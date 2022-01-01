Sushi-San Willis Tower imageView gallery

Sushi-San Willis Tower

review star

No reviews yet

233 S Wacker Drive

Chicago, IL 60606

Popular Items

Spicy Scallop Maki
Spicy Shrimp Taco
Spicy Salmon

Featured items only available online

San Set of the Week

San Set of the Week

$19.95

8pc Yuzu Yellowtail Maki with 3pcs of nigiri (akami tuna, hamachi yellowtail, faroe island salmon)

Spicy Shrimp Taco

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$5.95

Spicy garlic shrimp in a crispy nori shell with avocado, and wasabi tobiko mayo. 2pcs.

Spicy Scallop Maki

Spicy Scallop Maki

$16.00

Eight piece roll featuring chopped Hudson Canyon scallop mixed with spicy mayo, wasabi tobiko, and garlic. Served atop Hosomaki-style sushi filled with avocado and jalapeno. Torched and finished with togarashi ichimi.

our favorite rolls, served 8pcs per order

Crunchy Avocado

Crunchy Avocado

$10.95

sweet soy, yuzu mayo, tempura crunch

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$11.95

avocado, cilantro, jalapeno

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$11.95

faroe island salmon, yuzu, gochujang

Lobster California

Lobster California

$14.95

lobster, avocado, cucumber

Bluefin Tuna & Avocado

Bluefin Tuna & Avocado

$14.95

akami loin, otoro, cucumber

Yuzu Yellowtail

Yuzu Yellowtail

$11.95

japanese yellowtail, avocado, yuzu kosho

Salmon Avocado

Salmon Avocado

$11.95

asparagus, lemon

Spicy Shrimp

Spicy Shrimp

$11.95

gulf shrimp, avocado, chili oil, kewpie mayo, fried garlic

choose any two sides

Choose your own Maki roll, and 2 sides.
Crunchy Avocado

Crunchy Avocado

$14.95

sweet soy, yuzu mayo, tempura crunch

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$15.95

avocado, cilantro, jalapeno

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$15.95

faroe island salmon, yuzu, gochujang

Lobster Goddess

Lobster Goddess

$18.95

lobster, avocado, cucumber

Bluefin Tuna & Avocado

Bluefin Tuna & Avocado

$18.95

akami loin, otoro, cucumber

Negi Hamachi

Negi Hamachi

$15.95

japanese yellowtail, avocado, yuzu kosho

Salmon & Avocado

Salmon & Avocado

$15.95

asparagus, lemon

Spicy Shrimp

Spicy Shrimp

$15.95

gulf shrimp, avocado, chili oil, kewpie mayo, fried garlic

Nigiri Set

Nigiri Set

$22.95

lean blue fin tuna, japanese hamachi, faroe island salmon

D-Luxe Nigiri Set

D-Luxe Nigiri Set

$28.95

otoro, zuke salmon, hamachi, kanpachi, madai, hirame

straight from toyosu fish market

Nigiri Set (6pc)

Nigiri Set (6pc)

$18.95

lean bluefin tuna, japanese hamachi, faroe island salmon

D-Luxe Nigiri Set(6 pc)

D-Luxe Nigiri Set(6 pc)

$24.95Out of stock

otoro, zuke salmon, hamachi, kanpachi, madai, hirame

Sides

Salad San

Salad San

$2.95
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$2.95
Spicy Tofu

Spicy Tofu

$2.95
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.95
Edamame Hummus

Edamame Hummus

$2.95
Broccolini Goma-ae

Broccolini Goma-ae

$2.95

NA Bevs

Oi Ocha Green Tea

$2.95

Topo Chico

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Matcha Milk Tea

$3.95

Yuzu Lemonade

$3.95

Genmai-cha Hot Tea

$2.95

Ramune Soda

$3.95Out of stock

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$2.95Out of stock

Beer/Wine/Sake

Asahi CAN

$4.95

Joto "One Cup" Sake

$6.95

You Deserve a Sweet Treat

Chocolate Pocky

$3.95

Strawberry Pocky

$3.95

Matcha Pocky

$3.95

Puchao Cola

$2.95

Hi-Chew Grape

$2.95

Sushi Beanie

$25.00Out of stock

Sushi Hoodie

$60.00Out of stock

Hi-Chew Green Apple

$2.95

Hi-Chew Mango

$2.95

Hi-Chew Strawberry

$2.95Out of stock

Chili Chips

$3.95Out of stock

Panda Candy

$2.95Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

233 S Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606

Directions

Sushi-San Willis Tower image

