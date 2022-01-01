Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

SUSHI PLANET (MOORPARK)

review star

No reviews yet

537 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE#A

MOORPARK, CA 93021

Order Again

Popular Items

SALMON SUSHI
CALIFORNIA ROLL
MR. TOMMY

NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.95

Martinelli's 100% Pure Apple Juice, 10 Ounce

CHERRY COKE

$3.75

CHERRY TEMPLE

$3.75
COKE

COKE

$2.50
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.50
GREEN ICE TEA (UCC) (Can) 330ml

GREEN ICE TEA (UCC) (Can) 330ml

$2.95

ICE TEA

$3.50

MANGO MANESS (SNAPPLE)

$2.95
PERRIER

PERRIER

$2.95
PINK LEMONADE (SNAPPLE)

PINK LEMONADE (SNAPPLE)

$2.95
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.50

STAWBERRY KIWI (SNAPPLE)

$2.95
THAI ICE TEA

THAI ICE TEA

$4.50

ALOHOLIC DRINKS

SAPPORO (Large)

SAPPORO (Large)

$7.95
SAPPORO (Small)

SAPPORO (Small)

$4.50
SAPPORO PURE (Can)

SAPPORO PURE (Can)

$3.75

The Exceptional Light Beer is only 90 calories, 2.4g carbs and 4.0% ABV. ... The beer will be among the lowest calorie options for beer drinkers in the superior light beer category, with only 90 calories, 2.4g carbs, and 4.0% ABV. SAPPORO PURE is brewed for the consumer who seeks a balanced, active lifestyle

KIRIN (Large)

KIRIN (Large)

$8.95

CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

$14.95

PINOT GRIGIO (Bottle)

$14.95
PLUM WINE (Bottle) 75ml

PLUM WINE (Bottle) 75ml

$14.95
PLUM WINE (Bottle) 1.5L

PLUM WINE (Bottle) 1.5L

$29.95Out of stock
NIGORI

NIGORI

$11.95
KIKUSUI

KIKUSUI

$18.95

Corkage Fee

$12.00

APPETIZER

AGEDASHI TOFU

AGEDASHI TOFU

$6.95

Deep fried tofu with ponzu sauce.

BAKED GREEN MUSSELS (5pcs)

BAKED GREEN MUSSELS (5pcs)

$8.95
CALAMARI TEMPURA

CALAMARI TEMPURA

$10.95

Deep fried calamari with spice girl sauce.

CHICKEN KATSU (App)

$9.50
CHICKEN TERIYAKI (App)

CHICKEN TERIYAKI (App)

$8.50

EGG ROLLS

$4.95

Golden fried roll stuffed with glass noodle and vegetable.

GYOZA (5pcs)

GYOZA (5pcs)

$6.95

Pan fried ground chicken and vegetable wrapped in wonton skin (6pcs).

MIXED TEMPURA

MIXED TEMPURA

$9.95

Deep fried shrimp (3pcs) and vegetables.

MUMMY SHRIMP (4PCS)

MUMMY SHRIMP (4PCS)

$6.50

Fried shrimp wrapped with potato noodles.

SALMON COLLAR

SALMON COLLAR

$8.95

Juicy grilled salmon collar until the skin is crisp and the inside is just cooked through. Serve with ponzu sauce

SHRIMP BACON (4PCS)

SHRIMP BACON (4PCS)

$7.50

Fried shrimp wrapped in bacon.

SHRIMP TEMPURA (5PCS)

SHRIMP TEMPURA (5PCS)

$9.95

Crispy and delicious. Fresh shrimp dipped in tempura batter and deep-fried until perfectly crispy.

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$11.95
VEGETABLE TEMPURA

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$8.50

Dip sliced batter and deep fried vegetables (onions, eggplants, carrots, sweet potatoes, string beans, broccoli)

YELLOWTAIL COLLAR

YELLOWTAIL COLLAR

$8.95

Juicy grilled yellowtail collar until the skin is crisp and the inside is just cooked through. Serve with ponzu sauce

SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95
CUCUMBER SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

$4.50

GREEN SALAD

$5.95
IKA SANSAI (Squid Salad)

IKA SANSAI (Squid Salad)

$7.95

Sliced cucumber with sweet vinegar topped with marinaded octopus. Excellent side dish to accompany any sushi meal!

SALMON SKIN SALAD

SALMON SKIN SALAD

$8.95

Fresh green salad topped with crisp or chewy grilled salmon skin.

SASHIMI SALAD

SASHIMI SALAD

$18.95
SEAFOOD SALAD

SEAFOOD SALAD

$11.95

A combination of seaweed salad, Ika sansai and crab stick. Served with mustard dressing.

SEAWEED SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.95
SP TUNA SALAD

SP TUNA SALAD

$14.95

SIDE ORDERS

BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$2.75
EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$4.75

Lightly salt steam soybean. Excellent source of protein, iron, and calcium.

FRIED RICE (VEG)

$4.95
GARLIC EDAMAME

GARLIC EDAMAME

$8.95

MISO SOUP (Large) 24 oz

$6.75

A traditional Japanese soup made primarily of miso paste, soup stock and tofu.

MISO SOUP (Small)

$2.50

A traditional Japanese soup made primarily of miso paste, soup stock and tofu.

SHISHITO PEPPER

$8.95

SIDE OF CRAB SALAD

$5.50

SIDE OF SPICY TUNA

$6.95
SUSHI RICE

SUSHI RICE

$3.50

TOFU

$3.50
WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$2.00
YAKISOBA (VEG)

YAKISOBA (VEG)

$4.95Out of stock

Stir- fried noodle with vegetables

BENTO

Single-portion meal. Served with miso soup, rice and salad.
BENTO

BENTO

$14.95

A LA CARTE

ALBACORE POKI BOWL

ALBACORE POKI BOWL

$12.95
CHICKEN BOWL

CHICKEN BOWL

$10.95

Grilled chicken with our aromatic teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice.

CHICKEN KATSU BOWL

CHICKEN KATSU BOWL

$11.95
CHIRASHI BOWL

CHIRASHI BOWL

$19.95
EEL BOWL ( 4 PCS )

EEL BOWL ( 4 PCS )

$11.95

NABE UDON

$9.95

SALMON TERIYAKI BOWL

$13.95

SUSHI COM A

$19.95

SUSHI COM B

$21.95
SUSHI COM C

SUSHI COM C

$25.95
TEMPURA UDON

TEMPURA UDON

$11.95

Shrimp tempura (3 pcs) served with Japanese noodle soup.

TONKOTSU UDON (Pork)

TONKOTSU UDON (Pork)

$13.95

Just like the popular ramen, but with our thick and chewy made-to-order Udon noodles.

COOKED ROLLS

BAKED SALMON ROLL

BAKED SALMON ROLL

$12.95

Imitation crab salad, avocado topped with salmon. Baked and served with Karachi (Sesame dressing).

CRISPY TUNA (4pcs)

CRISPY TUNA (4pcs)

$10.95

Spicy tuna and avocado on top of deep fried sushi rice. Served with Sumo sauce.

CRISPY SHRIMP (4pcs)

CRISPY SHRIMP (4pcs)

$10.95

Spicy shrimp and avocado on top of deep fried sushi rice. Served with Sumo Sauce (4 pcs).

HOLE IN ONE

HOLE IN ONE

$16.95

Baked crawfish inside, avocado and spicy imitation crab salad on top. Served with Sumo sauce.

HOME RUN ROLL

HOME RUN ROLL

$15.95

Baked crawfish with spicy mayo served on top of california roll. Served with eel sauce.

MR. TOMMY

MR. TOMMY

$11.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy imitation crab salad . Served with Sumo sauce

ROCKET ROLL

ROCKET ROLL

$11.95

Imitation crab salad and shrimp tempura, topped with avocado. Served with Planet sauce.

SAMURAI ROLL

SAMURAI ROLL

$13.95

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside topped with seared butterfly shrimp and Planet sauce.

WITHOUT RICE

FOUR SEASONS

FOUR SEASONS

$17.95

Spicy seafood inside,wrapped with yellowtail, topped with jalapeño, served with Nat's sauce.

RAINFOREST ROLL

RAINFOREST ROLL

$17.95

Cucumber 🥒 roll with stuffed with salmon, tuna, albacore, yellowtail, and avocado, served with Karachi sauce.

SFG

SFG

$17.95

Spicy tuna , cucumber 🥒, crab salad inside, topped with albacore, avocado avocados 🥑, green onion. Served with Karachi and eel sauce.

SUPER STAR

SUPER STAR

$17.95

Seared albacore with fried red onion, served with ponzu/Karachi sauce.

