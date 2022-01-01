Sushi & Japanese
Sushi Ko
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Creative sushi meets Japanese staples in a casual restaurant environment. Come in and enjoy!
Location
7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI, FL 33155
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Akashi Japanese Restaurant - City of South Miami
4.3 • 595
5830 S. Dixie Highway South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in MIAMI
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant