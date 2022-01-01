Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Ko

review star

No reviews yet

7971 SW 40 ST

MIAMI, FL 33155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Creative sushi meets Japanese staples in a casual restaurant environment. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI, FL 33155

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Ko image
Sushi Ko image
Sushi Ko image

Similar restaurants in your area

KAE SUNSET - Yumbrella South Miami
orange starNo Reviews
5701 sunset dr South miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Akashi Japanese Restaurant - City of South Miami
orange star4.3 • 595
5830 S. Dixie Highway South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Sushi Maki - South Miami
orange star4.5 • 1,821
5812 Sunset Dr Miami, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sokai Sushi Bar - Flagler
orange star4.2 • 1,463
10141 w flagler st Miami, FL 33174
View restaurantnext
Sushi Maki - Baptist Hospital
orange star4.2 • 750
8900 North Kendall Drive Miami, FL 33176
View restaurantnext
Sushi Maki - Kendall Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 750
11531 SW 88th St Miami, FL 33176
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in MIAMI

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MIAMI
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston