Sushi & Japanese

Sushi on the Rock

review star

No reviews yet

7863 Girard Avenue Suite 308

La Jolla, CA 92037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

California roll
Salmon Nigiri
Edamame

Appetizers

Lightly fried with sweet chili dipping sauce

Brown Rice

$3.00

Calamari

$12.00

Lightly fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce & spicy aioli, choice of spicy, regular or half & half

Chicken Karaage

$11.00

Fried chicken bites served with Lime aioli for dipping

Dynamite Shrimp

$12.00

(6) Tempura fried shrimp, tossed in a sweet and spicy chili cream sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Kama

$13.00

Grilled yellowtail or salmon collar, served with a mixed green salad (limited availability)

Miso Soup

$5.00

Soup with green onion, tofu, and seaweed

Panko Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Served with jalapeño dipping sauce

Poke Tacos

$10.00

Tuna or salmon poke in a wonton taco shell, mixed with spicy aioli and salsa fresca, topped with micro greens

Potstickers

$10.00

(6) fried or steamed, choice of pork, veggie, chicken served with sweet chili and ponzu

Samurai Chicken

$11.00

Lightly fried and tossed in our house made Samurai sauce and garnished with green onions (not spicy)

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

Fried shrimp dumplings drizzled with a teriyaki cream sauce

Tempura

$10.00

Served with tempura sauce

Tempura Broccoli

$9.00

Served with Tempura sauce for dipping

Tuna Cakes

$12.00

Panko fried rice cake, topped with spicy tuna and green onions, drizzled with eel and lava sauce

White Rice

$3.00

Veggie Spring rolls

$8.00

Lightly fried with sweet chili dipping sauce

Classic Rolls

California roll

$7.00

Krab, avocado and cucumber ….add masago ($2.00)

Caterpillar roll

$14.00

Eel, krab and cucumber, layered with avocado…eel sauce

Crunchy roll

$12.00

Panko shrimp, krab, cucumber, topped with crunchies…eel sauce

Philadelphia roll

$10.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber

Rainbow roll

$17.00

Krab and cucumber layered with avocado, salmon, albacore, yellowtail and tuna

Salmon classic

$9.00

Cucumber, avocado, rice on the outside

Shrimp Tempura roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber and sprouts…sriracha aioli & eel sauce

Spicy Hamachi roll

$9.00

Spicy yellowtail, sprouts, yamagobo and cucumber

Spicy Scallop roll

$9.00

Cucumber, avocado, seaweed on the outside

Spicy Tuna roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna, sprouts, yamagobo and cucumber

Spyder roll

$13.00

Panko soft-shell crab, avocado, yamagobo, masago cucumber and sprouts…honey wasabi aiol

Tuna classic

$9.00

Cucumber, avocado, rice on the outside

Yellowtail classic

$9.00

Cucumber, avocado, rice on the outside

Desserts

Decedent chocolate three layer cake served with vanilla ice cream

Cinnamon Sugar Dusted Churros

$9.00

Bavarian cream filling & chocolate drizzle served with vanilla ice cream

Hannah Banana

$9.00

Tempura Bananas, chocolate drizzle, powdered sugar, whipped cream with a cherry on top

Triple layer chocolate cake

$9.00

Entrees

tempura fried chicken, tossed in a sweet and spicy chili cream sauce, white or brown rice

Beef & Broccoli

$18.00

Filet mignon tossed with general tso sauce, served with rice

Bento Box - Chicken Katsu

$17.00

Crispy chicken strips, four piece california roll, white or brown rice, mixed greens and miso soup

Bento Box - Mixed Tempura

$14.00

Mixed veggies, four piece california roll, white or brown rice, mixed greens and miso soup

Bento Box - Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

5 shrimp, four piece california roll, white or brown rice, mixed greens and miso soup

Bento Box - Teriyaki Beef

$18.00

Filet mignon topped with green onion

Bento Box - Teriyaki Chicken

$17.00

Topped with green onion, four piece california roll, white or brown rice, mixed greens and miso soup

Bento Box - Teriyaki Salmon

$18.00

With steamed veggies, four piece california roll, white or brown rice, mixed greens and miso soup

Bento Box - Teriyaki Tofu

$15.00

Crispy tofu tossed in teryaki with green onion, four piece california roll, white or brown rice, mixed greens and miso soup

Veggie House Fried Rice

$13.00

Fresh vegetables with egg, choice of: veggies $13, chicken $14, shrimp $15, beef $16, combo $20

Mongolian Beef

$18.00

Filet mignon, fresh ginger, bamboo shoots, and green onions tossed in Mongolian sauce, served with rice

Orange Chicken

$18.00

Crispy chicken or shrimp tossed in a sweet orange sauce, served with rice

Teriyaki Bowl

Choice of chicken $15, salmon $16, or beef $17. served with steamed mixed vegetables and white or brown rice

Yakisoba

$11.00

Japanese noodles stir fried with julienned vegetables and choice of: veggies $11, chicken $12, shrimp $13, beef $14, combo $18

Chicken House Fried Rice

$14.00

Shrimp House Fried Rice

$15.00

Beef House Fried Rice

$16.00

Combo House Fried Rice

$20.00

Combo Yakisoba

$18.00

Sesame Ginger Chicken

$18.00

Tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce, garnished with green onions, served with rice

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$18.00

Lightly fried, served with our sweet & sour sauce, garnished with green onions, served with rice

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$18.00

lightly fried and tossed in our sweet & sour sauce, garnished with green onions

Dynamite Shrimp

$18.00

tempura fried shrimp, tossed in a sweet and spicy chili cream sauce, white or brown rice

Dynamite Chicken

$18.00

tempura fried chicken, tossed in a sweet and spicy chili cream sauce, white or brown rice

Hand Rolls

California hand roll

$4.00

One order = one hand roll

Salmon hand roll

$6.00

One order = one hand roll

Salmon Skin hand roll

$5.00

One order = one hand roll

Shrimp Tempura hand roll

$5.00

One order = one hand roll

Spicy Hamachi hand roll

$6.00

One order = one hand roll

Spicy Scallop hand roll

$6.00

One order = one hand roll

Spicy Tuna hand roll

$6.00

One order = one hand roll

Spyder hand roll

$6.00

One order = one hand roll

Tuna hand roll

$6.00

One order = one hand roll

Veggie hand roll

$4.00

One order = one hand roll

Yellowtail hand roll

$6.00

One order = one hand roll

Maki Rolls

Avocado Maki

$5.00

6 Piece rolls, seaweed on the outside - avocado, rice, seaweed

Cucumber Maki

$5.00

6 Piece rolls, seaweed on the outside - cucumber, rice, seaweed

Salmon Maki

$8.00

6 Piece rolls, seaweed on the outside - salmon, rice, seaweed

Tuna Maki

$8.00

6 Piece rolls, seaweed on the outside - tuna, rice , seaweed

Yellowtail Maki

$8.00

Nigiri & Sashimi

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

2 pieces with rice

Albacore Sashimi

$16.00

5 pieces fish only

Fresh-Water Eel Nigiri

$6.00

2 pieces with rice

Mackerel Nigiri

$5.00

2 pieces with rice

Mackerel Sashimi

$13.00

5 pieces fish only

Octopus Nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces with rice

Octopus Sashimi

$14.00

5 pieces fish only

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

2 pieces with rice

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$9.00

2 pieces with rice

Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

5 pieces fish only

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.00

2 pieces with rice

Smelt Roe Nigiri

$6.00

2 pieces with rice

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

2 pieces with rice

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

5 pieces fish only

Spicy Scallop Nigiri

$7.00

2 pieces with rice

Squid Nigiri

$5.00

2 pieces with rice

Squid Sashimi

$13.00

5 pieces fish only

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

2 pieces with rice

Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

2 pieces with rice

Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

5 pieces fish only

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.00

2 pieces with rice

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.00

5 pieces fish only

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Yamagobo and sprouts…ponzu

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, oriental or sesame ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Yamagobo and sprouts…ponzu

Sunomono Salad

$13.00

Sliced cucumbers, sweet vinegar, octopus or shrimp

Sashimi Salad

$20.00

Specialty Rolls

Panko Asparagus, cream cheese, Serrano, cucumber, topped with yellowtail and avocado, fried shallots micro greens and spicy Ponzu

Ascot Andy

$18.00

Tamago, albacore, salmon, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, micro greens, soy paper, jalapeño ponzu (no rice)

Ashley

$18.00

Panko fried soft shell crab, yamagobo, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, Dijon mustard sauce

Barrio

$13.00

Diced tuna, cilantro and serrano chilies served with salsa fresca and avocado

Ben Jammin

$18.00

Panko fried smoked gouda and spicy krab, layered with salmon and avocado, spicy eel sauce, strawberry jam and wasabi aioli, topped with fried shallots (In loving memory of Benmar)

Big Nick

$19.00

Panko shrimp, avocado, tamago, cucumber, layered with torched salmon…crunchies, eel sauce & sriracha aioli

Big Poppa

$14.00

Katsu Chicken and Tamago, layered with avocado, drizzled with eel and Lava sauce wrapped in soy paper

Black Mamba

$18.00

Panko shrimp, krab, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with eel, smoked salmon, avocado, eel sauce, & bonito shavings

Blondie

$18.00

Panko shrimp, spicy krab, cucumber, layered with yellowtail, avocado, fried onion & jalapeño ponzu

Bruce Lee

$16.00

Spicy krab and cucumber, layered with tuna and avocado

Buffalo Soldier

$16.00

Panko shrimp and romaine lettuce, layered with avocado, spicy aioli, drizzled Buffalo sauce, Buffalo seasoning, fried shallots and Feta crumbles

Cali Burrito

$16.00

Carne Asada and French fries, topped with salsa Fresca, house made guacamole, roasted tomatillo sauce, picked Jalapano, cotija cheese crumbles and micro greens

Coco

$12.00

Coconut crusted shrimp, cucumber and avocado…eel sauce & toasted coconut

The Don

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, asparagus, krab, cucumber topped with cajun seared tuna, avocado, micro greens, spicy garlic cilantro ponzu

Green Hornet

$18.00

Panko fried Asparagus and spicy krab, topped with pesto aioli torched salmon, roasted jalapeno ponzu, bacon crumbles and micro greens

Hot Tamale

$18.00

Panko shrimp and spicy krab topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, drizzled with jalapeño ponzu, fried garlic and micro greens

Kitchen Sink

$16.00

Eel, krab, avocado, cream cheese, topped with salmon… tempura fried…eel sauce, bonito & sriracha aioli

Lemon Drop

$18.00

Tempura green beans, spicy krab, topped with salmon, avacado, fried Lemon wheels, ginger ponzu-Lime aioli, smoked paprika and micro greens

Mad Hatter

$18.00

Tempura asparagus and spicy krab, topped with yellowtail, salmon, and avocado, drizzled with jalapeño ponzu, wasabi aioli & micro greens

Mamma Mia

$17.00

Spicy tuna and tempura shishito peppers, topped with peppered albacore, avocado, spicy miso, lava sauce & micro greens

Orange Crush

$17.00

Grilled shrimp, asparagus, cucumber layered with salmon & thin lemon slices…chili powder and yuzu ponzu

Red Dragon

$18.00

Panko shrimp, spicy tuna, and cucumber, layered with tuna & avocado…spicy eel sauce and garlic chips

Sunkist

$18.00

Panko shrimp, spicy krab, cucumber, layered with salmon, avocado, green onion & spicy ponzu sauce

Surf & Turf

$20.00

Panko shrimp, cucumber, avocado, and asparagus, topped with filet mignon, chimichurri sauce, garlic ponzu & micro greens

The Firecracker

$17.00

Panko shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy ponzu, micro greens, and lava sauce

The Nighthawk

$19.00

Spicy krab, cucumber, topped with: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, halibut, avocado & sliced serranos…lava sauce

Ozstar

$15.00

panko Asparagus, cream cheese, Serrano, cucumber, topped with yellowtail and avocado, fried shallots micro greens and spicy Ponzu

Specialty Sashimi

Peppered Albacore, goat cheese, beets, red onion, topped with honey chipotle and micro greens

Chef Sashimi

$30.00

12 piece chef selection of assorted sashimi

Golden Monkey

$17.00

Yellowtail, avocado, chuka salad…yuzu ponzu, chili oil and micro greens

Macho Tako

$16.00

Thin sliced octopus, salsa fresca, serrano chilies, micro greens, yuzu, sesame soy

Peppered Tataki

$16.00

House made sesame sauce with red onion and avocado

Rajun Cajun

$17.00

Cajun seared tuna, avocado and spiced fried onions, spicy eel sauce & spicy ponzu

Sesame Tataki

$16.00

Sesame crusted seared tuna with micro greens & mustard ponzu sauce

Sunshine Salmon

$17.00

Salmon, lemon slices, serrano chilies and bonito shavings…yuzu ponzu

Tijuana Tataki

$16.00

Cajun spiced seared tuna with micro greens, spicy garlic & cilantro ponzu

Vegetarian Rolls

Centipede

$9.00

Cucumber, yamagobo and sprouts layered with avocado

Green Room

$9.00

Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, sprouts and yamagobo

Picante

$9.00

Tempura fried green beans, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, serrano chilies, sprouts and salsa fresca, wrapped in soy paper

Beer & Sake

Small Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Small Kirin Lite

$7.00

Small Sapporo

$7.00

Large Sapporo

$9.00

Large Asahi Dry

$9.00

Large Kirin Ichiban

$9.00

Large Kirin Lite

$9.00

Small Hot House Sake

$5.00

Large Hot House Sake

$8.00

Small Cold Nigori

$5.00

Unfiltered

Large Cold Nigori

$9.00

Unfiltered

Small Cold House Sake

$5.00

Filtered

Large Cold House Sake

$9.00

Wine

Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Robert Mondavi Rose

$10.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$10.00

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay

$10.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Kids Salmon Teriyaki

$8.00

Kids Beef Teriyaki

$8.00

Kids Chicken Katsu

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sushi on the Rock has always embraced an ambiance of family. Our passion for fresh, healthy, artistic cuisine has served San Diego for over two decades—appealing to locals and tourists alike, with a variety of dishes both familiar and obscure. Our Pacific Rim inspired menu including well known sushi classics, Asian fusion dishes and an impressive Happy Hour, keeps pallets coming back for more. Executive Chef Robert Cassidy brings his culinary talents to the locations, with years of experience and continues learning and evolving his craft to give the best to our customers.

Website

Location

7863 Girard Avenue Suite 308, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

