Sushi Sake 2150 N. Collins Blvd.
2150 N. Collins Blvd.
Richardson, TX 75080
Popular Items
Starters
Edamame
boiled green soybeans
Ika Sansai
marinated salad of natural vegetables and smoked squid
Chicken Kara Age
deep-fried flavored chicken
Gyoza
pan-fried and steamed pork dumplings
Yakitori
broiled chicken and vegetables on skewers with yakitori sauce - 2 skewers
Agedashi Tofu
deep-fried tofu with sauce and garnish
Ebi Shumai
steamed shrimp dumplings
App Shrimp Tempura
tempura batter-fried shrimp and vegetables
Kisu Tempura
tempura batter-fried small white fish
Koika Kara Age
Kaki Fry
deep-fried oysters
Niku Tofu
sukiyaki-flavored tofu and sliced beef
Beef Tataki
seared thin-sliced beef with ponzu sauce
Beef Asparagus Roll
grilled asparagus rolled in thin sliced beef
Hotategai Butteryaki
scallops sautéed in butter
Grilled Chilean Sea Bass
marinated in miso paste
Hamachi Kama
grilled yellowtail collar
Kinoko Itame
sautéed assorted mushrooms
Nasu Dengaku
grilled eggplant with miso
Tara Kasuzuke
grilled sake infused cod
Ebi Shingo
Asari Butter
Rencon Hasami Age
fried lotus roots packed with shrimp patty
Yaki Matsutake
Soups/Salads
Miso Soup
House Salad
served with ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
marinated mixed seaweed
Dobin Mushi
pot of shiitake mushroom soup with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables
Nameko Jiru
nameko mushroom miso soup
Tsukemono Moriawase
japanese-style assorted pickles
Rice
Matsutake Dobinmushi
Vegetarian
Maitake Tempura
deep fried buttered oysters mushroom
Shishito Pepper
japanese shishito peppers
Vegetable Ohitashi
steamed vegetable in house special sauce
Vegetable Tempura
deep fried assorted vegetables
Yaki Nasu
grilled japanese eggplant with ginger sauce
Seaweed Salad
marinated mixed seaweed
Noodles
Inaniwa Udon
handmade thin udon noodles from akita, choice of hot or cold with dipping sauce
Kake Soba
thin buckwheat noodle (soba) in broth with green onion and fish cakes
Kake Udon
thick noodle (udon) in broth with green onion and fish cakes
Tempura Soba
tempura on top of thin buckwheat noodle (soba) in broth
Tempura Udon
tempura on top of thick noodle (udon) in broth
Tempura Zaru Soba
tempura served with chilled (thin) buckwheat noodles with dipping sauce
Tempura Zaru Udon
tempura served with chilled thick noodle (udon) with dipping sauce
Zaru Soba
chilled (thin) buckwheat noodles with dipping sauce
Zaru Udon
chilled thick noodle (udon) with dipping sauce
Chasoba
Dinner Entrees
Amiyaki Beef
grilled sirloin steak with teriyaki sauce served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice
Amiyaki Chicken
grilled boneless chicken with teriyaki sauce served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice
Din Shrimp Temp
tempura batter-fried shrimp and vegetables with dipping sauce served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice
Ginger Pork
sautéed pork loin with ginger sauce served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice
Katsuju
pork cutlet cooked with egg on top of rice served with miso soup and salad with ginger dressing
Tonkatsu
breaded, deep-fried fried pork cutlet served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice
Una Ju
broiled eel filet with eel sauce and rice served with miso soup and salad dressing with ginger dressing
Salmon Shioyaki
fresh salmon grilled with sea salt served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice
Desserts
Sashimi
SA Tuna
SA Albacore Tuna
SA O Toro
SA Chu Toro
SA Yellowtail
SA Flounder
SA Red Snapper
SA Salmon
SA Smoked Salmon
SA Squid
SA Octopus
SA Mackerel
SA Surf Clam
SA Giant Clam
SA Scallop
SA Sweet Shrimp
SA Unagi
SA Ikura
SA Uni
SA Aji
SA Engawa
SA Suzuki
SA Kampachi
SA Kinmedai
SA Tsubugai
SA Shima Aji
Nigiri
N Tuna
N Albacore Tuna
White Tuna 2 pc
N O Toro
N M Toro
N Yellowtail
N Flounder
N JP Red Snapper
N Salmon
N Smoked Salmon
N Squid
N Octopus
N Mackerel
N Surf Clam
N Giant Clam
N Scallop
N Shrimp
N Sweet Shrimp
N Snow Crab
N Sea Eel
N Eel
N Sea Urchin
N Salmon Roe
N Fly Fish Roe
N Smelt Roe
N Cooked Egg
N Aji
Spanish Mackerel 2 pc
N Negi Toro
N Engawa
N Kampachi
N Kinmedai
N Suzuki
N Tsubugai
N Shima Aji
Ankimo Sushi
N Hotaru Ika
Handroll
Sushi Rolls
R Tuna
seaweed outside 6 pc
R Cucumber
Cucumber with sesame seeds (seaweed outside) 6 pc
R California
Cucumber, Avocado, and imitation crab 8 pc
R Salmon Skin
Smoky crispy salmon skin, yamagobo, cucumber, radish sprout, masago, bonito flakes 8 pc
R Vegetable
asparagus, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, radish sprouts 8 pc
R Alaskan
California Rolls with Salmon + Avocado on top
R Scallop
R Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna with avocado
R Tempura
Shrimp tempura, eel, cucumber, avocado with eel sauce on top 6 pc
R Eel
Eel, cucmber, and avocado
R Futomaki
Kampyo (marinated gourd), shiitake (mushroom), tamago (cooked egg), yamagobo (burdock root), cucumber, kanikama (imitation crab), denbu (sweet fish powder) 5pc
R Spider
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago with eel sauce on top 6 pc
R Rainbow
California Roll with Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, and white fish (chef choice) on top 8 pc
R Louisiana
Fried crawfish with spicy mayo 8 pc
R Jalapeno
Chopped jalapeno, avocado, and choice of chopped albacore tuna or chopped octopus 8 pc
R Negihama
Chopped Yellowtail With Green Onions
R Spicy Salmon
Spicy salmon with avocado
R Philadelphia
Smoked Salmon + Avocado + Cream Cheese
R Caterpillar
Eel Roll with Avocado on top 8 pc
R Dragon
Shrimp Tempura with Eel + Avocado on top 8 pc
R Salmon Avocado
Salmon and Avocado Roll 8 pc
R Avocado
Avocado Roll 8 pc
R California w/Crab
California roll (Cucumber, Avocado) with real crab 8 pc
R KANPYO
R Natto
Fermented Soy Bean
R Negitoro O
Minced Blue Fin Tune with green onion 6pc
R Oshinko
R Salmon (Rice Outside)
Salmon only 8pc
R Salmon (Seaweed Out)
Salmon only 6pc
R Ume Shiso
Sushi Combinations
Sashimi Mix
assorted sashimi: 3pc tuna, 2pc salmon, 2pc yellowtail, 2pc surf clam
Sushi Sampler
assorted sushi: 1pc tuna, 1pc shrimp, 1pc salmon, and 1/2 california roll
Sushi A
1 cucumber roll, 1pc tuna, 1pc white fish, 1pc shrimp, 1pc salmon, 1pc mackerel, 1pc octopus, 1pc surf clam, 1pc smelt roe, 1pc egg, served with miso soup
Sushi B
1 tuna roll, 2pc tuna, 1pc yellowtail, 1pc shrimp, 1pc salmon, 1pc white fish, 1pc salmon roe, 1pc surf clam, 1pc egg, served with miso soup
Dinner Chirashi Ju
assorted sashimi: 2pc tuna, 1pc yellowtail, 1pc shrimp, 1pc white fish, 1pc octopus, 1pc surf clam, 1pc cattle fish, 1pc salmon, 1pc salmon roe, 1pc mackerel, 1pc egg, with rice in a box, served with miso soup
Tekka Ju
tuna sashimi with rice in a box, served with miso soup
Dinner Sushi & Sashimi
(sashimi) 3pc tuna, 2pc yellowtail, 2pc surf clam, 1 california roll, (sushi) 1pc tuna, 1pc shrimp, 1pc white fish, 1pc yellowtail, 1pc salmon, 1pc octopus, 1pc egg, served with miso soup
Special Chirashi
Specialty
Avocado Salad
Choice of Salmon or Tuna with diced avocado, masago, ikura, radish sprouts, and jalapeños mixed with special sauce served in avocado shell [Spicy]
SP Dynamite
(Not a roll) Choice of Scallop or Crawfish with mushrooms baked in special mayo sauce beside bed of rice
Green Mussel
Chopped green mussel mixed with mayo and masago and baked back into shells 2 pc
SP Volcano
Choice of Scallop or Crawfish baked in special mayo sauce on top of California rolls 8 pc
Tuna Tataki
thin sliced seared tuna with ponzu on bed of sliced onions
Ankimo
Hotaru Ika
Aji Nambanzuke
NA Beverages
Premium Sake
Hakkaisan BTL
Harushika
"Spring Deer" from: Nara (Extra Dry) - (Light and smooth type) Extra-dry sake with medium body, sharp, citrus flavor with crisp better finish
Hatsumago BTL
(Yamagata): Characterized by a smooth and clean taste and aroma which is very different to come up with for a traditional kimoto style. Goes well with any kind of seafood, raw or cooked
Suishin Big
"My Only Daughter" (from: Ibaragi)-(Light and smooth type) Very clean, medium dry sake with fresh aroma of wild plant mixed with grain. Very soft texture with round taste
Ichinokura BTL
"Ace Brewery" (from: Miyagi) - (Light and smooth) Grain and steamed rice aroma with touch of mineral, very refreshing, dry sake with well-rounded taste
Ken BTL
Daiginjo: Has gorgeous aroma of melons, pears, and peaches with a very elegant and crisp finish
Kubota BTL
Kurosawa BTL
Otokoyama SM BTL
"Man's Mountain" (from: Hokkaido)-(Light, smooth, and rich) Quiet grain like aroma with a hint of fruity nose, refreshing lightness with vivid acidity, dry sake with sharp, rich, and full bodied taste
Otokoyama LG BTL
"Man's Mountain" (from: Hokkaido)-(Light, smooth, and rich) Quiet grain like aroma with a hint of fruity nose, refreshing lightness with vivid acidity, dry sake with sharp, rich, and full bodied taste
Suishin SM BTL
"Drunken Heart" (from: Hiroshima)-(Light, smooth and rich type) Medium dry sake with savory flavor, sweetness wrapped by rich, fresh acidity that is light on your palate and gives very elegant impression
Kirin Zan BTL
Junmai Daiginjo: Elegant, refined, citrusy on the palate. Reminiscent of a clean mountain stream
Dewazakura Dewasansan
Masumi
Other Sake
Choya Plum BTL
Hakushika Daiginjo
Sennenju "Daiginjo" 300ml
Hakushika Nama
(Unfiltered) 180ml
Hakushika Ngori
Kaori Ginjo
Junmai Ginjo 300ml - Mild taste with hints of cedar and a woodsy aroma
Karen "Coy"
Junmai (500ml) Aroma of lychee, apple, strawberry. Complex, sweet with a good acidity
Kigen Cup Sake
Ozeki Dry
Poochi Poochi
sparkling sake (300ml)
Shirayuki Ginjo
300ml
Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo
300ml
Sho Chiku Bai Silky Nigori
(unfiltered) 375ml
Ten to Chi
Dry, mild, clean, medium bodied, and lightly aromatic
Tyku Nigori
coconut flavor
Tyku Sake
Yukikage
"Snow Shadow" Tokubetsu Junmai (300ml)- Aroma shows green apple and apple marzipan. Soft, light bodied long finish
Shochu
Red Wine
Apothic BTL
Red Blend: Full-bodied blend of Syrah, Zinfandel and Merlot is complemented by hints of mocha, chocolate, brown spice, and vanilla
Edna Valley BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon: Aromas of cherry, plum and nutmeg, give the wine a fresh fruit flavor and a spicy aftertaste
Hob Nob BTL
Pinot Noir: This light-bodied wine offers bouquets of caramel and raspberry and characteristics of cinnamon
MacMurray BTL
Pinot Noir, Sonoma: Flavors of wild strawberries, vanilla, cinnamon and earth with a rich, lingering mouthfeel
Red Rock BTL
Merlot (California)-Lush concentrations of cherry, black plum and boysenberry are complemented by soft rounded tannins
White Wine
Barone Fini BTL
Pinot Grigio: This flavorful and vibrant wine features hints of acacia flower, lime, honey, and a unique touch of almond
Dark Horse BTL
refreshing notes of grapefruit, melon, and citrus for a tropical feel, vibrant, layered wine with a crisp finish.
