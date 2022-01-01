Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Sake 2150 N. Collins Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

2150 N. Collins Blvd.

Richardson, TX 75080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

R Spicy Tuna
R California
Edamame

Starters

Deep Fried Soft Shell Shrimp

Edamame

$4.50

boiled green soybeans

Ika Sansai

$5.00

marinated salad of natural vegetables and smoked squid

Chicken Kara Age

$6.50

deep-fried flavored chicken

Gyoza

$6.00

pan-fried and steamed pork dumplings

Yakitori

$6.00

broiled chicken and vegetables on skewers with yakitori sauce - 2 skewers

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

deep-fried tofu with sauce and garnish

Ebi Shumai

$6.00

steamed shrimp dumplings

App Shrimp Tempura

$7.00

tempura batter-fried shrimp and vegetables

Kisu Tempura

$7.00

tempura batter-fried small white fish

Koika Kara Age

$7.00

Kaki Fry

$7.50

deep-fried oysters

Niku Tofu

$8.00

sukiyaki-flavored tofu and sliced beef

Beef Tataki

$9.00

seared thin-sliced beef with ponzu sauce

Beef Asparagus Roll

$9.00

grilled asparagus rolled in thin sliced beef

Hotategai Butteryaki

$9.00

scallops sautéed in butter

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass

$16.00

marinated in miso paste

Hamachi Kama

$14.00

grilled yellowtail collar

Kinoko Itame

$7.00

sautéed assorted mushrooms

Nasu Dengaku

$6.00

grilled eggplant with miso

Tara Kasuzuke

$15.00

grilled sake infused cod

Ebi Shingo

$8.50

Asari Butter

$8.50

Rencon Hasami Age

$6.50

fried lotus roots packed with shrimp patty

Yaki Matsutake

$25.00

Soups/Salads

Miso Soup

$3.00

House Salad

$4.00

served with ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

marinated mixed seaweed

Dobin Mushi

$8.00

pot of shiitake mushroom soup with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables

Nameko Jiru

$4.00

nameko mushroom miso soup

Tsukemono Moriawase

$6.00

japanese-style assorted pickles

Rice

$2.50

Matsutake Dobinmushi

$14.00

Vegetarian

Maitake Tempura

$6.00

deep fried buttered oysters mushroom

Shishito Pepper

$5.50

japanese shishito peppers

Vegetable Ohitashi

$5.00

steamed vegetable in house special sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$6.00

deep fried assorted vegetables

Yaki Nasu

$6.00

grilled japanese eggplant with ginger sauce

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

marinated mixed seaweed

Noodles

Inaniwa Udon

$15.00

handmade thin udon noodles from akita, choice of hot or cold with dipping sauce

Kake Soba

$12.00

thin buckwheat noodle (soba) in broth with green onion and fish cakes

Kake Udon

$12.00

thick noodle (udon) in broth with green onion and fish cakes

Tempura Soba

$17.00

tempura on top of thin buckwheat noodle (soba) in broth

Tempura Udon

$17.00

tempura on top of thick noodle (udon) in broth

Tempura Zaru Soba

$17.00

tempura served with chilled (thin) buckwheat noodles with dipping sauce

Tempura Zaru Udon

$17.00

tempura served with chilled thick noodle (udon) with dipping sauce

Zaru Soba

$12.00

chilled (thin) buckwheat noodles with dipping sauce

Zaru Udon

$12.00

chilled thick noodle (udon) with dipping sauce

Chasoba

$14.00

Dinner Entrees

Amiyaki Beef

$20.00

grilled sirloin steak with teriyaki sauce served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice

Amiyaki Chicken

$17.00

grilled boneless chicken with teriyaki sauce served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice

Din Shrimp Temp

$18.00

tempura batter-fried shrimp and vegetables with dipping sauce served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice

Ginger Pork

$17.00

sautéed pork loin with ginger sauce served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice

Katsuju

$18.00

pork cutlet cooked with egg on top of rice served with miso soup and salad with ginger dressing

Tonkatsu

$18.00

breaded, deep-fried fried pork cutlet served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice

Una Ju

$20.00

broiled eel filet with eel sauce and rice served with miso soup and salad dressing with ginger dressing

Salmon Shioyaki

$18.00

fresh salmon grilled with sea salt served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.00

Choice of: green tea, red bean, black sesame, vanilla, or mango

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

(choose 2 flavors): vanilla, strawberry, mango or green tea

Sasadango

$3.50

Tempura Ice Cream

$5.50

deep-fried vanilla ice cream

Other

Gift Certificate

T Shirt

T Shirt

$18.00

Sashimi

SA Tuna

$20.00

SA Albacore Tuna

$20.00

SA O Toro

$48.00

SA Chu Toro

$45.00

SA Yellowtail

$20.00

SA Flounder

$20.00

SA Red Snapper

$21.00

SA Salmon

$20.00

SA Smoked Salmon

$20.00

SA Squid

$16.00

SA Octopus

$18.00

SA Mackerel

$17.00

SA Surf Clam

$15.00

SA Giant Clam

Out of stock

SA Scallop

$17.00

SA Sweet Shrimp

$13.00

SA Unagi

$20.00

SA Ikura

$16.00

SA Uni

$33.00

SA Aji

$20.00

SA Engawa

$20.00

SA Suzuki

$16.00

SA Kampachi

$20.00

SA Kinmedai

$30.00

SA Tsubugai

$15.00

SA Shima Aji

$25.00

Nigiri

N Tuna

$7.50

N Albacore Tuna

$7.50

White Tuna 2 pc

N O Toro

$24.00

N M Toro

$18.00

N Yellowtail

$7.50

N Flounder

$7.50

N JP Red Snapper

$8.00

N Salmon

$7.50

N Smoked Salmon

$7.50

N Squid

$6.00

N Octopus

$6.50

N Mackerel

$6.00

N Surf Clam

$5.50

N Giant Clam

$15.00Out of stock

N Scallop

$7.00

N Shrimp

$5.50
N Sweet Shrimp

N Sweet Shrimp

$13.00

N Snow Crab

$10.00

N Sea Eel

$8.00

N Eel

$8.00

N Sea Urchin

$21.00

N Salmon Roe

$8.00

N Fly Fish Roe

$6.50

N Smelt Roe

$6.00

N Cooked Egg

$4.50

N Aji

$8.00

Spanish Mackerel 2 pc

N Negi Toro

$12.00

N Engawa

$7.50

N Kampachi

$7.50

N Kinmedai

$11.00

N Suzuki

$6.00

N Tsubugai

$6.00

N Shima Aji

$9.00

Ankimo Sushi

$9.00

N Hotaru Ika

$5.00Out of stock

Handroll

HR Salmon Skin

$8.00

1pc

HR Negihama

$8.00

1pc

HR Scallop

$8.50

1pc

HR Spicy Tuna

$8.50

1pc

HR Salmon Avocado

$9.00

1pc

HR Spicy Salmon

$9.00

1pc

HR Eel

$9.50

1pc

HR Spider

$13.00

1pc

HR Negitoro O

$16.00

1pc

HR Ikura

$13.00

1pc

HR Uni

$24.00

1pc

Sushi Rolls

R Tuna

$7.50

seaweed outside 6 pc

R Cucumber

$5.50

Cucumber with sesame seeds (seaweed outside) 6 pc

R California

$7.00

Cucumber, Avocado, and imitation crab 8 pc

R Salmon Skin

$8.00

Smoky crispy salmon skin, yamagobo, cucumber, radish sprout, masago, bonito flakes 8 pc

R Vegetable

$7.00

asparagus, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, radish sprouts 8 pc

R Alaskan

$20.00

California Rolls with Salmon + Avocado on top

R Scallop

$9.50

R Spicy Tuna

$9.00

Spicy tuna with avocado

R Tempura

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, cucumber, avocado with eel sauce on top 6 pc

R Eel

$9.50

Eel, cucmber, and avocado

R Futomaki

$8.00

Kampyo (marinated gourd), shiitake (mushroom), tamago (cooked egg), yamagobo (burdock root), cucumber, kanikama (imitation crab), denbu (sweet fish powder) 5pc

R Spider

$13.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago with eel sauce on top 6 pc

R Rainbow

$18.00

California Roll with Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, and white fish (chef choice) on top 8 pc

R Louisiana

$9.00

Fried crawfish with spicy mayo 8 pc

R Jalapeno

$9.00

Chopped jalapeno, avocado, and choice of chopped albacore tuna or chopped octopus 8 pc

R Negihama

$9.00

Chopped Yellowtail With Green Onions

R Spicy Salmon

$9.00

Spicy salmon with avocado

R Philadelphia

$9.00

Smoked Salmon + Avocado + Cream Cheese

R Caterpillar

$19.00

Eel Roll with Avocado on top 8 pc

R Dragon

$21.00

Shrimp Tempura with Eel + Avocado on top 8 pc

R Salmon Avocado

$9.00

Salmon and Avocado Roll 8 pc

R Avocado

$7.50

Avocado Roll 8 pc

R California w/Crab

$12.00

California roll (Cucumber, Avocado) with real crab 8 pc

R KANPYO

$6.00

R Natto

$6.00

Fermented Soy Bean

R Negitoro O

$16.00

Minced Blue Fin Tune with green onion 6pc

R Oshinko

$5.50

R Salmon (Rice Outside)

$9.00

Salmon only 8pc

R Salmon (Seaweed Out)

$7.50

Salmon only 6pc

R Ume Shiso

$6.00

Sushi Combinations

Sashimi Mix

Sashimi Mix

$19.00

assorted sashimi: 3pc tuna, 2pc salmon, 2pc yellowtail, 2pc surf clam

Sushi Sampler

$12.00

assorted sushi: 1pc tuna, 1pc shrimp, 1pc salmon, and 1/2 california roll

Sushi A

$22.00

1 cucumber roll, 1pc tuna, 1pc white fish, 1pc shrimp, 1pc salmon, 1pc mackerel, 1pc octopus, 1pc surf clam, 1pc smelt roe, 1pc egg, served with miso soup

Sushi B

$24.00

1 tuna roll, 2pc tuna, 1pc yellowtail, 1pc shrimp, 1pc salmon, 1pc white fish, 1pc salmon roe, 1pc surf clam, 1pc egg, served with miso soup

Dinner Chirashi Ju

$23.00

assorted sashimi: 2pc tuna, 1pc yellowtail, 1pc shrimp, 1pc white fish, 1pc octopus, 1pc surf clam, 1pc cattle fish, 1pc salmon, 1pc salmon roe, 1pc mackerel, 1pc egg, with rice in a box, served with miso soup

Tekka Ju

$23.00

tuna sashimi with rice in a box, served with miso soup

Dinner Sushi & Sashimi

$32.00

(sashimi) 3pc tuna, 2pc yellowtail, 2pc surf clam, 1 california roll, (sushi) 1pc tuna, 1pc shrimp, 1pc white fish, 1pc yellowtail, 1pc salmon, 1pc octopus, 1pc egg, served with miso soup

Special Chirashi

$35.00

Specialty

Avocado Salad

$18.00

Choice of Salmon or Tuna with diced avocado, masago, ikura, radish sprouts, and jalapeños mixed with special sauce served in avocado shell [Spicy]

SP Dynamite

$18.00

(Not a roll) Choice of Scallop or Crawfish with mushrooms baked in special mayo sauce beside bed of rice

Green Mussel

$8.00

Chopped green mussel mixed with mayo and masago and baked back into shells 2 pc

SP Volcano

$19.00

Choice of Scallop or Crawfish baked in special mayo sauce on top of California rolls 8 pc

Tuna Tataki

$22.00

thin sliced seared tuna with ponzu on bed of sliced onions

Ankimo

$14.00

Hotaru Ika

$6.00

Aji Nambanzuke

$8.00

NA Beverages

Iced Green Tea

$2.50

sweet or unsweet ice green tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Pelligrino

$5.50

Perrier

$2.50

Ramune

$3.00

SM VOS Water

$4.50

LG VOS Water

$7.00

Soft Drink

$2.50

Premium Sake

Hakkaisan BTL

$120.00

Harushika

$100.00

"Spring Deer" from: Nara (Extra Dry) - (Light and smooth type) Extra-dry sake with medium body, sharp, citrus flavor with crisp better finish

Hatsumago BTL

$100.00

(Yamagata): Characterized by a smooth and clean taste and aroma which is very different to come up with for a traditional kimoto style. Goes well with any kind of seafood, raw or cooked

Suishin Big

$100.00

"My Only Daughter" (from: Ibaragi)-(Light and smooth type) Very clean, medium dry sake with fresh aroma of wild plant mixed with grain. Very soft texture with round taste

Ichinokura BTL

$100.00

"Ace Brewery" (from: Miyagi) - (Light and smooth) Grain and steamed rice aroma with touch of mineral, very refreshing, dry sake with well-rounded taste

Ken BTL

$150.00

Daiginjo: Has gorgeous aroma of melons, pears, and peaches with a very elegant and crisp finish

Kubota BTL

$150.00

Kurosawa BTL

$100.00

Otokoyama SM BTL

$55.00

"Man's Mountain" (from: Hokkaido)-(Light, smooth, and rich) Quiet grain like aroma with a hint of fruity nose, refreshing lightness with vivid acidity, dry sake with sharp, rich, and full bodied taste

Otokoyama LG BTL

$100.00

"Man's Mountain" (from: Hokkaido)-(Light, smooth, and rich) Quiet grain like aroma with a hint of fruity nose, refreshing lightness with vivid acidity, dry sake with sharp, rich, and full bodied taste

Suishin SM BTL

$55.00

"Drunken Heart" (from: Hiroshima)-(Light, smooth and rich type) Medium dry sake with savory flavor, sweetness wrapped by rich, fresh acidity that is light on your palate and gives very elegant impression

Kirin Zan BTL

$100.00

Junmai Daiginjo: Elegant, refined, citrusy on the palate. Reminiscent of a clean mountain stream

Dewazakura Dewasansan

$75.00

Masumi

$50.00

Other Sake

Choya Plum BTL

$25.00

Hakushika Daiginjo

$27.00

Sennenju "Daiginjo" 300ml

Hakushika Nama

$7.00

(Unfiltered) 180ml

Hakushika Ngori

$17.00

Kaori Ginjo

$21.00

Junmai Ginjo 300ml - Mild taste with hints of cedar and a woodsy aroma

Karen "Coy"

$50.00

Junmai (500ml) Aroma of lychee, apple, strawberry. Complex, sweet with a good acidity

Kigen Cup Sake

$10.00

Ozeki Dry

$8.00

Poochi Poochi

$21.00

sparkling sake (300ml)

Shirayuki Ginjo

$20.00

300ml

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

$17.00

300ml

Sho Chiku Bai Silky Nigori

$17.00

(unfiltered) 375ml

Ten to Chi

$40.00

Dry, mild, clean, medium bodied, and lightly aromatic

Tyku Nigori

$18.00

coconut flavor

Tyku Sake

$18.00

Yukikage

$30.00

"Snow Shadow" Tokubetsu Junmai (300ml)- Aroma shows green apple and apple marzipan. Soft, light bodied long finish

Shochu

Aka Kiri BTL

$80.00

Iichiko SM BTL

$20.00

Iichiko LG BTL

$65.00

Kannoko BTL

$90.00

Kuro Kiri BTL

$65.00

Okunomatsu BTL

$75.00

Shiranami BTL

$80.00

Red Wine

Apothic BTL

$25.00

Red Blend: Full-bodied blend of Syrah, Zinfandel and Merlot is complemented by hints of mocha, chocolate, brown spice, and vanilla

Edna Valley BTL

$25.00

Cabernet Sauvignon: Aromas of cherry, plum and nutmeg, give the wine a fresh fruit flavor and a spicy aftertaste

Hob Nob BTL

$25.00

Pinot Noir: This light-bodied wine offers bouquets of caramel and raspberry and characteristics of cinnamon

MacMurray BTL

$45.00

Pinot Noir, Sonoma: Flavors of wild strawberries, vanilla, cinnamon and earth with a rich, lingering mouthfeel

Red Rock BTL

$25.00

Merlot (California)-Lush concentrations of cherry, black plum and boysenberry are complemented by soft rounded tannins

White Wine

Barone Fini BTL

$25.00

Pinot Grigio: This flavorful and vibrant wine features hints of acacia flower, lime, honey, and a unique touch of almond

Dark Horse BTL

$25.00

refreshing notes of grapefruit, melon, and citrus for a tropical feel, vibrant, layered wine with a crisp finish.

