce, spicy mayo

Tarantula Roll*

$19.00

Lightly fried soft shell crab, spicy tuna, jalapenos topped with slices of avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo sauce

Truffle Scallop Roll

$19.00

Boiled shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped with scallop, lemon slices, drizzled with truffle oil, pepper

Tsunami Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with seared salmon, sweet and spicy mayo sauce

Ultimate Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, sweet sauce, tobiko, green onion

Valentine Roll

$20.00

Albacore, salmon, cucumber, topped with tuna, avocado

TnT Roll

$20.00

Spicy crab mix, cucumber, and pickled radish topped with hamachi, jalapeño, sweet sauce, spicy sauce, and crunchy bits.

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$8.00

Imitation crab mix, cucumber, avocado

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Negi Hamachi Roll

$8.00

Hamachi, green onion

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$10.00

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$10.00

Alaskan Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Broiled crispy salmon skin, cucumber, yamagobo, Kaiware, sweet sauce

Spicy California Roll

$8.50

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$9.00

Spicy Hamachi, jalapenos, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.00

Spicy scallop, tobiko, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, kaiware

Unagi Roll

$11.00

Broiled eel, cucumber, sweet sauce

Vegetable Rolls

Vegetable tempura sushi roll topped with sweet sauce

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Oshinko Roll

$5.00

Pickled radish

Avocado/Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Garden Roll

$8.00

Cucumber, avocado, yama gobo, oshinko, kaiware

Tofu Tempura Roll

$8.00

Lightly fried tofu, avocado, sweet sauce

Crunchy Asparagus Roll

$10.00

Lightly fried asparagus, avocado, cream cheese, crunch bits outside & sweet sauce

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$10.00

Assorted vegetable tempura, sweet sauce

Go Green Roll

$15.00

Tempura green beans and green onion topped with avacado and special house GoGreen sauce.

Fried & Hand Rolls

Golden California Roll

$12.00

Fried California roll with sweet sauce

Seattle Tempura Roll

$12.00

Fried salmon, cream cheese, avocado roll topped with sweet sauce

Albacore & Avocado Hand Roll

$7.00

Ablacore & avocado rolled in cone shape (1pc)

Salmon & Avocado Hand Roll

$8.00

Salmon, avocado roll in cone shape (1pc)

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna & cucumber rolled in cone shape (1pc)

Sushi/Sashimi Combo

Served with miso soup

Sushi Combo Dinner

$28.00

6pcs of nigiri sushi served with 1 choice of: ❖ Spicy Tuna Roll ❖ Spicy Hamachi Roll ❖ Alaskan Roll

Deluxe Nigiri Set

$32.00

Chef’s selection of 10pcs nigiri

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$36.00

Chef selection of 6pcs nigiri & 6pcs sashimi, served with miso soup

Sashimi Set

$45.00

Chef’s selection of 15pcs of sashimi

Chirashi Dinner

$32.00

Array of fish over sushi rice in a bowl (12pcs)

Hae Dup Bop

$20.00

Assorted fish served with bed of mixed green, cucumber, topped with tobiko, sesame seed. Spicy Gochujang sauce & steamed rice on the side

Deluxe Sashimi Set

$56.00Out of stock

Sushi Sashimi Samplers

Salmon Nigiri Sampler

$12.00

Seared salmon belly, salmon, sockeye (3pc nigiri)

Nigiri Sampler

$18.00

Chef’s selection of 6pcs nigiri

Sashimi Sampler

$24.00

Chef’s selection of 6pcs nigiri

Lunch Bento

Served with 4pcs Gyoza, salad, miso soup

Lunch Bento-Chicken Teriyaki

$14.95

Served with Gyoza(4), Rice, Salad & Miso Soup

Lunch Bento-Chicken Katsu

$15.95

Served with Gyoza(4), Rice, Salad & Miso Soup

Lunch Bento-Spicy Chicken

$15.95

Served with Gyoza(4), Rice, Salad & Miso Soup

Lunch Bento-Beef Teriyaki

$16.95

Served with Gyoza(4), Rice, Salad & Miso Soup

Lunch Bento-Salmon Teriyaki

$16.95

Served with Gyoza(4), Rice, Salad & Miso Soup

Lunch Bento-Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.95

Served with Gyoza(4), Rice, Salad & Miso Soup

Lunch Bento-California Roll

$15.95

Served with Gyoza(4), Rice, Salad & Miso Soup

Tokyo Bento Lunch

$16.95

Served with miso soup 3pcs nigiri sushi, 4pcs Calif roll, chicken teriyaki, salad, rice

Ichiban Bento Lunch

$17.95

Served with miso soup 4pcs sashimi, 4pcs Calif. Roll, chicken teriyaki, salad, rice

Lunch Rice Bowls

Chicken Teri Bowl

$12.00

Served with miso soup Sautéed chicken with mixed vegetable served over rice

Tofu Teriyaki Bowl

$12.00

Served with miso soup Sautéed chicken with mixed vegetable served over rice

Chicken Donburi-Lunch

$12.00

Served with miso soup Chicken thigh meat simmered in house tensuyu sauce with vegetable, egg. served over rice

Ch Katsu Donburi-Lunch

$14.00

Served with miso soup Breaded chicken breast simmered in house tensuyu sauce with vegetable & egg. Served over rice

Sushi/Sashimi Lunch

served with miso soup

Sushi Lunch

$22.00

Served with miso soup 5pcs of Nigiri & California roll

Chirashi Lunch

$26.00

Served with miso soup 10pcs of assorted fish on sushi rice

Sashimi Lunch

$25.00

Served with miso soup 6pcs of assorted sashimi & Spicy tuna roll

Poke Bowl Lunch

$17.00

Served with miso soup Mixed fish, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad tossed in house spicy poke sauce, served over sushi rice, imitation crab salad and kaiware

Sunday Closed
Monday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family owned and operated locally since 2009, serving Japanese cuisine including sushi, sashimi, many delicious rolls for dine-in and take out

2717 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA 98040

