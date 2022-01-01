- Home
- SUSHI PLANET (MOORPARK)
SUSHI PLANET (MOORPARK)
537 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE#A
MOORPARK, CA 93021
Popular Items
NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
ALOHOLIC DRINKS
SAPPORO (Large)
SAPPORO (Small)
SAPPORO PURE (Can)
The Exceptional Light Beer is only 90 calories, 2.4g carbs and 4.0% ABV. ... The beer will be among the lowest calorie options for beer drinkers in the superior light beer category, with only 90 calories, 2.4g carbs, and 4.0% ABV. SAPPORO PURE is brewed for the consumer who seeks a balanced, active lifestyle
KIRIN (Large)
CHARDONNAY (Bottle)
PINOT GRIGIO (Bottle)
PLUM WINE (Bottle) 75ml
PLUM WINE (Bottle) 1.5L
NIGORI
KIKUSUI
Corkage Fee
APPETIZER
AGEDASHI TOFU
Deep fried tofu with ponzu sauce.
BAKED GREEN MUSSELS (5pcs)
CALAMARI TEMPURA
Deep fried calamari with spice girl sauce.
CHICKEN KATSU (App)
CHICKEN TERIYAKI (App)
EGG ROLLS
Golden fried roll stuffed with glass noodle and vegetable.
GYOZA (5pcs)
Pan fried ground chicken and vegetable wrapped in wonton skin (6pcs).
MIXED TEMPURA
Deep fried shrimp (3pcs) and vegetables.
MUMMY SHRIMP (4PCS)
Fried shrimp wrapped with potato noodles.
SALMON COLLAR
Juicy grilled salmon collar until the skin is crisp and the inside is just cooked through. Serve with ponzu sauce
SHRIMP BACON (4PCS)
Fried shrimp wrapped in bacon.
SHRIMP TEMPURA (5PCS)
Crispy and delicious. Fresh shrimp dipped in tempura batter and deep-fried until perfectly crispy.
SOFT SHELL CRAB
VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Dip sliced batter and deep fried vegetables (onions, eggplants, carrots, sweet potatoes, string beans, broccoli)
YELLOWTAIL COLLAR
Juicy grilled yellowtail collar until the skin is crisp and the inside is just cooked through. Serve with ponzu sauce
SALAD
CHICKEN SALAD
CUCUMBER SALAD
GREEN SALAD
IKA SANSAI (Squid Salad)
Sliced cucumber with sweet vinegar topped with marinaded octopus. Excellent side dish to accompany any sushi meal!
SALMON SKIN SALAD
Fresh green salad topped with crisp or chewy grilled salmon skin.
SASHIMI SALAD
SEAFOOD SALAD
A combination of seaweed salad, Ika sansai and crab stick. Served with mustard dressing.
SEAWEED SALAD
SP TUNA SALAD
SIDE ORDERS
BROWN RICE
EDAMAME
Lightly salt steam soybean. Excellent source of protein, iron, and calcium.
FRIED RICE (VEG)
GARLIC EDAMAME
MISO SOUP (Large) 24 oz
A traditional Japanese soup made primarily of miso paste, soup stock and tofu.
MISO SOUP (Small)
A traditional Japanese soup made primarily of miso paste, soup stock and tofu.
SHISHITO PEPPER
SIDE OF CRAB SALAD
SIDE OF SPICY TUNA
SUSHI RICE
TOFU
WHITE RICE
YAKISOBA (VEG)
Stir- fried noodle with vegetables
BENTO
A LA CARTE
ALBACORE POKI BOWL
CHICKEN BOWL
Grilled chicken with our aromatic teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice.
CHICKEN KATSU BOWL
CHIRASHI BOWL
EEL BOWL ( 4 PCS )
NABE UDON
SALMON TERIYAKI BOWL
SUSHI COM A
SUSHI COM B
SUSHI COM C
TEMPURA UDON
Shrimp tempura (3 pcs) served with Japanese noodle soup.
TONKOTSU UDON (Pork)
Just like the popular ramen, but with our thick and chewy made-to-order Udon noodles.
COOKED ROLLS
BAKED SALMON ROLL
Imitation crab salad, avocado topped with salmon. Baked and served with Karachi (Sesame dressing).
CRISPY TUNA (4pcs)
Spicy tuna and avocado on top of deep fried sushi rice. Served with Sumo sauce.
CRISPY SHRIMP (4pcs)
Spicy shrimp and avocado on top of deep fried sushi rice. Served with Sumo Sauce (4 pcs).
HOLE IN ONE
Baked crawfish inside, avocado and spicy imitation crab salad on top. Served with Sumo sauce.
HOME RUN ROLL
Baked crawfish with spicy mayo served on top of california roll. Served with eel sauce.
MR. TOMMY
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy imitation crab salad . Served with Sumo sauce
ROCKET ROLL
Imitation crab salad and shrimp tempura, topped with avocado. Served with Planet sauce.
SAMURAI ROLL
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside topped with seared butterfly shrimp and Planet sauce.
WITHOUT RICE
FOUR SEASONS
Spicy seafood inside,wrapped with yellowtail, topped with jalapeño, served with Nat's sauce.
RAINFOREST ROLL
Cucumber 🥒 roll with stuffed with salmon, tuna, albacore, yellowtail, and avocado, served with Karachi sauce.
SFG
Spicy tuna , cucumber 🥒, crab salad inside, topped with albacore, avocado avocados 🥑, green onion. Served with Karachi and eel sauce.
SUPER STAR
Seared albacore with fried red onion, served with ponzu/Karachi sauce.
TUNA TATAKI
Seared tuna with spinach, mushroom and jalapeno. Served with sweet ponzu dressing (7pcs)
WALK ON THE BEACH
Sliced albacore, jalapeños and sliced red onion, served with ponzu/Karachi sauce.
VARIETY ROLLS
911 ROLL
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, with avocado on top. Served with Sumo sauce.
ALBACORE ABURI PLATE
4 pieces of seared albacore and fried onion. Served with ponzu and mustard dressing.
ALBACORE DELIGHT ROLL
Shrimp tempura and imitation crab salad topped with albacore and avocado. Served with mustard dressing.
ALBACORE SUPREME ROLL
Shrimp tempura and spicy seafood inside topped with albacore and Spice Girl sauce.
BIG BOSS ROLL
Shrimp tempura, imitation crab salad and cucumber inside topped with seared tuna and fried red onion. Served with mustard dressing
CRUNCHY SPICY TUNA ROLL
Spicy tuna and cucumber with tempura flakes outside. Served with eel sauce.
DELUXE 911
Shrimp tempura with spicy tuna inside, topped with avocado and tempura flakes. Served with Sumo sauce.
FIRECRACKER ROLL
Spicy scallop and cucumber inside, topped with spicy tuna tempura flakes with Sumo and ponzu sauce.
GALAXY ROLL
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with choice of salmon, yellowtail, albacore or tuna and avocado.
HAPPY ROLL
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, topped with fresh water eel and avocado. Served with eel sauce.
INFINITY ROLL
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside topped with spicy tuna and Nat's sauce.
LOVE ROLL
Spicy seafood and cucumber, topped with albacore. Served with mustard dressing and fired garlic.
NOVA (C/R)
NOVA (H/R)
OH BABY ROLL
Imitation crab salad, tuna, salmon and shrimp tempura, topped with yellowtail and avocado. Served with Sumo suace.
OH MY GOD ROLL
Spicy imitation crab salad, shrimp tempura, topped with tuna, salmon, avocado and spicy imitation crab salad. Served with Sumo sauce.
POPCORN ROLL
Shrimp Tempura over california roll served with Spice Girl sauce.
RED DRAGON
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and green bean tempura topped with spicy tuna. Served with Sumo and ponzu sauce.
SAINT VALENTINE
SALMON ABURI PLATE
4 pieces of seared salmon and spicy mayo, masago, green onion. Served with mustard dressing.
SEXY ROLL
SPICE GIRL ROLL
Imtation crab salad, cucumber and avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, albacore. Served with Spice Girl sauce.
SUMO ROLL
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with tuna and Sumo sauce.
SUPER BOWL
Tempura eggplant topped with spicy tuna and avocado. Served with Sumo and ponzu sauce (2 pcs)
TEMPURA RAINBOW ROLL
TOUCHDOWN ROLL
TUNA SPECIAL SUSHI
TUNA TACO
Spicy tuna & tomatoes with avocado on fried tortilla. Served with Sumo Sauce.
WEEKEND ROLL
Tempura roll with spicy shrimp on top with jalapeno.
WHITE ROLL
Cooked shrimp, and avocado deep fried. Served with spicy tuna and planet sauce.
SUSHI
ALBACORE SUSHI
BEAN CURD SUSHI
EGG SUSHI
FRESH WATER EEL SUSHI
IMITATION CRAB SUSHI
JUMBO SCALLOP SUSHI
SALMON EGG SUSHI
SALMON SPECIAL SUSHI
SALMON SUSHI
SCALLOP SUSHI
SHRIMP SUSHI
SMELT EGG SUSHI
TAMAGO (EGG)
TUNA SPECIAL SUSHI
TUNA SUSHI
YELLOWTAIL BELLY
YELLOWTAIL SUSHI
PREMIUM ROLLS
CUT ROLL/ HAND ROLL
ALBACORE ROLL
AVOCADO ROLL
CALIFORNIA ROLL
CUCUMBER ROLL
EEL AVOCADO ROLL
IMITATION CRAB ROLL
MEXICAN ROLL
PHILADELPHIA ROLL
RICE ROLL
SALMON ROLL
SALMON SKIN ROLL
SCALLOP ROLL
SHRIMP ROLL
SPICY SALMON ROLL
SPICY SCALLOP ROLL
SPICY SEAFOOD ROLL
SPICY SHRIMP ROLL
SPICY TUNA ROLL
SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL
TUNA ROLL
VEGETABLE ROLL
YELLOWTAIL ROLL
SASHIMI
EXTRA CONDIMENTS
1/2 AVOCADO (slice)
CHILI OIL (1oz)
CHILI OIL (2oz)
EEL SAUCE
GINGER (Big Cup)
GINGER (Small Cup)
GOBO (Big Cup)
GOMA SAUCE
JALAPENO
KARASHI SAUCE (Sesame Dressing)
NAT SAUCE
PLANET SAUCE
PONZU SAUCE
RED DRAGON SAUCE
SIDE OF CRAB SALAD
SIDE OF SPICY TUNA
SIRACHA
SMELT EGGS (2oz cup)
SOY PAPER
SOY SAUCE (Gluenten-Free) 10 fl oz (Bottle)
SPICE GIRL SAUCE
SPICY MAYO
SUMO SAUCE
TEMPURA SAUCE
TERIYAKI SAUCE
TOFU
WASABI (Big) (2oz cup)
WASABI (Small )(1oz cup)
YUZU PASTE
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