Frei Brother BTL
Chardonnay: Soft melon, apple, and orange zest with notes of butter and toast, with silky finish
Moet & Chandon
Oyster Bay Rose BTL
Summer cherry and fragrant blossom notes with a burst of red berries and a lively citrus zest
Rodney Strong BTL
Bright lemon and apple aromas mingle with hints of toasty barrel complexity. On the palate pear and pineapple mix with spice and refreshing acidity.
Sand Point Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Notes of pink-grapefruit and citrus-lime in both the aroma and flavor. Fruit forward wine with balanced acidity.
Vueve Cliquot
Whitehaven BTL
Sauvignon Blanc, (New Zealand) A full flavored medium bodied wine, with an abundance of currant and gooseberry flavors, and a clean, lingering finish
Beer
Lunch
Lun Amiyaki Beef
grilled sirloin steak with teriyaki sauce served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice
Lun Amyaki Chicken
grilled boneless chicken with teriyaki sauce served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice
Lun Ckn Bento
amiyaki chicken, shrimp and vegetable tempura, and 1/2 california roll served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice
Lun Fish Bento
Grilled fish (choice of- salmon, makerel, or seabass), shrimp and vegetable tempura, cooked japanese vegetables, cooked egg, and pickles served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing and rice
Lun Kake Soba
thin buckwheat noodle (soba) in broth with green onion and fish cakes
Lun Kake Udon
thick noodle (udon) in broth with green onion and fish cakes
Lun Katsu Ju
pork cutlet cooked with egg on top of rice served with miso soup and salad with ginger dressing
Lun Salmon Shioyaki
fresh salmon grilled with sea salt served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice
Lun Tempura Soba
tempura on top of (thin) buckwheat noodles in broth
Lun Tempura Udon
tempura on top of thick noodle (udon) in broth
Lun Tempura Zaru Soba
tempura served with chilled (thin) buckwheat noodles with dipping sauce
Lun Tempura Zaru Udon
tempura served with chilled thick noodle (udon) with dipping sauce
Lun Una Ju
broiled eel filet with eel sauce and rice served with miso soup and salad with ginger dressing
Lun Zaru Soba
chilled (thin) buckwheat noodles with dipping sauce
Lun Zaru Udon
chilled thick noodle (udon) with dipping sauce
Lunch Sushi Combinations
Lun Sushi A
1 california roll, 1/2 tuna roll, 1/2 cucumber roll, 1pc tuna, 1pc shrimp, 1pc salmon served with miso soup
Lun Sushi B
1 tuna roll, 1/2 california roll, 2pc tuna, 1pc salmon, 1pc surf clam, 1pc shrimp, 1pc white fish, 1pc egg served with miso soup
Lun Sushi/Sashi
(sashimi) 3pc tuna, 2pc yellowtail, 2pc surf clam, 1 california roll, (sushi) 1pc tuna, 1pc salmon, 1pc white fish, 1pc shrimp, 1pc egg served with miso soup
Lun Chirashi Ju
2pc tuna, 1pc shrimp, 1pc octopus, 1 pc mackerel, 1pc salmon, 1pc surf clam, 1pc white fish, 1pc egg served with miso soup
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
2150 N. Collins Blvd., Richardson, TX 75080