TUNA TATAKI

TUNA TATAKI

$18.95

Seared tuna with spinach, mushroom and jalapeno. Served with sweet ponzu dressing (7pcs)

WALK ON THE BEACH

WALK ON THE BEACH

$18.95

Sliced albacore, jalapeños and sliced red onion, served with ponzu/Karachi sauce.

VARIETY ROLLS

911 ROLL

911 ROLL

$12.95

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, with avocado on top. Served with Sumo sauce.

ALBACORE ABURI PLATE

ALBACORE ABURI PLATE

$12.95

4 pieces of seared albacore and fried onion. Served with ponzu and mustard dressing.

ALBACORE DELIGHT ROLL

ALBACORE DELIGHT ROLL

$15.95

Shrimp tempura and imitation crab salad topped with albacore and avocado. Served with mustard dressing.

ALBACORE SUPREME ROLL

ALBACORE SUPREME ROLL

$15.95

Shrimp tempura and spicy seafood inside topped with albacore and Spice Girl sauce.

BIG BOSS ROLL

BIG BOSS ROLL

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, imitation crab salad and cucumber inside topped with seared tuna and fried red onion. Served with mustard dressing

CRUNCHY SPICY TUNA ROLL

CRUNCHY SPICY TUNA ROLL

$10.95

Spicy tuna and cucumber with tempura flakes outside. Served with eel sauce.

DELUXE 911

DELUXE 911

$15.95

Shrimp tempura with spicy tuna inside, topped with avocado and tempura flakes. Served with Sumo sauce.

FIRECRACKER ROLL

FIRECRACKER ROLL

$15.95

Spicy scallop and cucumber inside, topped with spicy tuna tempura flakes with Sumo and ponzu sauce.

GALAXY ROLL

GALAXY ROLL

$15.95

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with choice of salmon, yellowtail, albacore or tuna and avocado.

HAPPY ROLL

HAPPY ROLL

$16.95

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, topped with fresh water eel and avocado. Served with eel sauce.

INFINITY ROLL

INFINITY ROLL

$10.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside topped with spicy tuna and Nat's sauce.

LOVE ROLL

LOVE ROLL

$14.95

Spicy seafood and cucumber, topped with albacore. Served with mustard dressing and fired garlic.

NOVA (C/R)

$9.50

NOVA (H/R)

$8.50

OH BABY ROLL

$17.95

Imitation crab salad, tuna, salmon and shrimp tempura, topped with yellowtail and avocado. Served with Sumo suace.

OH MY GOD ROLL

OH MY GOD ROLL

$15.95

Spicy imitation crab salad, shrimp tempura, topped with tuna, salmon, avocado and spicy imitation crab salad. Served with Sumo sauce.

POPCORN ROLL

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura over california roll served with Spice Girl sauce.

RED DRAGON

RED DRAGON

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and green bean tempura topped with spicy tuna. Served with Sumo and ponzu sauce.

SAINT VALENTINE

SAINT VALENTINE

$11.95
SALMON ABURI PLATE

SALMON ABURI PLATE

$12.95

4 pieces of seared salmon and spicy mayo, masago, green onion. Served with mustard dressing.

SEXY ROLL

SEXY ROLL

$15.95
SPICE GIRL ROLL

SPICE GIRL ROLL

$15.95

Imtation crab salad, cucumber and avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, albacore. Served with Spice Girl sauce.

SUMO ROLL

SUMO ROLL

$13.95

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with tuna and Sumo sauce.

SUPER BOWL

SUPER BOWL

$8.95

Tempura eggplant topped with spicy tuna and avocado. Served with Sumo and ponzu sauce (2 pcs)

TEMPURA RAINBOW ROLL

TEMPURA RAINBOW ROLL

$12.95
TOUCHDOWN ROLL

TOUCHDOWN ROLL

$11.95

TUNA SPECIAL SUSHI

$7.50
TUNA TACO

TUNA TACO

$10.95

Spicy tuna & tomatoes with avocado on fried tortilla. Served with Sumo Sauce.

WEEKEND ROLL

WEEKEND ROLL

$10.95

Tempura roll with spicy shrimp on top with jalapeno.

WHITE ROLL

WHITE ROLL

$13.95

Cooked shrimp, and avocado deep fried. Served with spicy tuna and planet sauce.

SUSHI

ALBACORE SUSHI

ALBACORE SUSHI

$5.95
BEAN CURD SUSHI

BEAN CURD SUSHI

$3.95
EGG SUSHI

EGG SUSHI

$3.95
FRESH WATER EEL SUSHI

FRESH WATER EEL SUSHI

$5.95
IMITATION CRAB SUSHI

IMITATION CRAB SUSHI

$3.95

JUMBO SCALLOP SUSHI

$7.95
SALMON EGG SUSHI

SALMON EGG SUSHI

$5.95Out of stock

SALMON SPECIAL SUSHI

$7.50
SALMON SUSHI

SALMON SUSHI

$5.95

SCALLOP SUSHI

$4.95
SHRIMP SUSHI

SHRIMP SUSHI

$4.50
SMELT EGG SUSHI

SMELT EGG SUSHI

$4.50

TAMAGO (EGG)

$3.95
TUNA SPECIAL SUSHI

TUNA SPECIAL SUSHI

$7.50
TUNA SUSHI

TUNA SUSHI

$5.95

YELLOWTAIL BELLY

$6.95

YELLOWTAIL SUSHI

$5.95

PREMIUM ROLLS

BSCR

$14.95

CALIFORNIA TEMPURA ROLL

$9.95
CRUNCH ROLL

CRUNCH ROLL

$10.50
RAINBOW ROLL

RAINBOW ROLL

$14.95

SPICY TUNA TEMPURA ROLL

$10.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA HAND ROLL

$5.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA CUT ROLL

$9.95
SUNSET ROLL

SUNSET ROLL

$15.95

VEGETABLE TEMPURA ROLL

$8.95

CUT ROLL/ HAND ROLL

ALBACORE ROLL

$6.95
AVOCADO ROLL

AVOCADO ROLL

$5.50
CALIFORNIA ROLL

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$5.50

CUCUMBER ROLL

$3.95
EEL AVOCADO ROLL

EEL AVOCADO ROLL

$7.95

IMITATION CRAB ROLL

$4.50
MEXICAN ROLL

MEXICAN ROLL

$5.50
PHILADELPHIA ROLL

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$6.50

RICE ROLL

$2.75
SALMON ROLL

SALMON ROLL

$6.95
SALMON SKIN ROLL

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$4.95

SCALLOP ROLL

$5.95

SHRIMP ROLL

$5.50

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$6.95
SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$5.95

SPICY SEAFOOD ROLL

$5.95
SPICY SHRIMP ROLL

SPICY SHRIMP ROLL

$5.50
SPICY TUNA ROLL

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$5.95

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$7.25
TUNA ROLL

TUNA ROLL

$5.95
VEGETABLE ROLL

VEGETABLE ROLL

$4.75

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$6.95
TUNA ROLL

TUNA ROLL

$5.95

SASHIMI

ALBACORE SASHIMI (5 pcs)

$13.95
MIXED SASHIMI (12 pcs)

MIXED SASHIMI (12 pcs)

$29.95
MIXED SASHIMI (9 pcs)

MIXED SASHIMI (9 pcs)

$22.95
SAMON SASHIMI (5 pcs)

SAMON SASHIMI (5 pcs)

$13.95
SEARED TUNA SASHIMI (7 pcs)

SEARED TUNA SASHIMI (7 pcs)

$18.95

TUNA SASHIMI (5 pcs)

$13.95
YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI (5 pcs)

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI (5 pcs)

$13.95

EXTRA CONDIMENTS

1/2 AVOCADO (slice)

$2.00

CHILI OIL (1oz)

$1.50

CHILI OIL (2oz)

$2.50

EEL SAUCE

$2.00

GINGER (Big Cup)

$5.00

GINGER (Small Cup)

$1.00

GOBO (Big Cup)

$5.00

GOMA SAUCE

$2.00

JALAPENO

$0.75

KARASHI SAUCE (Sesame Dressing)

$2.00

NAT SAUCE

$2.00

PLANET SAUCE

$2.00

PONZU SAUCE

$2.00

RED DRAGON SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE OF CRAB SALAD

$5.50

SIDE OF SPICY TUNA

$7.95

SIRACHA

$0.50

SMELT EGGS (2oz cup)

$4.95

SOY PAPER

$1.50

SOY SAUCE (Gluenten-Free) 10 fl oz (Bottle)

$5.50

SPICE GIRL SAUCE

$2.00

SPICY MAYO

$1.00

SUMO SAUCE

$2.00

TEMPURA SAUCE

$1.50

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$1.50

TOFU

$3.50

WASABI (Big) (2oz cup)

$2.00

WASABI (Small )(1oz cup)

$1.00

YUZU PASTE

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