Frei Brother BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Chardonnay: Soft melon, apple, and orange zest with notes of butter and toast, with silky finish

Moet & Chandon

$100.00

Oyster Bay Rose BTL

$30.00

Summer cherry and fragrant blossom notes with a burst of red berries and a lively citrus zest

Rodney Strong BTL

$30.00

Bright lemon and apple aromas mingle with hints of toasty barrel complexity. On the palate pear and pineapple mix with spice and refreshing acidity.

Sand Point Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$25.00

Notes of pink-grapefruit and citrus-lime in both the aroma and flavor. Fruit forward wine with balanced acidity.

Vueve Cliquot

$125.00

Whitehaven BTL

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc, (New Zealand) A full flavored medium bodied wine, with an abundance of currant and gooseberry flavors, and a clean, lingering finish

Beer

Asahi Super Dry

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Kirin Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Sapporo Black

$7.00

Sapporo Draft

$7.00

Sapporo Gold

$8.00

SMALL Kirin

$6.00

SMALL Sapporo Draft

$6.00

Lunch

Lun Amiyaki Beef

$17.00

grilled sirloin steak with teriyaki sauce served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice

Lun Amyaki Chicken

$13.00

grilled boneless chicken with teriyaki sauce served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice

Lun Ckn Bento

$13.50

amiyaki chicken, shrimp and vegetable tempura, and 1/2 california roll served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice

Lun Fish Bento

$20.00

Grilled fish (choice of- salmon, makerel, or seabass), shrimp and vegetable tempura, cooked japanese vegetables, cooked egg, and pickles served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing and rice

Lun Kake Soba

$11.00

thin buckwheat noodle (soba) in broth with green onion and fish cakes

Lun Kake Udon

$11.00

thick noodle (udon) in broth with green onion and fish cakes

Lun Katsu Ju

$13.00

pork cutlet cooked with egg on top of rice served with miso soup and salad with ginger dressing

Lun Salmon Shioyaki

$15.00

fresh salmon grilled with sea salt served with miso soup, salad with ginger dressing, and rice

Lun Tempura Soba

$15.00

tempura on top of (thin) buckwheat noodles in broth

Lun Tempura Udon

$15.00

tempura on top of thick noodle (udon) in broth

Lun Tempura Zaru Soba

$15.00

tempura served with chilled (thin) buckwheat noodles with dipping sauce

Lun Tempura Zaru Udon

$15.00

tempura served with chilled thick noodle (udon) with dipping sauce

Lun Una Ju

$16.00

broiled eel filet with eel sauce and rice served with miso soup and salad with ginger dressing

Lun Zaru Soba

$11.00

chilled (thin) buckwheat noodles with dipping sauce

Lun Zaru Udon

$11.00

chilled thick noodle (udon) with dipping sauce

Lunch Sushi Combinations

Lun Sushi A

$16.00

1 california roll, 1/2 tuna roll, 1/2 cucumber roll, 1pc tuna, 1pc shrimp, 1pc salmon served with miso soup

Lun Sushi B

$21.00

1 tuna roll, 1/2 california roll, 2pc tuna, 1pc salmon, 1pc surf clam, 1pc shrimp, 1pc white fish, 1pc egg served with miso soup

Lun Sushi/Sashi

$27.00

(sashimi) 3pc tuna, 2pc yellowtail, 2pc surf clam, 1 california roll, (sushi) 1pc tuna, 1pc salmon, 1pc white fish, 1pc shrimp, 1pc egg served with miso soup

Lun Chirashi Ju

$18.00

2pc tuna, 1pc shrimp, 1pc octopus, 1 pc mackerel, 1pc salmon, 1pc surf clam, 1pc white fish, 1pc egg served with miso soup

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2150 N. Collins Blvd., Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Snuffers - Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
300 West Campbell Rd Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Burning Rice - Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
2069 N Central Expy #200, Richardson, TX 75080 Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Junbi - Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
326 W Campbell Rd Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Asian Mint | Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
300 W. Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Far East Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1500 N Greenville Ave #110 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Eiland Coffee at Canyon Creek - 2701 Custer Pkwy Suite 917
orange starNo Reviews
2701 Custer Pkwy Suite 917 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richardson

Texas - 3609 Shire Blvd
orange star4.7 • 3,587
3609 Shire Blvd Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
orange star4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
orange star4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Richardson
orange star4.7 • 1,463
102 W Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
orange star4.0 • 1,345
111 S Greenville Ave Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richardson
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston